No, Rep. Ilhan Omar: Amazon's Decision To Fire Three Workers Isn't a 'National Disgrace'

The congresswoman claimed that Amazon is "refusing to provide basic protective equipment to workers." That's not true.

|

Amazon has been no stranger to criticism, particularly from left-leaning politicians who scorn the tech behemoth's labor practices. Such critiques are ramping up in the era of COVID-19.

The company fired two of its employees last Friday after they alleged there were unsafe working conditions at Amazon warehouses. Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa—formerly user-experience designers—separately took to Twitter offering to match donations of up to $500 for workers "while they struggle to get consistent, sufficient protections and procedures from our employer," wrote Costa.

The women claim that employees face crowded working conditions with insufficient social distancing practices, that the company is shipping "non-essential goods" despite claiming to have suspended that during the pandemic, that there are insufficient policies on properly disinfecting packaging, and that there are delays in notifying warehouse staff of colleagues' COVID-19 cases.

Both women were terminated on April 10, two weeks after drawing attention to these issues. "We support every employee's right to criticize their employer's working conditions, but that does not come with blanket immunity against any and all internal policies," Amazon spokesperson Dan Herdener said in a statement, noting that both women "repeatedly" breached such rules.

Another Amazon employee, Bashir Mohamed, was fired last week after he internally protested against the company's coronavirus-related procedures, though Amazon said his dismissal came as a "result of progressive disciplinary action for inappropriate language, behavior, and violating social distancing guidelines."

"This should be a national scandal," Rep. Ilhan Omar (D–Minn.) tweeted. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I–Vt.), long a critic of Amazon, echoed Omar's sentiments, calling the terminations "obscene."

So what will this mean for the tech colossus, which is pulling a great deal of economic weight amid the COVID-19 shutdowns?

If history serves as any indication, Amazon could soon find itself surrounded by a renewed push for regulation. In September 2018, for example, Sanders unveiled the Stop BEZOS Act (referencing the company's founder, Jeff Bezos) which sought to tax companies that Sanders alleged had underpaid their employees. Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden singled out the company's tax bill last year, arguing that such a mammoth business should pay more of their fair share. The list goes on. 

Amazon's ability to deliver goods far and wide has been a godsend during shelter-in-place orders, allowing the quarantined masses to receive essential goods without ever leaving their homes. Just three days ago, executives announced they were creating an additional 75,000 jobs on top of the 100,000 positions that were added over the last four weeks—all in a clobbered economy, where most businesses are more likely to be laying off staff in droves rather than onboarding them.

But the complaints from both women are bound to raise concerns. Cunningham's March 27 tweets include a video of warehouse workers in Poland exiting the building in alarmingly close quarters, as well as a citation that she says reprimands an employee for taking a two-minute hand-washing break. She quotes a delivery driver who says workers were without proper protective equipment and notes a social-distancing sign in a warehouse that incorrectly calls for three feet of distance as opposed to the current recommendation of six feet.

The company contends it has since made some changes. "We have taken extreme measures to keep people safe, tripling down on cleaning and sanitation, procuring safety supplies such as masks for employees, implementing temperature checks at our facilities, and ensuring all employees are adhering to safe distances in our buildings," Amazon said. The procedural fixes were announced in an April 2 blog post by Dave Clark, the company's senior vice president for worldwide operations. Incorrect, then, is Omar's April 14 tweet, where she claimed that "Amazon is retaliating against union organizers *and* refusing to provide basic protective equipment to workers."

One Amazon employee has died from complications related to COVID-19, which drew the company a barrage of intensified media scrutiny. The man, who succumbed to the disease on March 31, started experiencing symptoms after traveling on vacation to Mexico from March 7-20; management claims he did not return to the warehouse after his trip, which means he probably couldn't have contracted the virus on the job.

Whether Amazon has taken the appropriate steps to maximally protect workers is hard to discern. Though Cunningham's tweets, if true, indicate some working conditions were unsafe, it's also possible they have since improved with the promised adjustments. What's more, it seems that both Cunningham and Costa may have had ulterior motives that partially drove the public airing of their complaints: "We want to tell Amazon that we are sick of all thissick of the firings, sick of the silencing, sick of pollution, sick of racism, and sick of the climate crisis," Costa said during an appearance on yesterday's panel with Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, of which Cunningham was also a member.

Even so, left-leaning politicians didn't need another excuse to zero in on the company, yet now they have one. Notwithstanding the negative publicity, Amazon has largely dodged major regulations in the Trump era. For a business that has recently upgraded itself from a luxury to a potentially life-saving resource—one that has made social distancing possible (and much easier) for many people during a pandemic—consumers should hope it doesn't squander that image by maintaining questionable warehouse working conditions. After all, if Amazon doesn't independently address these problems, then politicians will likely do it for them.

Billy Binion is an assistant editor at Reason.

  1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    April.17.2020 at 9:53 am

    One of the very few pieces of good news during this #DrumpfDepression is that at least Jeff Bezos is prospering. His net worth is up over $30 billion this year and currently sits at a respectable $145 billion. But that’s not good enough. Koch / Reason libertarianism wants all billionaires — not just a lucky few — to rapidly increase their wealth. And that will not happen until we do what billionaires have long advocated: open our borders. #BillionairesKnowBest

    1. Don't look at me!
      April.17.2020 at 9:57 am

      They will be hoovering up entire neighborhoods full of upside down mortgages soon enough.

    2. DH
      April.17.2020 at 10:15 am

      “#BillionairesKnowBest” I always knew you were a secret Trump supporter.

  2. Rich
    April.17.2020 at 9:59 am

    The women claim that workers face crowded working conditions with insufficient social distancing practices, that the company is shipping “non-essential goods” despite claiming to have suspended that during the pandemic, that there are insufficient policies on properly disinfecting packaging Oh, well. Pretty soon exclusively-robotic operations will solve all these problems.

    1. Fist of Etiquette
      April.17.2020 at 10:22 am

      Yang was right after all!

  3. AlbertP
    April.17.2020 at 10:01 am

    “The women claim that …. the company is shipping “non-essential goods” despite claiming to have suspended that during the pandemic…” Actually, what Amazon tells ME it that non-essential goods will experience delays in shipping. This has been my experience: a couple of items I purchased, which normally would have taken about three days to get to me, took more like ten and twelve days. A minor inconvenience, by the way.

    1. lap83
      April.17.2020 at 10:09 am

      They would not be employed if that was true. I’m sure Amazon would gladly continue taking my money while telling me I can’t order anything, but I (plus everyone else) would have other ideas.

      1. AlbertP
        April.17.2020 at 10:26 am

        Well, since Amazon doesn’t bill my credit card until the item is shipped, they aren’t making any money by delaying shipping. From what I can tell, (though based on only a few orders) they are still using the same shipping methods and speeds, just scheduling them differently.

        1. lap83
          April.17.2020 at 10:30 am

          I was referring to the idea of not shipping anything non-essential while also charging a Prime subscription fee.

          1. lap83
            April.17.2020 at 10:33 am

            and I’ve also ordered non-essential items during this pandemic. I don’t mind waiting a bit longer either, but if they stopped shipping almost everything they’d have a lot of unhappy Prime customers. The video and music streaming is nice, but not the main reason I get it.

            1. AlbertP
              April.17.2020 at 10:42 am

              Sorry. I shouldn’t try to read until I have had my coffee.

    2. Juice
      April.17.2020 at 10:48 am

      I just started ordering from walmart.com. Often it’s cheaper than Amazon and I get stuff in 5-7 days with free shipping instead of 2 weeks+.

  4. Colossal Douchebag
    April.17.2020 at 10:17 am

    Dear Representative, speaking of national disgrace….

  5. Sevo
    April.17.2020 at 10:19 am

    This is a woman who lied about marrying her brother and you expect honesty about this?

  6. lap83
    April.17.2020 at 10:31 am

    when I first read the headline I didn’t see the “No” and I thought, huh! Something we actually agree on. But then I read the article and it made a lot more sense. She seems to have the worst take on everything.

  7. Longtobefree
    April.17.2020 at 10:41 am

    “user-experience designers” Say What? Sounds like a made up job in the range of the made up “studies” degrees colleges use to suck up tax dollars disguised as loans.

  8. Jerryskids
    April.17.2020 at 10:41 am

    After all, if Amazon doesn’t independently address these problems, then politicians will likely do it for them. “Nice business you got here, be a shame if anything was to happen to it”. Does that really make it an “independent” decision? A “nudge” maybe? A “chilling effect”, perhaps? An offer you can’t refuse?

Please to post comments