Canada Bans 'Assault Weapons' by Executive Order

Such bans have already proven to be essentially valueless for crime-fighting.

In response to a 22-victim shooting spree in Canada last month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that he will—via executive order, with no new law required or requested—ban the ownership and sale of several guns he categorizes as "assault weapons."

The Canadian Globe and Mail has a list of some of the specific weapons affected, and it describes the generic qualities of weapons that Trudeau intends to bar from his country. (As is usually the case with assault weapon bans, most of the characterstics are cosmetic.) According to the paper's estimates, more than 130,000 such guns are currently owned legally in Canada.

Trudeau also intends to buy back banned weapons from their owners. That will require legislation, so the specifics aren't in place yet. The government thinks it will cost them $250 million, though the Canadian Sporting Arms and Ammunition Association believes it will be a lot more than that. The Globe and Mail quotes anonymous officials saying some grandfathering provisions will probably allow Canadians to keep some of the weapons.

Trudeau make the familiar claim that these "weapons were designed for one purpose and one purpose only: to kill the largest number of people in the shortest amount of time." This is almost laughably false, as the vast majority of people who own them in fact have never used them for the purpose of killing anyone, much less "the largest number of people in the shortest amount of time."

A U.S. assault-weapon ban was in place from 1994 to 2004, though it did not try to sweep up the guns already in circulation. As The New York Times has reported, it had no noticeable positive effect on American public safety. (Yes, that includes its impact, or rather its failure to have an impact, on mass shootings.) Such weapons' role in murder and crime is tiny, both in the U.S. (where shotguns and rifles of any kind, not just "assault weapons," are used in only 4 percent of murders) and Canada (where the larger category of non-sawed-off rifles and shotguns were used in 2018 in only 8 percent of murders)

About 25 percent of Canadian households possess guns, with about 3 million civilians between them possessing more than 7 million weapons, according to Canada's Department of Justice. A preponderence of the weapons are found in rural areas, and 95 percent of households who own any gun own a long gun, the larger category of which the "assault weapon" is a subset.

Bonus link: Jacob Sullum debunked the idea that "assault weapons" pose a special danger in a June 2018 feature for Reason.

Brian Doherty is a senior editor at Reason and author of Ron Paul’s Revolution: The Man and the Movement He Inspired (Broadside Books).

  1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
    May.1.2020 at 4:20 pm

    “Trudeau make the familiar claim that these “weapons were designed for one purpose and one purpose only: to kill the largest number of people in the shortest amount of time.” This is almost laughably false, as the vast majority of people who own them in fact have never used them for the purpose of killing anyone, much less “the largest number of people in the shortest amount of time.””

    This isn’t as absurd as you make it out to be. Weapons with military ambitions are indeed designed to be very efficient at killing people. That’s their purpose. That we use them to punch holes in paper from 100 yards away doesn’t change what they were designed for. There are other design considerations, like reliability and ease of manufacture, but “how good is it at killing people” is definitely a consideration.

    To that point, that’s part of why we own them and why 2A exists. It’s great that we enjoy target shooting and hunting and all of the other things you can do with guns; but ultimately 2A is about self defense. In a self defense situation, I want a gun that is very good at killing people.

    1. Serial Microaggressor
      May.1.2020 at 4:26 pm

      A gun is great for hitting specific targets. If your goal is to “kill the largest number of people in the shortest amount of time” the best tool is a bomb. And anyone can make those.

      1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
        May.1.2020 at 4:37 pm

        True, bombs are better at that, if all the people you want to kill are in one spot and you don’t care what happens to anything else nearby. They aren’t terribly valuable as a self-defense tool though.

        Canada doesn’t have 2A; but my larger point here is that “assault weapons” are exactly the kind of thing regular people would want to own in a defensive situation. Their efficiency at killing people is a valuable feature, not a bug, and is an essential capability for 2A to accomplish what it was written to accomplish.

      2. BYODB
        May.1.2020 at 5:01 pm

        Wait, you mean I can just go and buy a shit ton of chlorine?

        Uh oh!

    2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      May.1.2020 at 4:41 pm

      If a gun is good for killing deer, it’s REALLY good for killing people.

      1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
        May.1.2020 at 4:48 pm

        It would be good for killing 1 person, yes. Not necessarily good at more than that though depending on what you’re using to hunt deer.

        Self-defense, in the 2A sense, also means defense from tyrannical government or other forces that may outnumber you. Your bolt action with the 5rd mag isn’t very good at that (good at deer though), which is why militaries stopped fielding them as infantry weapons basically as soon as technology allowed them to.

  2. Quo Usque Tandem
    May.1.2020 at 4:22 pm

    I’ve been following this story, and to date I can find no report as to what weapons the shooter used. My cynical side tells me that PM Brown Face Douche Bag has instructed the police to not release this detail until well after his AWB is in place. And then it will be that the mass murderer used a much more pedestrian type of weapon, against which the AWB would have had no effect.

    1. The original jack burton
      May.1.2020 at 4:35 pm

      “against which the AWB would have had no effect”

      Any proposed AWB would have had no effect anyway.

    2. D-Pizzle
      May.1.2020 at 4:45 pm

      Yes, that the information on the type of weapon used was not released assures me beyond any doubt that it was not an “assault weapon.” Sometimes what’s not reported is more revealing than what is.

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    May.1.2020 at 4:27 pm

    Oh, Canada.

  4. The original jack burton
    May.1.2020 at 4:34 pm

    “Trudeau make the familiar claim that these “weapons were designed for one purpose and one purpose only: to kill the largest number of people in the shortest amount of time.”

    Whenever this is brought up I always remind the poster that virtually every cop car carries an AR-15 style weapon today… many of them the fully automatic version that is not available to citizens.

    I want to know which large number of people the cops want/need to kill in a short amount of time. I never seem to get an answer out of these posters.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      May.1.2020 at 4:46 pm

      Bad motherfuckers is who.

    2. BYODB
      May.1.2020 at 5:08 pm


      I want to know which large number of people the cops want/need to kill in a short amount of time. I never seem to get an answer out of these posters.

      Judging by New York, anyone with dark skin would be my guess.

  5. BYODB
    May.1.2020 at 5:00 pm

    Wait, in Canada the PM can just blanket ban things without any legislation whatsoever? I mean, I knew Canadian government was different but that’s surprising to me.

