Coronavirus

Will Americans Actually Use Contact Tracing Apps?

Apps that track users are being hyped as the way to lift lockdowns. But there are reasons to be skeptical.

|

Contact tracing app
(FrankHoermann/SVEN SIMON/picture alliance / SvenSimon/Newscom)

Governments around the world are touting software-based contact tracing as a novel response to a novel coronavirus. The software aims to replace manual tracing of contacts of people with suspected or confirmed infections, done laboriously by public health workers, with automated tracing based on the proximity of mobile devices.

Their promise: If you install our app, lockdowns may be lifted. "If you want to return to a more liberated economy and society, it is important that we get increased numbers of downloads," Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said this week. "This is the ticket to ensuring that we can have eased restrictions."

"For these apps to work, we will need everyone's cooperation to install and use them," Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien-loong said in a nationally televised exhortation.

In the U.S., state and federal health officials are beginning to link app installation to escaping lockdowns. "It's certainly something we should try to figure out," Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, said this week.

Legacy media already has been lecturing Americans on the inevitability of installation. The Atlantic's headline called it "Technology That Could Free America From Quarantine." Time.com listed it under "What We Must Do to Prevent a Global COVID-19 Depression." The New York Times promised that contact-tracing software will "speed lockdown exit."

Different strains of contact-tracing software are emerging. All of the more prominent systems rely on a centralized server of some sort, either to perform matching of COVID-positive identifiers or to distribute lists of COVID-positive identifiers for matching locally on your device.

The U.K.'s approach gives a nod to privacy concerns, although the app has not yet been released. Public Health England describes it: "Once a member of the public installs the app, it will start logging the distance between their phone and other phones nearby that also have the app installed using Bluetooth Low Energy." If anyone is determined to be COVID-positive, the log can be used to identify anyone in close proximity. (It probably won't be long before police use the logs to answer questions like "Who was within Bluetooth range of the bank teller during the robbery?")

Other approaches are more privacy-protective. The Bluetooth-based system announced by Apple and Google falls into this category. If you choose, your device will transmit random numbers called beacons that change every 10 to 20 minutes. At least daily, the companies say, participating mobile devices "will download a list of beacons that have been verified as belonging to people confirmed as positive for COVID-19 from the relevant public health authority." Matching is done locally and many details seem to be left up to local or regional health officials. (The companies say they won't allow the system to be mandated.)

Software-based contact tracing may work. It may not. To be effective, it will need to overcome significant hurdles, including the limitations of Bluetooth, which can transmit through walls and was never intended as a proxy for close contact. It will need to overcome the problem of limited testing, especially of people who show no symptoms. And it will do little to identify infections arising from lingering aerosols or fomites, virus particles that can remain viable on surfaces for more than a day. (The University of Cambridge's Ross Anderson has a good writeup on the technical and social obstacles.)

The most formidable hurdle will be convincing people to trust the technology. Singapore says fewer than 20 percent of its population has installed TraceTogether since its launch on March 21. In a nation of 1.4 billion people, the Indian government's contact tracing app, Aarogya Setu, has reached only 75 million downloads.

Many technocrats will surely succumb to the temptation to make tracing technology mandatory. Australia's government has given mixed signals on this point. India has not: All federal employees are required to install Aarogya Setu, and it reportedly will be pre-installed on smartphones by default. Travel on some forms of public transport in India now requires installation of Aarogya Setu, and many large employers are mandating it. It doesn't seem exactly illegal to decline, but soon it may be difficult to live a normal life unless you give in.

Americans remain obstreperous: A Reuters poll this week found that only half of smartphone users say they would enable contact tracing voluntarily. So expect calls to make it mandatory. Marketplace already is informing us that "COVID-19 tracing apps might not be optional at work" and "it's definitely legal for your employer to require you to use a tracing app." The regulatory enthusiasts at the Center for American Progress suggest: "As a condition of receiving a COVID-19 test in the future, individuals may be required to download the app." Technocrats will point to a model suggesting a 60 percent adoption rate is needed.

Stewart Baker, an attorney who was previously an assistant secretary at the Department of Homeland Security, argues at Lawfare that states could force operating system vendors to install contact tracing software on your phone—and even make it unlawful for you to deactivate it. "The governors probably don't need to ask," Baker writes, noting that around 40 states have adopted a public health "emergency" law that sweeps in "communication devices." In addition, he writes, "governors likely have authority to require that residents of their states activate the app."

There are legal arguments that could be made about the scope of public health emergency law. There are constitutional arguments about the First Amendment–protected status of computer code. But more fundamentally, many governors simply haven't proven themselves worthy of trust during the COVID-19 outbreak. Michigan's governor banned motorized boats while allowing non-motorized ones. Kansas churches had to go to court to secure their right to remain open subject to distancing rules, even though shopping malls, libraries, restaurants, and bars were exempted. In the San Francisco Bay Area, where I live, liquor stores, marijuana shops, and summer camps have been deemed "essential" while churches, gun stores, and even 60-acre outdoor shooting ranges must remain closed.

We should not expect officials who get it wrong on the First Amendment and Second Amendment to get it right when it comes to delicate issues of security and privacy.

Declan McCullagh is a Silicon Valley entrepreneur and co-founder of the discussion site Talking.

  1. Geraje Guzba
    May.1.2020 at 1:03 pm

    //So expect calls to make it mandatory.//

    I do not understand why they even bother with the preliminary step of asking.

    “The difference between a democracy and a dictatorship is that in a democracy you vote first and take orders later; in a dictatorship you don’t have to waste your time voting.”

    -Charles Bukowski

  2. Minadin
    May.1.2020 at 1:06 pm

    I’m reasonably certain that the apps are already on our smartphones.

    I even get occasional updates from Google about the places I’ve been the past month or so – it’s really creepy.

    1. Bubba Jones
      May.1.2020 at 1:28 pm

      Turn off the history feature in Google Maps.

  3. Dillinger
    May.1.2020 at 1:08 pm

    no, gracias.

    >>novel coronavirus

    is it still novel to you guys because you haven’t figured out it’s a cold?

  4. Longtobefree
    May.1.2020 at 1:10 pm

    Gonna be a lot of phones left on the counter at home – – – – – – – – – – – –

  5. Unicorn Abattoir
    May.1.2020 at 1:14 pm

    No. Get a warrant.

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      May.1.2020 at 1:27 pm

      We’re screwed.

      You just want granny to die.

  6. Zeb
    May.1.2020 at 1:22 pm

    The way to lift the lockdowns is to lift the lockdowns. And the reason is that they are tyrannical and beyond the pale.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      May.1.2020 at 1:30 pm

      Never let a pandemic go to waste.

    2. Red Rocks White Privilege
      May.1.2020 at 1:51 pm

      The new hotness is now producing clickbait headlines that “previously unaffected areas are now hotspots,” to try and keep the anxiety churning. Yahoo tried that trick today about the outbreak in Paris, Texas–and when you actually read the article, it turns out the “outbreak” was in a nursing home, not the general population.

      With so many cases being traced to nursing homes, one would think that intelligent leadership would take this vector head-on, but apparently it’s a lot easier to punish the population at large than isolate the leading vector of this virus.

  7. Rufus The Monocled
    May.1.2020 at 1:26 pm

    Their promise: If you install our app, lockdowns may be lifted. “If you want to return to a more liberated economy and society, it is important that we get increased numbers of downloads,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said this week. “This is the ticket to ensuring that we can have eased restrictions.”

    Morrison is a mobster. What a little shit.

  8. Rufus The Monocled
    May.1.2020 at 1:27 pm

    Bah. I just won’t use a phone. I barely use it as it is.

    Solved.

  9. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    May.1.2020 at 1:28 pm

    Isn’t the NSA a contact-tracing app?

  10. Bubba Jones
    May.1.2020 at 1:29 pm

    Won’t this require everyone to use the same App?

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      May.1.2020 at 1:32 pm

      Perhaps the government could issue everyone a phone with the approved app built in.

  11. AlbertP
    May.1.2020 at 1:31 pm

    Well, I don’t have a smart phone, and likely never will. Don’t get me wrong — I started using computers (a Tandy 1000), back in the “dark ages.” I remember having to dial up a number on my 300 bps phone-modem to hook up to a local library. I absolutely love the “information age,” but somehow I never needed to be hooked into it 24/7.

    That being said:

    “Americans remain obstreperous: A Reuters poll this week found that only half of smartphone users say they would enable contact tracing voluntarily.”

    I am pretty sure when I was a young adult, that the number of people agreeing to be tracked everywhere they went would have been less than ten percent. Way less.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      May.1.2020 at 1:34 pm

      I am pretty sure when I was a young adult, that the number of people agreeing to be tracked everywhere they went would have been less than ten percent. Way less.

      You’re not going to get any “likes” if you shut yourself off like that.

      1. AlbertP
        May.1.2020 at 1:36 pm

        LOL. Luckily, I don’t rely on “likes” as a measure of my self-worth.

        1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
          May.1.2020 at 1:46 pm

          Check out Mr Above-it-all. “Likes” are the engine of modern capitalism.

    2. Square = Circle
      May.1.2020 at 1:38 pm

      I am pretty sure when I was a young adult, that the number of people agreeing to be tracked everywhere they went would have been less than ten percent. Way less.

      Yeah – I feel like 30-40 years ago the reaction would have been “to stop the virus spreading we need the government to track the movement of everyone? So you’re saying we can’t stop the virus from spreading?”

      1. BYODB
        May.1.2020 at 1:54 pm

        Back then it wasn’t possible. Today just about everyone carries around a pocket computer that tracks their every move with or without their consent.

        Can’t afford one? Don’t sweat it, the government will buy you one. Can’t imagine why they would want you in the data-net…oh right. The tracking.

        Still doesn’t stop my father-in-law from using a flip phone from the stone ages, and he’s far from the only one.

    3. GroundTruth
      May.1.2020 at 1:54 pm

      Find my previous posts on using a dumbphone (flipfone) and shutting it off when not using it (about 2 minutes every 3 months).

      And posts about similarities to the 9/11 overreaction.

      “…land of the free and home of the brave?”? LOL degrading into sneers of rage and sobs of loss.

      The contemporary American is more gullible than Charlie Brown running up to the football Lucy is holding. (Did I just show my age?)

  12. Zeb
    May.1.2020 at 1:35 pm

    I just can’t fucking believe that people are still talking about this as if it can be contained. It is just utter insanity. It’s out there. It’s going to spread. Get over it. And why do we want this to last longer than it has to?

    1. creech
      May.1.2020 at 1:49 pm

      Exactly. This is science and those who deny it are deniers, not the other way around.

    2. Red Rocks White Privilege
      May.1.2020 at 1:54 pm

      I wouldn’t be surprised if there are people who legitimately believe that if they get just a few more weeks of lockdowns, that UBI will be implemented and they finally get the Fully Automated Luxury Gay Space Communist utopia they’ve been longing for.

  13. Metazoan
    May.1.2020 at 1:35 pm

    I don’t even know why they bother. They track everyone anyway (didn’t google have tons of data on that?).

  14. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    May.1.2020 at 1:44 pm

    So… what’s this noise about Bernie complaining about Trump nationalizing the meat-packing industry?

    1. creech
      May.1.2020 at 1:50 pm

      Apparently it was only right for Trump to nationalize the ventilator industry, the lives of whose workers don’t matter.

  15. Rufus The Monocled
    May.1.2020 at 1:46 pm

    My BIL says the deviants are smarter than the guys who come up with these apps. He’s gonna disarm. Not worried. Fuck ’em all.

    LIBERTY!

  16. GroundTruth
    May.1.2020 at 1:49 pm

    No
    Way
    in
    Hell

  17. BYODB
    May.1.2020 at 1:51 pm

    Look, if you guys want us to take the gun away from the economies head just let us track you everywhere you go from now on. We gave ourselves this power, go ahead and trust us.

    -The Government

    And many people will go along with it, because like 9/11 fear makes people irrational which leads to power grabs by the central government.

    After all, it’s ‘for our own good’ or ‘for the children’ or ‘if it saves one life’.

    1. Longtobefree
      May.1.2020 at 1:57 pm

      “After all, it’s ‘for our own good’ or ‘for the children’ or ‘if it saves one life’.”

      So are we talking stopping abortion, or this other virus thing?

  18. Rufus The Monocled
    May.1.2020 at 2:01 pm

    I just don’t see how they can pull this off.

    Look at the positive. If you know people who freely do it, you know they’re the profile to likely snitch on you. It’s a way to know how to track an enemy.

Please to post comments