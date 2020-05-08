E-Mail, Vaccination, Senate Candidate, #FireFauci, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Hillary Clinton, and Fran Drescher

Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai—longshot Senate candidate, self-described inventor of e-mail, apparent hero of some #FireFauci folks, and former husband of Fran Drescher—is suing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over claims related to the "health freedom movement" and vaccinations. You can read the Complaint, observe the links to Clinton, and see for yourself whether this is a confluence of the signs of the Apocalypse all coming together ….

(To be precise, Drescher has no actual involvement in the Complaint, simply having been married to Ayyadurai [UPDATE: "informally," it turns out] from 2014 to 2016; and yet consider the Seven Seals possibility.)

UPDATE: Apropos Dr. Ayyadurai's resentment at not being recognized as the inventor of e-mail, here's a recent quote from him: "The bottom line is: Maybe if I was blond-haired, blue-eyed, and my name was Eisenstein, or Rosenstein, I'd be on every fricking stamp in the world."