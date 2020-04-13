Reason Roundup

Religious Freedom Clashes With Public Health Enforcers

Plus: Signal will leave the U.S. market if EARN IT passes, Justin Amash blasts Michigan shutdown orders, and more...

|

polspphotos673040
(Jonathan Alpeyrie/Polaris/Newscom)

Attempts to forbid religious gatherings haven't gone so well in some states, where authorities have been taking restrictions on in-person church services too far and congregants have been practicing civil disobedience in response.

Take Greenville, Mississippi. Police there issued $500 fines to people attending church within their own cars because the drive-in service was after the town's curfew.

"During Thursday night service at King James Bible Baptist Church, while parishioners sat in their vehicles listening to Pastor Charles Hamilton, Greenville Police surrounded the church parking lot," reports WREG. Police also issued citations at Temple Baptist Church.

"The police started coming up and we said, 'We think we're within our rights.' So they started issuing tickets, five hundred dollars tickets," Lee Gordon, who attended the Temple Baptist car mass, told WREG. "I don't know, it may have been 20 to 30 tickets. Everybody got one. It wasn't per car. Me and my wife was in a car together and both of us got tickets."

In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear announced last week that anyone attending Easter services in-person on Sunday would have to self-quarantine for 14 days thereafter, and that to ensure compliance police would be taking down churchgoers' license plate numbers. (Areas of Kentucky have also been leading the way on requiring people who violate self-quarantine orders to wear GPS ankle monitors to prove they're at home.)

Indiscriminate policies like these church crackdowns fail to take into account the safety mechanisms parishioners may be taking to protect each other from the outbreak. These unnecessarily invasive efforts also turn police into spies on religious members of their community.

"A federal judge on Saturday issued a temporary restraining order, ruling that a Louisville, Kentucky, church can hold a drive-in church Easter service—a ruling that overturned an effort by the city's mayor to stop the service," notes CNN. "The order doesn't involve in-person church services, which are already prohibited by the governor's executive order banning large gatherings."

A spokesperson for U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr tweeted Saturday that Barr "is monitoring govt regulation of religious services" and we can "expect action" from the Department of Justice next week. "While social distancing policies are appropriate during this emergency, they must be applied evenhandedly & not single out religious orgs," said Kerri Kupec.

This lines up with what CNN reports from an unnamed person at the Justice Department:

A Justice official said Barr is examining multiple instances around the country, not just the case of Louisville's, where it appears religious institutions may have been singled out in Covid-19-related public gathering restrictions.

Government can legally limit assemblies, including religious gatherings, to protect health and safety, the official said. But the government may not impose special restrictions on religious activity that do not apply to similar nonreligious activity.

If a municipality imposes fewer or no restrictions on movie theaters, restaurants, concert halls and other comparable places of assembly, it may not order houses of worship to close or limit their congregation size, according to the official.

FREE MINDS

The encrypted messaging service Signal suggests it will leave the U.S. if the EARN IT Act passes. The bill, sponsored by Sens. Lindsey Graham (R–S.C.) and Richard Blumenthal (D–Conn.), takes aim at the free-speech-protecting Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, and at possibly encrypted communication writ large, under the guise of (what else?) protecting children. "But the law would really create leverage for the government to ask that tech companies undermine their encryption schemes to enable law enforcement access," notes Wired's Lily Hay Newman, who brings us this news about Signal:

Signal developer Joshua Lund said in a blog post on Wednesday that Signal is not cool with that! More specifically, he noted that Signal would face insurmountable financial burdens as a result of the law and would therefore be forced to leave the US market rather than undermine its encryption to stay. Given that Signal is recommended and used across the Department of Defense, Congress, and other parts of the US government, this would be a seemingly problematic outcome for everyone.

Lund wrote in his blog post that "it would not be possible for a small nonprofit like Signal to continue to operate within the United States" if EARN IT becomes law. Read the full post here.

FREE MARKETS

Michigan dictates what stores allowed to stay open can sell. "The new regulations required Home Depot to close its paint section, flooring section and outdoor gardening center by Friday morning," reports Bridge.

[Gov. Gretchen] Whitmer's order also requires large retailers to close carpet or flooring, furniture, garden and plant nursery sections, either by blocking them, placing signs in aisles, posting prominent signs or removing goods from shelves. Bottle return sections at grocery stores must also remain closed. Starting Monday, large retailers cannot advertise products that are not groceries, medical supplies or items necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation and basic operation of residences.

On Twitter, Rep. Justin Amash (I–Mich.) said Whitmer's order "goes too far and will erode confidence in her leadership.

"Most Michigan residents recognize the challenging circumstances and are willing to make considerable sacrifices to keep themselves and others safe," wrote Amash. "But several recent measures provide marginal benefits at best, while substantially heightening frustration and resentment." His thread continues here.

QUICK HITS

NEXT: Should Congress Preempt Coronavirus Liability for Businesses That Reopen?

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    April.13.2020 at 9:51 am

    …congregants have been practicing civil disobedience in response.

    Render unto Caesar that quarantine which is Caesar’s.

    1. DH
      April.13.2020 at 10:08 am

      Youre too much some mornings.

  2. Ra's al Gore
    April.13.2020 at 9:52 am

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/heed-jimmy-carter-on-the-danger-of-mail-in-voting-11586557667

    Heed Jimmy Carter on the Danger of Mail-In Voting
    ‘Absentee ballots remain the largest source of potential voter fraud.’

    ‘Absentee ballots remain the largest source of potential voter fraud.” That quote isn’t from President Trump, who criticized mail-in voting this week after Wisconsin Democrats tried and failed to change an election at the last minute into an exclusively mail-in affair. It’s the conclusion of the bipartisan 2005 report of the Commission on Federal Election Reform, chaired by former President Jimmy Carter and former Secretary of State James Baker III.

    Concerns about vote-buying have a long history in the U.S. They helped drive…

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    April.13.2020 at 9:53 am

    So they started issuing tickets, five hundred dollars tickets…

    Police officers shouldn’t have visible erections on Easter.

    1. Don't look at me!
      April.13.2020 at 10:13 am

      Eh. If they really meant business they would have impounded their cars too.

      1. Bubba Jones
        April.13.2020 at 10:39 am

        Civil Asset Forfeiture!

      2. R Mac
        April.13.2020 at 10:45 am

        That’s next Easter.

  4. Ra's al Gore
    April.13.2020 at 9:55 am

    My Twitter, post Easter, is full of conservatives about to abandon the cops due to this:

    Mike Cernovich
    @Cernovich
    My trust for police officers has been completely destroyed. They are giving people tickets for attending church. “Just following orders,” is what they will say as they betray their oath to the Constitution.

    https://twitter.com/PoliticalShort/status/1249019585887698945
    Video from Pastor Hamilton of King James Bible Baptist Church in Greenville, MS. Church tried the “drive-in” method of holding services & were targeted due to the Mayor issuing an order prohibiting such services. Watch as an officer tells the Pastor that his rights are suspended.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      April.13.2020 at 9:57 am

      https://twitter.com/divingnomad/status/1249397937500606465
      Paulette
      @divingnomad
      Replying to
      @ladd_sarah
      I’ve always been a huge supporter of police everywhere, but this disgusts me. They’re persecuting Christians, and “just following orders” is NOT a valid excuse. They’re violating civil liberties, are part of the problem, and are as corrupt as the elected officials. Remember this.

      1. darkflame
        April.13.2020 at 10:20 am

        welp, they had to wake up some time.

    2. Chipper Morning Wood
      April.13.2020 at 10:13 am

      Won’t last, unfortunately. Worship of law enforcement is buried deep in the modern conservative psyche.

      1. Chipper Morning Wood
        April.13.2020 at 10:14 am

        It would be great, though, if they made the realization that “omg, this is how minorities feel all the time.”

        1. $parcasmic, a love connection
          April.13.2020 at 10:24 am

          So you think it would be great if they were delusional?

        2. NOYB2
          April.13.2020 at 10:25 am

          Yeah, because “minorities” are all one group of people, and they all feel the same! And they need the federal government to come in and fix their local problems for them!

          Your racism is palpable.

          1. $parcasmic, a love connection
            April.13.2020 at 10:29 am

            He clearly meant men, who are a numerical minority.

          2. Mother's lament
            April.13.2020 at 10:41 am

            “Your racism is palpable”
            Yup.
            Paternalism like Chipper’s is only possible if one feels superior.

            1. $parcasmic, a love connection
              April.13.2020 at 10:43 am

              “Those poor minorites here let me social signal and stan for them”

        3. JesseAz
          April.13.2020 at 10:42 am

          LOL. Chipper with the slam for most wokest “libertarian” here.

    3. DH
      April.13.2020 at 10:25 am

      The faux outrage from people over churchgoers trying to practice theit faith has been pretty disgusting. Read through some of the tweets Rand Paul got after posting about Kentucky. They relish the opportunity to use the state against churchgoers. Fucking disgusting.

      1. R Mac
        April.13.2020 at 10:50 am

        Which is why it’s not faux. They truly despise them. Partly because they’re part of a competing religion.

  5. Ra's al Gore
    April.13.2020 at 9:57 am

    Steve Scalise
    @SteveScalise
    Let’s get this straight: As millions of Americans lose their jobs and businesses, Senate Democrats are blocking critical relief for them while pushing to give money to Iran—a state sponsor of terrorism.

    Unbelievable.

    Senator Dianne Feinstein
    @SenFeinstein
    · Apr 9
    The coronavirus has hit Iran hard, with the potential for even greater spread in the region. In the interest of international security, President Trump should support Iran’s request to the IMF for emergency funds to contain this virus.

    1. Sevo
      April.13.2020 at 10:11 am

      Tell Iran to quit spending money on nukes, and STFU DiFi.

    2. Longtobefree
      April.13.2020 at 10:12 am

      Hardly unbelievable; more like inevitable.

    3. Commenter_XY
      April.13.2020 at 10:15 am

      Fuck Iran….and their camels.

      1. Chipper Morning Wood
        April.13.2020 at 10:18 am

        Camels are originally American.

    4. Don't look at me!
      April.13.2020 at 10:16 am

      Nothing stops a virus like a pallet of cash.

    5. darkflame
      April.13.2020 at 10:22 am

      make this into a political ad. Pound this into the public’s memory. The Dem’s held up help for Americans in order to help IRAN. Do these proggie fuckers want to lose?!

  6. Ra's al Gore
    April.13.2020 at 9:58 am

    https://twitter.com/julie_kelly2/status/1249335692762767360

    “Models the state was using two weeks ago projected a need for 55,000 to 136,000 beds at the outbreak’s peak. As of Friday, Cuomo said, there were 18,569 virus patients in hospitals, a number that has increased less than 3 percent over the past two days.”

    1. Longtobefree
      April.13.2020 at 10:13 am

      So the models were wrong. And the new models are wrong as well.

      1. Rich
        April.13.2020 at 10:19 am

        “They’re being updated with the latest wrong data and they’re based on our best wrong assumptions!”

    2. Commenter_XY
      April.13.2020 at 10:16 am

      And BTW, Cuomo was braying for 40K ventilators for over a week. Hasn’t come even remotely close yet.

  7. Ra's al Gore
    April.13.2020 at 9:59 am

    Because of the coronavirus, the endgame of the leftist agenda is suddenly upon us. It’s not even the “soft left” Scandinavian-style socialism that Bernie Sanders would have us believe was his newly found passion (replacing his lifelong Stalinist aspirations). No, what is happening today in America is the Maoist totalitarian leftist model that Barack Obama’s pals in the Weather Underground preached for years. “Maoism” was the centerpiece of the ideology of Obama’s “accidental neighbor,” terrorist emeritus Bill Ayers, who wrote the American communist manifesto in 1974 entitled Prairie Fire, inspired by Mao Tse-Tung’s saying, “A Single Spark Can Start a Prairie Fire.” Ayers argued, as did Mao, that an entire communist revolution and subjugation of society could be sparked by a single event. This idea rings true. Think about the Tunisian street vendor who self-immolated after receiving a citation for selling food without a permit that ignited the Arab Spring, leading to the fall of almost every Arab leader. Think of…the coronavirus. And think of what Chinese communist society looks like today:

    Government invents and dictates laws on a daily basis as it pleases

    Fines and imprisonment for disobeying

    No right to assembly

    House arrests

    No freedom of worship

    Total government control of the economy

    No freedom of movement without identity papers

    Does this sound familiar? Rather than follow the Swedish model of government response to the coronavirus, which was simply to recommend that the population take extra care, the United States followed the draconian communist Chinese example of Maoism — apparently based on the recommendations of Democrats Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx. As a result, Maoism is becoming a reality for all Americans. Leftist politicians are drooling with glee now that their collective fantasy of being elevated to leadership in a distant far-off Utopia has become a present reality. Democrat leaders are barely able to contain themselves; their authoritian nature is bursting out at the seams. Cloned characters (think de Blasio, Newsom, Northam, Garcetti, and Cuomo) are reveling in inventing new laws every day as they place new restrictions on movement and assembly while offering up threats and punishments against those who don’t cooperate. “Virus free” identify cards and big tech tracking schemes are being floated. And just like in communist China, there are no checks and balances, and our courts are conveniently closed.

    1. Don't look at me!
      April.13.2020 at 10:19 am

      But the liquor stores are open!

    2. Chipper Morning Wood
      April.13.2020 at 10:20 am

      Would you say they are literal vampire potbelly goblins?

      1. $parcasmic, a love connection
        April.13.2020 at 10:27 am

        Go away eunuch.

  8. Fist of Etiquette
    April.13.2020 at 10:01 am

    …Rep. Justin Amash (I–Mich.) said Whitmer’s order “goes too far and will erode confidence in her leadership…”

    As long as she has the state police, she doesn’t care.

  9. Fist of Etiquette
    April.13.2020 at 10:03 am

    Scott Gottlieb and Lauren Silvis say workplace COVID-19 testing must become a norm.

    If the past month has taught us anything it’s that testing is not a priority.

  10. Fist of Etiquette
    April.13.2020 at 10:04 am

    The president retweeted a call to fire infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci.

    Sure. Why not.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      April.13.2020 at 10:12 am

      Trump is far too much a pansy to fire Fauci. He’s big on bluster but with respect to taking on Fauci he is all talk. He may whine and threaten, and send a tough tweet or two while under the covers in his room to lather his fans, but he hasn’t half the spine for confronting Fauci.

      1. NOYB2
        April.13.2020 at 10:16 am

        In other words, you’re saying that the tweet doesn’t actually threaten to fire Fauci, that Trump is listening to the expert, and that this whole “controversy” is something you and others stoke for political gain. Thanks for admitting it.

      2. Commenter_XY
        April.13.2020 at 10:17 am

        The Human Hemorrhoid speaks. Oh joy.

      3. Sevo
        April.13.2020 at 10:20 am

        “Trump is far too much a pansy to fire Fauci…”

        Asshole bigots are far too stupid to listen to.

      4. $parcasmic, a love connection
        April.13.2020 at 10:28 am

        Which strangely was still enough spine to schlong your best.

  11. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    April.13.2020 at 10:06 am

    “From the Associated Press: ‘Libertarians debate: How to respond to coronavirus pandemic?'”

    We Koch / Reason libertarians should respond by insisting on unlimited, unrestricted immigration.

    #OpenBorders
    #(EspeciallyDuringAPandemic)

  12. Rich
    April.13.2020 at 10:07 am

    “The police started coming up and we said, ‘We think we’re within our rights.’ So they started issuing tickets”

    The police “came up and issued”? So much for social distancing!

  13. Sevo
    April.13.2020 at 10:09 am

    Our centrally-planned economy begins to ‘work’:

    “California dairies dump milk, crops may be left to wither as coronavirus pandemic disrupts food system”
    https://www.sfchronicle.com/news/article/California-dairies-dump-milk-crops-may-be-left-15195891.php

    Yep, local oversupplies, poorly handled deliveries, lack of supporting economic inputs, all result in shortages where the good is in demand. Keep this up, and hoarding will not be the reason you can’t get TP.
    Note this is the Chronicle which is related to the facts such that they are legal marriage partners in all states: They claim this is a result of the sniffles, not the manufactured panic.

    1. American Socialist
      April.13.2020 at 10:10 am

      Blow it out your arse, GOP scum.

      1. Sevo
        April.13.2020 at 10:17 am

        Oh, look!!
        Stupid fucking lefty ignoramus shows up to tell us we can’t have TP, since he’s too fucking dumb to know how markets work.
        You might think this proves how stupid lefties can be, but don’t worry, shitbag here and the asshole bigot have reservoirs of stupid that few can imagine.

    2. Kevin Smith
      April.13.2020 at 10:17 am

      Part of the reason is that restaurants and other foodservice businesses are closed and thus not buying milk products. The factory that processes milk into those little individual pats of butter for restaurant tables is closed, so the milk they would have bought gets dumped. The factories that process milk into consumer groceries are still running. The reason stores limit you to 2 gallons is because of hoarding, not short supplies

      1. Sevo
        April.13.2020 at 10:18 am

        All that is arm-waving and excuses; yes it’s true but irrelevant.
        There is a shortage of milk because the economy is being PLANNED.

      2. Bubba Jones
        April.13.2020 at 10:44 am

        Except all the milk and produce that I would have bought at the restaurant, I now buy at the grocery store.

        But the restaurant supply chain isn’t being diverted to residential sales. With exceptions. Some restaurants are getting clever with resale. Others are getting blocked by government.

      3. ErictheRed
        April.13.2020 at 10:49 am

        What a remarkably stupid thing to say.

    3. Don't look at me!
      April.13.2020 at 10:23 am

      This is the food distribution method the Soviets used to use.

  14. American Socialist
    April.13.2020 at 10:09 am

    This pandemic sucks. I was looking forward to shooting Mexicans and trading sexual favors in return for Sebastian Gorka’s Yummy Gourmet MREs and instead I’m spending it figuring out how to pay a ticket given out to by the local constable. Shouldn’t we have already reached the gangs of local vigilantes and local warlord phase of this emergency yet? Right now, we’re in the Neighbors Are Doing Karaoke on Their Front Lawn. Which sucks. Do you think I can shoot them?

    1. NOYB2
      April.13.2020 at 10:15 am

      Shouldn’t we have already reached the gangs of local vigilantes and local warlord phase of this emergency yet?

      Fortunately, what’s left of the free market still keeps people supplied as best as possible given government restrictions.

      But I have no doubt that once people like you become sufficiently inconvenienced and your sense of entitlement gets violated, you will become violent; socialists and fascist always do.

    2. Longtobefree
      April.13.2020 at 10:16 am

      Yes, you can shoot them.
      But there will be A LOT of paperwork involved, and certain forced violation of your (anti) social distancing!

  15. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    April.13.2020 at 10:11 am

    Let’s play a new game! Guess which far-right website published this garbage:

    “Do you think people won’t notice that liberal institutions and media outlets spent months maligning Brett Kavanaugh’s defenders as misogynistic rape apologists, only to now invoke all their arguments to defend Joe Biden & demean Tara Reade? Do you think people are that dumb?”

    Was it Breitbart? Faux News?

    Nope! It’s actually a Twitter quote from the awful Glenn Greenwald. Why did anyone ever take this guy seriously as a progressive?!

    #LibertariansForBiden

    1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
      April.13.2020 at 10:16 am

      Aaaaaahhhh here’s another!

      This is amazing. The last thing you want to be is a woman who accuses an important Democratic Party leader of sexual misconduct or harassment. Few people are publicly treated worse. Ask Paula Jones, Juanita Broaddrick, Monica Lewinsky and so many others. And now Tara Reade

      Whatever Glenn. Just put on a MAGA hat already.

      #BidenIsInnocent

    2. American Socialist
      April.13.2020 at 10:17 am

      Yeah, his magazine also spent time carefully documenting Brett Kavanaugh’s lies. Where were you?

      https://theintercept.com/2018/09/29/the-unbearable-dishonesty-of-brett-kavanaugh/

      1. Don't look at me!
        April.13.2020 at 10:25 am

        If everyone is a sexual predator, no one is a sexual predator.

        1. $parcasmic, a love connection
          April.13.2020 at 10:35 am

          Them “BRETT KAVANAUGH IS A RAPIST!!!”

          the world “ok let’s see the evidence”

          Them “HE SAID SOME THINGS PEOPLE DISGREE WITH ONE TIME THAT HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH OUR CLAIMS OR RAPE OR ANYTHING!!!”

          the world “go home you’re drunk”

      2. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
        April.13.2020 at 10:30 am

        I was this comment section’s loudest voice calling to #CancelKavanaugh.

        #IBelieveDrFord
        #(ButNotTaraReade)

      3. $parcasmic, a love connection
        April.13.2020 at 10:32 am

        “Where were you?”

        Laughing at your made up bullshit and eventual failure.

  16. NOYB2
    April.13.2020 at 10:12 am

    “Most Michigan residents recognize the challenging circumstances and are willing to make considerable sacrifices to keep themselves and others safe,” wrote Amash. “But several recent measures provide marginal benefits at best, while substantially heightening frustration and resentment.”

    Pot – Kettle

    1. Commenter_XY
      April.13.2020 at 10:19 am

      Yeah, but he got that one right. The MI governor is being stupid.

  17. Rich
    April.13.2020 at 10:12 am

    But even after the epidemic subsides, the virus will remain a threat until there is an effective vaccine. America needs a plan to reduce that threat, and business leaders can play a big part. As employees return to work, perhaps as early as May, employers can offer screening at their place of business.

    It’d be, um, unfortunate if there is *never* an effective vaccine.

    1. Zeb
      April.13.2020 at 10:45 am

      I am disturbed by how many people are talking about “until there is a vaccine” lately. I thought the point of all this distancing and staying home was to give the hospitals a chance to prepare. It is absolutely insane to consider hobbling society like this until a vaccine happens. It may not even be possible or practical. I don’t think there has ever been a successful coronavirus vaccine.

  18. Ken Shultz
    April.13.2020 at 10:15 am

    I’ve been an avid evangelist for Signal around here for a long time.

    I don’t know what fleeing the U.S. really means. If they’re saying it will no longer be available on Google Play in the U.S., that would hurt more than anything, but Signal moving its offices to the Cayman Islands, or somewhere, probably wouldn’t matter. There are plenty of offshore players in the encryption industry.

    What should also be understood is that Signal’s technology is such that not only is there no back-door but even if there were one, Signal probably couldn’t comply with a subpoena. Simply put, Signal is set up in such a way that Signal itself can’t really tell who is whom. If the government serves Signal with a warrant or a subpoena for all the communications of Joe Schmo, Signal can’t identify Joe Schmo’s from anyone else’s.

    “By design, Signal does not have a record of your contacts, social graph, conversation list, location, user avatar, user profile name, group memberships, group titles, or group avatars,” Joshua Lund, a Signal developer wrote. “The end-to-end encrypted contents of every message and voice/video call are protected by keys that are entirely inaccessible to us. In most cases now we don’t even have access to who is messaging whom”

    . . . .

    “If a country decided to apply pressure on Apple or Google to remove certain apps from their stores, switching to a different region is extremely trivial on both Android and iOS,” he continued. “Popular apps are widely mirrored across the internet. Some of them can even be downloaded directly from their official website.”

    —-Ars Technica

    https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2018/12/signal-to-australia-good-luck-with-that-crypto-ban/

    Nothing has changed since. If anything, Signal has become even more secure and more mainstream since. I recently read a piece where one of the lead developers at Signal was on a flight sitting next to some older guy who couldn’t figure out how to put his phone in airplane mode. He looks at the guy’s phone and the first thing he sees is a Signal icon on the guy’s desktop. Signal was relatively underground two years ago. Nowadays, it’s being used by people who don’t know how to put their phones in airplane mode–because it’s been made so easy to use, it’s easier and more convenient than bigger, better known replacements for messaging.

    1. Ken Shultz
      April.13.2020 at 10:16 am

      Anyway, I doubt they’ll be able to stop us from using Signal with a silly law, but I have doubts about them being able to get the rest of Congress and the White House to sign on because it’s my understanding that Signal is one of the preferred apps used by House members, Senators, and officials at the White House–not just for government business but for personal communication. They use it because they’re worried about being hacked, of course, but they also use it defy leaks to the press–you can set Signal up so that your message disappears after the message was read.

      Maybe the House, the Senate, and the White House will ban a technology they all use and rely on in their daily lives to communicate with their staff, spouses, children, and mistresses, but you can color me skeptical.

      1. Don't look at me!
        April.13.2020 at 10:30 am

        They have no trouble banning you from using it.

  19. lap83
    April.13.2020 at 10:17 am

    “Take Greenville, Mississippi. Police there issued $500 fines to people attending church within their own cars because the drive-in service was after the town’s curfew.”

    So that one wasn’t specifically discriminating against a religion, it was just for fun “Haha! Let’s go enforce the curfew on some old people listening to the radio!”

  20. American Socialist
    April.13.2020 at 10:22 am

    Most Michigan residents recognize the challenging circumstances and are willing to make considerable sacrifices to keep themselves and others safe,” wrote Amash. “But several recent measures provide marginal benefits at best, while substantially heightening frustration and resentment.

    Sounds reasonable. But Amash has said very mean things about Dear Leader too so he’s definitely an enemy of freedom and liberty everywhere.

    1. $parcasmic, a love connection
      April.13.2020 at 10:41 am

      “has said very mean things about Dear Leader”

      He said mean things about Xi Jinping? But he does business in China that doesn’t make sense.

  21. Rich
    April.13.2020 at 10:23 am

    Starting Monday, large retailers cannot advertise products that are not groceries, medical supplies or items necessary

    Emphasis added. “Starting Tuesday, the expression ‘Fuck you!’ is banned.”

    1. Don't look at me!
      April.13.2020 at 10:31 am

      What about small retailers?

      1. Rich
        April.13.2020 at 10:49 am

        “We must close the small-retailer loophole!”

  22. Commenter_XY
    April.13.2020 at 10:24 am

    Re ticketing Easter attendees for being at a ‘drive in’ service: Could our elected leaders possibly be more obtuse? Without getting into the 1A issues (they are legion), do you think maybe they could exercise some common fucking sense? A LEO drives up, sees a bunch of cars parked 6′ away from each other, windows rolled up. And writes tickets? What a dumbass LEO.

    1. Axeblood
      April.13.2020 at 10:37 am

      Who are you kidding? Christians love persecution. They worship it.

  23. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    April.13.2020 at 10:27 am

    More bad economic news.

    Reason.com’s benefactor Charles Koch has lost almost $10 billion this year.

    Mr. Koch’s businesses depend on the free movement of highly skilled doctors and engineers across the US / Mexico border. As long as we have a President who believes in “border security” — which is racist code for concentration camps — the richest people in the country will not prosper the way they deserve to.

    #VoteBidenToHelpBillionaires

  24. Ken Shultz
    April.13.2020 at 10:28 am

    Just for the record . . .

    “Without any fanfare, the Senate Sergeant at Arms recently told Senate staffers that Signal, widely considered by security researchers and experts to be the most secure encrypted messaging app, has been approved for use.”

    —-ZDNet, May 16, 2017

    https://www.zdnet.com/article/in-encryption-push-senate-approves-signal-for-encrypted-messaging/

    Three years ago is ancient history. They’ve been using it for a long, long time.

  25. Mother's lament
    April.13.2020 at 10:38 am

    “On Twitter, Rep. Justin Amash (I–Mich.) said Whitmer’s order “goes too far and will erode confidence in her leadership.

    Daily reporting on Amash’s twitter feed symbolizes the current magazine.

    1. Don't look at me!
      April.13.2020 at 10:45 am

      He’s so dreamy!

