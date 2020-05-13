Reason Roundup

Rand Paul's 'Attack' on Anthony Fauci Was Actually a Reasonable Point the Doctor Agreed With

Plus: Some California universities cancel in-person fall classes, the U.K. extends its lockdown, and more...

|

(Win McNamee - Pool via CNP / MEGA / Newscom)

Sen. Rand Paul (R–Ky.) attracted national media attention yesterday after he posed a pointed question to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, about reopening schools.

Their exchange came during a Senate Health Committee hearing—attended virtually by Fauci—on whether states can and should begin to relax aggressive social distancing rules. Fauci urged caution, warning that reopening the economy too quickly risked spreading COVID-19.

Paul used his time to criticize the existing coronavirus modeling, which has been "more wrong than right." He respectfully told Fauci, who, along with Dr. Deborah Birx, has been President Donald Trump's top adviser on the science of the pandemic, that the doctor is not "the be-all [and] end-all," in terms of decision making." And he asserted that some schools should be allowed to reopen, depending on local conditions.

"I think the one-size-fits-all, that we're going to have a national strategy and no one is going to go to school, is kind of ridiculous," said Paul. "We really ought to be doing it school district by school district."

"If we keep kids out of school for another year, what's going to happen is the poor and underprivileged kids who don't have a parent to teach them at home are not going to learn for a full year," Paul continued.

Paul's remarks earned him thunderous denunciation from a mainstream media that views impugning Fauci's godlike status as blasphemy, and heaps of praise from right-wing pundits, who have largely decided that Fauci is some sort of anti-Trump operative. In reality, of course, Fauci is neither a god nor a member of the deep state: He's a smart public servant whose guidance is one piece of information that policy makers should take seriously when deciding how to proceed. Indeed, that seems to be how Fauci sees himself: He has consistently stated that he is only qualified to advise the president on the science of the pandemic—in fact, he answered Paul's question by confirming that he is not the "end-all"—and that final decisions will be made by the president, in consultation with other advisers who have expertise on other matters, like the effects of the lockdowns on the economy.

Fauci even appeared to agree with Paul's underlying point, though he was more concerned about the possible negative effects on children's health than the senator. Fauci eventually conceded that in a country as vast as the U.S., it would make sense to have a different policy in different areas.

The point is that Paul and Fauci did not actually engage in some huge clash of conflicting visions, but agenda-setters in the media need something to fight about. This dynamic has become all too common on social media, where #Resistance types routinely treat Birx as if she has sold her soul by refusing to sternly rebuke Trump at the press briefings, and MAGA types continuously call on Trump to #FireFauci for insubordination. Birx is pro-Trump and an enemy of liberals, while Fauci is anti-Trump and an enemy of conservatives; in reality, of course, there appears to be no major difference in the type of guidance given by Birx and Fauci.

In short, Paul's point about allowing some schools to reopen was uncontroversial and reasonable, and Fauci even appeared to agree with it. Apologies to everyone who had wanted a fight.

QUICK HITS

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    May.13.2020 at 9:46 am

    The California State University system is canceling fall classes at all 23 campuses.

    That bubble is bursting.

    1. H. Farnham
      May.13.2020 at 10:02 am

      The UC system will probably follow suit. I look forward to a flood of transfer portal athletes from the Pac 12/Mountain West to the Big 12 (or to other, less important conferences).

    2. Rufus The Monocled
      May.13.2020 at 10:03 am

      Hello.

      Sorry. Fauci is an attention whore.

      When someone says, ‘the virus will make the decision for us’ it’s time to witch it up.

      He’s out there like a little twerp peddling panic.

      We opened a Pandora’s Box and one of the worst things we unleashed was messing with people’s psyche. We taught people to cower before a virus. Good luck closing that box. It’ll get worse before it gets better. Reason has fallen before superstition. It’s hysteria now. It’s all about ‘prevention’ in a distorted hyper precautionary principle prism of madness now.

      Go Sweden.

    3. Earth Skeptic
      May.13.2020 at 10:08 am

      Just give everyone a college degree.

      1. Rich
        May.13.2020 at 10:31 am

        “We’re the most educated nation on Earth!”

    4. Knutsack
      May.13.2020 at 10:09 am

      Also in that article: “while Los Angeles County said its stay-at-home order was likely to be extended by three months.”

      Holy fuck. Good luck with that.

      1. sarcasmic
        May.13.2020 at 10:44 am

        “How many peasants do we have to murder before they get the message?” – L.A.P.D.

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    May.13.2020 at 9:46 am

    “There is no compelling medical reason for people who are exercising outside and maintaining social distancing to wear a mask.”

    The government’s facial recognition database needs fed.

    1. Rich
      May.13.2020 at 9:59 am

      “Wearing a mask outside without permission is henceforth a Federal crime, punishable by a $50,000 fine and 10 years in prison. We are not messing around with this.”

      1. Rufus The Monocled
        May.13.2020 at 10:06 am

        I have a friend (let’s call him Idiot) who reacted in disbelief when I told I’m not wearing a mask to work – when the fuckers allow me to open up. He went off on the usual pant shitting talking points rants of ‘it’s to protect others’ and ‘why would you want to get sick?’ and all that shit.

        This is not living. I’m going to live. I will NOT let motherfuckers like Fauci and Tam dictate my life. They can go shit on each other’s faces for all I care. Fuck ’em both and fuck everyone who suck their tits like mindless sheep being fucked by drunken leprechauns and gnomes.

        1. JesseAz
          May.13.2020 at 10:20 am

          My work has gone from “wear it if you can a few weeks back” to “where it unless you are in a room by yourself.” The control methods are ramping up indirectly proportional to the risk. It is insane.

          I don’t wear a mask because I’m in the age group that has as much a chance of dying from OTC medication reactions as from Covid. I want my body to get antibodies to diseases, because I actually do believe in evolution. I will treat the mild symptoms, if any, I am likely to get, and move on with my life. The same way I’ve treated colds and Flus since I’ve been alive.

          I am not going to over react, ban peanuts from babies, and cause a spike in deathly peanut allergies for adults. I am not going to have my kid avoid all chicken pox exposure as a child which increases their death chances as an adult. Yet, that is what we are being asked to do.

        2. Sometimes a Great Notion
          May.13.2020 at 10:34 am

          My work requires no mask wearing in the office, thank god. Some people have decided to work from home and we have moved people around to those empty desks to give some distancing. Other then the spraying down of door knobs and other frequently touched surfaces and limiting outside personnel from entering the office and warehouse not much has changed.

          1. Tom Bombadil
            May.13.2020 at 10:40 am

            I never wear a mask unless I’m alone, in my car, with the windows up, on a lonely Nevada highway.

            1. JesseAz
              May.13.2020 at 10:51 am

              Music or silence?

            2. Rufus The Monocled
              May.13.2020 at 10:55 am

              Listening to Tequila Sunrise.

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    May.13.2020 at 9:48 am

    “Herd immunity is the only realistic option—the question is how we get there safely.”

    Difficult to get that omelette made without the willingness to break any eggs.

    1. Compelled Speechless
      May.13.2020 at 10:30 am

      They’re always willing to break as many eggs as needed. The thing that they can’t stand is the idea that anyone besides them gets to be the ones to select the eggs.

  4. Ra's al Gore
    May.13.2020 at 9:49 am

    https://www.spiked-online.com/2020/05/12/covid-19-is-a-frightening-dress-rehearsal-of-the-climate-agenda/

    Indeed, the pandemic has played out as a time-lapsed rehearsal of the climate crisis. It has revealed that governments that lack any sense of direction of their own are very easily panicked into making impulsive decisions with catastrophic long-term consequences. And as with climate change, the scientific modelling supplies the main tool of fearmongering – the precautionary principle. The scientists themselves turn out to be as petty, vindictive and self-serving – and as hopelessly divorced from reality – as any politician. Much of their advice has been spurious and unscientific. The supranational WHO, which was supposed to see these emergencies coming and to bring the world’s expertise to bear to solve the crisis, instead dragged its feet.

    On this timescale, we can see that far-reaching and regressive political agendas are hidden behind a preoccupation and oversensitivity to risk. And whereas the green agenda has played out in years, we can see in mere weeks that policymakers are indifferent to our lives and livelihoods, and will cynically embrace crises to advance their own interests. There will be no chance of an economic recovery if Britain, the EU and the rest of the world follow their existing climate-change agendas – there will only be a lockdown, or something like it, forever.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      May.13.2020 at 9:50 am

      http://lileks.com/bleats/archive/20/0520/051320.html

      I think a lot of people who lived their lives in a quivering state of imminent ecological collapse-panic have moved those emotions from that [climate] box into this [covid] one, and feel energized because the dread now seems even more imminent, and they have Science! on their side, and their enemies are all the right enemies, and this time they can make a difference. And it requires nothing.

      1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
        May.13.2020 at 10:15 am

        they have Science! on their side

        I am going to need a proper citation before swallowing that turd of an inference.

        1. Red Rocks White Privilege
          May.13.2020 at 10:25 am

          It’s a joke, referring to the I Fucking Love Science! crowd that has a kindergarten-level understanding of it.

          1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
            May.13.2020 at 10:31 am

            Having to explain that I got the joke is even more boring than explaining that mine was intended as a joke in response to his joke. Absurdum infinitum…

          2. Compelled Speechless
            May.13.2020 at 10:32 am

            You mean an appeal to authority and Science! aren’t the same thing?

      2. Nonstopdrivel
        May.13.2020 at 10:50 am

        I misread this as “they have Silence! on their side” the first time around.

    2. Ra's al Gore
      May.13.2020 at 9:51 am

      Leaked analysis of the impact of the lockdown by a senior official at the German Ministry of the Interior
      https://lockdownsceptics.org/analysis-by-a-senior-official-at-the-german-ministry-of-the-interior/

      The data provided by the Robert Koch Institute used by the ministry’s crisis team as the basis for their decision-making are criticized as being unusable: “The ratings are often speculative, sometimes implausible. Unfortunately, the crisis team’s evaluations rely solely on these data.” It is necessary to improve the data so that the pandemic can “finally be assessed with reasonable accuracy”.

      Conclusion: “The actual crisis management and the actions by the political decision-makers could be causing gigantic preventable damage for our society that could far exceed the potential damage of the coronavirus itself and could in the process cause unimaginable suffering.”

  5. Fist of Etiquette
    May.13.2020 at 9:49 am

    I think the one-size-fits-all, that we’re going to have a national strategy and no one is going to go to school, is kind of ridiculous…

    BLASPHEMER. HERETIC.

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion
      May.13.2020 at 10:36 am

      BURN HIM!

  6. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    May.13.2020 at 9:50 am

    Nothing about how extremist theocrats are using the #TrumpVirus as an excuse to deny access to abortion care?

    Put ENB back on Roundup duty.

    #AbortionAboveAll

    1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
      May.13.2020 at 10:45 am

      Pence is outside right now looking for Zombie Jesus to return and reign over all the little conservatives.

  7. Fist of Etiquette
    May.13.2020 at 9:50 am

    If we keep kids out of school for another year, what’s going to happen is the poor and underprivileged kids who don’t have a parent to teach them at home are not going to learn for a full year…

    As if that’s the point of the public school system.

    1. Anomalous
      May.13.2020 at 10:10 am

      “To call something public is to define it as dirty, insufficient, and hazardous. The ultimate paradigm of social spending is the public restroom.”
      -P.J. O’Rourke

    2. Golden American
      May.13.2020 at 11:01 am

      He’s right in general. However, some of those kids, the ones who have some smarts and self-motivation, will learn more online than they would at their crappy public school.

  8. Fist of Etiquette
    May.13.2020 at 9:52 am

    Fauci explained that “in all likelihood,” those who have recovered possess some amount of protection.

    Those immunity passports almost became meaningless for a second.

    1. Overt
      May.13.2020 at 9:58 am

      For once I am in total agreement with Robby. Watching the Rand/Fauci discussion play out on Twitter was like watching announcers try to make baseball exciting. On the left and right, you had every twit-whore declaring that a mighty rhetorical blow had been landed by either side, when in fact the two of them were having a basic discussion.

      And then it disolved into “Well your side’s doctor is less qualified than my side’s doctor”. Ugh.

      1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
        May.13.2020 at 10:18 am

        What it should have dissolved into was: “man, that beard is manly!” versus “Anthony Fauci is a quivering pile of shit!”.

  9. sarcasmic
    May.13.2020 at 9:52 am

    Paul’s remarks earned him thunderous denunciation from a mainstream media that views impugning Fauci’s godlike status as blasphemy, and heaps of praise from right-wing pundits, who have largely decided that Fauci is some sort of anti-Trump operative.

    Now it makes sense why wearing a mask is progressive virtue-signalling even though the White House recommends it. Because the doctor is a leftist conspirator!

    1. JesseAz
      May.13.2020 at 10:13 am

      You are really bad at this.

      Not wearing a mask is a sign of not cowering to a low probability of harm for the vast majority of people on the planet.

      When you put a governor on your engine to not let you get higher than 30 mph, i’ll ask for your opinion about me wearing a mask.

      1. sarcasmic
        May.13.2020 at 10:30 am

        And here I thought not wearing a mask was a sign of being a selfish prick who doesn’t care if they infect other people because they’d rather wave their dicks around and act all tough.

        1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
          May.13.2020 at 10:42 am

          Make sure the mask you wear has a boot print embossed on the side so your new overlords thug’s don’t smash your teeth in when they step on your face. No chance they step on the back of your head, because you always turn that belly up like a beaten dog.

          Mine is black, like a fucking ninja!

        2. JesseAz
          May.13.2020 at 10:57 am

          And you’re wrong, as usual.

          Have you worn a mask your whole life? If not you’re a hypocrite, because that is what happens as someone lives their lives. Sorry you have a failed understanding of biology, evolution, and reality. But in reality diseases exist.

          I will continue operating under normal conditions such as covering my mouth when I sneeze, washing my hands, etc. But you don’t get to dictate to me how to live my life because you’re a scared ignorant coward.

        3. Red Rocks White Privilege
          May.13.2020 at 10:58 am

          “If you want a vision of the future, imagine a finger in your face, scolding you for being selfish–forever.”

      2. sarcasmic
        May.13.2020 at 10:33 am

        Oh, oh, I get it! Not wearing a mask means you’re a badass! If you wear a mask then you’re a pussy! So you’re showing off how much of a badass you are by not wearing a mask, while mocking everyone who does as being a pussy! You’re so badass!

        *swoon*

        1. JesseAz
          May.13.2020 at 10:58 am

          Yeap, proving you’re bad at this.

          Usually someone makes a second response for a clarification of a point, or a better response. Yours actually get worse each time.

          But keep claiming you’re being a libertarian when asking others to bow down to their betters on how they should live their lives.

          1. sarcasmic
            May.13.2020 at 11:03 am

            when asking others to bow down to their betters

            Except I never said that. But that’s cool. I just take it for granted that you are a liar.

  10. Ra's al Gore
    May.13.2020 at 9:52 am

    Instead Of Dismissing, Michael Flynn Judge Opens His Court To Litigate Russiagate
    https://thefederalist.com/2020/05/13/instead-of-dismissing-michael-flynn-judge-opens-his-court-to-litigate-russiagate/

    Because Flynn had already pleaded guilty to the offense, Judge Sullivan needed to grant the government’s motion to dismiss the charge before the criminal case could end. Instead, however, Judge Sullivan shocked everyone yesterday afternoon by entering an order allowing outside parties to file “amicus curiae” or “friend of the court” briefs.

    “An amicus brief should normally be allowed when a party is not represented competently or is not represented at all,” Judge Sullivan wrote, concluding that “at the appropriate time, the Court will enter a Scheduling Order governing the submission of any amicus curiae briefs”

    Instantaneously, a group of attorneys, self-styled the Watergate Prosecutors, filed a notice of an intent to file an amicus brief. Flynn’s attorney responded by both objecting to the Watergate Prosecutors’ notice, and to the court’s broader decision to accept amicus curiae briefs in a criminal case.

  11. Fist of Etiquette
    May.13.2020 at 9:53 am

    The point is that Paul and Fauci did not actually engage in some huge clash of conflicting visions, but agenda-setters in the media need something to fight about.

    I’m not tuning in to watch talking hairdos report on agreement and harmony.

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion
      May.13.2020 at 11:02 am

      He’s the rugged Senator and he’s the bookish doctor but will they or won’t they become an item?

  12. Ra's al Gore
    May.13.2020 at 9:53 am

    https://twitter.com/JesseKellyDC/status/1260323002350292999

    I wonder if we’ll hear from the “You want grandma to die!” crowd when we can’t borrow any more money and Medicare/Social Security get carved up like a Thanksgiving turkey. Cause our “Lockdown and Spend” response has really accelerated that schedule.

  13. Ra's al Gore
    May.13.2020 at 9:54 am

    What Trump’s refusal to wear a mask says about masculinity in America
    https://www.vox.com/2020/5/12/21252476/masks-for-coronavirus-trump-pence-honeywell-covid-19

    1. JesseAz
      May.13.2020 at 10:14 am

      So that’s where Sarcasmic gets his viewpoints.

      1. Compelled Speechless
        May.13.2020 at 10:38 am

        Ezra Klein whispers them sweetly into his ear while he gives him a reach around.

        1. JesseAz
          May.13.2020 at 10:59 am

          He went full Jeff yesterday, seeing if he goes full JFree today.

  14. Ra's al Gore
    May.13.2020 at 9:54 am

    https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1260419734677475328

    Pennsylvania Health Secretary moved own mother out of a nursing home during pandemic while directing infected patients into them

    1. Ra's al Gore
      May.13.2020 at 10:00 am

      https://twitter.com/Cernovich/status/1260430179647795200
      This is a smoking gun, shows that they all knew the elderly would die in nursing homes. This is *the* election issue of 2020. Mass murder of the elderly by Penn and also Psycho Cuomo.
      Quote Tweet

      1. Compelled Speechless
        May.13.2020 at 10:40 am

        That can’t be. They told us that millions of jobs and small businesses needed to be wiped from the face of the earth to save just one life!

    2. Rich
      May.13.2020 at 10:16 am

      “My mother requested, and my sister and I as her children complied to move her to another location during the Covid-19 outbreak,” Levine said. “My mother is 95 years old. She is very intelligent and more than competent to make her own decisions.”

      “Of course, all you fuckers who are not that old, intelligent, and competent had jolly well better follow State Instructions.”

    3. Red Rocks White Privilege
      May.13.2020 at 10:59 am

      Isn’t the health secretary a tranny? Says a lot about the state of health in Pennsylvania that they have a mentally ill individual in charge of their department.

  15. Ra's al Gore
    May.13.2020 at 9:56 am

    https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1260268205949562880

    1/ This tweet is the kind of bizarre counterfactual content Twitter should be flagging. A
    @jamapediatrics
    paper Monday found a total of 48 children admitted with #COVID to 46 North American pediatric ICUs in March. 40 had preexisting conditions. Two died.

  16. Ra's al Gore
    May.13.2020 at 9:58 am

    No way they replace Biden. This was their excuse, to avoid mentioning the obvious mental decline. The Dems won’t pay this price now just to ditch him in a couple of months.

    https://twitter.com/DailyCaller/status/1260306945208201218
    Sen. Chuck Schumer says it is time to move on from the Tara Reade sexual assault allegation against Joe Biden:

    “I’ve heard Joe Biden’s explanation, I think it’s sufficient. I think he will be a great candidate.”

    1. Compelled Speechless
      May.13.2020 at 10:44 am

      Followed by “We’re also completely ashamed of how we handled that whole Kavanaugh thing. That wasn’t cool and now we see the value of due process. That’s really important to preventing sexual assault allegations from being weaponized by political parties that are psychologically incapable of having a conscience.”

  17. JesseAz
    May.13.2020 at 9:58 am

    https://www.redstate.com/bonchie/2020/05/12/sydney-powell-lights-up-judge-sullivans-political-nonsense-in-flynn-case/

    After denying defense counsel the submittal of Amicus Briefs in the trial of Flynn… Judge Sullivan says it is time to allow those who support the jailing of Flynn a period to submit briefs.

    This includes a wild conspiracy nut named Jill Wine-Banks who hasn’t met an anti-trump conspiracy she hasn’t promoted.

  18. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    May.13.2020 at 9:59 am

    More bad economic news.

    Charles Koch current net worth: $49.4 billion

    Reason.com’s benefactor was unhappy with the Drumpf economy a few months ago when his net worth was hovering around $60 billion. Imagine how heartbroken he must be now that he’s below $50 billion.

    #HowLongMustCharlesKochSuffer?

  19. JesseAz
    May.13.2020 at 9:59 am

    A new anti-Chloroquine study for our favorite Philosophy major turned scientific Guru to latch on to. Once again… a retrospective study (already an issue) of a non controlled trial (whoops) using a mixture of parameters on chloroquine (umm… guys) that focuses almost exclusively on late stage Covid treatment (yeah… not where it is supposed to help).

    https://www.redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2020/05/12/shameful-cnn-buries-very-important-details-from-new-hydroxychloroquine-study-attempt-dunk-on-trump/

  20. Michael Ejercito
    May.13.2020 at 10:00 am

    Contrary to popular belief, there are schools in poor neighborhoods that are actually good.

    Like Snoop Doggy Dogg’s alma mater, for example.

    1. JesseAz
      May.13.2020 at 10:15 am

      or USC?

  21. Ra's al Gore
    May.13.2020 at 10:01 am

    https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1260554985881964546

    Big Congressional win in California for Mike Garcia, taking back a seat from the Democrats. This is the first time in many years that a California Dem seat has flipped back to a Republican. Also, Tom Tiffany beat his Democrat rival BIG in Wisconsin. Two great Congressional WINS!

  22. Idle Hands
    May.13.2020 at 10:01 am

    Who destroyed who now?

    1. Ajsloss
      May.13.2020 at 10:40 am

      I just need to know who clapped back.

  23. Weigel's Cock Ring
    May.13.2020 at 10:03 am

    Huge news you’ll never read at the Washington Post, Vox, or here at Reason for that matter:

    the CEO of CrowdStrike testified under oath in closed congressional hearings that there is not, and never was, any evidence that Russia actually hacked into the DNC servers!! All they know for sure is that data was “exfiltrated”.

    https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2020/05/13/hidden_over_2_years_dem_cyber-firms_sworn_testimony_it_had_no_proof_of_russian_hack_of_dnc_123596.html

    That data was indeed “exfiltrated” alright: it was “exfiltrated” by Seth Rich, which is why the murdered the poor bastard in cold blood.

    1. Weigel's Cock Ring
      May.13.2020 at 10:04 am

      Welchie Boy, Scott Shackturd, and ENB are going to be seriously butthurt over this one. Lizzie is probably still scouring the internet for evidence to try and prove that the “Steele Dossier” was factual.

    2. JesseAz
      May.13.2020 at 10:16 am

      RCI has been so great this year. Thanks for the link.

    3. Derp-o-Matic 6000
      May.13.2020 at 10:46 am

      This is truly astounding. It’s slowly coming out that the entire past five years of narratives from the Obama Admin and the legacy media have been complete falsehoods and they all knew it at the time. Unfuckingbelievable.

      1. Weigel's Cock Ring
        May.13.2020 at 10:57 am

        And yet, for some odd reason, Reason still refuses to acknowledge it. Gee, I wonder why that is?

        Just imagine if George W. Bush had tried to pull this kind of shit on Obama that Obama has been trying to pull on Trump for the last four years. Welchie Boy’s enraged spittle would be flying at us all from every which direction.

  24. JesseAz
    May.13.2020 at 10:03 am

    “and heaps of praise from right-wing pundits, who have largely decided that Fauci is some sort of anti-Trump operative.”

    Not quite a “republicans pounce”, but close. Need to work on your delivery.

    And I would love a citation for that assertion. Think Fauci over estimates his own knowledge and over hypes pandemics (something he has done since the AIDs crisis) is not calling him an anti-Trump operative.

  25. Rich
    May.13.2020 at 10:03 am

    one piece of information that policy makers should take seriously when deciding how to proceed.

    Any chance of requiring “policy makers” to have taken, say, undergraduate courses in probability and logic?

  26. Axeblood
    May.13.2020 at 10:09 am

    “clear up the misinformation, put forth by the World Health Organization and others, that people who have recovered from COVID-19 may not have immunity to the disease. Fauci explained that “in all likelihood,” those who have recovered possess some amount of protection.”

    Immunity and “some amount of protection” are not the same thing.

    And also saying people “may not have immunity” is a factual statement because the question has not been answered so it remains an open question hence “may not have immunity”.

    And finally Rand Paul looks like shit. The fuck happened to that guy?

    1. Ra's al Gore
      May.13.2020 at 10:14 am

      1. We cannot reopen until there is a vaccine, which gives you protection by exposing you to the virus so you create antibodies.

      2. You may not be protected if you’ve been exposed and have antibodies, which is all the more reason to stay closed.

    2. Sometimes a Great Notion
      May.13.2020 at 10:19 am

      And finally Rand Paul looks like shit. The fuck happened to that guy?

      #WereAllInThisTogether

  27. Rich
    May.13.2020 at 10:10 am

    “Herd immunity is the only realistic option—the question is how we get there safely.”

    Anyone remember “Measles Parties”?

    1. Nonstopdrivel
      May.13.2020 at 10:44 am

      Measles parties weren’t exactly safe. Even today, roughly 30 percent of children who contract measles end up in the ICU. That’s not a risk that should be entertained lightly.

    2. Nonstopdrivel
      May.13.2020 at 10:44 am

      In any case, the term was “pox parties.” The idea was used mostly for chickenpox and mumps, not measles.

  28. Sevo
    May.13.2020 at 10:11 am

    “…and heaps of praise from right-wing pundits, who have largely decided that Fauci is some sort of anti-Trump operative…”

    The embedded link had exactly this to say about Trump: Zero.
    Stuff your TDS up your ass, so you head has some company, Robbie.

  29. Ra's al Gore
    May.13.2020 at 10:16 am

    https://twitter.com/HotlineJosh/status/1260516820265635840

    “Some of the states that skeptics were most worried about, including Florida and Georgia, haven’t seen the rise in total cases that some experts feared.

    Florida’s new cases actually declined by 14% compared to the previous week, and Georgia’s fell by 12%”

  30. Mickey Rat
    May.13.2020 at 10:16 am

    Judge imposes question begging language rules in Connecticut Title IX Case on whether women’s sports should exclusive to females:

    “What I’m saying is you must refer to them as “transgender females” rather than as “males.” Again, that’s the more accurate terminology, and I think that it fully protects your client’s legitimate interests. Referring to these individuals as “transgender females” is consistent with science, common practice and perhaps human decency. To refer to them as “males,” period, is not accurate, certainly not as accurate, and I think it’s needlessly provocative. I don’t think that you surrender any legitimate interest or position if you refer to them as transgender females. That is what the case is about. This isn’t a case involving males who have decided that they want to run in girls’ events. This is a case about girls who say that transgender girls should not be allowed to run in girls’ events. So going forward, we will not refer to the proposed intervenors as “males”; understood?”

    1. Rich
      May.13.2020 at 10:42 am

      “Understood?”

      “Could you go over — transition to, if you will — that first part again?”

    2. Earth Skeptic
      May.13.2020 at 10:44 am

      How about “mutants”?

  31. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
    May.13.2020 at 10:19 am

    Rand Paul future Unabomber.

    1. Sevo
      May.13.2020 at 10:19 am

      Go fuck your daddy, turd.

    2. Formerly Cynical Asshole
      May.13.2020 at 10:27 am

      The Unabomber was an anti-technology environmental extremist wack-job and a far left Anarcho-Marxist, so if anyone’s going to be a future Unabomber my money’s on Am-Soc.

      1. John
        May.13.2020 at 10:30 am

        Shreek is profoundly stupid but he makes up for it by being a pedophile and being totally ignorant about nearly every subject. So, he has got that going for him.

      2. Earth Skeptic
        May.13.2020 at 10:33 am

        So AOC’s god father?

  32. Sevo
    May.13.2020 at 10:19 am

    “California tenants could get 10 years to pay back rent under this Democratic plan”
    Read more here: https://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article242674036.html#storylink=cpy

    Ten years to pay rent? There’ll be ‘forgiveness’ long before that’s paid.

    1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      May.13.2020 at 10:45 am

      They could just offer rent forgiveness to ‘people of color’. REPARATIONS, BITCH!

  33. Formerly Cynical Asshole
    May.13.2020 at 10:20 am

    Paul also asked Fauci to clear up the misinformation, put forth by the World Health Organization and others, that people who have recovered from COVID-19 may not have immunity to the disease. Fauci explained that “in all likelihood,” those who have recovered possess some amount of protection.

    I’m kind of curious where the WHO and others were getting that from. I’m no doctor, but the idea that you wouldn’t have some level of immunity after getting the disease flies in the face of what little I know about the way the human immune system works. I would think that in order for that to be true the virus would have to basically be mutating so fast that the anti-bodies that your immune system produced the first time around wouldn’t be effective against the new mutation the second time you were exposed. If that were true, then wouldn’t it basically mean that it’s impossible to ever develop a vaccine? Or is the WHO just pulling shit out their ass to keep everyone in a state of panic and fear? (That last question was largely rhetorical).

    And if that is the case, then why continue with the forced social isolation policies? Seems like it would be better to just go ahead and re-open businesses and let individuals make their own adjustments as they see fit (e.g., if you don’t want to shake hands for fear of catching COVID-19, don’t shake hands with people – just politely explain to them why, if you want to wear a mask when in a public building, wear a mask, wash your hands more often, etc.), but let people get back to some semblance of normalcy.

    1. Nonstopdrivel
      May.13.2020 at 10:30 am

      Lifelong immunity after infection is characteristic of some viruses (measles is the classic case), but it isn’t the rule for all viruses. Immunity can be short lived (weeks to months) or longer term (say, five to ten years), but may eventually need to be restored through a subsequent exposure. We know that there is an antibody spike following SARS-CoV-2 exposure, but we don’t know long long the immunity conferred actually lasts. We simply don’t have the long-term data yet to make those kinds of extrapolations.

    2. Mickey Rat
      May.13.2020 at 10:37 am

      If you do not get immunity from recovering from a case of COVID-19, that would also imply that a reliable vaccine is impossible, as vaccines operate on the same idea that once the body has developed antibodies for a virus it is immune in the future.

      1. Nonstopdrivel
        May.13.2020 at 10:41 am

        I am skeptical that an effective vaccine will be developed. I think the best we can hope for is a yearly vaccine like the flu shot, and I doubt even that will be worth the effort.

        I say this as someone who is part of a research team whose efforts, much to my shame, have been diverted to SARS-CoV-2 applications, mainly because that’s where the money is right now. I’m still super excited about the therapeutics we’re investigating; I just wish we weren’t distracted by this stupid pan(dem)ic.

        1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
          May.13.2020 at 10:48 am

          this stupid pan(dem)ic

          That is so good, I would shake your hand, if it wasn’t AGAINST THE LAW!

  34. Nonstopdrivel
    May.13.2020 at 10:23 am

    Some California universities cancel in-person fall classes

    That means tuition will be falling to better reflect the costs of online learning, right? Right? Ah, who the hell am I kidding. If anything, tuition will jump a few points as institutions “invest in innovative technologies to facilitate exciting learning opportunities in these challenging times.”

    My alma mater medical school has been shut down for months and is only now begrudgingly considering the possibility of reopening in-person classes at some distant point in the future. And even then, they’re contemplating imposing social-distancing measures during lecture. Will tuition be going down? Of course not, though the school has generously agreed to a tuition freeze (after years of increases vastly outpacing inflation). The truth is that this probably won’t affect most students all that much. Medical school has largely become an elaborate self-study board-prep program, with most students only showing up to mandated events and studying from home the rest of the time. It’s a bubble that’s going to have to pop eventually. Sooner or later, there will be an inflection point as skyrocketing tuition meets declining reimbursements, much like what happened with law schools over the past decade. Why should students continue to over fifty grand a year for minimal services, when they can get the same results taking Kaplan test-prep course for less than a tenth of the cost?

    The rising cost of education has almost nothing to do with the salaries of the professors. It has everything to do with the explosion in administration, little of which brings any direct benefit to the students themselves.

  35. John
    May.13.2020 at 10:24 am

    So remember how it was just some crazy right wing conspiracy theory that Crowd strike had no evidence that the Russians hacked the DNC emails? Yeah well, turns out that conspiracy theory isn’t such a theory but is in fact the truth.

    https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2020/05/13/hidden_over_2_years_dem_cyber-firms_sworn_testimony_it_had_no_proof_of_russian_hack_of_dnc_123596.html

    They have no evidence it happened. They have “circumstantial evidence” which they can’t seem to describe. The only proof they have is the speculation that someone could have possibly taken screen shots while they monitored the email address and in doing so read the emails without leaving behind any trace that they had copied them. I will leave it to others to examine the technical merit of that claim. Even if true, however, that doesn’t mean it happened at all much less that it was the Russians if it did. All we know are three things; the emails were somehow copied and given to wikileaks; there is no forensic evidence indicating that anyone extracted them directly from the server, and that wikileaks claims the information came from an insider not the Russians.

    The lack of direct evidence is consistent with wikileaks’ claim. There is no reason that I can see not to believe wikileaks. Meanwhile, there is every reason to think that crowdstrike is lying when they claim the Russians hacked the server.

    1. Derp-o-Matic 6000
      May.13.2020 at 10:40 am

      I trust Julian Assange more than Brennan or Clapper, that’s for goddamned sure.

    2. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
      May.13.2020 at 10:42 am

      I remember when you were swore that that dipshit NJ US Senator would be forced to resign. That was about 3-4 years ago.

      another fake scandal….

  36. Ken Shultz
    May.13.2020 at 10:25 am

    “In reality, of course, Fauci is neither a god nor a member of the deep state: He’s a smart public servant whose guidance is one piece of information that policy makers should take seriously when deciding how to proceed.”

    Here, let me fix that for you:

    “His guidance is one piece of of information that policy makers should [parents] [might] take seriously when deciding how to proceed.”

    Incidentally, parents, single or otherwise, should be free to continue with online instruction at taxpayer expense–regardless of whether Rand Paul thinks it’s good for them. Giving the parents of “underprivileged” kids the choice to move away from public schools by way of vouchers was a good thing for both taxpayers and parents before COVID-19, and I don’t see why COVID-19 would change that.

    Yes, I agree with Rand Paul that one size fits all is a stupid idea. There is no good reason why the coal mining towns of Kentucky should have the same policy as the worst parts of New York City, but there is no good reason why different people in the same city shouldn’t be free to make different and opposing choices, too.

    Because markets and online instruction allow parents to make different and opposing choices for their children on an individual basis is one of the main reasons why markets are better than local school boards, elected representatives like Paul, or bureaucrats like Fauci. We should all be free to make choices for ourselves.

    1. Derp-o-Matic 6000
      May.13.2020 at 10:36 am

      I’d recommend replacing “smart public servant” with “doctor.”

      1. Ken Shultz
        May.13.2020 at 10:57 am

        I’ll go with that, and no one should do anything just because their doctor says so either.

        Surgeons tend to recommend surgery, and internal medicine guys tend to recommend conservative courses of medication.

        Either way, they aren’t the ones leaving loved ones behind to fend for themselves or the ones who have to live with quality of life issues after they’ve removed your prostate or given you a colostomy bag for the rest of your life.

        There’s this thing called an appeal to authority fallacy, and one of the reasons there are so many progressives out there is because so many of our fellow Americans don’t really understand the appeal to authority fallacy.

        There’s another likely candidate in the list of good definitions of what it means to be a libertarian: “A libertarian is someone who isn’t susceptible to the appeal to authority fallacy”. Restated in others ways, there are, “Libertarians are people who don’t believe that politicians are the solution to their problems”, and my favorite, “A libertarian is someone who thinks we should be free to make choices for ourselves”.

  37. Earth Skeptic
    May.13.2020 at 10:27 am

    If nothing else, stressful times reveal the true character of people. And what do the US people look like in the 21st century?

    Many are easily frightened and eager to cede autonomy for even feelings of security.

    Most are intensely partisan and interpret the world through their tribal ideologies. Even those who disavow religion act like zealots.

    Signaling and rhetoric count for much more than facts and reason. Some people even prefer the heat of argument over the substance.

    Many claim preference for science, but few really know what that is, and fewer can actually do it.

    All this has been noted before, especially by our political leaders. And they have been revealed as ruthless and without shame in taking advantage of people.

    1. Nonstopdrivel
      May.13.2020 at 10:38 am

      My wife works for a federal agency, and when I listen to the online meetings she has with her colleagues, I grind my teeth in rage. A bunch of cowards, the lot of them. You’d think that servants of the people would cherish liberty and embrace the risk that comes with it, but safety is all these lily-livered poltroons care about.

      1. Nonstopdrivel
        May.13.2020 at 10:49 am

        When they have their town hall meetings, I make her wear headphones. I don’t want my kids growing up infested with the paranoia and risk aversion of bureaucrats.

  38. Derp-o-Matic 6000
    May.13.2020 at 10:32 am

    No mention of Judge Sullivan’s order regarding amicus submissions in the Flynn case after Justice moved to drop the charges?

    Amazing. Reason hates Trump and his administration more than it cares about prosecutorial overreach and the FBI undermining the executive branch of the federal government. Or they don’t want to alienate all their liberal journo friends?

    Fuck you guys. Seriously.

    1. Tom Bombadil
      May.13.2020 at 10:44 am

      The attempted coup by Obama and other assorted criminals is jaw dropping. The shit hitting the fan in the Flynn case is almost beyond comprehension.

      Meanwhile Reason plays another broken record of crickets chirping about Chinky Flu.

      1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
        May.13.2020 at 11:03 am

        PIZZAGATE! BLOOP! OBAMAGATE! DERP!!! BENGHAZI!!!!!!!!!!!

      2. Compelled Speechless
        May.13.2020 at 11:04 am

        It’s pretty unbelievable. Hating Trump is anyone’s prerogative and I leave that up to them, but are they not aware that it is in fact possible to hate Trump and the CIA/FBI simultaneously? Can they not see the long term dangers of letting these people off the hook just because it’s convenient to get rid of a hated executive?

  39. Derp-o-Matic 6000
    May.13.2020 at 10:34 am

    Well, here’s an interesting development :

    https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2020/05/13/hidden_over_2_years_dem_cyber-firms_sworn_testimony_it_had_no_proof_of_russian_hack_of_dnc_123596.html

    Looks like the CEO of Crowdstrike testified that they had no proof that the DNC hack was done by Russia.

    Hmm…

    1. Nonstopdrivel
      May.13.2020 at 10:39 am

      You got scooped by John.

      1. Derp-o-Matic 6000
        May.13.2020 at 10:41 am

        And JesseAZ for my immediately preceding comment. I really ought to read before posting.

  40. Ra's al Gore
    May.13.2020 at 10:40 am

    Wuhan’s Other Epidemic
    Most know that the Chinese city is the source of the coronavirus—but not that it also fuels America’s deadly fentanyl epidemic.
    https://www.city-journal.org/wuhan-fuels-americas-fentanyl-epidemic

  41. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
    May.13.2020 at 10:40 am

    “Obamagate” is a fake scandal that wingnuts are trying to gin up along the lines of Pizzagate, Agenda 21, BENGHAZI!!!!, and Jade Helm. It is hilarious watching the nut class try to bend Flynn into some kind of wronged public servant when he was fired by the Trumptards after lying to them.

    1. Derp-o-Matic 6000
      May.13.2020 at 10:42 am

      So you’re cool with Trump surveilling the Biden campaign, then? He’s got some suspicious connections with China, after all.

      1. Derp-o-Matic 6000
        May.13.2020 at 10:43 am

        John Kerry, a major member of his campaign team, has been opening violating the Logan Act with respect to Iran. Maybe we should throw his ass in jail, too.

      2. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
        May.13.2020 at 10:54 am

        The Con Man has said he has absolute power to do anything and his lawyer argued yesterday that he was immune from investigation regarding his financial records.

        1. Derp-o-Matic 6000
          May.13.2020 at 11:02 am

          Good job not answering my question.

    2. Weigel's Cock Ring
      May.13.2020 at 10:59 am

      Your hero Obama is really nothing but Chocolate Nixon.

      You don’t have to like it, but you DO have to choke on it, you little bitch!

    3. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
      May.13.2020 at 11:03 am

      Well said Mr. Buttplug.

      Drumpf supporters can call us “RussiaGaters” if they want. The truth is, we’ve been correct all along. Putin’s Puppet has, in fact, been a Russian intelligence asset since 1987. Mueller proved it.

      #TrumpRussia

  42. Ra's al Gore
    May.13.2020 at 10:42 am

    https://twitter.com/HotlineJosh/status/1260565846746959872

    CNN promoting teenage activist Greta Thunberg as an expert panelist for its next “Coronavirus: Facts and Fears” town hall.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      May.13.2020 at 10:43 am

      https://quillette.com/2018/12/18/the-children-of-the-revolution/

      Mao’s decision to use China’s youth as his vanguard was, by fortune or foresight, instrumental to the revolution’s initial success. The young may be pure in heart, but they are also high on emotion and short on life experience. Simply put, they are natural philistines. Still in their identity-forming years, China’s young had few barriers to a complete identification with the Red Guards. Conformity and intolerance of dissent followed naturally. When students were not attending rallies and struggle sessions, they spent endless hours studying and discussing Mao’s Little Red Book. As Lu Li’an, a former Red Guard, explained, “We were taught only about revolution so when we read the works of propaganda literature we really wanted to be at the head, at the vanguard of revolutionary history.” With undeveloped mental immune systems, their soft skulls were fertile ground for Mao’s secular Manichaeism. Manichaeism reduces society, with all the diversity and complexity of human experience, to a blunt dichotomy: light and darkness, good and evil, right and wrong, radical and reactionary. “There is no middle way!” became a popular slogan. Ideologies like these are intellectually and morally vapid, yet their simplicity and certainty are alluring, especially to the young. Thus, Mao’s child revolutionaries could—with youthful exuberance and clarity of purpose—chain a teacher to a radiator and bludgeon him to death with an iron bar, or force a teacher to eat nails and feces, among other tortures.

      1. Earth Skeptic
        May.13.2020 at 10:47 am

        So, Bernie Bros?

      2. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
        May.13.2020 at 11:04 am

        Yup. I can definitely see Greta strapping the rat-cage to Winston’s head.

        “How dare you pretend that this can be solved with just ‘business as usual’ and some technical solutions, Mr. Smith? What will it take to convince you?”

    2. Ra's al Gore
      May.13.2020 at 11:03 am

      https://twitter.com/CNN/status/1260555428100026368

      Former acting CDC director Richard Besser, former HHS secretary Kathleen Sebelius and activist Greta Thunberg join
      @AndersonCooper
      &
      @DrSanjayGupta
      for a live #CNNTownHall. Coronavirus – Facts and Fears, Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

  43. Ken Shultz
    May.13.2020 at 10:46 am

    “The California State University system is canceling fall classes at all 23 campuses”

    This would be a great opportunity for California to start privatizing its UC system.

    They’re already offering a relatively inexpensive college education to California residents at 23 different campuses across the state, so what’s the point of keeping UC Berkeley, UC Davis, UCLA, UC San Diego, and UC San Francisco as public schools–when each and every one of those six schools could easily stand on their own?

    In all these locations, the UC system actually serves the same local population as the CS system! San Diego State University, for instance, serves the same population as University of California, San Diego. Why is it necessary for the state of California to “own” and run both schools?

    UC San Diego is ranked as “most selective” by U.S. News and World Report–they reject 70% of applicants. Their research is financed by some of the biggest and cutting edge biotech companies in the world, many of which have sprung up around the school like tech companies around Stanford (a private university). Yeah, UCSD is among the most elite biotech universities in the world. Why do California’s taxpayers need to support them? Why can’t they be a private institution like CalTech, Stanford, or MIT

    Any shy should average working taxpayers in California be forced to pay the salaries of elite scientists at an elite institution, who are perfectly capable of funding their own operations? Talk about elitism! If forcing average people to pay for the salaries of elite research institutions that can raise funds elsewhere isn’t elitism, then what is? They say they need to provide an avenue for underprivileged Californians to go to school, but we already have a community college system in addition to a California State University system.

  44. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
    May.13.2020 at 10:50 am

    U.S. Budget Deficit Widened to $1.935 Trillion in 12 Months Through April

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-budget-deficit-widened-to-1-935-trillion-in-12-months-through-april-11589306525

    4X the deficit he inherited and The Con Man is just getting started.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      May.13.2020 at 11:03 am

      Dems pass trillion dollar ‘stimulus’ packages and blame GOP for deficits. Got it.

    2. Derp-o-Matic 6000
      May.13.2020 at 11:04 am

      Now, i’m not on this site as much as I used to be, but I don’t recall many commenters here speaking up in favor of the repeated multi-trillion-dollar bailouts.

Please to post comments