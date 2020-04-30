Amazon

Sen. Josh Hawley Wants a Bogus Criminal Investigation Into Amazon

The lawmaker says that the company's data practices violate antitrust law. They do not.

|

sfphotosfour316140
(SIPA/Newscom)

Sen. Josh Hawley (R–Mo.) has made opposition to tech companies a hallmark of his tenure on Capitol Hill. Now he has sent a letter to Attorney General William Barr requesting a criminal investigation into Amazon, which the senator claimed is using "predatory and exclusionary data practices to build and maintain a monopoly."

Hawley's renewed ire toward Amazon stemmed from a Wall Street Journal report that the tech behemoth is using data from its third-party sellers to create private-label Amazon brands. The senator calls that proof the company has breached criminal antitrust laws.

Others call it standard operating procedure. 

"It's an extremely common practice," says Alec Stapp, director of technology policy at the Progressive Policy Institute. "When major retailers are developing their own brands, they use all the data available they have. That includes sales data for individual suppliers in their stores or third parties, to see what's selling well and which features customers seem to enjoy." 

Frequent any major department or drug store and you'll find a slew of private-label "off-brand" products developed by the retailer and put in direct competition with the name-brand third-party seller. Trader Joe's has "Trader Jose's" and "Trader Giotto's" meal options. CVS has its own hygiene products, makeup, and vitamins, among other items. Nordstrom has its own brand for just about everything, from shoes to handbags to accessories. The list goes on.

Amazon doesn't use the practice particularly prolifically—certainly not when compared to other retail giants. When it comes to retail revenue generated by private labeling, Walmart clocks in at 15 percent, Macy's at 20 percent, and U.S. grocery stores around 19 percent. For Amazon, it's 1 percent.

So why is Hawley zeroing in on the latter? The senator has an explanation, but it's not sufficient: "Brick-and-mortar stores collect data," his letter acknowledges, "but online retailers like Amazon can collect so much more… They can track how long a person's attention lingers on a product, which features attract a person's attention, which images a person views and for how long, and what reviews a person reads." He likens that to a physical store "attaching a camera to every customer's forehead."

Yet many of those same stores have lucrative online marketplaces. Walmart, for instance, spent about $1.18 billion on information technology in 2018—far higher than actual IT companies like Microsoft and Facebook. Amazon spent more, shelling out about $1.37 billion. But that difference is hardly the stuff of which monopolies are made, considering that Amazon's marketplace consists almost entirely of online interaction.

While Hawley's antitrust accusations don't hold water, Amazon isn't necessarily guilt-free. The company's terms of service stipulate that it doesn't scoop information from individual sellers, instead analyzing only aggregate data. It has no legal requirement to have such a rule, but it does, and the Journal claims that the company broke that promise. If so, Amazon may have engaged in misrepresentation. Such possible breaches should be investigated—but for the relevant reasons. Allegations of criminal antitrust behavior do not meet that criteria, however, and are grounded more in partisan interests than in reality.

NEXT: Trump's 'National Security' Steel Tariffs Are Just Old Fashioned Protectionism. Here's the Data To Prove It.

Billy Binion is an assistant editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Jerryskids
    April.30.2020 at 3:27 pm

    If you can’t use your office to reward your friends, punish your enemies and line your own pockets, what’s the point of even bothering to get elected in the first place?

    1. Axeblood
      April.30.2020 at 3:42 pm

      Hey, giving and taking money from politicians is just like talking to them. Why do you hate the 1st Amendment?

  2. BYODB
    April.30.2020 at 3:29 pm

    If Amazon wants to be a distributor, it’s pretty shady to also be a competitor. Other ventures take the risk, they measure it with their analytics internally as distributor, know what works, then take it.

    But yeah, hardly new. Not so sure I’d call them an honest partner though.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      April.30.2020 at 3:33 pm

      As said in TFA, all sorts of retailers are both distributors and competitors. That’s what store brands are — competitors to the other brands they buy wholesale and sell retail. Nothing at all shitty or underhanded about it.

      1. BYODB
        April.30.2020 at 3:41 pm

        I’m fully aware. There’s a whole documentary about Hershey out there.

        I’m not accusing Amazon of anything specific, and it seems Hawley is having a hard time coming up with something himself.

  3. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    April.30.2020 at 3:32 pm

    “Sen. Josh Hawley (R–Mo.) has made opposition to tech companies a hallmark of his tenure on Capitol Hill.”

    See? Another example of what I’ve been saying for the past couple years. The Democrats are now the pro-corporate, pro-billionaire party, while the Republicans have embraced the dumb “eat the rich” attitude that Democrats used to promote back in the 1960s or whenever. This Hawley clown fits right in with the modern GOP.

    I mean, attacking Amazon is especially idiotic. The fact that Jeff Bezos is now worth $143,000,000,000 is one of the very few pieces of good news in this Drumpf economy.

    #LeaveJeffBezosAlone

    1. Chipper Morning Wood
      April.30.2020 at 4:01 pm

      “Bring in the next one,” Jeff Bezos ordered in a monotone, emotionless voice. OBL entered, their hands trembling with nervousness, clutching a pristine silken towel.
      “Commence,” Bezos ordered.
      OBL swallowed the lump forming in their throat, and approached from behind, to gingerly start polishing Bezos’ head with the silken towel. OBL worked silently, fastidiously, gently, their mind focused only one one thing: picturing wiping urine dribble from the head of Charles Koch’s wrinkly glans.
      “Hmmm, yes,” mused Bezos. “Alexa, hire this one.”

  4. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    April.30.2020 at 3:35 pm

    Another illustration of why victim prosecution, and only victim prosecution, is the way to go. Government prosecution leads to victimless crimes and crony protectionism.

  5. Magnitogorsk
    April.30.2020 at 3:38 pm

    What a fucking retard

    1. Colossal Douchebag
      April.30.2020 at 3:45 pm

      Couldn’t have said it better myself. I want this guy out of a job like I wanted Harry Reid out of a job.

      1. Sometimes a Great Notion
        April.30.2020 at 4:01 pm

        Agree. Josh Hawley is the Richard Blumenthal of the Republican party. In fact they seem to be in bed together with all their co-sponsored legislation, which tells you all you need to now about him.

Please to post comments