On Wednesday, the Supreme Court heard oral argument in Barr v. American Association of Political Consultants Inc. Around the 59:40 mark, there was an audible toilet flush in the background. The C-SPAN clip went viral:

The Supreme Court posted the audio the same day, which is now on Oyez. I've cropped out the relevant segment.

I hear subtle differences, but I may have listened to these clips far too many times, Zapruder style.

Here is the full text:

"And what the FCC has said is that when the subject matter of the call ranges to such topics then the call is transformed."

From the C-SPAN recording:

When Martinez says "subject," you hear someone pulling the toilet handle.

When Martinez says "ranges," you hear the water start to flow.

When Marintez says "transformed," the water sound fades.

From the SCOTUS recording there are several breaks in the audio, and when Martinez says "topics," his voice gets echoey. Am I hearing things?