Joe Biden

If We Judged Joe Biden Under the Title IX Standards He Championed for Accused Student Rapists, He Would Be Guilty

The former vice president pushed Title IX reforms that took a believe-victims approach and harmed due process.

|

zumaamericastwentyseven245713 (2)
(Bastiaan Slabbers/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

The sexual assault allegation against former Vice President Joe Biden is finally receiving the attention it deserves from the mainstream media. Last Friday, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee forcefully denied the accusation, saying that "it never happened."

Key to his denial was the fact that the incident allegedly took place 27 years ago and that hard evidence to support former staffer Tara Reade's sexual assault claim has not materialized. Biden supporters have also pointed out that Reade has told several different stories over the years about what allegedly happened.

But, under the standards that Biden himself has championed in college sexual misconduct cases, none of these facts would necessarily be enough for an accused person to avoid sanction. As I argue in a recent op-ed for The Washington Examiner, "If the allegation against Biden were being decided by the kind of adjudication system that he helped enshrine on college campuses, it's quite likely that he would be found guilty."

This should matter a great deal for how we discuss the allegation against Biden. Indeed, how would Biden want this claim to be adjudicated if the accused were someone else is one of the more obvious frameworks for proceeding. The fact that this framework would quite likely produce an outcome in this matter that would dissatisfy many mainstream liberals and Democrats may be a good reason for them to abandon it as a general standard.

Under the system Biden helped foist upon virtually all college campuses in the country, students accused of sexual misconduct are routinely denied the ability to effectively defend themselves. They often do not even receive hearings—Obama-era federal guidance pushed a single-investigator model in which even presenting evidence on one's behalf becomes a tough task. As I note in the Examiner:

Samantha Harris, an attorney specializing in campus disciplinary issues and a senior fellow at the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, told me, "For years, Biden has been a leading proponent of a system under which students accused of sexual misconduct are presumed guilty and routinely expelled without so much as a hearing or the opportunity to confront their accuser."

For one thing, the Obama-era standards essentially obligated universities to investigate all sexual misconduct complaints no matter how long ago they had occurred. Many are adjudicated months or even years after the incident in question. According to one survey by an insurance group, the average period of delay is 11 months.

For another, universities have been encouraged to adopt a victim-centered approach to adjudication. This means that inconsistencies in a victim's story are not considered disqualifying: On the contrary, they are to be anticipated. The University of Texas at Austin's sexual assault investigation training materials, for instance, stress that "trauma victims often omit, exaggerate, or make up information when trying to make sense of what happened to them or to fill gaps in memory."

Even if the accused has solid evidence on his or her side, there is little guarantee that the individual would be afforded a fair hearing. Federal guidance discouraged cross-examination at misconduct hearings, instead recommending a single investigator model of adjudication. Under this model, one university official is appointed to determine the charges, collect statements from both parties, decide which witnesses to interview (if any), and then publish a report that effectively decides the matter.

Read the rest of my op-ed here.

NEXT: Weed Warriors Who Mistook Tea for Marijuana Will Pay Their Victims $150,000

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Longtobefree
    May.5.2020 at 2:35 pm

    He was accused.
    He identifies as male.
    He is guilty.
    Period.

    1. Rat on a train
      May.5.2020 at 2:52 pm

      He is guilty because:
      intersectionality points of accuser > intersectionality points of accused

  2. Chipper Morning Wood's low T value
    May.5.2020 at 2:36 pm

    His Alzheimer’s made him forget it, so plausible deniability.

    1. Sarcasmuck
      May.5.2020 at 3:21 pm

      Yeah, because Trump is still functioning super high intellectually. You Trump Daddy worshippers are pathetic.

      1. Chipper Morning Wood's low T value
        May.5.2020 at 3:23 pm

        Damn dude Trump lives in your head.

      2. creefer
        May.5.2020 at 3:24 pm

        He never mentioned Trump. Curiously, you did.

        1. Chipper Morning Wood's low T value
          May.5.2020 at 3:29 pm

          Don’t be too hard on him, he asked someone out in another thread and got rejected, he’s just lashing out

  3. Rich
    May.5.2020 at 2:45 pm

    The fact that this framework would quite likely produce an outcome in this matter that would dissatisfy many mainstream liberals and Democrats may be a good reason for them to abandon it as a general standard.

    What is this “reason” of which you speak?

  4. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    May.5.2020 at 2:52 pm

    If we judged him by even the loosest standards of #MeToo, he’d be sharing a cell with Harvey Weinstein.

    1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      May.5.2020 at 3:32 pm

      Preferably he could ‘share a cell’ with Epstein.

      Wink, wink…

  5. Ken Shultz
    May.5.2020 at 2:58 pm

    “If We Judged Joe Biden Under the Title IX Standards He Championed for Accused Student Rapists, He Would Be Guilty”

    Read the post.

    I read the link.

    Still isn’t entirely clear to me whether Robby is saying that Title IX should be trashed or whether Robby is saying that Joe Biden should be held to Title IX standards–but it appears to be the latter.

    Title IX standards are an horrific monstrosity that should be abandoned. They are not standards that would make the world a more just place if only they were applied equally to everyone.

    1. Formerly FreeRadical
      May.5.2020 at 3:14 pm

      I have the impression that Robby just wants consistency and is pointing out obvious hypocrisy. He does not defend those standards.

      1. Ken Shultz
        May.5.2020 at 3:23 pm

        It’s been about how the standards should be applied equally (rather than how badly the underlying assumptions are) for years, hasn’t it?

        If the underlying assumptions are the problem, then applying them equally to everybody is not the solution.

    2. Fist of Etiquette
      May.5.2020 at 3:34 pm

      Soave’s walking the millennial version of the cocktail party circuit tightrope, baby.

      I took the whole thing to express to the group-formerly-known-as-believe-all-women that perhaps since its current victim’s victim is the only line of defense against four more years of Trump that maybe it would be a good time to rethink the low standards of guilt-finding. Unfortunately for Roberto and hypothetical hapless college student Biden, that would require those who have taken a single-sentence law and expanded its power beyond all reason to align with Betsy DeVos and that simply ain’t happening.

    3. Jerryskids
      May.5.2020 at 3:40 pm

      Title IX standards are an horrific monstrosity that should be abandoned. They are not standards that would make the world a more just place if only they were applied equally to everyone.

      And yet what’s the incentive to abandon them if only one side applies them? It’s like playing against somebody who cheats and telling yourself that you’re refusing to stoop to their level by cheating despite the fact that you’re repeatedly getting your ass kicked. If the other side wants to cheat, well, okay then, the new rules are that cheating is allowed. Once the other side gets a dose of their own medicine, they might be more amenable to the idea that maybe the old rules where nobody is allowed to cheat is a better arrangement. It may be true that “an eye for an eye leaves everybody blind”, but just standing there and doing nothing while your enemy jabs your eyeballs out leaves only you blind and that’s a pretty piss-poor strategy for fighting.

  6. jimc5499
    May.5.2020 at 3:09 pm

    The Liberals have mutated Title IX in order to weaponize it. The original idea was not bad.

    1. soldiermedic76
      May.5.2020 at 3:14 pm

      The worse thing to come out of Title IX is the WNBA. Once we started forcing schools to have a girl’s basketball team it was just a matter of time until we ended up with a second rate professional league.
      This is mostly tongue in cheek.

      1. MikeT1986
        May.5.2020 at 3:31 pm

        As a UCONN alum: shut your damn whore mouth.

    2. Jerryskids
      May.5.2020 at 3:21 pm

      The prohibition on discriminating on the basis of sex seems just as straight-forward as the prohibition on discriminating on the basis of race, but plenty of people will argue that it only means you can’t discriminate against women and minorities but you’re still perfectly free to discriminate against men and white people. Everybody is equal, but some are more equal than others.

      1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
        May.5.2020 at 3:40 pm

        Everybody is equal, but some are more equal than others.

        I know what this is supposed to mean, but it is vague to the point of nonsense. Maybe go with – everybody is supposedly equal, yet only some are afforded the force of government to prohibit being treated inequitably.

  7. Jerryskids
    May.5.2020 at 3:12 pm

    As a libertarian, I have my own personal beliefs, opinions and principles but I accept that these are merely personal and that other people have the right to their own beliefs, opinions and principles. If Joe Biden wants to hold to the idea that all women should be believed and that all men should be presumed guilty in cases of sexual assault allegations, I must accept his right to hold to that idea. But I’ll be damned if I have to accept that he is free to claim whatever beliefs, opinions and principles he happens to be espousing at the moment for his own benefit are indeed beliefs, opinions, or principles. If you’re just saying whatever is most advantageous for you to say at the moment, those aren’t really beliefs, opinions or principles, they’re just lies and bullshit and fraud and you’re an unprincipled, lying, bullshitting fraud.

  8. Sarcasmuck
    May.5.2020 at 3:16 pm

    Trump raped a bunch of the innocent young women in the Miss America Pageant, and Biden maybe accidentally brushed up against a staffer one time. You guys are pathetic with this Trump Cult you’ve joined.

    1. Chipper Morning Wood's low T value
      May.5.2020 at 3:20 pm

      I think when you parody people, you’re supposed to make it a parody.

      1. John
        May.5.2020 at 3:37 pm

        I don’t think he is a parody. He actually believes that.

  9. Fist of Etiquette
    May.5.2020 at 3:22 pm

    Oh, please. Biden would simply have to spend years and money to take universities to court for due process violations to possibly, depending on the whims of the judge, regain a fraction of his reputation. And then if that lawsuit is settled in time he would be free to run for president again in four years.

  10. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    May.5.2020 at 3:27 pm

    However! Biden has something most accused men don’t have — the experience of being vetted for the Vice Presidency by Obama’s people. If Biden had done anything worthy of disqualification from high office, the Democrats of 2008 would have found it.

    #IBelieveJoe

  11. Fats of Fury
    May.5.2020 at 3:32 pm

    Trump has chosen Ex-Senator Chris Dodd,no lie, to help pick a VP. Joe’s exact words were “Chris go make me a sammich”.

Please to post comments