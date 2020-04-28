Reason Roundup

The Myth of the Bleach-Drinking Masses

Plus: states start opening up, Libertarian Party nominating convention canceled for now, and more...

(Ingram Publishing/Newscom)

Thankfully, the bleach-drinking trend is mostly hype. U.S. media seem determined to find an influx of people consuming bleach and other household cleaners because of President Donald Trump's comments. Over the weekend, an array of news reports on calls to poison control centers in March and a craftily-titled New York Daily News article were either deliberately framed to give the impression of a new spike in Americans "drinking bleach" or nonetheless shared as evidence of such by many in the media. I wrote about the discrepancy, which means that people keep sending me every new story related to poison control calls or people having adverse reactions to disinfectants. So let's take a look at some of those…

"Georgia men drink disinfectants in attempts to stop coronavirus," says a headline in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The paper states that two men, both with histories of psychiatric issues, had "drank liquid cleaning products over the weekend in misguided attempts to ward off COVID-19" (both "are expected to recover").

"The poison center's director, Gaylord Lopez, said he did not know if the men guzzled the chemicals because they heard about President Donald Trump's statements," it continues. "Since the pandemic began, at least two other Georgians have fallen ill from similar attempts to clean their inner organs with household chemicals, even before Trump's remarks."

The Journal-Constitution notes that Georgia's "biggest spike in poisonings from cleaning products has been caused by home-bound Georgians mixing products together to furiously scrub surfaces, then falling ill from inhaling fumes. Last year, the poison center handled 49 product-mixing calls in March and April. This year, since March 1 the center has had 115 calls," according to the state poison control director.

Many have pointed to an April 25 warning from Illinois' public health director as evidence of people intentionally ingesting cleaners because of Trump. But the two-day spike in calls to poison control mentioned was compared not with some time during the pandemic yet before Trump's comments, but the same days in April 2019. And a reported 60 percent increase in calls was for March and April 2020 compared to March and April 2019.

As for the two supposed victims of Trump's comments, Chicago's WTTW says only that "the Illinois Poison Center says it has since received calls on two cases about individuals 'who were exposed to disinfectants from inappropriate use.'" Health director Ngozi Ezike mentioned "some recent examples" [it's unclear from when] including "the use of detergent solution for a sinus rinse" and "gargling with a bleach and mouthwash mixture in an attempt to kill coronavirus."

In Kansas, a man reportedly drank some sort of cleaning product over the past weekend. Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Lee Norman said at a press conference that he had heard from the state's poison control director about a man who had consumed the cleaner "because of the advice that he received." Norman also mentioned a more than 40 percent "increase in cleaning chemical cases" over some time period.

News outlets have reported on spikes in calls to poison control centers and public health warnings against quack cures since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak (albeit to less fanfare). "The Blue Ridge Poison Center in Charlottesville is asking people not to drink bleach to try and prevent COVID-19 infections," reads one sample headline, from March 13. "No, Snorting Cocaine and Drinking Bleach Won't Cure Coronavirus, Despite Rumors," says a March 12 headline from Rare.

The conspiracy theorists of QAnon were promoting bleach as a cure for the coronavirus back in January. "Can you cure this strain of Coronavirus by drinking something called 'Miracle Mineral Solution?'" some public service journalism from WUSA9 pondered on January 30. "Answer: No. MMS is a type of bleach. Please, don't drink bleach."

None of this is to deny recent reports of people calling government hotlines with more questions about whether household cleaners could kill the coronavirus, nor to justify Trump's public ramblings about nonscientific nonsense or the ridiculous post hoc narratives his supporters and lackeys built around them.

But we're starting to reach moral-panic proportions about a supposed trend for which there's very little evidence of it actually existing. It's frustrating to see huge swaths of professional news media spreading it (sometimes with more satisfaction than dismay).  And, hey, this is sort of good news—no sudden epidemic of American bleach drinkers, everyone! Just a perpetual onslaught of this sort of misinformation and quackery…

Last August, Ars Technica reported on a new Food and Drug Administration warning against bleach drinking. "The warning may seem unnecessary, but guzzling bleach is an unfortunately persistent problem…According to a June [2019] investigation by NBC News, poison control centers across the country have seen 16,500 cases involving chlorine dioxide since 2014," resulting in at least eight deaths.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "the daily number of calls to poison centers increased sharply at the beginning of March 2020 for exposures to both cleaners and disinfectants." Bleach "accounted for the largest percentage of the increase (1,949; 62.1%), whereas nonalcohol disinfectants (1,684; 36.7%) and hand sanitizers (1,684; 36.7%) accounted for the largest percentages of the increase among disinfectant categories. Inhalation represented the largest percentage increase from 2019 to 2020 among all exposure routes, with an increase of 35.3% (from 4,713 to 6,379) for all cleaners and an increase of 108.8% (from 569 to 1,188) for all disinfectants."

FREE MARKETS

States are starting up again, following Georgia's foray into lifting a layer of shutdown orders this week. From The New York Times:

Texas, with its population of nearly 30 million, made one of the most expansive moves toward reopening when Gov. Greg Abbott announced that retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls would be allowed to reopen with limited capacity on Friday. In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled a more incremental reopening plan that would allow manufacturing work to resume and offices to reopen next week. And in Colorado, businesses tried to navigate new rules allowing some of them to open their doors on Monday. […]

In states that were hardest hit, leaders have been more tentative. In New York, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday said that what he called low-risk businesses upstate could begin reopening by mid-May, but he cautioned that shutdown orders were likely to be extended for many parts of the state.

Although the states around Louisiana have started easing restrictions, Gov. John Bel Edwards said on Monday that he was extending his state's stay-at-home order into next month. "The fact is," Mr. Edwards said at a briefing, "we just don't meet the criteria."

More on Texas' reopening plans here.

FREE MINDS

The Libertarian Party's (L.P.) May nominating convention has been canceled. The L.P. reports that "the Libertarian National Committee has a pre-scheduled teleconference meeting regarding the convention scheduled for Saturday, May 2nd, at which they are able to officially take action(s) regarding the 2020 Libertarian National Convention. … The Convention Oversight Committee has already been looking for other venues in Austin and other cities with dates in July of 2020, as a potential contingency."

QUICK HITS

  • Trump repeatedly ignored intelligence agency warnings about COVID-19 throughout January and February, The Washington Post reports. "The advisories being relayed by U.S. spy agencies were part of a broader collection of worrisome signals that came during a period now regarded by many public health officials and other experts as a squandered opportunity to contain the outbreak. As of Monday, more than 55,000 people in the United States had died of covid-19."
  • Remote learning "is breaking parents."
  • How restaurants outside urban areas are getting creative to serve socially distant customers.
  • "Regulators in Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, North Carolina, Texas and Virginia are still preventing food trucks from providing hot meals to hard working truck drivers," writes Matt Powers of the Institute for Justice (IJ). The group is now trying to change that.
  • Chicago is banning horse-drawn carriages starting next year.

Elizabeth Nolan Brown

  1. Ra's al Gore
    April.28.2020 at 10:26 am

    https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1255133828558974977

    1/ However, without question it is the single biggest media failure ever. Nothing else is even close, not even the failure to cover the Holocaust. The reason is that the media didn’t merely fail to report the truth, it pushed the panic and actually drove government policy…

    1. Ra's al Gore
      April.28.2020 at 10:26 am

      https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1255123239115927554

      1/ Kudos to
      @startribune
      for becoming the first big newspaper to publish a balanced article on the issues around lockdowns. It mentions the risks to food production and skyrocketing unemployment up high, notes that 80% of the state’s deaths are in long-term care facilities…

      1. John
        April.28.2020 at 10:40 am

        The media has managed to be wrong in nearly every possible way. At first, it underplayed the actual threat and called anyone who was concerned a conspiracy theorist and a racist. Then when it turned to be a threat, the media fell in the other ditch and called anyone not supporting the most draconian response a conspiracy theorist or a murderer.

        Our media is stupid, partisan and incompetent to such a degree it is no longer possible to have a rational debate in this country. It has become a threat to the entire Republic whose only merit is the cost of destroying it, ending free speech, still slightly exceeds the damage that it does.

    2. Nardz
      April.28.2020 at 10:42 am

      http://www.zerohedge.com/markets/youtube-censors-viral-video-california-doctors-criticizing-stay-home-order

    3. Rufus The Monocled
      April.28.2020 at 11:01 am

      Hello.

      “….nor to justify Trump’s public ramblings about nonscientific nonsense…”

      “…But we’re starting to reach moral-panic proportions about a supposed trend for which there’s very little evidence of it actually existing. It’s frustrating to see huge swaths of professional news media spreading it (sometimes with more satisfaction than dismay)…”

      You played your part in this. I may be wrong but you seem to have taken the stance that in fact Trump did say ‘drink Lysol’ and now you seem to say the ‘UV as disinfectant’ (I assume this is what you’e referring to) is nonsense. Apparently research that Cedars-Sinai has been conducting for years.

      I’m failing to see your angle here. I admit I could be misreading but maybe someone here can enlighten me.

      But forget Trump. The biggest travesty is so-called experts who pumped up inaccurate data in the beginning and politicians continuing to use those same initial faulty assumptions to justify draconian measures. We now know a lot more about this virus and the truth is we likely over-reacted. Wildly so.

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    April.28.2020 at 10:30 am

    Thankfully, bleach drinking trend is mostly hype.

    I can still inject it, though, right? Without being a cliche, I mean.

    1. Axeblood
      April.28.2020 at 10:39 am

      Trump looks like he dipped his face in bleach.

      1. Nardz
        April.28.2020 at 10:43 am

        Desperate

  3. Ra's al Gore
    April.28.2020 at 10:32 am

    https://twitter.com/i/status/1255115868067028993

    Jesse Kelly

    Our absurd response to this virus is absolutely a symptom of getting too soft. “If it saves one life” would have been laughed out of the room at any other point in our history.

    We are The Scared Suburban Mom Society. Complete with a gallon of hand sanitizer.

    American politics is basically all about making white, college educated, upper class, suburban women happy.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      April.28.2020 at 10:32 am

      Can Estrogen and Other Sex Hormones Help Men Survive Covid-19?
      https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/27/health/coronavirus-estrogen-men.html

    2. John
      April.28.2020 at 10:41 am

      That is because we used to be a nation of adults who understood that every action has consequences and no action is cost free. Today we are a nation of children who demand perfect solutions to every problem to such a degree we just pretend our solutions are perfect no matter how much we have to deny reality to do so.

      1. Rufus The Monocled
        April.28.2020 at 11:08 am

        John, I couldn’t agree more.

        We’re soft and weak. We ran from a virus like the elephant running from the mouse in the cartoons clutching its skirt.

        I can’t wrap my head around how we thought it wise to quarantine HEALTHY people while shutting down the economy. We in effect, weakened immune systems with the former and destroyed lives (in some cases permanently) in the latter. Micro-Biology 101: Eat dirt.

        This is our enlightenment heritage? No. I say this is what you get with a steady pile of vomit via the progressive education system. We’ve turned people into unthinking useless useful idiots.

        How else to explain insufferable #CanadaTogether shows where musicians sing in quarantine to people. Like a person whose life has been ruined gives a shit about singing songs. Wanna help? Share in the financial pain. Let’s see how ‘together’ we really are. Along with that we have pictures of rainbows on windows here with the caption ‘Ca va bien aller’. This is how we respond. With useless emotional drivel.

        Hence my joke.

        Soldier: My Khan, the horses are antsy today.
        Genghis (assessing the enemy): Itsokay. We won’t be needing them.

    3. Idle Hands
      April.28.2020 at 10:50 am

      I’ve been saying this for years. Trump won on largely ignoring that demo. But they’ve walked it back significantly starting with the vaping bullshit and now this.

      1. John
        April.28.2020 at 10:55 am

        I am starting to think that our ancestors were right not to give women the vote. Not that individual women cannot be sensible and more sensible than many men. They can be and often are. As a group, however, women seem to live down to every Victorian stereotype of them. This is especially true of suburban white women, who seem incapable of making a rational decision and reduce every problem to some kind of self centered emotional narrative.

        1. Idle Hands
          April.28.2020 at 11:08 am

          Personally this thing has made me a sexist dinosaur. But still the most annoying thing for me is seeing the “men” who are signalling that they are cowering in fear. I’ve never seen a bigger example of gutless cowardice in my life. This thing has revealed an enormous class divide to me. Many aren’t really scared. This is bullshit social signalling. They are allowed to do what they want to do but the rest of us proles are ruining everything by not locking ourselves in our closets. It’s a divide of middle management office drones whose work is largely paper pushing bullshit regulatory compliance and the rest of us who live in reality and understand how sales work and how they relate to what services we provide. At a certain level it’s just rice bowl stuff. The people who have full rice bowls are for this because they haven’t been impacted yet. They don’t even see the cliff coming.

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    April.28.2020 at 10:32 am

    The paper states that two men, both with histories of psychiatric issues-

    TYPICAL TRUMP VOTERS

    -had “drank liquid cleaning products over the weekend in misguided attempts to ward off COVID-19” (both “are expected to recover”).

    I can’t find Lysol anywhere on the shelves and these doofuses are drinking it away?

  5. Ra's al Gore
    April.28.2020 at 10:33 am

    Harris: ‘I believe’ Biden accusers
    BY MICHAEL BURKE – 04/03/19 09:20 AM EDT

    https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/437107-harris-i-believe-biden-accusers

    1. Juice
      April.28.2020 at 10:40 am

      Well, she’s not the VP pick. lol For some reason I saw Amy Klobuchar on TV the other day. Why am I seeing her face on TV? So she’s the one. It’ll be Klobs.

      1. John
        April.28.2020 at 10:49 am

        She is likely the pick. She is a woman and the least crazy of the alternatives. Klobuchar will consolidate the Karen vote without offending the big donors from Wall Street and Silicon Valley the way Grandma Warren would.

    2. Troglodyte Rex
      April.28.2020 at 10:56 am

      A year old article and people are just now reading it?

  6. Ra's al Gore
    April.28.2020 at 10:34 am

    One month ago….

    https://thefederalist.com/2020/03/26/the-scientist-whose-doomsday-pandemic-model-predicted-armageddon-just-walked-back-the-apocalyptic-predictions/

    The Scientist Whose Doomsday Pandemic Model Predicted Armageddon Just Walked Back The Apocalyptic Predictions
    MARCH 26, 2020 By Madeline Osburn

    British scientist Neil Ferguson ignited the world’s drastic response to the novel Wuhan coronavirus when he published the bombshell report predicting 2.2 million Americans and more than half a million Brits would be killed. After both the U.S. and U.K. governments effectively shut down their citizens and economies, Ferguson is walking back his doomsday scenarios.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      April.28.2020 at 10:37 am

      So why is the organization or seemingly innocent online mapping tool using inaccurate algorithms to scaremonger leaders into tanking the economy? Politics, of course.

      Founders of the site include Democratic Rep. Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins and three Silicon Valley tech workers and Democratic activists — Zachary Rosen, Max Henderson, and Igor Kofman — who are all also donors to various Democratic campaigns and political organizations since 2016. Henderson and Kofman donated to the Hillary Clinton campaign in 2016, while Rosen donated to the Democratic National Committee, recently resigned Democratic Rep. Katie Hill, and other Democratic candidates. Prior to building the COVID Act Now website, Kofman created an online game designed to raise $1 million for the eventual 2020 Democratic candidate and defeat President Trump. The game’s website is now defunct.

      Perhaps the goal of COVID Act Now was never to provide accurate information, but to scare citizens and government officials into to implementing rash and draconian measures. The creators even admit as much with the caveat that “this model is designed to drive fast action, not predict the future.”

    2. OneSimpleLesson
      April.28.2020 at 10:51 am

      I suppose everyone’s conveniently ignoring this?

    3. Ra's al Gore
      April.28.2020 at 10:51 am

      https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1253811142532743169

      But hey,
      @neil_ferguson
      says everybody loves his code! And he’s not biased at all!

      (Actually he didn’t even say that, he said the people he’d allowed to see it were “largely positive.” Oh. Talk about a ringing endorsement.)

      1. Ra's al Gore
        April.28.2020 at 11:02 am

        Fergie needs to release his original code, totally unmodified, now. No “wait until I finish documenting it in the hopes the whole thing blows over”.

  7. Fist of Etiquette
    April.28.2020 at 10:34 am

    …one person who had reportedly gurgled mouthwash with bleach in it as an attempt to treat COVID-19 and one person who tried using detergent as a sinus rinse.

    They’ll be hearing from the FDA for off-label use violations.

  8. Fist of Etiquette
    April.28.2020 at 10:35 am

    States are starting up again, following Georgia’s foray into lifting a layer of shutdown orders this week

    God help them if they turn out to be wrong, and God help everyone else if they turn out to be right.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      April.28.2020 at 10:39 am

      U.S. population: 328,000,000

      France/Germany/Italy/U.K./Spain population: 324,000,000

      Coronavirus cases:

      -U.S.: 1,010,507
      -F/G/I/UK/S: 910,585

      Coronavirus deaths:

      -U.S.: 56,803
      -F/G/I/UK/S: 101,009

      Source: Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center

      1. Sevo
        April.28.2020 at 11:06 am

        Seasonal flu avg annual death toll: ~61K.
        https://time.com/5610878/2018-2019-flu-season/

        Number of people out of work so JFree won’t catch a cold: Priceless

    2. Idle Hands
      April.28.2020 at 10:46 am

      There aren’t going to be politicians left after this no matter what happens.

  9. Fist of Etiquette
    April.28.2020 at 10:36 am

    The Libertarian Party’s (L.P.) May nominating convention has been canceled.

    Nominees stripping to their briefs just won’t have the same impact if it’s via Zoom.

  10. Ra's al Gore
    April.28.2020 at 10:37 am

    Broke: We must wait for a vaccine.
    Woke: We must wait for China to develop a vaccine.

    https://pjmedia.com/trending/oxford-grad-student-fears-white-males-at-her-university-might-develop-the-coronavirus-vaccine/

    As the coronavirus pandemic ravages the world, identity politics appears to have taken a backseat to fighting the virus. Yet on Saturday, Emily Cousens, a research assistant at Oxford University, said she doesn’t want her university to win the “coronavirus vaccine race” — because it would make Britain proud and might teach the wrong lessons about medical progress. Specifically, she worried about China looking bad and the West — full of those evil “white males” — looking good.

    “The story will be clear: China, once again, has unleashed a threat to civilisation. But the best brains of the UK have saved the world,” Cousens wrote at HuffPost. “If my university is the first to develop the vaccine, I’m worried that it will be used as it has been in the past, to fulfil its political, patriotic function as proof of British excellence.”

    1. Juice
      April.28.2020 at 10:42 am

      I hate it when doing something excellent is proof of excellence.

      1. John
        April.28.2020 at 10:53 am

        If doing something well and saving millions of lives comes at the cost of making others feel uncomfortable and left out, you should not do it.

        This is what these idiots actually think. Honestly, the author of that article might be too stupid to live.

  11. SilentSkies
    April.28.2020 at 10:37 am

    BREAKING: Federal Reserve will now buy debt of cities with at least 250,000 residents and counties w/500,000+ residents.

    Coronavirus hit those cities so hard they were hemorrhaging money for the past 40 years!

  12. Ra's al Gore
    April.28.2020 at 10:38 am

    https://pjmedia.com/blog/a-plague-of-credentialed-experts/

    Except that it’s not really “evidence-based.” It is “studies based,” i.e. your clinical practice has to conform with whatever the latest studies dictate. The problem is that most of these “studies” are weak and done to a predestined result, and are, frankly, irreproducible.

    However, once they are published they are considered “evidence” which must be followed in treating illness. This is, just in case you wondered, why for so long we were told we should be eating all carbs all the time and that this is what would make us slim.

    Unfortunately, this applies to practically everything.

    This ridiculous nonsense is why we have people banning straws, when most of the plastic waste in the world comes from China. Or why we have a generation of kids shaking in their boots because they’ve been told (and shown pretty models “proving”) that in twelve years the Earth will burn up.

    And it is why Trump can’t find anyone to hire with the right credentials – and you know if they don’t have the right credentials he’ll be crucified for it – who isn’t corrupted by a system in which you collect tokens by being a good little boy or girl and parroting back/behaving in the right way. Which, in point of fact, in most establishments, from scientific to political, means the left way.

    Sure, there is still merit out there, but considering how hard the establishment punishes non-conformity, Trump would have to search for people with some very strange credentials indeed.

    I would like to say that we’ve been inoculated to this nonsense after this most ridiculous shutting down of the economy on the word of experts who were probably themselves not badly intentioned so much as trying to look at the work of other credentialed experts, like those at the Imperial College of London, say.

    1. Nardz
      April.28.2020 at 10:51 am

      +++

  13. Fist of Etiquette
    April.28.2020 at 10:39 am

    The advisories being relayed by U.S. spy agencies were part of a broader collection of worrisome signals that came during a period now regarded by many public health officials and other experts as a squandered opportunity to contain the outbreak.

    If only he’d closed the borders to international travel, I’m sure every one of us to a man would be praising him right now.

  14. Ra's al Gore
    April.28.2020 at 10:39 am

    BREAKING: California Doctors Go on Ingraham Angle, Challenge Official COVID Policy — YOUTUBE THEN TAKES DOWN THEIR VIDEOS!
    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/breaking-california-doctors-go-ingraham-angle-challenge-official-covid-policy-youtube-takes-videos/

    1. John
      April.28.2020 at 11:00 am

      Youtube has become an agent of the government. I am sorry but the whole “but it is their platform” bullshit doesn’t fly when they are using their platform to suppress speech the government doesn’t like and push propaganda the government does.

  15. Sevo
    April.28.2020 at 10:40 am

    “…U.S. media seem determined to find an influx of people consuming bleach and other household cleaners because of President Donald Trump’s comments…”

    Should be “…in spite of…”.

  16. Ra's al Gore
    April.28.2020 at 10:40 am

    1933 Film Shows Left’s Ageless Fondness for Fascism
    https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2020/04/1933_film_shows_lefts_ageless_fondness_for_fascism.html

  17. Fist of Etiquette
    April.28.2020 at 10:42 am

    Remote learning “is breaking parents.”

    I nice change of framing from how homeschooling negatively affects public schools.

    1. Overt
      April.28.2020 at 11:04 am

      If it were home schooling, it would be ten times easier. I have deeply considered pulling my kids from the local elementary to put them on the same district’s Home School online platform. At least that system has premade lesson plans and common tools. But my kids current system?

      My 5th grader logs into google and prints out a g-doc that points to social studies, math and english requirements. Then he logs onto a different portal to get music assignments. Then he logs onto a different portal for Science assignments. Each of these is turned in using different tools, even for the same teacher. Sometimes it is Flip-grid, and other times Google Classroom. He only talks for an hour each day with his teacher, on a Zoom that is mostly dominated by her going over the previous math sheet for the day. Despite spending only 1 hour a day in “class” with the kids, the teacher has no idea who is missing work in music or in science. Doesn’t even seem to know what those requirements are.

      My 2nd grader gets all of her work in a google presentation. It takes her roughly 30 minutes to finish it all- from math to social studies worksheets. She then reads another half hour and is done before lunch. Her teacher hosts 3 “mandatory” 1 hour classes each week, and 2 “Optional” ones. They think it is neat that she hosts the meetings in her PJs. Neither of my elementary school kids has received actual “Instruction” from a teacher, where that teacher sits them down and explains new concepts.

      My 8th grader in a different district gets about 6 hours of work each day. Mostly reading and taking notes. We have to travel into school once every couple weeks to pick up new packets of homework. At least she gets new instruction via Khan academies or pre-recorded stuff from her teachers.

      Overall, I am super shocked that school districts that ALREADY HAVE online/distance learning schools couldn’t make this change. Instead these kids and parents are forced to cater to every teachers’ different style of accepting work. It is so stupid.

  18. Fist of Etiquette
    April.28.2020 at 10:43 am

    How restaurants outside urban areas are getting creative to serve socially distant customers.

    The rural rebellion against our urban masters continues.

  19. Fist of Etiquette
    April.28.2020 at 10:44 am

    Regulators in Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, North Carolina, Texas and Virginia are still preventing food trucks from providing hot meals to hard working truck drivers,…

    Essential workers are heroes, and the state knows that heroes make (enforced) sacrifices.

  20. Eddy
    April.28.2020 at 10:45 am

    “No, Snorting Cocaine and Drinking Bleach Won’t Cure Coronavirus, Despite Rumors”

    The NYT starts thinking what it can say to blame Trump for those rumors.

    Though I suppose one could argue that if you do coke and bleach simultaneously, you may beat the virus by dying before it reaches you.

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion
      April.28.2020 at 11:12 am

      Wait so I shouldn’t be snorting coke like Tom Sizemore on a Tuesday?

  21. Fist of Etiquette
    April.28.2020 at 10:47 am

    Chicago is banning horse-drawn carriages starting next year.

    Chicago has taken to replicating de Blasio’s first year?

    A horse walks into a bar. The bartender asks, “Why the long face?” The horse replies, “It’s hard to grease the right palms when you only have hooves.”

  22. JesseAz
    April.28.2020 at 10:55 am

    Court rules that Baltimore is financially responsible for the overbearing gun Task Force they created that attacked resident’s second amendment rights. kudos Baltimore courts. THIS IS HOW IT IS DONE USSC.

    https://bearingarms.com/tom-k/2020/04/27/court-rules-against-baltimore/

  23. JesseAz
    April.28.2020 at 10:59 am

    The woke left is afraid that White Western countries may find a cure/vaccine for Covid because they are white and western.

    https://pjmedia.com/trending/oxford-grad-student-fears-white-males-at-her-university-might-develop-the-coronavirus-vaccine/

  24. JesseAz
    April.28.2020 at 11:00 am

    Florida has a higher population of elderly than New York. their death rate for the elderly is much much smaller. Why? Turns out they targeted their Covid response to the elderly population, such as testing elderly as a priority… and didn’t send Elderly back to nursing homes to infect other elderly people.

    Florida Man wins this round.

    https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/coronavirus-response-florida-new-york-results-compare-william-bennett-seth-leibsohn

    1. Ra's al Gore
      April.28.2020 at 11:03 am

      Its all the Natty Light #GrayStillPlays

  25. JesseAz
    April.28.2020 at 11:01 am

    At what point does outright censorship by Social media cross the threshold to publishing or editorial content?

    Twitter, like Facebook, has now deemed itself the arbiter of Covid truth.

    https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2020/04/28/new_twitter_censorship_rules_raise_transparency_questions_143049.html

    1. John
      April.28.2020 at 11:10 am

      Yes they have. Worse, they are effectively acting as an agent of the government at this point. What they are determining is true is whatever the government has deemed true. They are no longer a private company in this context but a government agent to whom the First Amendment should apply.

  26. Ra's al Gore
    April.28.2020 at 11:04 am

    Sooooo…..

    Climate experts keep predicting disaster. Disease experts keep predicting disaster. Am I missing anything or is the only time we got a disaster when one was predicted was when we listened to the experts?

    1. Ra's al Gore
      April.28.2020 at 11:13 am

      Isn’t there always a government funded expert with a government funded credential threatening disaster if sweeping new powers aren’t given to government?

  27. Ken Shultz
    April.28.2020 at 11:05 am

    The big libertarian story of the day is people (all over) accusing Roberts and Kavanaugh of caving to threats made by Democrat Senators in their moot ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. City of New York, when the logic of Heller should have been more than enough to rule that even the City of New York’s revised travel requirements were sufficiently onerous to constitute violation of the Second Amendment.

    The important aspect of this to my eye is the not so veiled threat issued by Senate Democrats to restructure the Supreme Court once the Democrats retake the White House unless the Supreme Court came to the “correct” decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. City of New York. You can read descriptions of what they wrote in their amicus, but why take anybody’s word for it when you can read it yourself?

    “Today, fifty-five percent of Americans believe the Supreme Court is “mainly motivated by politics” (up five percent from last year); fifty-nine percent believe the Court is “too influenced by politics”; and a majority now believes the “Supreme Court should be restructured in order to reduce the influence of politics . . . . The Supreme Court is not well. And the people know it. Perhaps the Court can heal itself before the public demands it be “restructured in order to reduce the influence of politics.” Particularly on the urgent issue of gun control, a nation desperately needs it to heal.

    —-Brief of Senators Sheldon Whitehouse, Mazie Hirono, Richard Blumenthal, Richard Durbin, and Kirsten Gillibrand as amici curiae in support of respondents.

    https://www.whitehouse.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/New%20York%20Rifle%20&%20Pistol%20Association%20v.%20New%20York%20(Whitehouse%20amicus%20FINAL).pdf

    The essence of the argument is that because gun rights organizations advocate for candidates based on whether they support gun rights and gun rights defending judges and because public interest law firms file suits on purpose in order to force the court to make rulings on these issues, the Supreme Court should be restructured (stacked with pro-gun control Democrats) in order to preserve the court’s independence from outside influence.

    My first inclination is to point out that a large portion of the “majority of Americans” who think “the court should be restructured in order to reduce the influence of politics” are as likely to want to reduce the influence of politics because they want the Supreme Court to be more supportive of their Second Amendment right to bear arms. However, that is not the most important point here.

    The most important point is that if the Democrats are using the prospect of a Democrat president stacking the Court to scare Roberts and Kavanaugh into declaring issues moot rather than ruling to uphold our constitutional rights, then it may be imperative to make sure not only that the Democrats lose the Senate but also that Joe Biden lose his bid for the White House. It’s not that their masks are slipping either. They’re tearing their masks off because they’re no longer afraid to show their true selves and their true authoritarian intentions.

    The argument in that amicus briefing about why the Court should rule against the Second Amendment could have been used to justify overturning the 2016 election because of outside interference, too. If the Democrats’ enthusiasm for socialism in the form of the Green New Deal and Medicare for All weren’t already enough to chase my fellow capitalists into the arms of the Republican party, their attempt to intimidate the Court into denying us our constitutional rights should send my fellow libertarians in the same direction.

    As the Democrats become increasingly authoritarian and socialist, it is entirely appropriate for libertarian capitalists to become increasingly Republican–and there should no longer be any doubt about the direction in which the Democrats are headed.

    1. Ken Shultz
      April.28.2020 at 11:11 am

      Let’s try that link again:

      https://tinyurl.com/y3pjaqw6

    2. Idle Hands
      April.28.2020 at 11:12 am

      The worst thing the dems could do politically for the Kavanaugh apointment was bring Blasey-Ford out. I personally detested Kavanaugh’s watered down conservative approach(reminiscent of Roberts) especially after Trump hit a total grand slam with Gorsuch. But Blasey Ford ruined all of that with how detestable that strategy was.

  28. Jerryskids
    April.28.2020 at 11:08 am

    Federal Reserve will now buy debt of cities with at least 250,000 residents and counties w/500,000+ residents.

    The Fed will also pay par value for any mortgages you hold on bridges in Brooklyn, oceanfront property in Arizona, Holy Grails, or fistfuls of magic beans. I have several of each I intend to sell them.

  29. Krokko
    April.28.2020 at 11:08 am

    I normally just post snarky comments, but was on a video happy hour with friends who live in the Seattle area last week. They invited an acquaintance who seemed to be so freaked out that she avoided most media coverage of the virus. One of her comments was, “And how are the people in Flint washing their hands? I’m afraid to even look it up online.”

    How the heck does a person jump to that? (And for the record, Flint’s water supply was restored years ago, and tests show it’s within limits. The locals don’t trust it, which is another issue, but they have water.)

  30. Mazakon
    April.28.2020 at 11:11 am

    Politico admits they lied about the report regarding Trump having upcoming loans due in China. Didn’t get a comment from several key contacts or even reach out to the Bank of China itself. It turns out it was all dealt with in 2012.

    https://www.politico.com/news/2020/04/27/politicos-reporting-on-president-trump-and-the-bank-of-china-214107

Please to post comments