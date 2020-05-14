The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

More Thoughts on Church Closings

On the possible risks of contagion, and why Evangelicals sue.

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

At the Law & Liberty site, I have an essay on constitutional challenges to state and local bans on religious gatherings. (Eugene has covered these cases here and here). My essay addresses some of the legal issues: whether bans are "generally applicable" under Employment Division v Smith, how courts might weigh the burden on religion against the state's interest in curbing the epidemic, whether less-restrictive means are available, etc. I'd like to follow up here with a couple of additional comments, first, about church services and contagion, and second, about the sort of churches bringing these lawsuits.

First, on the risk of contagion, some evidence now suggests that churches are more like theaters, concert halls, and lecture rooms than grocery stores. Contagion is a function of viral load and time exposed: the longer people are together in an enclosed space, the more likely it is that they will receive a high-enough concentration of the virus to be infected and for the disease to spread. The risk also increases when people sing together, as in a choir. Many church services last an hour or two and involve lots of congregational singing, which could mean a much higher risk of exposure than simply walking through a supermarket.

This point hasn't appeared prominently in court decisions so far. For example, in this past weekend's Sixth Circuit opinion striking down the Kentucky ban on church services, the panel dealt with the point only obliquely. "It's not as if law firm office meetings and gatherings at airport terminals"—which remained legal under the Kentucky ban—"always take less time than worship services," the judges explained, and it would always be possible to limit the number of people attending. That's true, but there may be something about church services, like concerts and lectures, that make them more apt to be sources of viral spread than other gatherings, something that approximates a qualitative difference, when it comes to contagion. And if that's true, it would explain why church services, like movie screenings and concerts and lectures, aren't in the same category as grocery shopping, and, consequently, why the government could curtail the former while allowing the latter. We'll have to see what courts make of this argument, once they fully address it.

Second, about the churches bringing these lawsuits. As I explain in the Law & Liberty essay, so far, all the plaintiffs are Christian, and virtually all of them appear to be Evangelicals. The only example of which I'm aware in which a non-Evangelical church has challenged the constitutionality of one of these orders involves a schismatic (or "irregular") Catholic parish in New Jersey. Although some prominent lay Catholic voices have expressed skepticism about the bans, the Catholic Church hierarchy in this country has so far complied, as have the various Orthodox jurisdictions.

Now this is a puzzle, because in Christian terms (I can't speak to other traditions), Evangelical worship is non-liturgical. It emphasizes the teaching of Scripture, not the sacraments. The main point of Evangelical worship is for people to gather to hear the Gospel truly preached. As a result, Evangelical services can be adapted to the online idiom fairly easily. Something important is lost, of course: the fellowship of other believers. But the faithful can listen to a powerful sermon over the internet, at home.

The main point of Catholic and Orthodox Christian worship, by contrast, is the distribution of Holy Communion, which Catholics and Orthodox faithful hold to be the real Body and Blood of Christ. One cannot distribute Communion online. I know I'm painting with a broad brush and that everything is comparative. I don't mean that preaching is unimportant to Catholics and Orthodox, or that corporate worship is unimportant to Evangelicals. But, in liturgical terms, Catholic and Orthodox churches should be the ones complaining about state-ordered closings, since the closings impinge on their worship much more. Yet they have not. What explains this?

The difference may have more to do with attitudes towards authority than the theology of worship. First, Evangelical churches lack a hierarchical structure. As the heirs of the free-church tradition, they typically are independent congregations that can decide for themselves how to respond to government action. Catholic and Orthodox parishes, by contrast, answer to bishops who can discipline priests and congregations when they go astray—and, so far, the hierarchies have been willing to comply with government orders to curtail services, though that may not continue indefinitely.

Second, Evangelical Christians generally may be more suspicious of state action than are Christians in the Catholic and Orthodox traditions, which have a history of greater interconnectedness with state authority. Finally, there may well be a political component. White Evangelicals overwhelmingly support President Trump, and Trump supporters generally express more suspicion of the public health authorities just now.

To be sure, the number of lawsuits, so far, is very small. Most Evangelical Christians in America have complied with the bans on worship services, just like most Catholic and Orthodox Christians—and just like most non-Christians. And non-Evangelicals may file lawsuits in the future. But the overrepresentation of Evangelicals as plaintiffs at this point is striking, and I doubt it's just a coincidence.

Advertisement

NEXT: How Should Judge Sullivan Determine if the Government's Motion to Dismiss the Michael Flynn Case is Appropriate?

Mark Movsesian is the Frederick A. Whitney Professor of Contract Law and the Director of the Center for Law and Religion at St. John’s University School of Law. He writes and teaches in law and religion, contracts and international and comparative law.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Greta
    May.14.2020 at 10:27 am

    I mean, this is just not accurate. You’re painting evangelicalism with a much too broad stroke. Many evangelical churches administer sacraments, such as the Lutheran Church of the Missouri Synod, which administers communion every week or every 2nd and 4th Sunday depending on local parish decisions.

    In addition, many evangelical denominations are also liturgical. I have attended five Lutheran churches long-term in the last 6 years as a young person moving about, including my father’s church. Each followed a liturgy; sometimes as strict as a Catholic liturgy (introits, kyrie, hymns of praise, confessions of sin, absolution, Nicene creed, invocations, benedictions, scripture intros, words of institution, etc etc), some less strict (confession of sin, Nicene creed, benediction/invocation, words of institution). Some have decided to remain open, like my father’s, some have closed, like my current church in DC. But the ones that have stayed open have done so in defiance of guidance from the LCMS President and council, which asked churches to close. And when you ask those churches for their reasons for their decisions, they cite different scriptures. You’re forgetting scriptural justifications for this decision. There are also local culture/local government factors to be taken into consideration when trying to figure out why some churches close and others stay open.

    While it is true that many evangelical congregations are less hierarchical, and thus congregations have more freedom to speak out according to their local conscience, the liturgical and sacramental arguments are not accurate. I have also been studying churches’ responses to the pandemic, specifically focusing on if they have closed or stayed open and their reasons for doing so. One interesting point I have found so far is that many Jewish synagogues have been particularly adamant about staying open. I have also found several different Catholic parishes across America that have remained open.

    1. mad_kalak
      May.14.2020 at 11:12 am

      Since when have Lutherans, or Catholic Lite, ever been classified as “evangelical?”

  2. Dilan Esper
    May.14.2020 at 10:45 am

    Authority is obviously the reason. If the Pope had announced “we are resisting these orders”, Catholics would be flooding the Courts with claims. Instead the Vatican said “comply”.

    Evangelicals lack someone with that authority. Which means there is nobody to stop individual congregations from doing something stupid.

    1. mad_kalak
      May.14.2020 at 11:16 am

      I think you overestimate the respect most lay Catholics have for this particular Pope, and how much they have paid attention to his directives thus far. But your point about authority echoes the OP, in that the bishops have supported civil authorities in this matter.

  3. Martinned
    May.14.2020 at 10:46 am

    (Slightly) off-topic, I noticed this week that the Dutch constitution allows for proportionate interference with the freedom of religion as it does with other religions, but not “in buildings and enclosed places”. Likewise, the state of emergency – which hasn’t been proclaimed yet – allows further interference with the freedom of religion, but again not “in buildings and enclosed spaces”.

    This would have raised some interesting questions, but for the fact that Dutch lawyers tend to skip right over the constitutional definition of rights and go straight to the European Convention on Human Rights.

  4. Brett Bellmore
    May.14.2020 at 10:46 am

    Not only is the Catholic church hierarchical, it has protocols already in place for events like this, so it’s not like we’re talking an ad hoc decision.

  5. librarian
    May.14.2020 at 10:58 am

    The main motivator, it would seem to me, is the “cultural warrior” mindset of the religious right. In the spirit of the Westboro baptist church, they view this once Christian nation being consumed by the evil secular forces of the modern world. It it up to true believes to defend the nation against such liberal evils such as abortion, SSM, and over-regulation. The US government is complicit in the moral destruction of America when advancing liberal policies instead of conservative policies. Therefore, it is incumbent upon evangelicals to resist the power of a government which resists the will of God.

    1. Jimmy the Dane
      May.14.2020 at 11:14 am

      This is basically the reality in which we live…

  6. Jimmy the Dane
    May.14.2020 at 11:05 am

    Liberals around here will feign surprise and ignorance, but the fact is these types of Christians face discrimination on a daily basis and are used to having to fight back. The secular left has been actively attacking them for at least the last 20 years and these Christians know that they won’t stop until their religion is essentially outlawed.

    If you doubt this just look at the flippant comments made about religious people by Kirkland and other like him. Not only do these people have a deep seated hatred for Christians they think it is their superior moral/ethical obligation to ban them from society. And the media enables them to seek out this agenda.

    1. librarian
      May.14.2020 at 11:14 am

      You can say the Church is under attack because of a comment you don’t like on the internet, but ask yourself, would the Church be under attack today if abortion and SSM were illegal in all 50 states?

Please to post comments