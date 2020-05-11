Reason Roundup

Tara Reade Tells Megyn Kelly That Joe Biden 'Should Not Be Running on Character'

Biden's sexual assault accuser told her side of the story in a lengthy interview with the former Fox News host.

|

(Screenshot via Megyn Kelly)

Tara Reade, who has accused Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993, spoke with former Fox News host Megyn Kelly in a lengthy interview that appeared on various social media channels Friday.

Reade went over the details of the alleged assault, offered an explanation for why she waited so long to come forward, demanded that Biden withdraw from the race, and criticized Biden's supporters for mistreating her.

"His campaign is taking this position that they want all women to be able to speak safely," said Reade. "I have not experienced that."

Toward the end of the interview, Kelly brought up the sexual assault accusation against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. She asked Reade whether she thought it hypocritical for #MeToo politicians and pundits to deny her the automatic belief that they showed Christine Blasey Ford.

"It makes me upset, it makes me angry because those were people I respected," said Reade. "I supported Elizabeth Warren, who basically said she believed Joe Biden, and dismissed me."

It was not a softball interview, though: Kelly asked Reade tough questions about why she had seemed to acquit Biden of wrongdoing when she told The Washington Post last year that the problem was not Biden himself. In the interview, Reade—who was a Biden staffer at the time of the alleged assault—claimed that she had only intended to acquit Biden of responsibility for her firing: She believes this was retaliatory but that Biden likely didn't even know she was terminated.

Reade gave several explanations for why it look her so long to come forward. She said that Biden's aides shut her down when she attempted to open up about it in 1993, and that then she felt she had no way to tell the story afterward. Reade claims that she has been trying to tell her story for some time now but met with unwillingness or unfriendliness from the journalists and campaign staffers to whom she reached out.

Kelly also questioned Reade about social media comments she had made that were favorable toward Biden and his record on fighting sexual assault. Reade said those remarks were made in a professional capacity, as an advocate for feminist causes that Biden had purported to support.

Anyone looking for a reason to automatically dismiss Reade must have been disappointed by the interview. She is just as clear, concise, and sympathetic as Ford, whose composure was widely treated by the media as evidence that she must be telling the truth. The reality is that a notable accuser's eloquence is basically just fodder for cable news punditry: It doesn't actually elucidate matters.

Reade, like Ford, doesn't possess any hard evidence. That's hardly surprising—indeed, it would be surprising if she did have a way to prove her accusation—but it puts the public in a difficult position. Of course, the toughest spot is reserved for everyone who said said we should believe victims no matter the circumstance, a club of slogan-loving idiots that includes Biden himself.

Watch the full interview below.

PANDEMIC UPDATE

Mother's Day marked a milestone as U.S. officials reported just 793 deaths and 20,693 new cases of COVID-19. Both numbers represent record lows, though coronavirus reporting typically lags over the weekends and the true numbers could be somewhat higher.

Still, several virus hotspots—including New York City—have managed to slow the spread of the disease, and are now in better shape than some other areas of the country, where the number of cases is still rising. Some states have begun to relax their government-ordered lockdowns. While it's widely expected that this will cause a surge in new cases, it's too early to tell whether the data will confirm such a suspicion.

Meanwhile, several government officials involved in pandemic response planning—including Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases—are self-quarantining after being exposed to a staffer who has tested positive for the virus.

QUICK HITS

  • COVID-19 claims another victim: D.C.'s Street Sense newspaper.
  • The American Civil Liberties Union is not happy about Education Secretary Betsy DeVos's move to strengthen civil liberties for college students accused of sexual assault.
  • Additional video footage of jogger and shooting victim Ahmaud Arbery does nothing to change the underlying facts of the case.
  • Elon Musk says he's breaking up with the state of California.
  • CNN is annoyed that conservatives keep talking about the Michael Flynn story:

  1. Ra's al Gore
    May.11.2020 at 9:32 am

    https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1259486439001206784

    From
    @UFCW
    – a union that represents grocery workers nationally and is unlikely to understate #COVID deaths: 1.3 million members working mostly in public-facing jobs; 72 reported deaths. Fatality rate 0.0055% over a two-month period…

    1. Ra's al Gore
      May.11.2020 at 9:33 am

      https://twitter.com/CNN/status/1259340145234513925

      As many as 75,000 Americans could die because of drug or alcohol misuse and suicide as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to an analysis conducted by the national public health group Well Being Trust.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        May.11.2020 at 9:34 am

        https://twitter.com/kerpen/status/1250759687592706050

        This paper finds nursing home residents comprise 57% of all COVID-19 deaths in Spain, 53% in Italy, and 45% in France.

        1. Ra's al Gore
          May.11.2020 at 9:34 am

          Here’s How Much Downstate New York Is Skewing the United States’ Coronavirus Numbers
          https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/04/18/heres-how-much-downstate-new-york-is-skewing-the-united-states-coronavirus-numbers-n385151

          Once again, even with downstate New York included, the coronavirus has impacted the United States much less than other hard-hit countries. But now, here’s what happens when we treat downstate New York as a separate country from the United States in terms of deaths per capita (per million).

          Downstate New York (848.45)
          Belgium (470.51)
          Spain (428.68)
          Italy (376.19)
          France (286.53)
          United Kingdom (228.28)
          Netherlands (210.86)
          Switzerland (155.29)
          Sweden (149.61)
          Ireland (107.34)
          Once again, downstate New York leads the pack and the United States (without downstate New York) doesn’t even come in the top ten (it comes in at #11).

          1. Ra's al Gore
            May.11.2020 at 9:43 am

            https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/bad-state-decisions-about-nursing-homes-are-heavily-driving-the-coronavirus-outbreak/

            Even as senior care centers have been particularly hard hit by the coronavirus — with patient and staff deaths accounting for nearly 40 percent of all COVID-19 deaths across California — the state is calling on assisted living facilities to house infected patients in exchange for money.

            A letter from the state Department of Social Services sent to licensees of senior and adult care residential facilities on Friday urged them to temporarily take in patients who have tested positive for the virus — for up to $1,000 a day — to make room in hospitals for people who become critically ill and require acute care.

            But health experts and advocates say the plan risks introducing the virus into facilities that have been spared or those already dealing with their own outbreaks.

            That need continues to grow. As of May 3, nearly 10,000 patients and staff in long-term care facilities in the state of California have tested positive for the virus, and 926 of them have died, according to figures released by DSS, which oversees assisted living, and the California Department of Public Health.

      2. Rich
        May.11.2020 at 10:12 am

        As many as 75,000 Americans could die because of drug or alcohol misuse and suicide as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to an analysis conducted by the national public health group Well Being Trust.

        No analysis of homicide as a result of the coronavirus pandemic?

    2. darkflame
      May.11.2020 at 10:02 am

      I’d just like to thank you for giving us actual fucking news.

      1. Signer
        May.11.2020 at 10:16 am

        Agree. The only reason to read Reason any more is to get my news in the comments.

    3. MatthewSlyfield
      May.11.2020 at 10:17 am

      Instead, they are likely to overstate covid deaths.

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    May.11.2020 at 9:32 am

    …in a lengthy interview that appeared on various social media channels Friday.

    Remember when Kavanaugh accuser Ford was relegated to social media for exposure?

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    May.11.2020 at 9:33 am

    “I supported Elizabeth Warren, who basically said she believed Joe Biden, and dismissed me.”

    You were on a Biden’s staff. You can’t say you didn’t know what politicians were all about.

  4. Nardz
    May.11.2020 at 9:34 am

    “According to the report, the first cases of the novel coronavirus were reported at the end of December, however a new paper from five infectious-disease researchers in China reports that Chinese social media platform WeChat searches for “SARS” , “Coronavirus” , “shortness of breath” , “dyspnea” , and “Diarrhea” began to spike on November 17 – suggesting that COVID-19 was circulating in China weeks before the first cases were officially diagnosed and reported.”

    http://www.zerohedge.com/health/mobile-phone-activity-wuhan-lab-suggests-possible-shutdown-october-due-hazardous-event

  5. Ra's al Gore
    May.11.2020 at 9:35 am

    https://twitter.com/johncardillo/status/1259630376663887873

    Illegal alien: “I did it to feed my family”

    Democrats: “Give him welfare, free healthcare, legal immunity, and a path to citizenship!!”

    ——————————-

    American opening her salon: “I did it to feed my family and employees”

    Democrats: “PROSECUTE AND JAIL HER!!”

  6. Fist of Etiquette
    May.11.2020 at 9:35 am

    Kelly also questioned Reade about social media comments she had made that were favorable toward Biden and his record on fighting sexual assault.

    The left reminded us that there is no such thing as the perfect sexual assault victim, but we now know that Reade apparently doesn’t even make that low bar.

  7. Bender B. Rodriguez
    May.11.2020 at 9:36 am

    Republicans POUNCE!
    https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/may/10/biden-sexual-assault-claim-divides-democrats-as-republicans-pounce

    1. lap83
      May.11.2020 at 9:43 am

      Taking advantage of the Democrats’ tendency toward sexually assaulting people is more like shooting fish in a barrel than a cat pouncing on a mouse.

    2. Fist of Etiquette
      May.11.2020 at 9:45 am

      They actually used pounce? Nice.

  8. Ra's al Gore
    May.11.2020 at 9:36 am

    Earth Day, Then and Now
    The planet’s future has never looked better. Here’s why.
    RONALD BAILEY | FROM THE MAY 2000 ISSUE
    https://reason.com/2000/05/01/earth-day-then-and-now-2/

    On the occasions when they admit things have gotten better, doomsters will claim whatever environmental progress has been made over the past 30 years is only a result of the warnings that they sounded. One of the more annoying characteristics of activists such as Ehrlich and Lester Brown is the way in which these prophets of doom get out ahead of a parade that has already started. When things get better, they claim that it’s only because people heeded their warnings, not because of longstanding trends and increased efficiencies. As a result, there is always the danger that governments may actually enact their policies, thereby stifling technological progress and economic growth–and making the world worse off. Then the doomsters would be able to say “I told you so.” So good or bad, they get to claim that they were right all along.

  9. Nardz
    May.11.2020 at 9:36 am

    http://www.zerohedge.com/markets/musk-cali-carnage-continues-analysts-warn-morale-risk-while-liberals-tesla-owners-berate

    “California seems fed up with Musk. The Sacramento Bee published an article over the weekend mocking Musk, claiming that even though “COVID-19 has killed nearly 2,700 Californians so far, [Musk] is the one who’s truly suffering during the coronavirus pandemic.”

    It continued, calling Musk a “bratty billionaire”:

    California’s public health officials must ignore Musk’s ranting and stay the course. Twitter threats from bratty billionaires, anti-vaccine activists and middle-aged “militia members” should play no role in guiding public health policy in the middle of a deadly pandemic.

    “And what should California’s leaders say if Tesla decides to pick up its toys and move elsewhere?” the op-ed asks rhetorically.

    “Adiós,” it answers.”

    1. Don't look at me!
      May.11.2020 at 9:44 am

      It’s the AOC policy.

    2. Sometimes a Great Notion
      May.11.2020 at 9:53 am

      “Adiós,” it answers.”

      But not before it extracts an exit tax.

  10. Fist of Etiquette
    May.11.2020 at 9:36 am

    Elon Musk says he’s breaking up with the state of California.

    California lawmaker’s already slung the f-bomb his way. It’s going to be a messy divorce.

  11. Ra's al Gore
    May.11.2020 at 9:37 am

    https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/05/09/us-uk-intelligence-agencies-examining-report-mobile-phone-data/

    US and British intelligence agencies are reportedly examining mobile phone data suggesting there could have been an emergency shutdown in October at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

    According to a report, obtained by NBC News, there was no mobile phone activity in a high-security part of the Chinese laboratory complex from Oct 7 to Oct 24. Previously, there had been consistent use of mobile phones.

    The report, carried out by private experts, suggested there may have been a “hazardous event,” specifically at the institute’s National Biosafety Laboratory, between Oct 6 and Oct 11.

    Analysis of mobile phone data from the area surrounding the institute also suggested roadblocks were in place between Oct 14 and Oct 19.

    1. creech
      May.11.2020 at 10:04 am

      Gee whiz, CBS 60 Minutes last night ignored such a report, instead putting on several experts who lampooned Trump and anyone who claimed the virus came from the Wuhan Lab and not from pangolins in the wet market.

  12. Don't look at me!
    May.11.2020 at 9:37 am

    … doesn’t possess any hard evidence.
    Of course not. Joe is too old.

  13. Fist of Etiquette
    May.11.2020 at 9:37 am

    The American Civil Liberties Union is not happy about Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’s move to strengthen civil liberties for college students accused of sexual assault.

    They’re good for less and less these days.

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion
      May.11.2020 at 10:01 am

      Yeah I liked their early stuff but they’ve gone mainstream.

  14. Ra's al Gore
    May.11.2020 at 9:39 am

    http://www.rationaloptimist.com/blog/we-know-everything-and-nothing/

    Yet it is not obvious why testing would make a difference, especially to the death rate. Testing does not cure the disease. Germany’s strange achievement of a consistently low case fatality rate seems baffling — until you think through where most early cases were found: in hospitals. By doing a lot more testing, countries like Germany might have partly kept the virus from spreading within the healthcare system. Germany, Japan and Hong Kong had different and more effective protocols in place from day one to prevent the virus spreading within care homes and hospitals.

    The horrible truth is that it now looks like in many of the early cases, the disease was probably caught in hospitals and doctors’ surgeries. That is where the virus kept returning, in the lungs of sick people, and that is where the next person often caught it, including plenty of healthcare workers. Many of these may not have realised they had it, or thought they had a mild cold. They then gave it to yet more elderly patients who were in hospital for other reasons, some of whom were sent back to care homes when the National Health Service made space on the wards for the expected wave of coronavirus patients.

    If Covid-19 is at least partly a ‘nosocomial’ (hospital-acquired) disease, then the pandemic might burn itself out quicker than expected. The death rate here peaked on 8 April, just two weeks after lockdown began, which is surprisingly early given that it is usually at least four weeks after infection that people die if they die. But it makes sense if this was the fading of the initial, hospital–acquired wave. If you look at the per capita numbers for different countries in Europe, they all show a dampening of the rate of growth earlier than you would expect from the lockdowns.

  15. Nardz
    May.11.2020 at 9:39 am

    “Anti-quarantine protests were not limited to Berlin; thousands of others were seen in Munich, Stuttgart, and other German cities to protest the government’s strict stay-at-home orders. Many folks demanded the government lift restrictions, so a return to normalcy could be seen during the summer months. Protesters accused politicians and hospital workers of spreading panic and overinflating statics that has resulted in their freedoms being infringed on. Some rallies in other cities included anti-vaccination activists. ”

    http://www.zerohedge.com/political/anti-lockdown-protesters-clash-german-police-amid-virus-spread-accelerating

  16. Fist of Etiquette
    May.11.2020 at 9:39 am

    “They’re treating the Michael Flynn story like it’s a bigger deal than the deaths of 2,000 Americans a day.”@brianstelter rips “right-wing media” for extensive coverage of @GenFlynn and the Russia investigation.

    And CNN is the authority on tunnel vision.

  17. Ra's al Gore
    May.11.2020 at 9:40 am

    Hygienic fascism: Turning the world into a ‘safe space’ — but at what cost?

    https://thehill.com/opinion/civil-rights/496981-hygienic-fascism-turning-the-world-into-a-safe-space-but-at-what-cost

    The current pandemic builds on a political tradition with origins in the writings of early 19th century philosopher Henry St. Simon. The French aristocrat considered scientists to be “superior to all other men” and the natural leaders of society. Such ideas later informed many progressives in that century, including H.G. Wells’s idea of a new elite that would replace democracy with “a higher organism,” which he called “the New Republic.”

    Others, particularly in our academic establishment, endorse censorship as superior to Western freedoms. Writing in The Atlantic, two law professors suggested that in the “debate over freedom or control,” China “was largely correct and the U.S. was wrong.” Still others have suggested, due to Trump’s often bumbling or ill-informed remarks, that networks not cover presidential press conferences. This same spirit is being embraced by some of the internet’s moguls — Twitter, Facebook, Google and YouTube — to monitor and censor comments, even those of medical professionals, that are not considered congruent with the accepted iteration of “science.”

  18. Ra's al Gore
    May.11.2020 at 9:40 am

    https://twitter.com/GovKemp/status/1259137212643454977

    Governor Brian P. Kemp
    @GovKemp
    ·
    May 9
    Today marks the lowest number of COVID-19 positive patients currently hospitalized statewide (1,203) since hospitals began reporting this data on April 8th.

    Today also marks the lowest total of ventilators in use (897 with 1,945 available).

    We will win this fight together!

  19. Nardz
    May.11.2020 at 9:44 am

    http://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/italy-chinas-trojan-horse-europe

  20. Fist of Etiquette
    May.11.2020 at 9:45 am

    Additional video footage of jogger and shooting victim Ahmaud Arbery does nothing to change the underlying facts of the case.

    It’s embarrassing people are using this as some kind of justification. Sightseeing in new construction is low bar criminal trespass.

  21. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    May.11.2020 at 9:46 am

    “The American Civil Liberties Union is not happy about Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’s move to strengthen civil liberties for college students accused of sexual assault.”

    Whenever the ACLU is on one side of an issue, and the Drumpf Administration is on the other, it’s a safe bet the ACLU is correct.

    #BelieveWomen

    1. DesigNate
      May.11.2020 at 10:19 am

      Unless they accuse Joe Biden.

      1. lap83
        May.11.2020 at 10:21 am

        that’s because it’s the most importantest election ever!!!1

        …so we need to give the highest office in the country to a handsy dementia patient

  22. Fist of Etiquette
    May.11.2020 at 9:47 am

    …are self-quarantining after being exposed to a staffer who has tested positive for the virus.

    That staffer was the guy responsible for handing Pence his mask.

  23. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    May.11.2020 at 9:48 am

    “Joe Biden ‘Should Not Be Running on Character'”

    Ugh. The “cognitive decline” attack failed miserably, so now it’s about “character.”

    Here’s the truth: Biden was already vetted in 2008 by Obama’s team. If they didn’t find anything disqualifying then, it means there was nothing to find.

    #IBelieveJoe

    1. Ra's al Gore
      May.11.2020 at 9:52 am

      Yes, its a spoof, I know.

      Kavanaugh went through multiple FBI screenings.

      1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
        May.11.2020 at 9:54 am

        FALSE EQUIVALENCE

  24. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    May.11.2020 at 9:53 am

    Reason.com’s benefactor continues to struggle.

    Charles Koch current net worth: $49.3 billion

    Can you imagine how painful it is to work hard your entire life, become one of the richest people on the planet — then watch your fortune collapse because the President isn’t following your recommendations on immigration?

    We. Need. Open. Borders. NOW!

    #OpenTheBordersToHelpCharlesKoch

  25. Ra's al Gore
    May.11.2020 at 9:53 am

    https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1259837588690649088

    1/ It is now obvious that the New York City epidemic peaked over a month ago – deaths topped out on April 7, and the peak hospitalization week was even earlier. In this, New York appears no different than any of the hard-hit European countries – a quick spike and a slower drop…

  26. Ra's al Gore
    May.11.2020 at 9:54 am

    https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1259305449167388672

    Millions of children worldwide have already been exposed to #SARS-COV-2; hospitalizations and deaths are vanishingly low. Yet, suddenly, just as the media and lockdown governors need a new reason to panic people, New York state@reports three child deaths “related to” #COVID…

    “Related” how? Who knows? Some of the kids (and others who were hospitalized but fortunately didn’t die) had an active infection; some had antibodies; some had neither. Did they have other serious medical conditions? Nobody is saying…

  27. SIV
    May.11.2020 at 9:58 am

    Anyone looking for a reason to automatically dismiss Reade must have been disappointed by the interview.

    I understand from numerous twitter dress code historians that in 1993 it was illegal for a woman to enter the workplace in the District of Columbia w/o wearing pantyhose so it is totes impossible the digital penetration occurred as described by the lying whore, Tara Reade.

  28. DesigNate
    May.11.2020 at 9:59 am

    Fauci is doing a “modified quarantine” where he’ll work from home but also go in to the office when he feels like it. Because rules are for the little people.

  29. DesigNate
    May.11.2020 at 10:01 am

    The American Civil Liberties Union is not happy about Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’s move to strengthen civil liberties for college students accused of sexual assault.

    Can we finally stop pretending that organization actually cares about civil liberties?

  30. Rich
    May.11.2020 at 10:07 am

    the decision on whether to completely remove manufacturing from the area — instead of just the headquarters and unnamed Tesla programs — would be dependent on how well the company is treated going forward

    “Oh, very well. Here’s a check for $1200.”

