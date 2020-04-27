The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Supreme Court

A Quite Unusual 5-4 Split on the Supreme Court

Three opinions, no blockbusters, but an odd (and unprecedented?) 5-4 split - and interesting order on Congressional subpoenas.

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

The Supreme Court issued three opinions in argued cases today, punting (correctly) in one of the biggest cases of the term.

The most interesting decision came in Georgia v. Public.Resource.org, in which the Court rejected the state of Georgia's attempt to assert copyright in the Official Code of Georgia Annotated. I'll leave to others whether the opinion properly concluded that the Georgia Code Revision Commission is, in fact, an arm of the state legislature, and whether the majority correctly applied the relevant conceptions of authorship to this dispute. What I find most interesting is the line-up in this 5-4 decision.

Chief Justice Roberts wrote the majority, joined by the Court's four most junior justices: Sotomayor, Kagan, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh. Justice Thomas dissented, joined by Justice Alito and (in part) Justice Breyer. Justice Ginsburg dissented separately, also joined by Breyer. This is a 5-4 split one does not see every day. Indeed, I cannot think of another case dividing the Court in this way (even if one were to substitute Kennedy for Kavanaugh and/or Scalia for Gorsuch). Just another reminder that not all 5-4 cases can be understood in political or ideological terms.

The Court resolved an important Affordable Care Act case in Maine Community Health Options v. United States. Writing for eight justices, Justice Sotomayor held that health insurers were entitled to risk corridor payments under the ACA, despite Congress's failure to appropriate funds to fulfill the legal obligation. Among other things, this opinion stresses the norm against recognizing implied repeals of legislation. Justice Alito wrote the lone dissent.

Many were anticipating a big Second Amendment ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. New York, but it was not to be. The New York legislature revised the laws in question while the litigation was pending, rendering moot the precise question before the Court. Accordingly, in a brief Per Curiam opinion the Court sent the case back down to the lower court for consideration of the relevant Second Amendment claims against the rules currently in force. Justice Kavanaugh wrote a brief concurrence. Justice Alito, joined by Justices Gorsuch and Thomas, dissented.

For what it's worth, I think the Court got this one right: The case as argued is moot. At the same time, the dissenters are correct that additional guidance to lower courts (and states) on the permissibility of gun restrictions is long overdue. In this regard, I think Justice Kavanaugh's concurrence got things right: "petitioners' claim for injunctive relief against New York City's old rule is moot and that petitioners' new claims should be addressed as appropriate in the first instance by the Court of Appeals and the District Court on remand." In addition, there is ample cause for concern that "some federal and state courts may not be properly applying Heller and McDonald." Accordingly, Kavanaugh wrote: "The Court should address that issue soon, perhaps in one of the several Second Amendment cases with petitions for certiorari now pending before the Court."

The Court also released orders today. While it did not grant any new cases for argument, it did something interesting in Trump v. Mazars and Trump v. Deutsche Bank:

The parties and the Solicitor General are directed to file supplemental letter briefs addressing whether the political question doctrine or related justiciability principles bear on the Court's adjudication of these cases. The briefs, not to exceed 15 pages, are to be filed simultaneously with the Clerk and served upon opposing counsel on or before 2 p.m., Friday, May 8, 2020.

What does this mean? One possibility is that one or more justices see the political question doctrine as a potentially attractive way to resolve the cases without having to decide on the precise limits of legislative authority to demand the disclosure of documents. Note that while this resolution might look like a "punt," it would almost certainly be a loss for Donald Trump. If the Court were to conclude that these two cases present a nonjusticiable political question, this would mean Trump's efforts to quash the congressional subpoenas necessarily fails, and it's hard to imagine private firms refusing to comply in such circumstances. On the other hand, such a resolution could strengthen the Trump Administration's hand in cases demanding documents from the White House.

While this is one possibility, it's important not to read too much into this supplemental briefing request. It's equally possible that some justices want to make sure they've covered all of their bases, and have thought about the implications of any ruling here for other doctrines (and, potentially, for other cases in the pipeline). Just because the Court asked for supplemental briefing on this question does not mean this issue will be central in the resulting opinion(s).  As always, time will tell.

NEXT: For Better Health, Find a Cure for Government

Jonathan H. Adler is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Sarcastr0
    April.27.2020 at 11:14 am

    Justice Alito, joined by Justices Gorsuch and Thomas

    3 conservatives OK with an advisory opinion so long as it addresses their equities.
    Shameful.

    1. KevinP
      April.27.2020 at 11:31 am

      What does shameful is the second class way in which the second amendment has been treated by the lower courts

      1. KevinP
        April.27.2020 at 11:31 am

        *is shameful

        1. Sarcastr0
          April.27.2020 at 11:43 am

          And therefore who cares about legal precepts. Perceived persecution justifies the means.

          1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
            April.27.2020 at 12:05 pm

            Legal precepts like “shall not be infringed” are meaningless to you and your kind.

      2. LawTalkingGuy
        April.27.2020 at 11:35 am

        Okay. But that’s no reason to disregard what is clearly moot. Kavanaugh is right about that.

        1. Sarcastr0
          April.27.2020 at 11:42 am

          ? Kav doesn’t seem to say that.
          He says he agrees the case is moot, and also agrees that Heller may be misapplied by lower courts.

          1. LawTalkingGuy
            April.27.2020 at 11:49 am

            Eh. I’ll let that slide because it’s a lot like a statement concurring in denying cert that all the justices do from time to time. Sotomayor also flags issues for future review. It’s far superior than Alito submitting a failing fed courts/con law final exam for everyone to read. (Can’t wait til he submits his opinion saying there is standing in the ACA mandate from the Fifth Circuit, where he will fail both classes again by showing he didn’t read his own prior opinions on the subject.)

      3. Krychek_2
        April.27.2020 at 11:39 am

        Kevin, I’ve noticed a sense of entitlement among Second Amendment absolutists, such that they feel the Second Amendment is being treated in a second class way if it isn’t given special privileges afforded to no other amendment.

        If you want an example, there’s been no comparable claim that free speech and assembly rights under the First Amendment can’t be temporarily constrained while there’s a pandemic in progress. Everyone (well, almost everyone) understands that eradicating the pandemic is more important than people temporarily not being able to gather in large crowds in public parks. You can’t close a church altogether but even that can have restrictions put on it. Why? Because normal people understand that in time of crisis, sometimes people don’t have all the rights they do when it’s not a time of crisis.

        But try explaining that to a Second Amendment absolutist.

        So while you see the Second Amendment under attack, I see a bunch of privileged, whiny, entitled spoiled brats who think everything is about them.

        1. Brett Bellmore
          April.27.2020 at 11:58 am

          If it weren’t being treated in a second hand way, it would have been NYC appealing the Pistol Club’s victories. The plaintiffs were being told they could not legally transport their lawful property outside the city; For what property that DIDN’T specifically implicate a constitutional right would that pass scrutiny? Stereos? Chess sets? Lawn mowers? This law was, so far as I know, utterly lacking in any precedent!

          And now the replacement law says, sure, they can transport it, but if at any time they leave the car along the way, to piss or get gas or a meal, they’re legally liable. Even truckers hauling nuclear waste get to stop for gas!

          And on top of that the law was directly in defiance of an on point federal law, which the court refused to apply. The Gun Club should have won based on 18 U.S. Code § 926A even without the 2nd amendment!

          Imagine instead of guns, it was books. Or crucifixes. Now imagine how fast and thorough the slapdown would have been. That’s how it would have gone down if the 2nd amendment weren’t being treated like, not just a 2nd class right, but a kind of anti-right.

          Heck, just the fact that the city presumes to license ownership of property you have a constitutional right to own, and THIS is tolerated, is enough to establish the 2nd class status of 2nd amendment rights. Imagine for a second having to get a license to own a book, or a printing press.

        2. Dr. Ed
          April.27.2020 at 11:59 am

          OK, let’s compare this to abortion — by the time _Roe v. Wade_ made it to SCOTUS, Roe’s child had already been born. So why wasn’t that case also moot?

          What I find shameful is that NYC passed a law that violated a whole lot more than just the 2nd Amendment and essentially told gun owners to sue them — and when they do, NYC gets off scot-free after having forced the gun advocates to pay all kinds of money to pursue the matter to SCOTUS. That’s not right.

        3. mad_kalak
          April.27.2020 at 12:05 pm

          There is a whole spectrum between being an “absolutist” and noticing that lower courts aren’t following the precedent of Heller/McDonald and that the high court (likely for political reasons) has refused to take any cases since except for remanding a stun gun ban in MA.

        4. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
          April.27.2020 at 12:06 pm

          This 2A case had nothing to do with “temporary” restrictions during the pandemic. Your analogy fails, like so much other gun control politics.

    2. Rossami
      April.27.2020 at 12:15 pm

      Did you actually read the dissent? Alito cites rather a lot of examples suggesting that the Court ignored its own precedent on mootness.

  2. Brett Bellmore
    April.27.2020 at 11:40 am

    “Writing for eight justices, Justice Sotomayor held that health insurers were entitled to risk corridor payments under the ACA, despite Congress’s failure to appropriate funds to fulfill the legal obligation. ”

    I’m having a bit of trouble squaring that with the text of the Appropriations clause: “No Money shall be drawn from the Treasury but in Consequence of Appropriations made by Law;”

    How can you be legally entitled to money which it would be unconstitutional to give you? This seems to be elevating statute over Constitution.

    1. Sarcastr0
      April.27.2020 at 11:51 am

      This case is about whether an obligation was incurred, not whether one was paid.

    2. Dr. Ed
      April.27.2020 at 11:52 am

      Exactly, and it’s going to become an issue with entitlements when Congress doesn’t *have* the money to appropriate for them.

    3. LawTalkingGuy
      April.27.2020 at 12:00 pm

      Unconstitutional for whom? The court? The court isn’t giving money, it’s giving a judgment. Congress would still have to appropriate money to satisfy any judgment the plaintiffs might obtain.

  3. Dr. Ed
    April.27.2020 at 11:49 am

    My take on the 5-4 Georgia decision is “legal pad versus laptop” — that it is a generational divide between those who practiced law in a time when one had to purchase paper law books and those who practiced law when information was available for free on the web.

    It’s hard to draw a clear line, say 1993 when the Web was invented (the internet itself dates back to DARPnet in 1969) because there were FTP sites before that, and most wouldn’t have internet access for a decade after that, but my guess is that the younger justices view at having to pay for information differently than the older ones do — and that this has nothing to do with their political philosophies.

    1. John Thacker
      April.27.2020 at 12:11 pm

      You are right that everyone who was 65 and younger was in the majority, and everyone who was 70 and older (Alito is 70, Thomas 71) was in the minority. As you say, 65 feels a little bit old to me to be able to point to a bright line to have a just so story, but the general concept works.

  4. bernard11
    April.27.2020 at 11:57 am

    The link to the Maine case goes to the Georgia case.

  5. Ben_
    April.27.2020 at 12:00 pm

    How can it be a “political question” whether 3rd parties are required to honor subpoenas for the president’s private documents? It’s either a legal requirement to disclose the documents or it isn’t.

    Would it be a “political question” if the 3rd parties were preemptively threatened with prosecution for releasing the documents? If releasing them under subpoena isn’t legally required, then releasing them is a breach of duty by those 3rd parties. If the court refuses to rule, the administration should seriously consider issuing some sort of threat to prevent these firms from breaching their duty. Then the court can rule on that question 2 or 3 years from now.

    Too bad congress is so intent on abusing it’s authority.

  6. Allutz
    April.27.2020 at 12:05 pm

    And we continue the pattern of 2nd amendment cases evading review because of dodgy mooting strategies wherein laws are replaced by their functional equivalents that just try a different way to infringe the right.

    1. LawTalkingGuy
      April.27.2020 at 12:07 pm

      Capable of repetition but evading review? ????

  7. Jaypd
    April.27.2020 at 12:07 pm

    Typically I like Roberts’ restraint but if he convinces the court to stay out of the fight over the legislature’s ability to investigate the White House he’s just setting the stage for domestic conflict.

    If the choices are between an all-powerful executive and a legislative body that has the ability to bring it to heel and thus necessarily has the ability to abuse that power, the Court must side with the latter. The people can act as a check on an out of control congress far easier than an executive that cannot be investigated. You can’t react against what you don’t know.

    Far too many people are being incredibly short-sighted on these questions. Turning Trump into Caesar to own the libs is insanity.

  8. John Thacker
    April.27.2020 at 12:09 pm

    Interesting, I believe that divide comes down strictly with age. Alito at 70 is the youngest member of the minority, whereas the majority has a couple at 65.

Please to post comments