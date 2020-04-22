Law Schools Still Accepting Applications for the Incoming Fall Class

The Coronavirus has upended many people's plans. Jobs have been lost, businesses destroyed, internships and other opportunities postponed or canceled, and so on. In light of the fact that many people's plans have suddenly be upended, and people who were contemplating law school in the future may prefer to start this Fall, my law school (Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University) has decided to extend the application deadline until May 31. If a prospective student applies by then, the admissions office will accept results from the May LSAT-FLEX. You can also apply with GRE scores.

Are other law schools being flexible about their application deadline? If so, feel free to inform readers in the comments section.