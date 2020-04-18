The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

"Police: Woman Filed False Report on Drug-Spiked Drink at UNH Frat"

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

An interesting story in the Manchester Union-Leader (Kimberley Haas), especially for people who have been following other kinds of forgeries (as I have):

LeClerc is accused of presenting police with a drug test which showed she had benzodiazepines (Xanax) in her system after a social at Kappa Sigma the last week of February. Later, she recanted her story, police said, admitting that she had forged the document.

Advertisement

NEXT: Judge Rejects Freedom of Assembly/Association Challenge to New Mexico Limit on In-Person Worship

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. santamonica811
    April.18.2020 at 3:35 pm

    1. Shame on her.
    2. It boggles my mind that anyone older than 10 could possibly think he or she could get away with this. You know how to fake a drug test document? But you do not understand that police will then begin an investigation? That the one piece of physical evidence that the police have in hand will be checked out???
    3. I attended UNH. One hopes this person is not representative of the intelligence/mental stability of the average student there.

    This poor woman needs significant help. Criminal stupidity should lead to consequences that will (a) minimize future criminal behavior, and (b) minimize future stupidity.

Please to post comments