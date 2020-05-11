Employment

Working From Home May Be a Permanent Feature of the Post-Pandemic World

That has interesting implications for where people will base themselves in the future.

|

spnphotosnine889851
(SplashNews/Newscom)

Amidst the changes left in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a welcome one might be the likely and long-overdue normalization of telework. We—or at least those of us who are largely desk-bound—were supposed to be able to roll down the hallway from our bedrooms to our jobs years ago. But employers have largely remained resistant to allowing employees to work off-site.

Now—with remote work a necessity for millions of people—the barriers may finally fall. That should expand options for jobseekers to take work without regard for where employers are based, and to settle where they feel comfortable and are free to live as they please.

It's strange how few of us worked remotely full-time before the pandemic, despite the transformation of communications, music, retail, and finance that we enjoy courtesy of the digital revolution. Only 3.6 percent of Americans worked at-home half-time or more as of 2018, Global Workplace Analytics estimates, based on American Community Survey data. At the same time, 43 percent of employees worked remotely "with some frequency," indicating untapped opportunities.

Despite the potential, telework has remained a special privilege for many employers, to be doled out only to workers who can sell their bosses on it, or else have the clout to make it happen.

"The ability to work at home appears to be systematically related to authority and status in the workplace. Managerial and professional workers are more likely than others to have the type of tasks and autonomous control of their work schedule necessary to perform work at home," noted a 2012 article in the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Monthly Labor Review.

When it comes to lower-level employees, "executives saw the benefits of using flexible work to their advantage as a negotiating tool for recruitment, promotion, retention and motivation, but they often worried about the costs of training and potential culture change," Mohja Rhoads and Fynnwin Prager of California State University reported earlier this year after surveying Los Angeles-area workers.

The Monthly Labor Review article cautioned that "the ability of employees to work at home may actually allow employers to raise expectations for work availability during evenings and weekends and foster longer workdays and workweeks." True—but I ran into problems separating work and home in a traditional office where the top boss had the unfortunate habit of calling employees in the evenings to discuss his brainstorms.

Importantly, many people have spent the last couple of months honing the ability to draw lines between work and the rest of their lives. Social distancing and lockdown orders meant many jobs had to be done from home, or not at all.

"In February, before the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak truly took hold, 40% of American workers, or 63 million, were employed in occupations that potentially could be performed remotely," Pew Research finds. Since then, "90% of the decrease in employment—or 2.6 million of the total loss of 2.9 million between February and March—arose from positions that could not be teleworked."

As lockdown orders expire and the pandemic fades, some jobs will move back to the office. But continuing social distancing expectations will hamper a complete return to normality for many workplaces. Just as important, practical experience with telework will have eroded much of the resistance to implementing it on a regular basis.

"The pandemic is forcing these investments in industries where telework is possible, with more people learning how to use remote technology. As a result, we may see a more permanent shift toward telecommuting," write Katherine Guyot and Isabel V. Sawhill of The Brookings Institution.

"Our best estimate is that 25-30% of the workforce will be working-from-home multiple days a week by the end of 2021," predicts Kate Lister, President of Global Workplace Analytics.

That has interesting implications for where people will base themselves in the future. If you can start a business where you want to be while employing people living where they feel comfortable, people no longer have to physically chase jobs and talent and location becomes a matter of preference.

Even before the pandemic, major cities were losing a bit of their draw. The cultural mix and opportunity that had made them attractive places for many people was losing out to expense and incompetent, intrusive government.

"Chicago has been losing people for years now, but Los Angeles and New York City have also found themselves on the decline," Scott Shackford wrote last year for Reason. "Each of these cities is facing some severe problems in the way they're managed, their uncertain financial situations, and a general disregard for the welfare and liberty of the citizens who live there."

One pandemic later, after a lesson in the opportunities for viral transmission provided by high population density and the unpleasantness of urban life in a lockdown situation, cities may be losing even more of their gloss.

"Cooped up and concerned about the post-Covid future, renters and owners are making moves to leave the city, not for short-term stays in weekend houses, as was common when the pandemic first arrived, but more permanently in the suburbs," reports The New York Times.

The places that will draw workers and businesses will be those that attract them with desirable lifestyle, affordability, and a legal climate that doesn't treat flexibility as an enemy. That's bad news for California, where the law commonly called A.B. 5 attempts to force workers into employer/employee relationships while discouraging freelancing.

"The law was hurting workers and businesses before the outbreak of COVID-19, but now its negative impacts are being amplified by the pandemic," warns Vittorio Nastasi of the Reason Foundation, which publishes this website. "It is limiting job opportunities for workers who have been laid off as a result of the pandemic and government-mandated stay-at-home orders."

If greater flexibility is a feature of post-pandemic work, inflexible jurisdictions will have a hard time competing.

That's not to say that a telework-friendly future comes without its problems. In an already divided country, it may lead to more friction.

Debates over stay-at-home orders frequently degenerate into tussles between those relatively unaffected by pandemic-related lockdowns because they can work at home, and those for whom continued employment and the viability of their businesses require their physical presence. That split will linger if telework becomes a better-accepted option but remains possible for less than half the population.

On a similar note, in recent decades, Americans have had "unprecedented choice about where and how they wanted to live" and have moved accordingly, noted Bill Bishop in his 2008 book, The Big Sort.  As it turns out, our preferred lifestyle correlates closely with our politics; "liberals would rather live in cities, while conservatives prefer rural areas and small towns," as Pew Research puts it. That's meant people concentrating themselves in like-minded communities, reinforcing each other's beliefs, and having less personal contact with those who disagree.

An enhanced ability to live where we want, rather than where our employer is based, may lead to more sorting along political lines and less room for agreement. That's not a big problem if decisions are left to individuals and communities, but it's a recipe for growing conflict if we continue to concentrate power upwards.

Overall, however, the pandemic will offset a little of the damage done by the virus itself, and by bumbled human responses to the health threat it poses, if it leaves in its wake a more flexible business culture. That will mean more freedom for many of us to work how we wish, and to live in places that make us happy and treat us well.

Advertisement

NEXT: In Today's Indian Law Supreme Court Case, the State of Oklahoma's Lawyer Is Himself Indian

J.D. Tuccille is a contributing editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Overt
    May.11.2020 at 12:22 pm

    “At the same time, 43 percent of employees worked remotely “with some frequency,” indicating untapped opportunities.”

    Maybe, just maybe, you are missing that this is an example of a FOUND opportunity.

    I have a desk in Los Angeles. Around 1800 people also have desks in that office. But there are probably 200 people working there on any given day. Before coronaggedon, I would go in two days a week, and work from home the rest.

    I have been some combination of work from home full time to my latest work from home 60% of the time over the past 10 years. I can definitely say that my current process of getting into the office 1-2 days a week is the best of both worlds.

    There really are benefits to getting a team in an office to talk and have random interactions. I try to get my team on google hangouts at least an hour a day to just have those interactions, but it is not nearly as useful as in person.

    As an introvert, I could happily work from home forever. But I recognize that there are good reasons to get into the office.

    1. John
      May.11.2020 at 12:34 pm

      I am an introvert as well. And part of me is like “please God let me work from home forever”. But being an introvert working from home brings out my worst tendencies in some ways. I don’t get out and communicate with people face to face enough as it is. Never being in the office means I never would and would retreat more and more into my own shell, which is not good. I think even in a work from home environment, you probably should go into work in person a couple of days a week. As much as I would like to never go in, I would likely be the most effective going in two days and working from home the other three.

      1. Red Rocks White Privilege
        May.11.2020 at 12:40 pm

        I’m an introvert as well, but for me, this working from home thing sucks. I consider home to be a refuge from work, and mixing the two environments is worse for me because there’s nowhere to just psychologically dump my work-related issues at the end of the day, whereas before I could process and let them go on the drive home, and not bring them past the threshold of my house.

        Frankly, I can’t wait to be able to quit this telework shit and get back in the office.

        1. John
          May.11.2020 at 12:43 pm

          That is a good point as well. For some reason it doesn’t bother me as much. I figured it might, but it really hasn’t so far. I guess I am just getting old and cynical and have less of a problem walking away and not worrying about it.

          1. Red Rocks White Privilege
            May.11.2020 at 1:13 pm

            I can certainly see something happen where businesses and even government offices take things on a case-by-case basis and allow telework agreements of various types. Ultimately, it will be more about keeping productivity strong, and those places that can keep it high with a telework-flexible workforce will probably be in a better position to sustain themselves than those who rely on one or the other. Not requiring EVERYONE to come into the office every day would probably do more to cut down on rush hour traffic in the sprawling metro areas than any mass-transit system ever could in this country.

      2. MikeT1986
        May.11.2020 at 12:50 pm

        As a manager I’d say most people benefit (at least in my field where we have a lot of collaborative work due to big projects) from being in the office 60-80% of the time. Partially just due to having clearer work/non-work boundaries.

        Some people are also spoiled by having physical proximity and won’t communicate well in other ways. I love the option to work from home, and would honestly love to be able to move somewhere isolated and less urban if I could stay employed well. I’m just not sure how viable it’ll be.

      3. Rufus The Monocled
        May.11.2020 at 12:52 pm

        I’m an introvert as well and still think it’s unhealthy to go full 100% work at home.

        Man is, from its beginning, a SOCIAL being.

  2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    May.11.2020 at 12:22 pm

    Since this is a Too-Chilly article, I felt it might be appropriate to post this here. This is a GoFundMe y’all might wanna consider.

    Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney will have to pay for his own defense against a recall petition filed after he publicly defied Gov. Jay Inslee’s “stay home, stay safe” response to COVID-19, according to a letter written by county Prosecutor Adam Cornell.

    Cornell likened the sheriff’s decision to question the scientific underpinnings and constitutionality of Inslee’s orders during a pandemic “to yelling ‘fire’ in a crowded theater.”

    […]

    “Yes I believe that preventing business owners to operate their businesses and provide for their families intrudes on our right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” Fortney wrote in a defiant 1,200-word exposition posted April 21. The following day, he held a media availability where he reiterated his criticism and promised that his office would not enforce the governor’s orders. While acknowledging that the virus is deadly, he stated that the “impacts of COVID-19 no longer warrant the suspension of our constitutional rights.”

  3. John
    May.11.2020 at 12:23 pm

    It was a permanent feature before this. The only result of all this is a lot of businesses who probably should have had their people working from home but were unwilling to try it, now having been forced to try it will be more open to it.

    Only some jobs can be done from home. A lot of jobs require everyone to be there. But the jobs that don’t, ought to be more accommodating to working from home. The costs of commuting are obscene. Moreover, allowing people to work remotely opens the talent in the entire country to your business rather than just those who are local.

    1. Overt
      May.11.2020 at 12:46 pm

      It takes a corporate mind shift to get work from home to, er, work correctly. I have friends at HP who are 100% work from home, and the company is able to do a lot of good that way.

      On the other hand, I know of other people who “Worked from Home” for two full time jobs. Other people who were running businesses on the side while pulling down a paycheck. One of them famously hadn’t VPN’d into the office or turned on their laptop for over 3 weeks when he was finally caught on an audit. It takes a very effective manager to ensure that you are getting the full value out of your employees.

      Too many companies don’t judge their employees on results- just putting in time. And so they are ill equipped to manage employees remotely. HP, on the other hand, tends to manage their WFH employees like consultants, where they are constantly being tracked for billed hours and artifacts delivered.

      I know first hand of the guy who was caught (and fired for) working two full time jobs. He was one of the most prolific architects in our company, and was responsible for the completion of several high impact positions. I sort of feel bad that a guy with so much hustle was let go. But when your company doesn’t “get” work from home, and can’t distinguish between that guy and the guy who never logs on, the company has to deal with them both equally.

      1. John
        May.11.2020 at 12:52 pm

        It takes management. I blame the instances of people running businesses and such while working from home on their management. Clearly, those people were not given enough to or they would not have been able to do that. And that is management’s fault.

        A well managed company should judge everyone by their results and have everyone properly engaged such that that doesn’t happen. If it does, it is because management is incompetent and doesn’t know what to do with the assets it has. When I hear stories about some employee running another business for ten years while working full time for another, I can’t help but root for the employee and feel like the company got what it deserved. They clearly were not using the employee properly and were just wasting his time. So, I can’t blame the employee for finding something better to do. You know?

        1. Overt
          May.11.2020 at 12:54 pm

          Hah- yeah, that is basically what I was saying below- but it is amazing to me how many managers are not trained to manage in this way.

      2. Overt
        May.11.2020 at 12:53 pm

        “Too many companies don’t judge their employees on results- just putting in time. And so they are ill equipped to manage employees remotely.”

        To expand on this- a lot of companies rate whether you are showing up each day, and the work you do just kind of happens as a side consequence of you being in the office with a bunch of other people who need to do something as long as they are there. You get a reputation based on your role in meetings (collaborator, leader, obstructor). Your annual review is filled with stuff like “Collaborated on the project to do blah” or “Worked on the team implementing dah”. Often when those projects fail or succeed, your role in that failure or success is not well documented, and you are generally not held accountable.

        When you do work from home, you have eliminated the main metric managers rate you on, and they are incapable of judging you on other attributes. This is why journalists are good WFH examples- they are judged on the articles they write, not their interactions. It is shocking to see even architects and coders falling down on WFH- usually there are 2-3 people doing all the work, while the rest of the team coasts.

  4. ErictheRed
    May.11.2020 at 12:24 pm

    “Overall, however, the pandemic will offset a little of the damage done by the virus itself, and by bumbled human responses to the health threat it poses”

    Oh please. Give it a rest.

  5. Longtobefree
    May.11.2020 at 12:29 pm

    The biggest barrier to remote working is the hourly wage.
    As soon as bosses lose physical sight of their serfs, they become convinced that there is slacking going on.
    MBO no longer means ‘management by objective’, it means ‘management by observation’.
    Perhaps if we take the opposite track of AB5, and require all workers to be self employed contractors, the issues will become manageable. Get paid for the tasks completed, not for the time logged in to a network.
    But the fascists will never go for that; too much individual freedom.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      May.11.2020 at 12:36 pm

      Paying people for ‘tasks completed’ is a messy, complicated and often un-quantifiable metric.

      Any job where repetition isn’t a major factor becomes increasingly difficult to measure with simplified metrics– unlike manufacturing.

  6. TrickyVic (old school)
    May.11.2020 at 12:29 pm

    I think a lot of these post pandemic predictions will be wrong. We were already living in a post pandemic world. The last pandemic that killed about 100,000 was 1968. It’s going to depend on what the citizens want.

    1. John
      May.11.2020 at 12:31 pm

      People are creatures of habit. They will go back to doing what they did before without even realizing it. I think work from home will become more common that it was but it won’t become the new norm. There are too many jobs that can’t be done from home and not everyone who has a job that can be done from home will want to do so.

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        May.11.2020 at 12:38 pm

        Speaking personally, working from home has been an interesting experiment. In addition to working in a job which is tailor made for WFH, I’m kind of a homebody anyway, so WFH should be a very natural transition to me. However, after three weeks, I’m strangely missing face time with my co-workers. I think a balance would be nice. WFH one day a week. One week a month… something like that.

        1. John
          May.11.2020 at 12:44 pm

          That is pretty much how I feel except that I am go into work one day a week or one week a month type.

  7. Rufus The Monocled
    May.11.2020 at 12:58 pm

    Extroverts are going to struggle I reckon.

    One anecdotal example is my friend. He’s a salesperson in pharma and a social butterfly extrovert. His company is pivoting their salesforce to work from home and he’s one of those ‘I will be a good soldier type because corona’ types. But I don’t see how sales can pull this off. You need to be face to face when signing a deal. I could be wrong.

    Also. Gee, I wonder if climate change alarmists will finally tele-conference instead of jet-setting around the world leaving a carbon footprint the size of a Triceratop’s horn.

    Also – also – another friend has been working from home and her unmarried female boss has been harassing workers well into the evening. Some bosses just lack common sense and class and companies will have to make sure they don’t hire such people in the future.

    1. Anti-trans libertarians are hurting the movement
      May.11.2020 at 1:22 pm

      “You need to be face to face when signing a deal.”

      The procurement department from the 60’s called and they want their “We chose your competitor because they had a stronger handshake” back.

    2. Idle Hands
      May.11.2020 at 1:26 pm

      It’s almost funny to see hear the disconnect from reality of the people soldiering on in sales from the rest of a companies employees. My buddy says it’s unreal the email conversations he’s seen and had with regard to the abysmal sales he’s seeing and the mentality of some of the employees who work on the backend. The cliff is coming and they don’t even understand or see it.

  8. JohannesDinkle
    May.11.2020 at 1:02 pm

    Actual people work with actual physical things as well as those who move numbers and words around. Do you think they can run a power plant from home? Or deliver grocery items from the factory from home?
    What about the oil refineries, dock workers, garbage men, and hospital staff?
    It sounds a lot to them and me that you are working hard on a new societal division of those who work with their hands and the elite who carry on the truly important work electronically.

  9. Zeb
    May.11.2020 at 1:03 pm

    I find working from home the most depressing and awful thing in the world. I am so glad I have been able to continue going to work.
    Like many commenting here, I am a bit of an introvert and home body. Which is exactly why I need to get out of the house every day. We need social interaction. If I go a few days without actually talking to anyone I just feel awful. The lack of physical contact is even worse.

  10. Idle Hands
    May.11.2020 at 1:03 pm

    1) Maybe but just wait till the muni’s figure this out. California did and passed the most draconian rules ever trying to box out subcontractors from working from home.

    2) the entire local tax structure is reliant on property taxes and brick and mortar business’s being a thing.

    3) I’ll be getting my popcorn ready for this coming hilarious battle.

    1. Idle Hands
      May.11.2020 at 1:04 pm

      Also work from home means no escape or boundaries for those corporate wage cages. They know they have you 24/7 365.

  11. Nardz
    May.11.2020 at 1:12 pm

    Seems to me like a lot of these white collar jobs are pure bullshit…

    1. Anti-trans libertarians are hurting the movement
      May.11.2020 at 1:23 pm

      Sounds like communist propaganda but ok

  12. creech
    May.11.2020 at 1:13 pm

    Some jobs – like stacking the shelves or running a lathe or loading the trucks – do not translate well to working from home. I’ve found that if your company has a lot of employees like that, then the office folks should be at work too and not working from home. More than one shop guy told me over the years that he was glad to see that management’s cars were in the parking lot before he arrived and after he left. I think it boosts morale when the guys who work with their hands see that the guys who work with their minds are hard at work too.

  13. Unicorn Abattoir
    May.11.2020 at 1:15 pm

    As soon as the mass hysteria subsides, I’m going back to my office.

  14. Brandybuck
    May.11.2020 at 1:24 pm

    Working from home is fine. I worked from home for a decade in a prior job. But some caveats:

    * Working from home is not always an option. The affluent coastal elite need to realize this. They think everyone can do it because they can do it. They can’t write throwaway articles for The Atlantic and get paid for it, but not everyone has their job.

    * Most jobs CAN’T be done 100% from home. Again, not everyone is a gig author for the Atlantic. Maybe a job let’s you do 90% of stuff at home, but then there’s that 10% that you can’t. And the lockdown is revealing what that is. I’m an embedded software engineer. I can do most stuff from home, but not all of it. Sometimes I need to go in to hook a different board up. The option to take a development system home is not always there. I do not have an ESD environment at home.

    My current and prior job all had remote IT departments, with just one or two guys local. And it is a major pain in the ass. A lot of stuff can be done remotely, but an on site IT professional is necessary. Who the fuck do you think wires those cables? Who keeps the racks running? Do you really think all this stuff happens by magic? The accountants they it’s magic because they keep outsourcing IT to someplace halfway across the continent.

    Other jobs have different out-of-home needs. Some can be done 90% from home. Others only 80%. Still others are lucky if they can provide an at-home Friday. And of course some jobs simply can’t be done from home. Like picking strawberries. Where the fuck do these people think strawberries come from?

    * Working from home is not easy. We don’t live in a work environment for a reason. We don’t have ESD labs, or business grade internet, or even reliable power. And most homes certainly aren’t ergonomic. My friend had everyone sign ergonomic waivers for those working from home during the crisis. Ergonomic waivers.l

    But it’s more than that. Not everyone has the ability to cleanly separate work life from home life. There are tricks that can help, but it takes a major shift in mindset to do it. The kitchen table is NOT a workplace. ON needs a separate work area. At the minimum a corner of a room or part of a garage.

    * People who can’t work from home should NOT be be considered second class non-essential scum. This prevailing attitude is reason number one that Trump is going to get re-elected by a landslide. I loathe the man, but the privileged attitude on display by the elite is driving people into his hands.

    Not every job can be done at home, and those who do them are just as important as everyone else.

    In summary, I do fully expect a major shift to working from home. But there will be few 100% at-home jobs, and still quite a lot of 0% at-home jobs. That’s just the way it’s going to happen. And no amount of handwringing by the karens is going to change that.

Please to post comments