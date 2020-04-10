Coronavirus

Good News: Coronavirus Death Estimates Keep Shrinking

From March 26 to April 8, the number of projected deaths from coronavirus dropped from 81,000 to 60,000. What should we do with such information?

|

(SIPA/Newscom)

One of the most striking developments over the past two weeks is how quickly the estimates of death and hospitalizations from COVID-19 are being reduced.

The University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) is the most influential modeler of the novel coronavirus in the United States, with White House officials and other public health professionals using the group's numbers to plan strategy and policy. On March 26, IHME predicted that if current social-distancing policies stayed in place, there would likely be 81,000 COVID-19 deaths in the United States by June 1. In its most recent projection, from April 8, it concluded that there would 60,145 deaths, a figure, as Fareed Zakaria writes in The Washington Post, "on par with the number of people estimated to have died of the flu in the 2019-2020 season."

National Review's Andrew McCarthy notes that IHME has been revising its estimates for hospital beds (including ones in intensive care units [ICU]) and ventilators as well:

On April 8, IHME reduced the total number of hospital beds it had predicted would be needed nationally by a remarkable 166,890—down to 95,202 from the 262,092 it had predicted less than a week earlier (i.e., it was nearly two-thirds off). The ICU projection over that same week was cut in half: to 19,816 on April 8, down from 39,727 on April 2. The projected need for ventilators also fell by nearly half, to 16,845 from 31,782.

McCarthy persuasively argues that "the model on which the government is relying is simply unreliable." The IHME is not simply changing its predictions about the future (which one would assume it would do as people's behavior changes and as new data become available). It's failing to describe present reality. From Zakaria:

On March 30, University of Washington researchers projected that California would need 4,800 beds on April 3. In fact, the state needed 2,200. The same model projected that Louisiana would need 6,400; in fact, it used only 1,700. Even New York, the most stressed system in the country, used only 15,000 beds against a projection of 58,000.

Governments at all levels have pointed to dire forecasts (remember the CDC's worst-case scenario of 1.7 million deaths?) to lock down the economy, which has shrunk by 30 percent over the past month, and to help pass historically high spending bills. Residents in Kentucky and other states who are diagnosed with or suspected of having COVID-19 are being tracked using ankle bracelets and other invasive technologies. Faulty projections of the need for hospital resources "has meant that patients with other pressing illnesses might have been denied care—or not sought care—for no good reason," writes Zakaria.

In short, we have completely upended American society on the basis on projections and descriptions that are unstable and inaccurate. There's no question that the estimated fatality rate and need for hospital beds are coming down partly because of social distancing and other changes in behavior. But some portion of the slippage in the IHME numbers is surely because the models, which presume social-distancing rules stay in place, are flawed. It's understandable why federal, state, and local governments have acted in such extreme fashion, especially in the wake of the CDC's disastrous early failure to implement accurate testing and the explosion of cases in New York, a state that was slow to action.

To date, public health concerns, especially the predicted number of dead people, have pushed all other considerations, including the effect on economic activity and the massive new amounts of government debt, to the side. But as the death projections come down and the actual hospitalizations come in lower than expected, we need to start factoring in other concerns that will allow us to return to something approaching normalcy.

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

  1. Geraje Guzba
    April.10.2020 at 12:37 pm

    //To date, public health concerns, especially the predicted number of dead people, have pushed all other considerations, including the effect on economic activity and the massive new amounts of government debt, to the side. But as the death projections come down and the actual hospitalizations come in lower than expected, we need to start factoring in other concerns that will allow us to return to something approaching normalcy.//

    Something that should have been done from day one. That asshole Ferguson has a lot of explaining to do, as do the panic merchants that uncritically accepted his apocalyptic predictions.

    1. Sevo
      April.10.2020 at 1:11 pm

      “…Something that should have been done from day one. That asshole Ferguson has a lot of explaining to do, as do the panic merchants that uncritically accepted his apocalyptic predictions.”

      Paging that lefty asshole JFree.

  2. Ra's al Gore
    April.10.2020 at 12:39 pm

    https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2020/04/the-ferguson-effect.php

    Looking back at that Guardian article, Bill observes that Ferguson has a record of making stupid worst-case predictions about the threat of new viruses. Bill cites “what Prof. Gold Standard said in 2005 about the projected Bird Flu death toll to the Guardian”:

    Last month Neil Ferguson, a professor of mathematical biology at Imperial College London, told Guardian Unlimited that up to 200 million people could be killed.

    “Around 40 million people died in 1918 Spanish flu outbreak,” said Prof Ferguson. “There are six times more people on the planet now so you could scale it up to around 200 million people probably.”

    A Department of Health contingency plan states anywhere that there could be between 21,500 and 709,000 deaths in Britain.”

    The Bird Flu’s death toll from 2003 to 2020 is 455.

    Dr. Ferguson was equally off with his death projections for mad cow disease. He made big headlines in the United Kingdom by predicting that mad cow disease could kill between 50 and 50,000. Bill writes: “Millions of cows were slaughtered. But to be fair, his scientific ‘model’ was right. The death toll [is 178 to date].”

  3. Dillinger
    April.10.2020 at 12:40 pm

    >>What should we do with such information?

    wait until Tuesday when they say 30,000…

    1. Overt
      April.10.2020 at 12:43 pm

      We are at ~18,000 right now, and it looks like we have peaked. So double that, and we probably end this at 40,000 deaths or so.

      1. Geraje Guzba
        April.10.2020 at 12:47 pm

        And probably around 15,000,000 – 20,000,000 unemployed. But, hey, if we can “save just one life.”

        1. Dillinger
          April.10.2020 at 1:11 pm

          “friends” stopped talking to me because i wouldn’t cower under a table and worry about 400,000 dead in the streets. it’s unbelievable

        2. Sevo
          April.10.2020 at 1:19 pm

          “And probably around 15,000,000 – 20,000,000 unemployed. But, hey, if we can “save just one life.””

          I’m guessing that the economy for 2020 will easily be 25% lower than 2019, possibly 30%.
          Thanks, all you chicken littles! Who needs prosperity when you can scream PANIC!! and loose the dogs of poverty?

          1. sarcasmic
            April.10.2020 at 1:39 pm

            I’ve doubled my contribution to my 401K. Buy low. The market will eventually bounce back. Always does.

            1. Sevo
              April.10.2020 at 1:43 pm

              As in ’08, we have yet to take more than a paper loss, and yes, the market will return-to-trend as it did then.
              But we’ll continue to thank the chicken littles for the restaurants we won’t be able top visit, the number of people who now struggle to pay the rent or the mortgage, and so forth.
              Thanks, JFree and Hihn, and the rest of you cowardly scumbags!

            2. De Oppresso Liber
              April.10.2020 at 1:45 pm

              My whole portfolio has returned 12% YTD as of yesterday. A big chunk of that was from my boring long term bond fund, the other portions being a short on SP500 and then a long holding of BRK-B purchased near the bottom and sold yesterday.

              I think we have longer to fall yet, but it is very hard to say with all of the FED activity upsetting price discovery. Right now I am all in cash and Treasuries.

              My bet would be next week to end lower, but I can’t place much confidence in it. Having the market rally 20% while unemployment surges to levels not seen even in the great depression is scary. This is a broken, manipulated market. We are not even close to a free market at this point. We are closer to a centrally managed economy now.

        3. TedEsq
          April.10.2020 at 1:23 pm

          “But, hey, if we can “save just one life.””

          LOL.

        4. West Texas
          April.10.2020 at 1:50 pm

          Except that they’ve already overtly admitted that the standards are being loosened and they are going to start counting more deaths. There is no other reason for this except to inflate the numbers and keep the panic stoked.

    2. JFree
      April.10.2020 at 1:13 pm

      Their model has three phases. The upswing – the plateau – the downslope.

      The upswing clearly moved faster than they expected – but that doesn’t mean the same thing is going to happen with the next two phases. They actually predict almost no plateau at all. And yet reality bites.

      Here in CO, the peak was supposedly two days ago – with hospitalizations proj at 1174 – with 1103 proj for yesterday and 1085 for today. Yet it turns out that the current data (actually for yesterday data) is 1221 up from about 1166 on what was the projected peak day.

      All the errors made on the upside will tend to resolve in reducing death counts. All the errors on a ‘plateau’ will resolve in increasing death counts because the projected plateau is by construction in this case nothing at all. And it is near impossible for errors on downslope to result in anything but increasing the death counts as well.

      Even looking at the model changes from Apr 8 – two days ago – (60,145) to current – presumably yesterday data – (60,415). It’s probably not going to get back to the 81,000 projected before the first wave really started – but 60,145 is peak optimism. No doubt however that 60,145 will be repeated and repeated to reinforce optimism – until the actual number gets higher than that – in which event there will be a ‘these models all suck’ meme again.

      People have a weird idea that models are Nostradamus.

      1. Sevo
        April.10.2020 at 1:20 pm

        Fuck off and stuff you PANIC flag up your ass, stick first.

      2. Dillinger
        April.10.2020 at 1:21 pm

        >>People have a weird idea that models are Nostradamus

        commented two weeks ago “it doesn’t look from this idiot’s eyes like it’s anywhere near as deadly as the experts say” and was pilloried about where my model was lol

      3. Ra's al Gore
        April.10.2020 at 1:23 pm

        Was the upswing faster than expected, or did we not know when the virus first got here and used too late of a starting date? Garbage in, garbage out.

        If covid was here months before we thought, then 1000 the first few days in was really 1000 cases a few months in.

        1. Sevo
          April.10.2020 at 1:25 pm

          Suffice to say JFree’s gonna grasp at any straw he can find to avoid admitting the chicken-little model was bunk, and he is full of shit.

  4. speedylee
    April.10.2020 at 12:41 pm

    Have any of the predictions politicians acted on been correct?

    1. Ra's al Gore
      April.10.2020 at 12:56 pm

      These are credentialed experts with objective mathematical models. Shut up, submit, and obey peon.

    2. sarcasmic
      April.10.2020 at 1:41 pm

      They predicted that most people would meekly do as they are told.

  5. Ajsloss
    April.10.2020 at 12:59 pm

    I thought Dr. Birx said 200,000 dead was a best-case scenario, that even if we did everything perfectly, we were still looking at 200,000 bodies.

    Were we really better than perfect?

    1. Ra's al Gore
      April.10.2020 at 1:06 pm

      We owe Trump our very lives.

      Nah, if you died, Trump murdered you. If you lived, Socialism saved you.

      1. Unicorn Abattoir
        April.10.2020 at 1:26 pm

        If you lived, you’re not doing socialism right.

    2. I'm Not Sure
      April.10.2020 at 1:12 pm

      We’re gonna need a bigger Memory Hole.

    3. Dillinger
      April.10.2020 at 1:37 pm

      scarves save.

  6. Sevo
    April.10.2020 at 1:08 pm

    “…What should we do with such information?…”

    Quit panicking and let businesses re-open. NOW!

  7. Unicorn Abattoir
    April.10.2020 at 1:27 pm

    One of the most striking developments over the past two weeks is how quickly the estimates of death and hospitalizations from COVID-19 are being reduced.

    It’s only striking if you’ve never seen a government deliberately induce mass hysteria before.

  8. Commenter_XY
    April.10.2020 at 1:30 pm

    I don’t think it is quite time to bust out the champagne and declare victory. Not yet.

    Regarding modeling in general. A model is a linear projection of a non-linear world. A model is only as good as the assumptions that are built into it. People looking for precision in a model will always be disappointed because none (precision) really exists. Wall Street hires the absolute best modelers that money can buy. Guess what? These rocket scientists cannot even guess the direction that interest rates will move correctly more than chance, and rarely if ever get the number right. You think biological systems are any different?

    The Wuhan coronavirus is completely new. We have zero experience with it. None. In the absence of data, what should a policymaker actually do? It is a Hobbesian choice. The jury is still out with this thing.

    1. Sevo
      April.10.2020 at 1:48 pm

      Maybe not, but it was a very good time to consider the effects on the economy BEFORE shutting it down.

  9. Jerry B.
    April.10.2020 at 1:34 pm

    This can’t be correct. If there are so relatively few deaths, the million deaths Progressives have been blaming on Trump won’t come true.

  10. Karl Hungus
    April.10.2020 at 1:34 pm

    It’s over. The entire narrative of COVID-19 as the black plague of the 21st century has collapsed. To those of you still here beating the drums of panic, go ahead and turn off the lights when you leave, please.

  11. Metazoan
    April.10.2020 at 1:36 pm

    For the people who shout “science” all the time, how are you going to determine whether the lockdowns were helpful? Simply saying “well, it wasn’t as bad as we thought so it worked” is obviously not sound.

    1. Sevo
      April.10.2020 at 1:47 pm

      “For the people who shout “science” all the time, how are you going to determine whether the lockdowns were helpful? Simply saying “well, it wasn’t as bad as we thought so it worked” is obviously not sound.”

      Pretty sure someone will be able to do a NY/Chicago comparison, and I’ll bet the lockdown rate isn’t nearly as variable as the Covid numbers.

  12. Earnesto Concernada
    April.10.2020 at 1:39 pm

    Just think how much worse it would have gotten without shelter-in-place.

    1. Sevo
      April.10.2020 at 1:44 pm

      Keep that self-justifying fantasy going, chicken little!

Please to post comments