Coronavirus

Coronavirus Has Infected 2.8 Percent of Hoosiers, Says New Study

The infection-fatality rate for COVID-19 in Indiana is 0.58 percent, nearly six times worse than seasonal flu.

|

IndianaCoronavirus
(Kotelevskyi | Dreamstime.com)

Between April 25 and May 1, more than 4,600 Indiana residents were tested for viral infections and antibodies for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 by a team of researchers associated with Indiana University. The participants in the study included more than 3,600 randomly selected people along with 900 volunteers recruited from the African American and Hispanic communities to more accurately represent state demographics.

A news release from the university reports that through random-sample testing the researchers found that during the last week of April, 1.7 percent of participants tested positive for the virus and 1.1 percent tested positive for antibodies. These percentages mean that about 78 participants were currently infected and 51 had developed antibodies against the virus.

Combined figures brought, according to the researchers, the estimated population prevalence of the virus in the state to 2.8 percent, or approximately 186,000 Hoosiers who were actively or previously infected as of May 1. Since 1,067 residents had cumulatively died of the disease by May 1, the researchers calculated the "infection-fatality rate for the novel coronavirus in Indiana to be 0.58 percent, making it nearly six times more deadly than the seasonal flu."

The infection-fatality rate is the percentage of all of the people who become infected by the virus (including those whose cases are asymptomatic or mild and therefore go undetected by medical surveillance) who die of the disease. This is distinct from the case-fatality rate, which reports the percentage of diagnosed cases who die of the disease. The current U.S. case-fatality rate is just shy of 6 percent.

At that time confirmed cases in Indiana numbered about 17,000, which suggests that only about one out of every 11 true infections had been identified through testing symptomatic or high-risk people. The researchers also found that about 45 percent of people who tested positive for active viral infection reported no symptoms at all.

Interestingly, an earlier controversial study by researchers associated with Stanford University and the University of Southern California using only antibody tests sought to estimate how many residents of Santa Clara County (Silicon Valley) California had already been infected by the virus in early April. The researchers conducted a similar study in Los Angeles County. Based on their population screening antibody tests, the researchers estimated that 2.49 to 4.16 percent of the residents of Santa Clara County and 2.8 to 5.6 percent of the residents of Los Angeles County had already been infected in early to mid-April.

Based on these estimates, the California researchers concluded that would mean that by early April between 48,000 and 81,000 people had been infected in Santa Clara County, which is 50 to 85-fold more than the number of confirmed cases at that time. The results of the Los Angeles County study imply that approximately 221,000 to 442,000 adults in the county already had the infection. That estimate is 28 to 55 times higher than confirmed cases at that time in that jurisdiction. Based on these calculations the infection-fatality rates in these studies—somewhere between 0.12 and 0.2 percent in Santa Clara County and between 0.1 percent and 0.3 percent in Los Angeles County—are significantly lower than that reported by the Indiana research team.

In response to the criticisms of their first report, the Santa Clara study researchers re-crunched their data, changing their early April infection prevalence to between 25,000 to 91,000 with a central estimate of 54,000. In other words, the California researchers are still suggesting that undetected coronavirus infections are still 25- to 91-fold greater than confirmed diagnoses. This would concomitantly mean that their infection-fatality rate is also quite low.

Another April study testing some 1,800 randomly selected residents for coronavirus antibodies in Miami-Dade County calculated that about 165,000 residents were infected by the virus. That was more than 16 times the number of confirmed cases at that time. Based on the current Miami-Dade death toll, those results suggested an infection-fatality rate of about 0.2 percent. These results are clearly in line with those reported by the two California studies.

On the other hand, a New York State antibody test study in late April involving 3,000 participants suggests that the rate of mild and symptomless coronavirus infections is only about 10 to elevenfold greater than the number of confirmed cases in those jurisdictions. The New York study calculated that about 2.7 million New Yorkers have been infected, which in turn implies a statewide infection fatality rate (IFR) of around 0.6 percent. These results obviously are more in accord with the findings of the Indiana research team. Assuming the New York blood test data and the Indiana infection and blood test data are reasonably accurate, these studies would suggest that the California studies are overestimating undetected infection rates three to eightfold.

The researchers behind these studies should be applauded for undertaking these complicated studies during the chaos of the unfolding pandemic. So while it is frustrating, it is therefore not surprising that researchers have not yet nailed down just how deadly COVID-19 is. It is, however, sad that the disparate preliminary results of these studies are being selectively used by today's culture war factions to confirm their already existing biases.

Caveat: Other than the Santa Clara study and its update, none of these studies have been published either as preprints or in peer-reviewed journals and so have not been subject to deeper scrutiny by other researchers. 

Advertisement

NEXT: More Thoughts on Church Closings

Ronald Bailey is science correspondent at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Idle Hands
    May.14.2020 at 11:49 am

    The researchers behind these studies should be applauded for undertaking these complicated studies during the chaos of the unfolding pandemic. So while it is frustrating, it is therefore not surprising that researchers have not yet nailed down just how deadly COVID-19 is. It is, however, sad that the disparate preliminary results of these studies are being selectively used by today’s culture war factions to confirm their already existing biases.

    It’s going to take years to wrap our heads around this. We don’t have years, we don’t have months, what’s about to come is already in the pipe. We need to get over it and get back to work yesterday.

    1. Nardz
      May.14.2020 at 11:52 am

      No, no, no! Ron Bailey insists everyone in the country must be tested then tracked, otherwise they should be forcibly kept home with their businesses shuttered.
      Otherwise at least 300,000+ Americans are going to die

      1. Zeb
        May.14.2020 at 12:00 pm

        Link?

        It doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibility that 300,000 Americans might die from this. Still not worth the damage done by the response and the loss of civil liberties.

        1. Geraje Guzba
          May.14.2020 at 12:32 pm

          Link?

          Back when Bailey used to jump into his articles to defend his fragile ego, he would always throw out absurd “just for instance” estimates of 270K – 300K Americans dying from COVID-19 without every bothering to set out a timeline in which this was going to happen. I kept challenging him to take a bet that we would never come close, and then Bailey started calling me a troll.

          1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
            May.14.2020 at 12:42 pm

            A. You are a troll half the time.

            B. Bailey has never pretended that any of these estimates are anything but estimates. You trying to corner him into calling these reliable conclusions is one of the marks of a troll.

            1. Geraje Guzba
              May.14.2020 at 12:49 pm

              A. I troll idiots.

              B. Bailey through out random estimates based on numbers he pulled out of his ass any time he was called out for panic mongering.

              Bailey’s response?

              “I’m not panic mongering. I’m just being an honest reporter of facts. And my estimate is that 300,000 people can easily die. I’m not panic mongering.”

          2. Zeb
            May.14.2020 at 12:51 pm

            Yes, he did that, but that’s a far cry from insisting that everyone must be tested and traced or forced to stay home.
            Criticism is a lot less trollish if you address what he says rather than putting words into his mouth.
            If he did say anything like what Nards is accusing him of, I would like to know.

  2. Nardz
    May.14.2020 at 11:49 am

    But at least we can be certain that Ron Bailey is a fraud

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      May.14.2020 at 12:13 pm

      Yes, your documentation and cites are excellent.

  3. Rich
    May.14.2020 at 11:57 am

    The researchers behind these studies should be applauded for undertaking these complicated studies during the chaos of the unfolding pandemic. So while it is frustrating, it is therefore not surprising that researchers have not yet nailed down just how deadly COVID-19 is.

    Serious question: Have researchers, undertaking complicated studies during the long period of calm preceding the unfolding pandemic, nailed down just how deadly, say, the common cold is?

  4. Mr. Tibbs
    May.14.2020 at 11:59 am

    If this was a random sample of residents, why did the researchers need to get volunteers from minority communities to accurately reflect state demographics? It seems there was something amiss with the random sampling, which calls into question the entire study.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      May.14.2020 at 12:14 pm

      That’s an excellent question. If random, it ought to be representative. If not representative, how can it be random?

    2. Kevin Smith
      May.14.2020 at 12:35 pm

      3600 people were random, then an additional 900 were added to match demographics

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        May.14.2020 at 12:43 pm

        If the 3600 were truly random, they wouldn’t have had to find 900 more to make them match demographics. There was a flaw in their random selection process.

        1. Zeb
          May.14.2020 at 12:53 pm

          Nah, just too small of a sample. Random gets more likely to be representative the larger the sample is.

  5. Ra's al Gore
    May.14.2020 at 12:04 pm

    Where is the mass die off of grocery store workers?

    http://www.ufcw.org/2020/04/28/workersmemorialday/

    WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW), America’s largest food and retail union with 1.3 million members in grocery stores, pharmacies, meatpacking plants, and other essential businesses, released a new update on the growing number of frontline workers who have been exposed, sick, and died from COVID-19.

    According to the UFCW’s internal reports, which were released on Workers Memorial Day, there have been at least 72 worker deaths and 5,322 workers directly impacted among UFCW members. This covers grocery, retail, pharmacy, meatpacking, and other essential industries and those directly impacted include workers who tested positive for COVID-19, missed work due to self-quarantine, are awaiting test results, or have been hospitalized, and/or are symptomatic.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      May.14.2020 at 12:07 pm

      On the off chance it didn’t like the google doc reference

      Where is the mass die off of grocery store workers?

      Whole Foods [87K employees] does not have a current policy in place to inform the community. COO Jason Buechel addressed this issue to team members internally:

      “As a grocer, we are categorized as an essential business by the federal government and will continue to operate our stores to serve our communities. Because of the thorough nature of our daily enhanced cleaning procedures, we are not being advised to close our stores when notified of a confirmed diagnose of COVID-19.[1]”

      For inaccuracies, media inquiries, and other questions/concerns about this list, please contact wholeworkerwfm@gmail.com.

      TOTAL OF CONFIRMED CASES: 314

      TOTAL DEATHS*[2]: 3

      TOTAL STORES AFFECTED: 152 [out of 500+ stores in North America and the UK]

      1. Ra's al Gore
        May.14.2020 at 12:46 pm

        link
        https://docs.google.com/document/d/e/2PACX-1vQie5zAEMdZ45AeOQJ2DI5UCJmPQVX8cSjxxQOWpXdkUbwTwPIqrRg2AVkBW10lu2ruw3fqAAqbSp0r/pub

  6. creech
    May.14.2020 at 12:06 pm

    How are we ever going to compare this virus to the “seasonal flu?”
    Based on my experiences with “seasonal flu, ” I doubt that even 50% of cases get reported to a doctor, let alone “the authorities.” Same with ChiComVirus – if you didn’t have symptoms, or had mild symptoms, you probably aren’t in the statistics. Can it be both “more deadly” while also causing fewer symptoms in more instances? This will take years to sort out, so let’s just crash the world economy until Top Men give us their final verdict?

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      May.14.2020 at 12:20 pm

      No, you’re mixing up things. Of the people actually tested, 2.8% had the virus. Extend this to the entire state, you get 186,000 infected for the entire state. Divide that by the 1067 in the entire state who allegedly died from the coronavirus. This has nothing to do with cases reported to the authorities or those without symptoms.

      It does matter how many of those 1067 actually died from coronavirus vs just had some of the symptoms and were not actually confirmed as coronavirus.

  7. John
    May.14.2020 at 12:12 pm

    I don’t care if it is a hundred times worse than seasonal flu. Point five eight of one percent is an extraordinary low fatality rate. It is orders of magnitude lower than the original 2.5% or even higher that was used to sell the public to the lockdowns.

    Sorry but a virus that kills barely over one half of one percent of those it infects is not deadly enough to justify declaring a public emergency or doing any of the things we are doing. Life needs to return to normal. This virus needs to be allowed to spread so people can develop some immunity to it and it can die out on its own.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      May.14.2020 at 12:17 pm

      If the original projections were 100Kish dead, instead of 1 to 2 million dead, would we (individuals, government) have made the same decisions? Here is the problem; the first model is the worst model, and it is always the worst model we use to make the biggest decisions. Modelers refine them over time and next year may have a pretty good one, and they will say “see how good our models are?”

      Local models, refine over time, and when they start to look close to reality use them to try to estimate NYC’s hospital bed needs for the next week using local data. None of this “we will model the world” bullshit for one size fits all top down centralized authority.

      Neil Ferguson had more power to destroy more lives than Jeff Bezos ever will, no matter how many more billions he gets. Fergie has blood on his hands, and no accountability for it.

    2. Ajsloss
      May.14.2020 at 12:48 pm

      That “one half of one percent” is misleading as well, given that it is far, far, far below that for anyone under the age of 60.

      Based on Ohio’s case numbers, assuming this same number of unidentified infections, we’re also at just over half of one percent. For cases under the age of 60, the death rate would be 0.06%, or one death for every 1,592 infections (under the age of 40 is 0.01%, or one death for every 7,613 infections).

      1. Ra's al Gore
        May.14.2020 at 12:52 pm

        That “one half of one percent” is misleading as well, given that it is far, far, far below that for anyone under the age of 60.

        Are you implying that if we protected retirement homes instead of leaving them the only unprotected places, COVID would have been less deadly, and so how deadly it is isn’t consistent, it is based on the actions of idiot politicians?

  8. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    May.14.2020 at 12:16 pm

    How accurate is that “1067” deaths? Too many jurisdictions simply claim anyone with “symptoms” died of the coronavirus without any mention of comorbidities or any actual testing of the dead. From what I have read, I bet the true number of deaths if 1/2 or less.

    1. John
      May.14.2020 at 12:20 pm

      Not very accurate. A couple of weeks ago it came out that funeral directors in New York were complaining that literally every death certificate they were getting that didn’t involve an accidental death was listing “COVID” as the cause of death. The more COVID deaths you have, the more federal aid the state gets. That perverse incentive is no doubt driving the numbers artificially high. How much I don’t know but the numbers are certainly inflated.

    2. Ra's al Gore
      May.14.2020 at 12:25 pm

      So long story short, the denominator is Science!, but the numerator is just a politically motivated guess?

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        May.14.2020 at 12:44 pm

        Whichever way you flip the two, yes.

      2. Geraje Guzba
        May.14.2020 at 12:55 pm

        Precisely.

        For 99% of people (and probably 99.5% of people), the virus does not present any risk of death, and likely not even a risk of serious health complications any different than the sequelae from flu or cold.

        For all of the panic mongering we have seen calling this a “deadly” or “killer” virus, we can safely call bullshit on it all.

  9. Dillinger
    May.14.2020 at 12:16 pm

    >>The researchers behind these studies should be applauded for undertaking these complicated studies during the chaos of the unfolding pandemic.

    seems more like a waste of time until it’s over and real numbers exist

  10. Wagner
    May.14.2020 at 12:29 pm

    Until we have mass tests we will never know the real numbers and we will be suffering the consequences all over the world and people and companies in need

    Thank you
    https://cacavazamentosspmais.com.br/

  11. Case of the Mondays
    May.14.2020 at 12:29 pm

    Tots fatality rate has been hovering around 0.5% for a while. But it makes too many assumptions based on bad data. Reality and observation says it’s lower and is about the same as the 1957 and 1968 pandemics. Basically we panicked for nothing and suicide and overdose rates will be considerably higher than they would have been. It’s shameful that the Democrats are still using this to get spending increases and as a political hammer. That is not cultural war or bias that is reality.

  12. Don't look at me!
    May.14.2020 at 12:32 pm

    We need more compulsory testing, tracing and quarantines at the point of a gun. It’s the only path to freedom!

  13. Overt
    May.14.2020 at 12:33 pm

    We are seeing that the “infection rate” among populations seems to vary quite a bit in study by study. This is a good indicator that we don’t have a good model for random sampling.

    Think about it: what is more likely to drive infection- your ethinicity, or the density of housing where you live? Or your propensity to use mass transit?

    But the samples are trying to balance on demographics, not sampling from areas that have more or less density. If this city is one where most of the whites live in an urban down town, then under-sampling them by trying to get minorities will lower your infection rate.

    I’m not saying this study is wrong, per se, just that there is probably a reason why we get such varied results in study after study.

    This is also, btw, why I think the models were so off. They all assumed an R-naught rate that was more or less constant. But we seem to see that the R-naught is much more dependent on the environment than these models are accounting for.

    1. John
      May.14.2020 at 12:42 pm

      I don’t think any of these studies can be considered accurate to the nth degree. But all of them so far have shown the virus to have a fatality rate well below 1%. Even though none of them individually offer a definitive answer to the question, there have been enough of them that collectively I think it is pretty safe to say that this virus’s fatality rate is somewhere below 1% and certainly not the 2.5% originally feared. If it were that deadly, there would be some study that showed it to be so by now.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        May.14.2020 at 12:45 pm

        There would be a study, or there would be grocery stores shutting down as their working, on-site, essential employees are dropping dead left and right.

      2. Geraje Guzba
        May.14.2020 at 12:46 pm

        Just remember that the virus killed 100% of the people that died from the virus.

        1. Dillinger
          May.14.2020 at 12:49 pm

          Gretzky Theory of Epidemiology

  14. Geraje Guzba
    May.14.2020 at 12:40 pm

    Nobody has the virus. Everyone that does have it, dies. Everyone that dies, could have been saved if only we tested for the virus. When we tested, nobody had it. Everyone that had it, died. They could have been saved, however, if we tested ….

    Circular logic is fantastic for keeping the death rate as high as possible, at all costs, by simultaneously believing the virus is super transmittable, but hasn’t been transmitted to anyone, except that it killed everyone to whom it has been transmitted, and will keep killing anyone, and being transmitted, unless we close all business forever.

    The mental gymnastics at play are a wonder to behold.

  15. JFree
    May.14.2020 at 12:55 pm

    Unfortunately until the specificity and sensitivity of the antibody/serology tests is well over 98% (on the MINIMUM side – not the marketing bullshit of 100%), we are going to tend to overestimate the exposure and underestimate the IFR. It’s getting closer to real – and I like that Indiana is doing this in phases to follow the same people over time.

    What I’d really like to see though is a more comprehensive breakdown by age and occupation. The epicenter outbreaks to date have been concentrated in nursing/etc homes and institutions. Which would lead one to expect that the survivors there are actually closer to herd immunity (or at least much higher antibody prevalence) than the rest of the population. Course it’s the worst possible population to test for herd immunity – but it’s not like we’ve done any competent public health work and it is what it is.

    Likewise with the under-20’s. They are clearly the missing barking dog demographic from the confirmed case info. Have they been exposed at the same rate as the older? Are they just almost universally asymptomatic (the only conclusion I can think of of top of head if they have been equally exposed) or is there some other impact of the disease that is less ‘requires immediate hospitalization’ but maybe more ‘long-term impact’. Again like above – not sure the info would be actionable because we pretty clearly don’t do public health in this country.

Please to post comments