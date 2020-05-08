Reason Roundup

The New Great Depression? Unemployment Hits Levels Not Seen Since 1930s

Plus: tax revolts, Mrs. America, sex-worker comedy, reopening poll, and more...

Crap. In late March, U.S. jobless claims hit a number not seen since the recession of 2007–09. Now we've reached what The New York Times describes as "devastation not seen since the Great Depression."

April job losses overall reached 20.5 million, according to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Labor. That means nearly 15 percent of the country is now unemployed—compared to just 3.5 percent back in February. Yahoo Finance calls it "a jobs report that will live in infamy."

In April alone, U.S. job losses exceeded the 8.7 million lost during the Great Recession, "when unemployment peaked at 10 percent in October 2009," the Times notes. "The only comparable period came when the rate reached about 25 percent in 1933."

And "if anything, the report understates the damage. The government's definition of unemployment typically requires people to be actively looking for work. And the unemployment rate doesn't reflect the millions still working who have had their hours slashed or their pay cut."

Some senators are proposing another round of checks for all Americans. The latest plan, from Sens. Bernie Sanders (I–Vt.), Kamala Harris (D–Calif.), and Ed Markey (D–Mass), "would send a monthly $2,000 check to people who make less than $120,000," reports Politico. This "would expand to $4,000 to married couples who file taxes jointly and also provide $2,000 for each child up to three."

FREE MINDS

Kurt Loder reviews Mrs. America, a superb show about the 1970s battle for and against the Equal Rights Amendment, focused around the conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly and a handful of famous feminists. The "unusually even-handed" program presents a "clear-eyed assessment" of Schlafly, thanks in large part "to the series' creator, Mad Men veteran Dhavi Waller, and to its incomparable star, Cate Blanchett, who carefully negotiates all of Schlafly's contradictions," writes Loder:

[Schlafly] was a tireless campaigner for female submission to husband and home (and had six children herself), but also an author (of 26 books), a congressional candidate and a national-defense expert with a law degree and a steely determination to project her uncompromising views….

But it's Schlafly's opponents who receive the series' most detailed examination. We see that Ms. magazine editor Gloria Steinem (glowingly portrayed by Rose Byrne) is a casual bohemian with a painful secret in her past and that she's resisting calls to become the pretty, press-friendly face of the feminist revolution. We meet the abrasive Betty Friedan (a fierce Tracey Ullman), author of that movement landmark, The Feminine Mystique, who's been cast aside by her husband for a younger woman; and the flamboyant congressional activist Bella Abzug (Margo Martindale, superb yet again), who's determined to convince fiery black Democrat Shirley Chisholm (a rousing Uzo Aduba) to give up her presidential bid against George McGovern—the preferred candidate of the movement's middle-class white feminists.

For a look at earlier feminist battles, check out my review of the book Suffrage: Women's Long Battle for the Vote, from Reason's June 2020 issue.

FREE MARKETS

Sex workers are funny. "Like all forms of popular entertainment, comedic performance has a long history of using sex workers as rhetorical devices…but they're seldom permitted to tell their own stories," writes Sascha Cohen. But this is changing "as more sex workers become stand-up comedians themselves." She cites Kaytlin Bailey, Karmenife X, Chase Paradise, Sovereign Syre, and Jacq the Stripper, among others.

Sex-worker comics want to expand the kinds of voices that find audiences; they aren't out to censor offensive jokes or force political correctness. This is a community, after all, that constantly fights censorship of their own content. "I never tell people that they can't use certain words," says Vee Chattie, a comedian based in Seattle. "But I always tell people if you write a joke [about a job], somebody with that job should laugh at it. You want to make the most people laugh possible in an audience. And you don't know how many of the people in the audience are sex workers." In 2017, tired of "seeing the same shitty bit a thousand times," Chattie curated a monthly competition called Your Hooker Jokes Are Lazy, which encouraged comics not to rely on hacky, stale routines that punch down at sex workers. He says that type of humor is ultimately "a cheap way to make a mean joke about somebody who you don't think is in the room."

Read the rest here.

QUICK HITS

  • The NYPD's violent COVID-19 arrests show it hasn't learned much in the six years since Eric Garner's death, writes Reason's Zuri Davis. (See also: "Is de Blasio's Posture on Outdoor Protests at Odds With the First Amendment?")
  • In a new ABC News poll, "An overwhelming 92% of Democrats and only 35% of Republicans oppose an immediate re-opening, citing the effect of the deadly virus. Independents trace the outlook of the country, with 36% supporting opening up the country now, and 63% opposing such a move."
  • Making U.S. nonprofits pledge not to support prostitution decriminalization is unconstitutional, the Supreme Court ruled in 2013. Yet the issue is now back before the Court, with the feds arguing that it's OK to compel speech from foreign affiliates of U.S. nonprofits fighting HIV and AIDS.
  • After reportedly struggling to find a lawyer, Tara Reade (the woman accusing Joe Biden of sexual assaulting her when she worked for him in the '90s) is now being represented for free by Douglas Wigdor, an attorney who has previously represented five women with claims against Harvey Weinstein. But it's Wigdor's $55,000 donation to Trump's 2016 campaign that is making headlines.
  • Surveillance reform is finally back on some senators' agendas.
  • The Volokh Conspiracy looks at the Supreme Court's decision in the Chris Christie "Bridgegate" case (and what that has to do with Trump's impeachment).
  • Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman paid a woman to lie that Anthony Fauci sexual assaulted her.
  • COVID-1984 alert:

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. JesseAz
    May.8.2020 at 9:50 am

    The obama toadies who went on to MSNBC to talk about proof of russian collusion later told the House investigation they had no evidence.

    https://thefederalist.com/2020/05/08/obama-defense-official-evelyn-farkas-admitted-she-lied-on-msnbc-about-having-evidence-of-collusion/

    1. JesseAz
      May.8.2020 at 9:51 am

      More.

      https://www.foxnews.com/politics/intel-transcripts-obama-officials-no-empirical-evidence-trump-russia-collusion

    2. JesseAz
      May.8.2020 at 9:52 am

      And one of the transcripts shows Obama knew about the Flynn and Russian conversation before deputy Yates. Biden was also in the room. Why was he pushing the investigation? Makes the Rice memo saying obama said to do things by the book even more suspicious

      1. Rich
        May.8.2020 at 10:00 am

        How does Barr keep from pouncing?

        1. JesseAz
          May.8.2020 at 10:05 am

          Lulz.

          There is a terrible article on the Atlantic this morning (in common with most mornings) pushing Barr as completely political and how obviously Flynn was actually guilty.

          1. Derp-o-Matic 6000
            May.8.2020 at 10:25 am

            The left has fully embraced jailing political dissidents or, failing that, merely destroying their livelihoods. Do not ever forget that. These people have gone full-on authoritarian, and it’s not just idiots on the internets. This was led by the Obama Administration.

    3. JesseAz
      May.8.2020 at 10:08 am

      Democrats think/know their constituents are blind partisans.

      Adam Schiff
      @RepAdamSchiff
      ·
      12h
      By dropping the case against Flynn, the Justice Dept lost 50 years worth of ground in maintaining its independence post-Watergate.

      Once again, Bill Barr is doing Trump’s dirty work.

      And once again, Barr has undermined the legitimacy of our justice system and the rule of law.

    4. Rufus The Monocled
      May.8.2020 at 10:16 am

      Hello.

      All you assholes who support the lockdown.

      You stupid fucken assholes. You fucken retarded sheep. You immoral, pant shitting shitheads who babbled about Trump. YOU did this. Not the virus. YOUR idiocy and useful idiot low IQ mind unable to process with any sane and sound judgment created this carnage.

      YOU destroyed lives unnecessarily because of your fears.

      And when people say ‘open this up and stop the destruction’ you sick pieces of shits double down and call this ‘selfish’ and ‘irresponsible’. This is how the Soviets and Nazis reasoned when they were kill Kulaks and Poles. They spun their serial killing into blaming the victims. THIS IS WHAT YOU’RE DOING YOU SONS OF BITCHES.

      I do wish ill on your souls. At first, I thought you were just misguided and would come to your senses after buying into all the bull shit and faulty data and premises. Bu now that we know so much more (information that point towards it’s safe to open up) you maintain your idiotic ‘stay scared’ original stance. You have not evolved with the data and yet claim to ‘follow science’.

      No you’re not. You’re illiberal illiterate morons being led over the cliff by fuckhead politicians who couldn’t run a lemon stand like Cuomo and Newsom and incompetent medical bureaucrats and experts who continue to pimp the lies.

      That’s why I think you need to lose your jobs. Because of the harm you inflicted on people. The cure is waaaayyyyy past the disease now.

      And Cuomo and his ilk should be arrested.

      1. Michael "hey Obama you missed" Flynn
        May.8.2020 at 10:18 am

        + ∞

      2. Ra's al Gore
        May.8.2020 at 10:19 am

        You just want to “kill grandma”.

        1. Rufus The Monocled
          May.8.2020 at 10:20 am

          So be it. I was a racist and misogynist before this so whatever.

          Fuck ’em all.

        2. NOYB2
          May.8.2020 at 10:38 am

          Grandma hates the lockdown with an even greater passion than Rufus.

      3. R Mac
        May.8.2020 at 10:40 am

        Good morning Rufus. Sleep well last night?

  2. Don't look at me!
    May.8.2020 at 9:51 am

    We must vote everyone out of office.

    1. Earth Skeptic
      May.8.2020 at 9:53 am

      Better yet, vote away the offices.

    2. JesseAz
      May.8.2020 at 10:02 am

      Invert it. Make offices closest to the person have more power than those offices farther away. Practice actual federalism.

      1. Rich
        May.8.2020 at 10:06 am

        *** meekly raises hand ***

        Could the person have the most power?

        1. JesseAz
          May.8.2020 at 10:12 am

          That is the point of the inverted method. Although that awkwardly gives a lot of power to HOAs… may have to refine it a bit.

          1. MikeT1986
            May.8.2020 at 10:23 am

            Replace all states with voluntary associations only.

            1. Rich
              May.8.2020 at 10:31 am

              “Gentlemen’s Clubs”, as it were?

      2. Derp-o-Matic 6000
        May.8.2020 at 10:27 am

        As the pandemic response has demonstrated, both the state and the federal governments have decided that they have ALL the powers.

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    May.8.2020 at 9:52 am

    Now we’ve reached what The New York Times describes as “devastation not seen since the Great Depression.”

    With an R in the White House and it being an election year, the NYT is dedicated to giving you an honest assessment of our economic ills.

    1. JesseAz
      May.8.2020 at 10:02 am

      Has the NYT addressed Cuomos nursing home orders yet?

      1. Derp-o-Matic 6000
        May.8.2020 at 10:29 am

        I think they’re still trying to come up with a way to blame it on Trump.

        1. JesseAz
          May.8.2020 at 10:42 am

          Trump wasn’t Fascist enough to order Cuomo to not do stupid things.

    2. Earth Skeptic
      May.8.2020 at 10:36 am

      And clearly Trump’s fault, since, as we will read in the Times in coming months, his administration over-reacted to the health threats and destroyed the economy.

  4. Earth Skeptic
    May.8.2020 at 9:53 am

    In a new ABC News poll, “An overwhelming 92% of Democrats and only 35% of Republicans oppose an immediate re-opening, citing the effect of the deadly virus. Independents trace the outlook of the country, with 36% supporting opening up the country now, and 63% opposing such a move.”

    So which one is the Pussy Party?

    1. Rich
      May.8.2020 at 10:09 am

      “An overwhelming 92% of Democrats … oppose an immediate re-opening, citing the effect of the deadly virus”

      “in helping to bring that fucker down!”

      1. Earth Skeptic
        May.8.2020 at 10:37 am

        Which fucker? Corona or capitalism?

  5. Fist of Etiquette
    May.8.2020 at 9:53 am

    During the Great Depression, many Americans simply refused to pay their taxes. But that can’t happen again, can it?

    No, it can’t. Someone has to pay for these checks we’re sending out!

    1. Earth Skeptic
      May.8.2020 at 9:54 am

      Liz has a plan for that.

    2. Rich
      May.8.2020 at 9:59 am

      Meh. Just include those check-senders in the morning pot-banging.

  6. JesseAz
    May.8.2020 at 9:53 am

    Battle of the models. Just not the hot, nearly naked kind.

    https://thefederalist.com/2020/05/08/new-model-exposes-the-human-losses-from-coronavirus-shutdowns/

    Time to remember: “all models are wrong. Some are useful.”

    The pandemic models were not useful.

    1. Red Rocks White Privilege
      May.8.2020 at 10:04 am

      Is that from before the CDC suddently changed their definition of a C19 death in mid-April, after the deaths, cases, and hospitalizations had dropped for a week and half, in order to keep goosing the numbers?

      1. JesseAz
        May.8.2020 at 10:06 am

        No, this model is the opposite side, the millions of deaths from economic harm. Wither way we get millions of deaths.

    2. Earth Skeptic
      May.8.2020 at 10:07 am

      Au contraire! Those models were (and continue to be) very useful to those who want to instill panic and consolidate power.

  7. Fist of Etiquette
    May.8.2020 at 9:54 am

    The NYPD’s violent COVID-19 arrests show it hasn’t learned much in the six years since Eric Garner’s death…

    They’ve reaffirmed they can pretty much get away with anything up to and including murder.

  8. JesseAz
    May.8.2020 at 9:55 am

    In a world of equivalence.. Biden would be done after 1996 documents come out showing Reade telling her husband of the assault.

    https://news.yahoo.com/1996-court-doc-shows-reade-124113514.html

  9. Rich
    May.8.2020 at 9:57 am

    a monthly $2,000 check to people who make less than $120,000,” reports Politico. This “would expand to $4,000 to married couples who file taxes jointly”

    Hey, looks like we’ve finally abolished the marriage penalty!

    1. Earth Skeptic
      May.8.2020 at 10:08 am

      Just how jointly do they have to be when they file tax returns?

      1. Longtobefree
        May.8.2020 at 10:32 am

        Six feet apart, I guess.

        1. Earth Skeptic
          May.8.2020 at 10:38 am

          So not really “joined”.

  10. JesseAz
    May.8.2020 at 9:58 am

    ENB actually called this description of Schafly “unusually fair”….

    “[Schlafly] was a tireless campaigner for female submission to husband and home (and had six children herself),”

    Did you even spend 5 minutes looking at the criticisms of the series representation of her ENB? Did you even bother actually reading her statements or what she was advocating? It wasnt submission to a man.

    1. JesseAz
      May.8.2020 at 9:59 am

      For example… listen to a discussion with her daughter…

      https://thefederalist.com/2020/04/15/phyllis-schlaflys-daughter-on-why-mrs-america-gets-her-mother-wrong/

      Does ENB even understand her bias?

  11. Trail_runner
    May.8.2020 at 10:02 am

    Are there really people seriously comparing the sudden disruption of the Coronavirus with the long running systemic failures of the Great Depression?

    Do these punditz look at nothing but over-simplified statistics?

    1. Rich
      May.8.2020 at 10:13 am

      No, they look at Barbra Streisand concerts also.

      1. Michael "hey Obama you missed" Flynn
        May.8.2020 at 10:38 am

        Someone call Robert Smith.

    2. Longtobefree
      May.8.2020 at 10:33 am

      No, they look at the opportunities for personal political power.

  12. Ra's al Gore
    May.8.2020 at 10:03 am

    In late March, U.S. jobless claims hit a number not seen since the recession of 2007–09. Now we’ve reached what The New York Times describes as “devastation not seen since the Great Depression.”

    April job losses overall reached 20.5 million, according to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Labor. That means nearly 15 percent of the country is now unemployed—compared to just 3.5 percent back in February. Yahoo Finance calls it “a jobs report that will live in infamy.”

    Your fucking lockdown, sunshine.

    1. Michael "hey Obama you missed" Flynn
      May.8.2020 at 10:05 am

      Liz wants it both ways. And also wants a lockdown and flourishing economy.

      1. Longtobefree
        May.8.2020 at 10:34 am

        She doesn’t want a flourishing economy until after Trump is gone.

      2. Derp-o-Matic 6000
        May.8.2020 at 10:34 am

        The President just needs to waive his magic wand to make everything in the country function. No one needs to actually work. We can have full employment while locked down. Trump has refused to do this because he is Literal Hitler.

        1. Red Rocks White Privilege
          May.8.2020 at 10:46 am

          Like I said yesterday, there are people who literally think that if this can keep going just a few more weeks, they’ll get the Fully Automated Luxury Gay Space Communist utopia they so desperately want.

    2. Red Rocks White Privilege
      May.8.2020 at 10:45 am

      At this point, it’s obvious that every person who supports keeping this shit locked down indefinitely is either an autistic doctor, doesn’t have to worry about losing a paycheck, is a NEET who’s living off of someone else’s work, or actually wants to see the economy implode because they think it will help their political party in November.

      If these fuckers actually try to keep things locked down through the summer, you’re going to see some politicians get shot, guaranteed.

  13. Rich
    May.8.2020 at 10:03 am

    Tax Day has already been pushed to July 15, but it could be extended further to Sept. 15 or as late as Dec. 15

    How about Nov. 2?

    1. Ken Shultz
      May.8.2020 at 10:11 am

      I liked Trump’s push to suspend all payroll taxes through the end of December.

      It doesn’t only let people keep the money they earn, but also makes it less expensive for employers to keep them employed–and makes it less expensive for companies to hire the unemployed.

      The only reason the Democrats opposed it was because it doesn’t benefit illegal immigrants and people who will never get a job.

      1. Earth Skeptic
        May.8.2020 at 10:39 am

        Well, there will be fewer SS and Medicare recipients next year.

        What? Too soon?

  14. Ken Shultz
    May.8.2020 at 10:04 am

    “Some senators are proposing another round of checks for all Americans. The latest plan, from Sens. Bernie Sanders (I–Vt.), Kamala Harris (D–Calif.), and Ed Markey (D–Mass), “would send a monthly $2,000 check to people who make less than $120,000,” reports Politico. This “would expand to $4,000 to married couples who file taxes jointly and also provide $2,000 for each child up to three.”

    This is redistributive socialism, plain and simple, and it should be rejected out of hand–and that may not be the worst part of the bill congressional Democrats are getting behind.

    They’re pushing a bailout package for the states, which is purely about shoring up those states’ pension benefits and protecting the jobs of state employees as their tax revenue dries up.

    When California and New York start cutting state payrolls and slashing pension benefits, it’ll be the best thing for average working people in those states in generations.

    President Trump standing in the way of that will be an excellent reason for libertarian capitalists to vote for him in November. If it weren’t for Trump being in the White House, the only thing standing in the way of Democratic socialism in this country would be the willingness of Mitch McConnell to stand on his principles, which isn’t really anything at all.

    1. Earth Skeptic
      May.8.2020 at 10:13 am

      More than just socialism, it is banana republic economics. And that reveals either intent or stupidity, as well as the distinction between those on the left who want to emulate Scandinavian “its not really socialism” socialism, and those who look to Venezuela for inspiration.

      1. Ken Shultz
        May.8.2020 at 10:25 am

        They want everyone to get $2,000 a month whether they work or not.

        The last step is to guarantee everyone a government job and then make it against the law not to work.

        Fuck that noise.

        1. Earth Skeptic
          May.8.2020 at 10:40 am

          We pretend to work, and they pretend to pay us.

  15. Ra's al Gore
    May.8.2020 at 10:05 am

    Slurp….slurp….slurp….

    Double standards over Neil Ferguson’s resignation
    https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/may/06/ministers-hypocrisy-over-neil-ferguson-lockdown-affair

    Matt Hancock said he was “speechless” to hear that Neil Ferguson had broken lockdown rules (Hancock says he backs any police action against Ferguson, 6 May).

    However, the Imperial College scientist’s warning that 250,000 people could die without a lockdown is widely credited as being the catalyst for Boris Johnson’s belated but necessary decision to take more drastic Covid-19 action. In short, Ferguson’s intervention may have been directly responsible for saving thousands of lives.

    Even more significantly, the UK, with already the highest death toll in Europe, needs all the expertise it can get in dealing with the next stages of the pandemic.

    Clearly, the scientist made a huge error of judgement. But he is only human. Surely he deserves a second chance.
    Joe McCarthy
    Dublin, Ireland

    • Re your report (Neil Ferguson: UK coronavirus adviser resigns after breaking lockdown rules, 5 May), Prof Neil Ferguson’s epidemiological modelling played a major part in moving government policy away from the misguided “herd immunity” scenario. Despite suffering himself, he worked tirelessly and his group’s research had a major impact on the handling of the epidemic.

    Ferguson’s resignation from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) because of a breach of the physical distancing rules shows him to be a man of honour who does not wish his error to get in the way of the UK’s fight against the coronavirus.

    Contrast this with the behaviour of Boris Johnson, a man significantly lacking in honour, who boasted about gladhanding everyone, whether infected or not – and subsequently suffered the consequences.

    Johnson’s attitude throughout his career resembles that of Sir John Falstaff (Henry IV Part 1): “What is honour? A word … I’ll none of it. Honour is a mere scutcheon. And so ends my catechism.”

    Do we want to live in a country led by Boris Falstaff? No, we do not. He should resign or be replaced immediately.
    Dr Chris Newall

    1. Red Rocks White Privilege
      May.8.2020 at 10:49 am

      These “doctors” all deserve a soft-nosed bullet to the back of the head.

  16. Ra's al Gore
    May.8.2020 at 10:06 am

    Cops Appear to Stand Down after Marine Vet Calls Them Out for Harassing Protesters: ‘I’d Rather Lose My Job Than My Soul’
    https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/megan-fox/2020/05/05/watch-cops-appear-to-stand-down-after-marine-vet-calls-them-out-for-harassing-protesters-id-rather-lose-my-job-than-my-soul-n388371

    Williams then gave the officers a refresher course on the Constitution. “What’s a lawful order?” he asked. “When you’re given an order you’ve got to say, ‘Is this a lawful order, or is this a bullsh*t order?’ When something is a bullsh*t order and it doesn’t pass the sniff test, that’s when you say, ‘Sergeant,’ that’s when you say, ‘Colonel,’ that’s when you say, ‘General,’ that’s when you say ‘Governor, I’m not doing that. I didn’t sign up for that!’ That’s what it takes.”

    Williams continued, “I want every one of you to do a gut check right now. And there’s guys over there that are lieutenants and there’s political games happening right now…but now is the time for you to decide. What side of history you want to be on?” At this point, the crowd cheered loudly. “There’s some of you here who are going to hit somebody…and that’s going to be on your conscience”. Williams referred to an earlier detainment of a pastor who police threw to the ground unnecessarily.

    1. JesseAz
      May.8.2020 at 10:18 am

      Good speech. Except doe the use of “which side of history”. Hate that term. Implies a moral superiority. Just stick to the argument.

  17. Sevo
    May.8.2020 at 10:07 am

    “The New Great Depression? Unemployment Hits Levels Not Seen Since 1930s”

    Yes, and this one was purposely designed to be horrible by the our elected officials.
    Unless you want me to believe they are so fucking dumb they thought shutting down most of the economy really wouldn’t have this effect.
    Are we supposed to believe that, or, pace the cowardly pieces of shit JFree, Hihn and the lot, is this just what it costs to save a couple of lives?
    So, evil, stupid or mendacious? Or all three.

    1. Earth Skeptic
      May.8.2020 at 10:21 am

      Yes, all of the above.

      Some people, including (especially?) government officials, are easily dumb enough to not even think about consequences. (In fact, there is a political party dedicated to eliminating consequences.)

      Some people, (certainly) especially government officials, are motivated by power, and even if they have some motivation to help people, they do not hesitate to manipulate if not outright fuck people over.

      And some people can’t help but live in a world of fear, and strive above all else to eliminate risk. Of course, people who have uncontrollable fear of risk are clinically insane, right?

  18. Ra's al Gore
    May.8.2020 at 10:07 am

    California Is Ready to Get Rid of Gavin Newsom

    https://amgreatness.com/2020/05/07/california-is-ready-to-get-rid-of-gavin-newsom/

  19. Ra's al Gore
    May.8.2020 at 10:08 am

    https://behindtheblack.com/behind-the-black/essays-and-commentaries/i-am-ashamed-of-the-police/

    In the past six weeks we’ve seen a large percentage of our law enforcement community go as insane as our political leaders. They have become brain-dead power-hungry totalitarians, interested only in enforcing the orders of their superiors, without thought or common sense, while bullying innocent and very harmless citizens.

    I don’t want to give the impression that all the police have behaved in this ugly manner. Fortunately the chiefs for a number of police departments have publicly come out and told their governments that they will not enforce these pig-headed lock downs. I am also sure that a large number of ordinary cops have simply looked the other way when they saw a “violation.” Such decent actions of course are not recorded, so of course we can’t document them.

    Nonetheless, it is the bad apples that we do see, and they truly leave me with a very very bad impression of the police. I also suspect that I am not alone in this, and that many ordinary Americans will no longer view the police as allies but as enemies. If anything, they have confirmed the accusations of many black leftist activists in the past decade, that many police abuse their power.

    1. Earth Skeptic
      May.8.2020 at 10:22 am

      Just being the SS to back up (and suck up) to the new Nazis. Human nature is human nature.

  20. Ra's al Gore
    May.8.2020 at 10:09 am

    NY officials allowed COVID-positive workers to stay on the job at nursing homes — the facilities account for 25% of deaths in the state
    https://www.theblaze.com/news/ny-officials-nursing-homes-infected-workers

    But that’s not all. Aside from allowing infected workers to continue on the job, state officials in New York also raised eyebrows last month by issuing a directive forcing nursing homes to accept infected patients from hospitals. New Jersey and California also issued similar rules.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      May.8.2020 at 10:11 am

      https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/tyler-o-neil/2020/05/07/heres-how-much-new-york-city-is-skewing-americas-coronavirus-numbers-n389007

      “We now have enough data to feel pretty confident that New York was the primary gateway for the rest of the country,” Nathan Grubaugh, an epidemiologist at the Yale School of Public Health, told The New York Times. While travel from other cities like Seattle also sparked infections across the country, New York City was the primary launching pad of the coronavirus in the U.S.

      “It looks like most of the domestic spread is basically people traveling out from New York,” Dr. Kari Stefansson, founder and chief executive of deCODE Genetics, a leading genome analysis firm based in Reykjavik, Iceland, told The Times.

      Overall, Dr. Grubaugh estimated that viruses spreading from New York account for 60 to 65 percent of the infections identified across the country.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        May.8.2020 at 10:12 am

        How many of these other countries have single payer/nationalized healthcare?

        Yet if the New York City area were its own country, it would rank high at the top, both for cases per million and for deaths per million. In terms of coronavirus cases per million, America drops to eighth place without the New York City area.

        1. NYC: 17,552 cases per million.
        2. Ireland: 4,477 cases per million.
        3. Spain: 4,407.
        4. Belgium: 4,285.
        5. Switzerland: 3,766.
        6. Italy: 3,482.
        7. Britain: 3,151.
        8. U.S.A.: 2,682.
        9. Portugal: 2,672.
        10. France: 2,564.

        In terms of deaths per million, New York City again blows other countries out of the water — and without the New York City area deaths, America no longer ranks in the top ten.

        1. NYC: 1,196 deaths per million.
        2. Belgium: 701.
        3. Spain: 517.
        4. Italy: 483.
        5. Britain: 465.
        6. France: 380.
        7. Netherlands: 312.
        8. Sweden: 304.
        9. Ireland: 281.
        10. Switzerland: 226.

        The U.S. would rank eleventh, with 153 deaths per million.

        1. JesseAz
          May.8.2020 at 10:20 am

          Yet they kept subways open as they cried for the rest of the country to shut down.

          1. Ra's al Gore
            May.8.2020 at 10:26 am

            NY matters. It is the center of the universe. Media lives there.

            1. Earth Skeptic
              May.8.2020 at 10:42 am

              So, the second most-despised city in the US?

  21. Nail
    May.8.2020 at 10:10 am

    “they aren’t out to censor offensive jokes or force political correctness… But I always tell people if you write a joke [about a job], somebody with that job should laugh at it.”

    Hah.

  22. Ra's al Gore
    May.8.2020 at 10:13 am

    https://www.conservativereview.com/news/horowitz-simple-arithmetic-demonstrates-epidemic-outside-nursing-homes-essentially/

    We are weeks past the peak of coronavirus hospitalizations, yet the reported national death numbers keep rising 2,000 or more every single day. It made no sense to anyone who has followed the curves in any other country, but now we have our answer. The Hartford Courant reported that 90% of all deaths in Connecticut last week were in senior care facilities. This explains why these increased deaths don’t make sense with the reality of empty hospitals in most places.

    This revelation should change everything we know about the current state of affairs with coronavirus. Governors are justifying the continued lockdown by pointing to rising deaths, sometimes significantly, in many states and counties. But it now appears, using simple arithmetic, that in most states, the overwhelming majority of deaths are in nursing homes, and in some states and counties, nearly every new death is in a senior facility. And in fact, even in nursing homes, it appears that while numbers are being recorded now, the actual deaths occurred earlier during the peak. Nothing else matters until this fact comes to life.

    80%-90% of new deaths, 50%+ total deaths are in senior care facilities

    1. Ra's al Gore
      May.8.2020 at 10:41 am

      https://nypost.com/2020/05/05/new-yorks-coronavirus-nursing-home-deaths-didnt-have-to-be-so-high/

      The new Health Department info released late Monday adds 1,700 presumed coronavirus deaths to the grim total, suggesting that COVID-19 complications have killed 4,813 residents of nursing homes and adult-care facilities — and that doesn’t include those who died in hospitals.

      Cuomo downplayed the count Tuesday: “I would take all of these numbers now with a grain of salt,” since “what does a ‘presumed death’ mean, right?”

      So why on earth did his health commissioner, Howard Zucker, force nursing homes to take in virus-positive patients starting March 25?

      States that have taken better precautions have seen far fewer nursing-home deaths. With a nursing-home population of about 70 percent of New York’s, Florida has seen about 10 percent as many nursing-home deaths — albeit with far fewer COVID-19 deaths overall.

      Florida opted for a less-stringent lockdown than New York — but Gov. Ron De­Santis focused attention on nursing homes from the start, and has strengthened those protections as the state begins to reopen.

  23. JesseAz
    May.8.2020 at 10:15 am

    Someone actually defended locking up that Salon owner in Texas. Yes… the defender was a journalist.

    https://www.dallasnews.com/opinion/commentary/2020/05/08/the-judge-who-jailed-dallas-salon-owner-shelley-luther-was-upholding-the-rule-of-law/

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      May.8.2020 at 10:20 am

      Yesterday they penned an article where they found his pals to swear what a principled and swell guy he is.

      Yeh. No. The law is an ass, and he’s an ass.

      You saw it in the flesh. He wasn’t upholding jack shit. He was flattening a citizen demanding she submit.

      And called her ‘selfish’. He goes in my rant up top.

      1. JesseAz
        May.8.2020 at 10:22 am

        His words that implied fealty to elected officials is disqualifying by itself.

        1. Michael Ejercito
          May.8.2020 at 10:46 am

          His words imply that he is a fan of prosecuting Rosa Parks.

    2. Idle Hands
      May.8.2020 at 10:36 am

      lmao. Fuck this bootlicking piece of shit. He should be donating his salary to charity and than I might give him an ioda of respect or give him a click.

  24. Ra's al Gore
    May.8.2020 at 10:16 am

    https://www.vox.com/2020/5/6/21243442/pramila-jayapal-stimulus-negotiations-coronavirus-covid-19-economy-ezra-klein-show

    Pramila Jayapal
    That is exactly the point: How do we respond to the scale of the suffering if we are just responding to one piece of it? If we are giving away the thing that Republicans are hanging their hat on, then what brings them back to the table for negotiation?

    So I think it depends on how you use the word leverage. For me, the leverage is that there is enormous suffering, and if we do not respond with the boldness and the scale that this crisis demands, then that suffering will continue. I think it’s important for us to not allow ourselves to be pulled into a place where we don’t define the agenda, given that we are the ones that seem to be put in the position of really defining what the solution is going to land on.

    Ezra Klein
    For people not as deep in the Congress stuff here: The Freedom Caucus only has 32 seats in the House, which is nowhere near the 95 members that the House Progressive Caucus has. But what I understand you to be saying here is that almost every single one of the members of the Freedom Caucus is willing to nuke the place; meanwhile, the House Progressive Caucus has had a more inclusive approach to membership and includes many members who are not comfortable with the more obstructive tactics needed to create leverage but which could also cause blowback.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      May.8.2020 at 10:18 am

      https://pjmedia.com/columns/paula-bolyard/2020/05/07/heres-the-lefts-end-game-feminist-theorist-wants-to-use-covid-19-to-abolish-the-family-n388685

      Sophie Lewis, a so-called feminist theorist who says she’s interested in “queer communism,” came right out and said it in an article published at openDemocracy: “In short, the pandemic is no time to forget about family abolition.”

      “We deserve better than the family,” Lewis declares. The coronavirus pandemic “is an excellent time to practice abolishing it,” she adds, echoing Obama wingman Rahm Emanuel who famously said, “You never want a serious crisis to go to waste. I mean, it’s an opportunity to do things that you think you could not do before.” (Emanuel trotted that terrifying statement out again in a recent discussion about COVID-19.)

      “We do not know yet if we will be able to wrench something better than capitalism from the wreckage of this Plague and the coming Depression,” says Lewis. “I would only posit with some certainty that, in 2020, the dialectic of families against the family, of real homes against the home, shall intensify.”

      1. Nail
        May.8.2020 at 10:30 am

        I’m guessing the only difference between ‘queer communism’ and communism is the word queer. And mandatory the septum rings.

  25. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    May.8.2020 at 10:19 am

    “Unemployment Hits Levels Not Seen Since 1930s”

    That’s terrible.

    But there is a silver lining. The Koch / Reason open borders agenda — which was already gaining support before the #TrumpVirus — is undoubtedly even more popular now. Because when a country’s unemployment rate skyrockets over the course of a few weeks, that’s the best time to implement unlimited, unrestricted immigration.

    #OpenBordersWillFixEverything

  26. Ken Shultz
    May.8.2020 at 10:21 am

    President Trump is facing a growing rift with Senate Republicans who are siding with Democrats on the need to provide hundreds of billions of dollars in emergency aid for states and cities that have lost tax revenue during the coronavirus pandemic . . . .

    Illinois’ unfunded pension liability is $241 billion,” Mr. Cruz said on CNBC. “That was caused by politicians that were just buying votes, and they were buying votes by making commitments to the public employee unions that they didn’t have the revenue to sustain. I don’t see any reason why Texas should pay higher taxes to bail out states that have been irresponsible, so I think that is going to be a major issue of disagreement in the Senate.”

    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said cities and states can’t reopen for business if they can’t pay for essential services. He said his city has lost $7.4 billion and will need to lay off municipal workers without a federal bailout.

    https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/may/6/republicans-buck-donald-trump-side-democrats-aid-m/

    Bold added.

    The massive layoff of state and municipal workers in California, Illinois, and New York can’t come soon enough.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      May.8.2020 at 10:27 am

      If we repeal the law allowing government workers to unionize, does that invalidate the pension contracts since the organization that made the agreement no longer exists?

      1. Ken Shultz
        May.8.2020 at 10:38 am

        The principle of free association prevents me from restricting the ability of others to associate with whomever they please, and no one is about to repeal the right of public employees to unionize anyway–because they’d all lose their seats–in red states as well as blue.

        Rather, the politicians who approved those pension deals should pay with their seats for it, and as the states are starved of revenue, they and the unions they negotiate with should renegotiate those pension benefits as an alternative to layoffs.

        They want bailouts so that they won’t need to make tough choices about layoffs and so the public employees unions won’t need to make concessions on pension benefits. That pressure is the means to smaller government, which is why we should oppose alleviating it with bailouts.

        1. Sevo
          May.8.2020 at 10:42 am

          “Rather, the politicians who approved those pension deals should pay with their seats for it, and as the states are starved of revenue, they and the unions they negotiate with should renegotiate those pension benefits as an alternative to layoffs.”

          There is another alternative:
          It took the Dills Act (thanks, moonbeam) to *require* governments to negotiate with the unions. Remove that requirement.

    2. Idle Hands
      May.8.2020 at 10:35 am

      oh fuck off. These people are disgusting. #inthistogether you fucking piece of shit slavers.

  27. JohannesDinkle
    May.8.2020 at 10:22 am

    Urban areas are harder hit by the virus and heavily Democrat. The rural Republican areas are not nearly so hard hit by the virus, yet suffer just as much by the shut downs.
    Almost all government workers are Democrats – if you know someone who works in government and aren’t sure is a Democrat because she won’t talk about it, you have probably found a Republican or Libertarian – so they support the shut down and are still being paid.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      May.8.2020 at 10:24 am

      Has anyone in government lost a job, other than Ferguson?

  28. Ra's al Gore
    May.8.2020 at 10:22 am

    https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1258625618431954945

    More lockdown madness: a pulmonologist points out one reason #COVID may be associated with stroke is that keeping people inside and thus off their feet is a known clotting risk – especially in the elderly.

  29. Ra's al Gore
    May.8.2020 at 10:29 am

    The right to an attorney goes out the window with the rights to protest and worship:

    https://twitter.com/SaraGonzalesTX/status/1258742245622255616

    Dallas County “Judge” Clay Jenkins (
    @JudgeClayJ
    ) is so butthurt about Abbott overruling him on throwing citizens in jail that he’s now trying to ban attorneys from protecting the people.

    What are you so insecure about, Little Clay?

    1. JesseAz
      May.8.2020 at 10:46 am

      How. The. Fuck. are law offices considered non essential when they are busy locking people up?

  30. Rufus The Monocled
    May.8.2020 at 10:29 am

    Simple exercise.

    Canada just announced 2 million jobs lost in April. America is 20.5 million. That’s 22.5 million North Americans out of work.

    The politicians are acting like this was the virus but it’s not. This was self-induced and could have been avoided. The people were forced a false dichotomy (we have no choice) and then were traumatized with fear. A toxic combo courtesy of our low IQ fake leaders.

    There are 3 million cases world wide.

    270 000 deaths.

    If you factor in the UN report of people out of work we’ve DELIBERATELY put around 150 million out of work for…..a virus that is not an existential threat and 3 million cases.

    On what planet do people live to think the trade-off makes any sense?

    1. darkflame
      May.8.2020 at 10:42 am

      not to mention that the UN is also saying that we’re looking somewhere around 250m people suffering from famine due to the collapse of the economies, with 50-60m dying from that. The words they’re using are “biblical famines”.

  31. Ken Shultz
    May.8.2020 at 10:30 am

    We should add to this that the unemployment is substantially worse in states that implemented lock-downs. South Dakota had among the highest infection per capita rates in the country and yet their unemployment claims per capita are relatively low.

    That’s the price you pay for willingly choosing to lock your economy down ahead of an impending recession. Why should taxpayers in states that chose to tough it out be forced to reimburse states that shot their own economies in the foot?

    1. Rich
      May.8.2020 at 10:39 am

      Because “We’ll All In This Together!™”.

  32. Ra's al Gore
    May.8.2020 at 10:32 am

    Karen alert.

    Can We Just Be Honest About The Philly Suburbs?
    https://delawarevalleyjournal.com/can-we-just-be-honest-about-the-philly-suburbs/

    A Havertown caller into my radio show said it best discussing the disconnect between working class Philadelphians and their suburban, upper-middle class expatriate peers.

    “There’s no greater tyrant than the white, suburban soccer mom. They move out of the cities, and as long as they’ve got bike paths, Whole Foods, and SUVs — everyone else can burn in Hell.”

    So many of these people have jobs already based out of their homes. Six-figure incomes tied to some large corporate entity that still operating as they always have. One parent brings home the handsome direct deposit while the stay-at-home parent posts on social media about every day being a holiday now that the “kiddos” are home full time.

    Their biggest challenge is making sure everyone else is doing their part in the Starbucks drive through by wearing masks and thoroughly cleaning the cart handles while they scout home décor at Target.

    1. Idle Hands
      May.8.2020 at 10:39 am

      Yeah they are the most destructive force of evil in this country.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        May.8.2020 at 10:44 am

        Bill Burr – White Women AREN’T Oppressed
        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=soq6FYWKo5Y

  33. darkflame
    May.8.2020 at 10:38 am

    Obama’s been connected to the Flynn debacle, he was supposedly aware of what the FBI was up to. #thewallsareclosingin?
    Tim Pool’s take:
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n-1xR5I56Rc

  34. Michael Ejercito
    May.8.2020 at 10:42 am

    Crap. In late March, U.S. jobless claims hit a number not seen since the recession of 2007–09. Now we’ve reached what The New York Times describes as “devastation not seen since the Great Depression.”

    It seems that these lockdowns are not such a good idea.

    1. Sevo
      May.8.2020 at 10:43 am

      Depends on whether you’re pitching free shit laws; worked for FDR!

      1. Brandybuck
        May.8.2020 at 10:46 am

        Bernie dropped out too soon, this is the time to be pitching free shit to the 30% of Americans without shit in their wallets!

        Why do you think Trump insisted on signing all of those checks? He wants his brand on every haunch of pork!

  35. Longtobefree
    May.8.2020 at 10:43 am

    “The New Great Depression? Unemployment Hits Levels Not Seen Since 1930s”

    Small difference; this unemployment was caused by fascist dictate, and can be (largely) ended with the stroke of a pen. It has already accomplished the primary goal of devastating individual business owners. A few more weeks to cripple everything but large corporations ready to kneel, and it will be over.

  36. Brandybuck
    May.8.2020 at 10:44 am

    > “hat means nearly 15 percent of the country is now unemployed”

    And that’s after fudging the numbers so the permanently unemployed don’t get counted! “Oh, you have a six hour a week part time job? I’ll mark you down as unemployed!” “Oh, your six month unemployment ran out? We can’t count you anymore”.

Please to post comments