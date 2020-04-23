Coronavirus

Georgia Is Right To Reopen, But Will That Actually Restart Its Economy?

The kill switch to the economy was easy to find. The "on" button may be impossible to locate.

|

krtphotoslive885661
(John Spink/TNS/Newscom)

The societal lockdown due to the novel coronavirus has shown that the U.S. economy definitely has a kill switch. As Georgia begins to lift its restrictions on "non-essential" businesses tomorrow, we're going to find out whether the economy has anything resembling an on switch.

Over the past five weeks, 26.5 million Americans have filed for unemployment, suggesting a real unemployment rate of nearly 21 percent, the highest since 1934. By the first week of April, according to Moody's Analytics, "U.S. daily output has fallen roughly 29 percent, compared with the first week of March, just before the spate of closures" caused by shelter-in-place orders affecting "8 in 10 U.S. counties."

If the kill switch was easy to find, it's going to be tough as hell to restart the economy or even keep it staggering along at its current anemic pace. A new study from economists Jonathan Dingel and Brent Neiman at the University of Chicago find that only about "37 percent of U.S. jobs can plausibly be performed at home," helping to explain the economic wreckage caused by nearly universal lockdowns. Nearly two-thirds of workers are already out of luck, and that's before slack demand starts to threaten the bottom lines of companies employing those lucky few who can work from home.

Which brings us to the controversial decision of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) to reopen parts of his state's economy. His decision has been criticized by both medical experts and President Donald Trump, but effective tomorrow,

Employees at "gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios," as well as "barbers, cosmetologists, hair designers, nail care artists, estheticians, their respective schools & massage therapists," will be allowed to return to work…but will have to operate under restrictions.

And come Monday, "sit-down restaurants, theaters, and private social clubs will be allowed to reopen," also subject to social-distancing and other restrictions.

This is, I think, not simply an eminently defensible decision from a libertarian position, but a good one. Without forcing anyone to do anything they don't want to, it transfers power to individual businesses, workers, and residents and gives them more choices to make their own decisions. Some businesses in Georgia will reopen and others won't. Hospitals and other treatment centers have had time and experience to prepare for crushes that have mostly failed to come to pass, in no small part due to lockdown orders. In late March, for instance, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that his state of New York, the epicenter of the pandemic in the United Stats, would need as many as 40,000 ventilators while having only 12,000 on hand. By April 17, reports National Review's Kyle Smith, Cuomo said he "has so many ventilators he is giving them away: On April 15, he said he was sending 100 of them to Michigan and 50 to Maryland. On April 16, he announced he was sending 100 to New Jersey."

The rush to mandatory lockdowns—as opposed to calls for voluntary forms of social distancing and other measures to reduce the rate and spread of infection—that took place a little more than a month ago obscured serious discussions about their efficacy. "Our historical experience with mandatory quarantines and mass quarantines and cordons is just not good, it's not effective," a senior scholar at Johns Hopkins University told STAT just before San Francisco announced its early shelter-in-place order in mid-March. If and when Georgia, which has a relatively low death rate of 8 per 100,000 residents, or other states that start to reopen their economies are hit by waves of new infections that require hospitalization, they will be in a position to respond.

But even as Georgia moves to lift restrictions on "non-essential" businesses tomorrow, it's unclear how employers, employees, and customers are likely to act. The example of movie theaters illustrates the difficult road ahead. Variety reports that "exhibition insiders stress that it would be nearly impossible for most major chains to start business back up by next week." That's because they have been shuttered for more than a month, necessitating cleaning, prep, and retraining of workers. Venues will have to abide by rules limiting gathering to 10 or fewer people while observing social-distancing rules that will limit the ability of theaters to earn back basic operating expenses. And there's also a question of what movies will be shown, since most studios have themselves shut down or gone to a skeleton crew.

Hollywood studios aren't releasing new movies for at least a month, when Universal's comedy The King of Staten Island opens on June 19 and Warner Bros.' sci-fi thriller Tenet debuts on July 17. Almost all other films scheduled to release this summer have been shelved or postponed, except for Disney's live-action Mulan on July 24 and Warner Bros.' comic book adventure Wonder Woman 1984 on Aug. 14. That means even if exhibitors are able to turn the lights back on in some venues, there's not a lot of compelling product to offer. They would likely be forced to screen library titles and a few lower-budget indies.

Even more daunting is the unsettled issue of legal liability. It's unclear whether theaters (and other businesses) will be held responsible for illnesses claimed by either customers or employees.

Majorities of Americans say they will not feel comfortable eating out, going to malls, museums, concerts, and even church services for at least three months. Those attitudes are likely to change dramatically if and when deaths abate or surge, or when a vaccine is announced. But in the near term, they suggest that even when a state or city lifts its bans, the economy may well stay dormant for a long time to come. Although the public-health dimension of the coronavirus pandemic has dominated the discussion so far, as time goes on, what analysts at The Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity call "the severe human cost of a prolonged economic shutdown" will come to occupy more and more of our attention.

NEXT: The Prime Meridian Is at 0 Degrees, Right?

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Trump's al Gore, learn to code Karen
    April.23.2020 at 12:49 pm

    The data is in — stop the panic and end the total isolation
    https://thehill.com/opinion/healthcare/494034-the-data-are-in-stop-the-panic-and-end-the-total-isolation

    1. Chipper Morning Wood
      April.23.2020 at 12:58 pm

      A pure opinion piece from a devout right-winger.

      1. Chipper Morning Wood
        April.23.2020 at 1:00 pm

        I’d like to see at least one piece from a left-winger calling for ending the shutdown, or a right-winger calling to keep the shutdown going. The latter is probably more likely.

        1. Unicorn Abattoir
          April.23.2020 at 1:09 pm

          Since progressives are devoutly totalitarian, you’re not going to see them calling to end the shutdown.

          1. Chipper Morning Wood
            April.23.2020 at 1:18 pm

            Progressives are just a subset of the left-wing tribe. What about the rest of them?

  2. sarcasmic
    April.23.2020 at 12:55 pm

    Duh, obviously it’s a great decision because the governor is a Republican.

    1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
      April.23.2020 at 1:08 pm

      The only reason there’s a Republican governor is because the election was stolen from the rightful winner, Stacey Abrams.

      #SheWon

  3. Trump's al Gore, learn to code Karen
    April.23.2020 at 12:58 pm

    Barack Obama, Who Botched Two Pandemics, Criticizes Response to Coronavirus
    https://pjmedia.com/trending/barack-obama-who-botched-two-pandemics-criticizes-response-to-coronavirus/

    1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
      April.23.2020 at 1:11 pm

      Obama botched them so bad no emergency $2.1 trillion stimulus (handout) was needed and no $490 billion follow on handout was needed.

      1. Michael Ejercito
        April.23.2020 at 1:17 pm

        The handout was necessary because state governments shut down businesses.

        1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
          April.23.2020 at 1:32 pm

          I get it.

          It’s Okay when Republicans do it.

  4. Commenter_XY
    April.23.2020 at 1:00 pm

    But even as Georgia moves to lift restrictions on “non-essential” businesses tomorrow, it’s unclear how employers, employees, and customers are likely to act.

    You’re kidding me, right? People will act with an abundance of caution, by and large. This is not rocket science. We have all basically spent a month+ in quarantine. You think people really want to congregate in huge crowds in a theatre? Not a chance.

    People will reasonably demand that businesses take some precautions. And businesses that do not cater to what their customers want and expect, will lose customers and fold up.

    1. Chipper Morning Wood
      April.23.2020 at 1:02 pm

      I think the shit will really hit the fan when all these businesses realize that people are not rushing back. Business will be down all across the board, and the real economic impact will sink in.

      1. Muzzled Woodchipper
        April.23.2020 at 1:06 pm

        Agreed.

        A 2 month-long Full Panic campaign on the part of the media and government will do that.

      2. Commenter_XY
        April.23.2020 at 1:33 pm

        Chipper, I am more optimistic than you.

        First, I don’t think we have had a ‘shut down’ as much as we have had a ‘slow down’. Most people are in fact working. Commerce is happening. Value is still being created.

        Second, I do think that face-to-face businesses like big box retail and restaurants/bars and sports venues are going to take a massive ‘hit’.

        Third, do not underestimate the flexibility and creativity and resilience of the American people. What we have here in this country is magical. We can do almost anything if we put our minds and efforts behind it.

        I have an enduring and unending faith in my fellow Americans.

    2. Ron
      April.23.2020 at 1:14 pm

      Some local restaurant owners said they were retiring at the start of this saying it wouldn’t be worth the effort to re open. Now those were older owners so teh Young ones may still open unless they had to go through all their assets waiting for this to end. Restarting a restaurant takes a lot of capitol that others business don’t need

  5. Dillinger
    April.23.2020 at 1:00 pm

    >>due to the novel coronavirus

    stop w/the novel it’s just a virus.

  6. Under_Pressure
    April.23.2020 at 1:02 pm

    “Hospitals and other treatment centers have had time and experience to prepare for crushes that have mostly failed to come to pass, in no small part due to lockdown orders.

    Jeez, Nick, you were doing so well…

    1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      April.23.2020 at 1:08 pm

      I dropped down to ask for a citation to support that same statement…

  7. Muzzled Woodchipper
    April.23.2020 at 1:03 pm

    “ Even more daunting is the unsettled issue of legal liability. It’s unclear whether theaters (and other businesses) will be held responsible for illnesses claimed by either customers or employees.”

    Any lawsuits should be immediately thrown out. How could one possibly prove, even at the lower standard used in civil courts, that Person A became infected by the virus through some fault of the theater?

  8. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    April.23.2020 at 1:07 pm

    Educated, informed Americans with good judgment will tend to refrain from attending theaters, visiting dine-in restaurants and barbers, and congregating at bowling alleys and concert venues until effective treatments or other scientifically sound conditions dispel the pandemic.

    Other people may — at least for some period of relaxed pandemic management tools in trailing jurisdictions — tend to vindicate Darwin and demonstrate the consequences of being dumber than a virus.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      April.23.2020 at 1:12 pm

      Like I said upthread, progressives are devoutly totalitarian.

      1. Chipper Morning Wood
        April.23.2020 at 1:23 pm

        How is people making their own risk assessments totalitarian?

    2. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      April.23.2020 at 1:12 pm

      I, for one, would certainly risk exposure to the public to see the pedophiliac jar full of gall bladders of failed dictators that poses as Kirkland get smashed to goo by a monster truck.

    3. creech
      April.23.2020 at 1:23 pm

      I suspect the Darwinian selection will take as many Dem voters as GOP. TV news in Philly showed persons of a certain race that reliably votes Democrat were flooding into Fairmount Park for picnics on a nice weekday.

  9. Muzzled Woodchipper
    April.23.2020 at 1:10 pm

    “ Majorities of Americans say they will not feel comfortable eating out, going to malls, museums, concerts, and even church services for at least three months.”

    24 hour a day Terror Campaigns on the part of the media and government capped with daily 5 o’clock propaganda updates by governors using shady stats everywhere for 2 straight months will do that.

    1. JohannesDinkle
      April.23.2020 at 1:18 pm

      I live in Northern California, in a region as big as South Carolina but with a population smaller than Atlanta. There have been 7 deaths, and there are currently 8 cases of identified coronavirus still quarantined.
      Governor Newsom says that there is one unified state with one set of rules for relaxing the shutdown, so while Modoc, Trinity, and Lassen counties have never had even one case, all the small restaurants – about twenty – will go bankrupt, probably never to be replaced.
      Relaxing the rules will not make everything roar back, but a slow creep looks good to us right now.

      1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
        April.23.2020 at 1:25 pm

        They should do like we did in Georgia. Every Chik-Fil-A in the state has has 3-4 teenagers working the drive through lane. They even count the change for the rednecks in their F-150’s.

    2. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      April.23.2020 at 1:19 pm

      24 hour a day Terror Campaigns on the part of the media and government capped with daily 5 o’clock propaganda updates by governors using shady stats everywhere for 2 straight months will do that.

      Maybe we should take a cue from the French Revolution and bring back the ‘Great Fear’ in 2020. Seeing any “public health experts” who were off by more than 1000% as to the danger of the virus get their heads sliced off might embolden the masses.

      That and seeing Kirkland get immolated by Truckzilla.

  10. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
    April.23.2020 at 1:13 pm

    With the 4.2 million jobs lost this week the Trump Misery Index is now at 46.7%.

    (UE + deficit as a percentage of GDP)

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      April.23.2020 at 1:20 pm

      Bullshit. It’s 22.5%. The Misery Index is UE + Inflation.

      1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
        April.23.2020 at 1:26 pm

        Bullshit. Are you stuck in the 70s? No one gives a fuck about inflation anymore. It doesn’t exist anymore unless the deficits/debt get monetized.

        1. Don't look at me!
          April.23.2020 at 1:33 pm

          Nobody pays attention to misery indexes either.

  11. Unicorn Abattoir
    April.23.2020 at 1:15 pm

    As long as the government-induced mass hysteria keeps the grocery store shelves empty, people will continue to self-distance.

    Things will eventually return to normal.

    1. Dillinger
      April.23.2020 at 1:20 pm

      hopefully in time for a phish fall tour all my summer shows were bagged.

      1. Unicorn Abattoir
        April.23.2020 at 1:21 pm

        So far, the Xponential Music Festival is still on for the end of July.

      2. Chipper Morning Wood
        April.23.2020 at 1:26 pm


        Throw that pumpkin at the tree
        Unless you think that pumpkin holds your destiny
        Cast it off into the sea, bake that pie and eat it with me

  12. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
    April.23.2020 at 1:16 pm

    The Dotard is now the biggest welfare president of all time.

    Trump’s record of $2.6 trillion in handouts for one year is by far the biggest welfare check in US history.

    1. Don't look at me!
      April.23.2020 at 1:33 pm

      Had to bail out the blue states.

  13. MollyGodiva
    April.23.2020 at 1:20 pm

    What movies to show in the theaters? I don’t care about new ones, there are dozens of older movies that I would happily pay full price to see on the big screen. Jurassic Park, Independence Day, Star Trek IV or VI, M*A*S*H, Tomorrow Never Dies, Duck Soup, and more.

  14. Rob Misek
    April.23.2020 at 1:21 pm

    We’ll see in a few weeks the results of reopening now.

  15. Tom Bombadil
    April.23.2020 at 1:21 pm

    “The kill switch to the economy was easy to find. The “on” button may be impossible to locate.”

    Jesus, Nick. You’re a libertarian (?). There is no “on” button. The button is always on until the State kills it.

  16. Harpua
    April.23.2020 at 1:21 pm

    I live in GA and listened to both the initial press conference and several follow ups.

    It’s not like he’s saying “Ollie Ollie In Come Free”. There are a lot of restrictions and most businesses won’t reopen – https://thedispatch.com/p/some-georgia-businesses-can-reopen

    But it does give them a chance to come in and do some logistical work so they can reopen. And as Nick pointed out, no one is forcing anyone to open. But at least they are given a choice.

    It’s obviously been widely politicized, but someone has to go first. Turning the switch back on will be a slow process. At least this is a reasonable start.

  17. Michael Ejercito
    April.23.2020 at 1:23 pm

    Majorities of Americans say they will not feel comfortable eating out, going to malls, museums, concerts, and even church services for at least three months. Those attitudes are likely to change dramatically if and when deaths abate or surge, or when a vaccine is announced. But in the near term, they suggest that even when a state or city lifts its bans, the economy may well stay dormant for a long time to come. Although the public-health dimension of the coronavirus pandemic has dominated the discussion so far, as time goes on, what analysts at The Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity call “the severe human cost of a prolonged economic shutdown” will come to occupy more and more of our attention.

    It is almost as if the lockdown was not the best of ideas.

  18. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
    April.23.2020 at 1:32 pm

    Cuomo: “This is a marathon and not a sprint.”

    This history-ignorant asshole obviously doesn’t know that Pheidippides, the guy that ran from Marathon to Athens, dropped dead from the effort. That kinda ruins the metaphor.

  19. Don't look at me!
    April.23.2020 at 1:36 pm

    … crushes that have mostly failed to come to pass, in no small part due to lockdown orders.
    The is no scientific evidence to support this statement. Why do you hate science?

Please to post comments