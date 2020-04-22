The Volokh Conspiracy

Law Schools Still Accepting Applications for the Incoming Fall Class

My law school is. Anyone else?

The Coronavirus has upended many people's plans. Jobs have been lost, businesses destroyed, internships and other opportunities postponed or canceled, and so on. In light of the fact that many people's plans have suddenly be upended, and people who were contemplating law school in the future may prefer to start this Fall, my law school (Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University) has decided to extend the application deadline until May 31. If a prospective student applies by then, the admissions office will accept results from the May LSAT-FLEX. You can also apply with GRE scores.

Are other law schools being flexible about their application deadline? If so, feel free to inform readers in the comments section.

David Bernstein is the University Professor and the Executive Director of the Liberty & Law Center at the Antonin Scalia Law School, George Mason University.

  1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
    April.22.2020 at 10:23 am

    Thank God! I was worried we would have fewer lawyers in the future!

    1. Dr. Ed
      April.22.2020 at 11:23 am

      What will be interesting is if there ever is a challenge (legal or legislative) to the monopoly which the ABA currently has on entry into the profession. While most (all?) states now require graduation from an ABA-accredited law school as the prerequisite for bar entry, many used to permit indentureship as an alternative.

      If it’s a political (legislative) challenge, I think it will happen first with the APA and it’s similar monopoly on entry to the psychology & counseling professions. The contrast between the APA’s enforced values and those of the “Bible Belt” states are so great that I can see something similar to Osteopathic Medicine arising and being legislatively accepted as an alternative accreditation. (I’ve already heard talk of doing this.)

      But the ABA leans left in a country that is center-right and a house divided does not stand indefinitely.

      1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
        April.22.2020 at 11:38 am

        The libertarian solution is to open the US borders to doctors, lawyers, psychiatrists, and engineers from Tijuana. That should improve the quality of services while reducing the price for said services.

  2. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    April.22.2020 at 11:12 am

    The dispatch from the South Texas College Of Law should be something special.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      April.22.2020 at 11:18 am

      Come Hell or high water, Ted Cruz will ban dildos!

  3. Dr. Ed
    April.22.2020 at 11:12 am

    The three questions they likely won’t answer are (a) what are the number of applications received so far, (b) how many students have they accepted so far, and (c) what is the yield on that? “Yield” is the percentage of students who accept the acceptance (and pay a deposit), “shrink” is the percentage of the latter who don’t show up in September. I doubt anyone has any idea of what the “shrink” will be this fall, but I suspect it will be greater than in past years.

    I should know this but don’t: There was a major dropoff in law school enrollments in Fall-2011 because of the recession-related drop in hirings 2010 & 2011. Did the enrollment numbers come back with the economy — or did law schools remain smaller than they had been circa 2008?

    Undergrad didn’t — over the past 8 years, undergrad enrollment nationally has fallen 11%. It’s predicted to continue to decline and then plummet in 2026 — this all is demographics and the number of 18-year olds in the country (2008+18=2026).

    While we have had alternating big & small generations ever since the Civil War, there were few children born during the Depression and then a *lot* during the Baby Boom — and the Millennials are the children of the Baby Boomers, while Gen X were the children of those born during the Depression (Silent Generation) and Gen Z are their children. So there already was a shortage of bodies above and beyond the Wuhan Virus.

    What saved academia in the 1980’s and 1990’s (when the Baby Boomers aged out) was the enrollment of non-traditional-aged women who had started their families in their early 20’s rather than going to college — and instead went in their mid 40’s. That’s not going to happen now because (unlike their mothers) the Millennial women have already gone to college — higher ed is over 60%/40% female majority.

    And China has rebuilt the universities that it destroyed during the Cultural Revolution, India has built its own, and hence both countries are increasingly going to educate their children domestically. (China was already in the midst of a major recession prior to the Wuhan Virus.)

    Some predict that upwards of *half* of the existing colleges and universities will close in the next 10 years — and that likely will apply to law schools as well. It’s a simple case of bodies and money, bodies to put into the seats and those bodies having the money to pay ever-increasing tuition — and a shortage of both.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      April.22.2020 at 11:18 am

      Is the ROI even acceptable if you don’t graduate from a Top15 law school?

      1. Dr. Ed
        April.22.2020 at 11:27 am

        Is the ROI acceptable for higher education in general, or would you have better odds “investing” it at the nearest casino?

      2. David Bernstein
        April.22.2020 at 11:38 am

        We will see how the Coronavirus and the economic fallout affects the legal job market in the medium term, but until the virus hit, this was the best time in a long time, maybe ever, to attend law school. Applicant pool still well below the peak, and law schools offering generous scholarships. So you could still get into a “better” law school than you would have in 2008, and likely pay less. And if you are willing to go to a lower rank law school–say you got into Duke, but you were willing to go to your home state school of Indiana-Bloomington (still a fine school), you could likely go for free or close to it.

