Littleton, Colorado, police have arrested Kiarra Jones on charges of third-degree assault for crimes against an at-risk juvenile. Video captured Jones, a paraprofessional with Littleton Public Schools, slapping a 10-year-old boy with autism in the face, stomping his feet, and elbowing him in the stomach as they rode a school bus to a school for students with autism. The parents of that boy and two other students who rode that bus said they have complained for months about injuries to their children.