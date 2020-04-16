Marijuana Federalism Web Events

Last month, Brookings Institution Press published Marijuana Federalism: Uncle Sam and Mary Jane, an edited volume exploring the legal and policy issues posed by state efforts to legalize marijuana for various uses despite continuing federal prohibition. I previewed the book here.

The Covid-19 pandemic has prevented us from doing much in the way of live events on the book, but over the next week I am participating in two scheduled web programs on the book.

Today, at 11am, the Cato Institute is hosting a book forum on Marijuana Federalism. Panelists will include John Hudak of the Brookings Institution and Cato's Ilya Shapiro. Cato's Trevor Burrus is moderating.

Next Tuesday, April 21 (just one day after 4/20), CWRU School of Law will be hosting a Marijuana Federalism webinar. On this program I will be joined by Julie Hill of the University of Alabama and my colleague Cassandra Robertson. They contributed chapters focused on the implications of marijuana federalism for banking regulation and legal practice, respectively. Of note to lawyers: This program has been approved for 1-hour of CLE by the the Ohio Supreme Court.

For more on the book, you can read my introduction on SSRN. Or, if you are in search of reading material, go ahead and buy yourself a copy.