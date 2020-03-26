Coronavirus

Nearly 3.3 Million Unemployment Claims Due to Coronavirus Economic Meltdown

Much about the COVID-19 outbreak has been unprecedented and historic, but until now it's been difficult to quantify exactly how serious a blow the virus would deal to the U.S. economy.

|

The U.S. Department of Labor started tracking weekly initial unemployment insurance claims in 1967. Before today, it had never recorded more than about 695,000 in a single week—a record that was set in October 1982 and that has stood through several subsequent recessions.

Today the department announced that nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment within the past week.

Much about the COVID-19 outbreak—and the response to it—has been unprecedented and historic, but until now it's been difficult to quantify exactly how serious a blow the virus would deal to the U.S. economy. Initial unemployment claims represent only one metric, of course, but it's now obvious that the economic side of this crisis dwarfs anything the country has faced in a long time.

As awful as the unemployment report is, it likely understates the true number of job losses experienced as the economy shuts down in response to the outbreak.

Many people likely did not immediately seek unemployment insurance. Some of this is simply attributable to pride, while other people might not know that they qualify or might not have had time to file with their states before those states reported figures to the federal Department of Labor. Reports of jammed phone lines and crashing websites suggest that some people who sought unemployment benefits were unable to get them right away. Others who are out of work don't qualify for unemployment, which is not available for independent contractors or for self-employed workers in the gig economy.

Also, the data released this morning only cover the period up to March 21—five days ago. That predates some of the harsher shutdown measures enacted by states and cities in the past few days. As of Wednesday, at least 163 million people across 17 states were under orders to shelter in place. That's more than half the U.S. population, and the number is likely to grow before it shrinks.

So this week's record-shattering number of initial jobless claims won't be the worst of it.

Individuals claiming unemployment benefits due to the coronavirus could soon be getting an extra $600 from the federal government above and beyond whatever state-level benefits they receive. That's one of the major provisions included in the COVID-19 response bill that cleared the Senate last night and is expected to pass the House later today.

Those boosted payments will be available to gig workers and independent contractors who might not otherwise get unemployment benefits. The federal payments will last for 13 weeks, and are expected to cost about $260 billion in total.

Out-of-work Americans can also look forward to tax rebate checks of $1,200 per person (and $500 per child) that will be coming within the next three weeks.

Unfortunately, those two worthwhile provisions of the COVID-19 response package account for only about $600 billion of the $2.2 trillion package. The rest of the 880-page bill is, as Reason's Elizabeth Nolan Brown noted this morning, brimming with bailouts for government-favored corporations.

The unemployment claims figures released this morning are likely only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the economic chaos that will be wrought by the outbreak. We are now in uncharted territory.

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

  1. Hattori Hanzo
    March.26.2020 at 10:56 am

    I’d like to see a deeper dive into the numbers. Curious if workers in Democratic Party mandated lockdown states are hit the hardest.

    1. azad
      March.26.2020 at 11:32 am

      1. Longtobefree
        March.26.2020 at 11:36 am

        How wonderful! Now if you were only allowed to drive it anywhere!

    2. TheLibertyTruthTeller
      March.26.2020 at 11:48 am

      Trump always TRIES to punish Democrats … for inventing their goddamn virus hoax. As well he should!

    3. Wysiwig
      March.26.2020 at 11:54 am

      It’s not the virus causing the problem, it’s the shutdown. And it’s politicians in blue states that are pushing it to the point where many people are under de facto house arrest, Soviet stylw.

      1. Throw MAGA into the Woodchipper
        March.26.2020 at 12:05 pm

        And the Democrats running India’s govt, the Democrats running Ohio’s govt, the Democrats running UK’s govt…. you mfers are so fucking stupid. The Republican President says we’re at war with the virus. What stands out most about a Republican is the way you mfers talk out of both sides of your mouth. Trump being the most visible example of it.

        1. Sevo
          March.26.2020 at 12:11 pm

          “…you mfers are so fucking stupid…”

          This is called “projection”, you slimy piece of lefty shit.

  2. NOYB2
    March.26.2020 at 11:02 am

    That’s not a corona virus economic meltdown, it’s a government caused economic meltdown.

    1. Sevo
      March.26.2020 at 11:11 am

      Beat me to it.
      The disease might turn out to be pretty nasty, but nothing like the harm resulting from the manufactured PANIC!!!
      The tin-pot dictators shutting down the economy fancy that at some future time, they can flip a switch and the economy will magically start humming right along again.
      Put simply, they believe that central planning works.
      Well, it does. It works really well at demolishing an economy, and we’re watching it do so right now.

    2. Sometimes a Great Notion
      March.26.2020 at 11:12 am

      I see you’ve payed knifey spoony before.

      1. Sometimes a Great Notion
        March.26.2020 at 11:13 am

        *played* , doh

  3. Don't look at me!
    March.26.2020 at 11:03 am

    Employment imploding!

  4. llwimn
    March.26.2020 at 11:06 am

  5. Jerryskids
    March.26.2020 at 11:08 am

    I wouldn’t be so quick to blame the coronavirus economic meltdown for the unemployment numbers, I suspect there’s a good bit of that human nature, perverse incentives and good intentions mixed in there. When Congress has been openly discussing making a law that mid-sized companies are going to be forced to provide paid leave for their employees and you happen to run a mid-sized company that sure as hell can’t afford to keep paying your workforce when your company has been effectively shut down by the coronavirus, just what the hell did you expect to happen?

    1. Jerryskids
      March.26.2020 at 11:33 am

      It’s the same thing as all those laws to create protected classes of workers – your best bet as an employer isn’t to closely monitor your workforce to make sure there’s no discrimination against women and minorities and gays and old people and handicapped people, your best bet is just not to hire any of those people in the first place.

      Or the minimum wage laws that are supposed to make sure you’re paying your employees a fair wage – your best bet to avoid having to pay your employees an artificially high wage is not to hire them in the first place.

      It’s almost as if the people who pass these laws have no business experience, are incapable of thinking ahead as to how normal people might respond to a certain set of incentives and disincentives, and are too stupid to seek out advice from people who might have a very good idea of what’s going to happen when you pull that trigger. “Unforeseen consequences” are generally only unforeseen to people who don’t even understand natural consequences and “I didn’t mean to do that” is a lame-ass excuse that should be unacceptable from a 10-year old. Yeah, I know you didn’t mean to do it, if I thought for one second you did mean to do it I’d be beating your ass right now instead of just yelling at you for not listening to me when I told you to keep your hands off my power tools. Now help me find your other fingers so we can get you to the hospital and see if they can sew them back on.

      1. Overt
        March.26.2020 at 11:50 am

        Add to the list: When an endangered species is found on your business/personal property, all of a sudden your property is regulated by the federal government….and so private owners tend to destroy the habitats that would allow that species to make a home.

        This is fun. Can we do more?

    2. TheLibertyTruthTeller
      March.26.2020 at 11:34 am

      ^THIS

      “When Congress has been openly discussing making a law that mid-sized companies are going to be forced to provide paid leave for their employees … just what the hell did you expect to happen?”

      ..

  6. mad.casual
    March.26.2020 at 11:13 am

    So, how many COVID tests would we have to make to fully employ 3.3M people?

    Maybe, once they’re done making COVID tests, they can get to work on N95 masks.

    Then, once they’re done with that, they can make whatever else the government needs whenever it decides we it needs it.

  7. Rat on a train (non donor)
    March.26.2020 at 11:15 am

    At least they have their health.

  8. wreckinball
    March.26.2020 at 11:15 am

    Group 1: Those still getting paid (companies still working, “essential”, lots of government employees)
    Group 2: Those getting paid not to work (Unemployment Compensation, Pensioners, Deep Pocket Employers, Government Workers)
    Group 3: Those not getting paid, business owners and those who don’t qualify for UC,

    I’ve posted this a few places and have conclusively determined based on the responses that most in groups 1 and 2 and are not A-OK but pretty OK with just staying in quarantine until some Doctor like the Wizard of Oz comes out from behind the curtain and says its OK. A lot of these idiots are predicting months like many 6-12 months of quarantine.

    And they are still Ok with politicizing everything since what the heck they are getting paid. These folks don’t realize that everyone can’t be Group 2 for long. The stimulus attempts to do that especially for business owners, Group 3, but its just temporary as in week snot months.

    We’re going to have have a plan to come out with the virus still around folks. It can be a good strategy and I think there are ways to do it we can just wait and it will happen by anarchy as more and more folks slip into group 3.

    Make no mistake about you very comfy group 1 and 2 folks you will become group 3 in at mos a few months.

    So stop politicizing everything, stop railing against “businesses” who are shutdown as being evil because you will be group 3 before you know it and then I can 100% bet you will change your tune.

    1. bs
      March.26.2020 at 11:31 am

      Trump is 100% correct when he says the entire country is not New York or California. I realize that’s something Reason is constitutionally incapable of understanding, but reality doesn’t care about their sensibilities. Different rules will need to apply to different states and even counties because of the different risk profiles.

      NYC fucking begged for this when their own health commissioner did the NYC version of Italy’s hug-a-vector. How many were directly exposed during Chinese New Year? How many of those became spreaders in the wonderfully efficient mass transit system? The same apples to NOLA’s Mardis Gras. Thankfully it appears that most places curtailed St. Patrick’s Day so that didn’t result in much.

    2. darkflame
      March.26.2020 at 11:37 am

      I’m group 1 and I’m worrying about this shit. My job’s reasonably secure at the moment (our entire company can work from home, so while business has slowed, we are still bringing in revenue), but if this goes on for months, then yeah I’ll be sweating. I’m more worried about my brother who’s just picked up a new management position in food/bev, while he’s not in an area that’s demanded total shutdown, his restuarants are only doing curbside service and having a maximum number of staff in the building at a time. I tried explaining this to my mom the other day, people in minimum wage jobs who are 20s/30s aren’t going to be able to just “wait it out”, they don’t have the money and quite frankly, the disease isn’t worse than the flu to the mass majority of them. Eventually, you’re gonna get a mass push from these folks to end this shutdown.

  9. Sevo
    March.26.2020 at 11:17 am

    “…We are now in uncharted territory.”

    No, we’re not. We have allowed the government to take over the economy; we have empowered ever local tin-pot dictator to implement central planning of nearly all parts of the economy.
    This is NOT uncharted territory; this has been well-mapped since 1918, and every time humanity has wandered into this territory the result is, 100%, KNOWN.
    Venezuela, meet your northern, formerly wealthy, compatriot.

  10. TripK2
    March.26.2020 at 11:22 am

    Working age Americans sacrificing everything for Boomers at behest of a government run by Boomers.

    1. Don't look at me!
      March.26.2020 at 11:29 am

      Age envy.

    2. TheLibertyTruthTeller
      March.26.2020 at 11:31 am

      “Better a thousand people die than I be inconvenienced”
      From a crisis vastly exacerbated by President Trump delaying action for well over a month.

      1. bs
        March.26.2020 at 11:36 am

        From a leftist who created it in the first place.

      2. bs
        March.26.2020 at 11:42 am

        2/1 WaPo: Get a grippe, America. The flu is a much bigger threat than coronavirus, for now.

        2/3: WaPo: Past epidemics prove fighting coronavirus with travel bans is a mistake
        “Even if it were feasible to contain it, these measures could make us less safe in other ways”

        2/7: Daily Beast (hmm, doesn’t Nickie write over there?) Coronavirus, with zero American fatalities, is dominating the headlines, while the flu is the real threat

        And the hits keep coming.

      3. Sevo
        March.26.2020 at 11:43 am

        “Better the economy be in ruin than I get a cold”
        From a crisis exacerbated by an old fart chicken little.

  11. Ra's al Gore
    March.26.2020 at 11:22 am

    https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1243134237773107200

    1/ This is a remarkable turn from Neil Ferguson, who led the
    @imperialcollege
    authors who warned of 500,000 UK deaths – and who has now himself tested positive for #COVID;

    2/ He now says both that the U.K. should have enough ICU beds and that the coronavirus will probably kill under 20,000 people in the U.K. – more than 1/2 of whom would have died by the end of the year in any case bc they were so old and sick.

    3/ Essentially, what has happened is that estimates of the viruses transmissibility have increased – which implies that many more people have already gotten it than we realize – which in turn implies it is less dangerous.

    4/ Ferguson now predicts that the epidemic in the U.K. will peak and subside within “two to three weeks” – last week’s paper said 18+ months of quarantine would be necessary.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      March.26.2020 at 11:23 am

      https://www.newscientist.com/article/2238578-uk-has-enough-intensive-care-units-for-coronavirus-expert-predicts/

      Ferguson said the current strategy was intended to keep transmission of the virus at low levels until a vaccine was available. Experts say that could take 12 to 18 months and Ferguson acknowledged it was impractical to keep the UK in lockdown for so long, especially because of the impact on the economy. “We’ll be paying for this year for decades to come,” he said.

      The UK government is aiming to relax restrictions on people’s movements only when the country has the ability to test more people for the virus, said Ferguson. Some have criticised the UK for not following the advice of the World Health Organization to “test, test, test”. But Ferguson said community testing and contact tracing wasn’t included as a possible strategy in the original modelling because not enough tests were available.

      He said the UK should have the testing capacity “within a few weeks” to copy what South Korea has done and aggressively test and trace the general population.

    2. Idle Hands
      March.26.2020 at 11:31 am

      I’m coming around to this was a bioweapon. The chinese own our institutions(colleges and universities have been pumping money into them for years) the university system is where we get our modeling from. They own the WHO, wouldn’t let anyone get standup numbers on this for months. They can’t win a standup shooting war with us so they just ran us off a cliff. They have bought and paid for the media many times over. They took advantage of our retarded bureaucratic process and political class and ran us over a cliff. The value of the dollar is totally wiped out. Soon to be the luann. You don’t want your bioweapon to kill people you just want the economic and societal fallout from the hysteria. Or it’s just incompetence at every level. But if this was a bioweapon couldn’t have worked better.

      1. Jerryskids
        March.26.2020 at 11:42 am

        But if this was a bioweapon couldn’t have worked better.

        ”It’s a mess, ain’t it, Sheriff?”
        ”If it ain’t, it’ll do ’til a mess gets here.”

      2. darkflame
        March.26.2020 at 11:46 am

        I can see it being a bioweapon, I don’t see this being released intentionally though, because China’s taking a beating too, and they were already in rough shape. So has Iran, China’s ally. China better pray to god that no evidence of this being created by them ever gets out.

        1. Ra's al Gore
          March.26.2020 at 11:55 am

          It won’t get out – the media will cover it up for them.

        2. Idle Hands
          March.26.2020 at 12:11 pm

          China has never let it’s people’s deaths interfere with gains of power or wealth for it’s ruling class. See the great leap forward.

    3. Overt
      March.26.2020 at 12:02 pm

      This Ferguson guy should be brought up on charges. He and his team at the Imperial College essentially screamed fire in a theatre on a global scale.

      If you think this just sucks for the UK, you have not been paying attention. That model was used to get Borris Johnson to reverse their policies on quarantining and lock down the UK. That same study claimed that 2 Million Americans would die if the US did a business as usual, and didn’t go into lock down.

      That model was in turn picked up by a bunch of liberal activists in silicon valley, who created the website- covidactnow.org that broke these same, hysterical numbers down state by state. That site, which had buttons for people to tweet “[date] is the point of no return for [state]. Tell our public leaders to act now!”

      Those same charts were being used by numerous governors and mayors as they justified their lockdowns.

      And now that the entire fucking country has been whipped into a paralyzed panic, Ferguson comes out and says “Oh wait, never mind.”

  12. TheLibertyTruthTeller
    March.26.2020 at 11:25 am

    Remember, the President issued his 15-day lockdown on …. MARCH SIXTEENTH … ten freaking days ago … well over a month too late. Do the math.

    Each covid carrier infects 2 more.
    2 becomes 4 … 4 becomes 8 … 8 becomes 16 … etc …

    Safe to say the President’s inaction allowed at least 2/3 of all current infections AND DEATHS … while he was saying … “it’s a Democrat hoax” .. “will just go away magically” … and dozens of other sneers and ridicule.

    But, NOW he says says he always knew it is a pandemic.
    Just as he knows spinning turbines cause cancer,

    THANK GOD he backed off from his equally reckless nationwide re-opening … finally listening to people who know what the hell they’re doing … his own medical experts.

    1. Sevo
      March.26.2020 at 11:28 am

      “…Do the math…”

      I have. You’re a fucking ignoramus squared and part of the cause of this disaster.
      Fuck off and die, you pathetic piece of shit.

    2. bs
      March.26.2020 at 11:34 am

      Tell us again how the 1/31 travel restrictions were xenophobic. Tell us again how NYC encouraging people to go out and party for the Lunar New Year AND on March 3 didn’t get them in this mess. Tell us how your leftist utopia shithole urban planning didn’t make NYC the perfect little petri dish it’s always been.

  13. bs
    March.26.2020 at 11:26 am

    Open borders was totally worth it. Now if only we could get rid of all tariffs everything would be solved.

  14. Idle Hands
    March.26.2020 at 11:27 am

    You people are insane, this was totally predictable, I’m not that smart of guy and have been screaming this from the rooftops from the beginning. Real unemployment from this is on orders of magnitude far worse than these grim numbers suggest. this fucking economy isn’t a goddamn light switch you’d think fucking libertarians would understand this. The bankruptcies that are going to occur from this are going to shock people. If this was a bioweapon the chinese couldn’t have done a better job. We are crippled economically from a bug that is going to not kill more people than a seasonal flu.

    1. Sevo
      March.26.2020 at 11:41 am

      ^+1
      And both of us have out-shouted as JFree, Hihn and other statists have been waving their PANIC!!! flags.

  15. JFree
    March.26.2020 at 11:50 am

    So let me get this straight.

    Back when we had the notion of militia (meaning how do you ensure the entire adult population can help the community address threats to the community) to handle ‘surge’/emergency, this number would not be 3 million new unemployed. It would be 3 million mobilized. Of course that means they would have to have had some training (maybe decades before) as a unit and in some specialty that had been deemed important to help deal with threats to the community. And stockpile/resources (surplus) in place or mobilizable in the form of either final goods or means of production (eg 3D printers and inputs to that) to produce the capital the militia/populace would need to address the threat. How do the militia get paid – likely direct in-kind and/or (my new idea) a flat write-off of debts (say $500/month for those in mobilization).

    Instead – we now have 3 million. At home doing nothing. To pay them, we go deeper into debt. Thus raising the cost of everything in future simply to pay the interest on that. And we still have no resources to deal with the threat. Hey – more debt. All threats require only money and debt to throw at them because money is always and everywhere completely fungible with the objects for which it is exchanged.

    1. Sevo
      March.26.2020 at 11:56 am

      Fuck off, statist. Stuff your PANIC flag up your ass, stick first.

  16. Longtobefree
    March.26.2020 at 12:09 pm

    Any chance at all Reason will create a public service post on their landing page that shows a graph of the number of cases and number of deaths for both the COV19 and the ‘regular’ flu?
    Or any publisher at all?
    Maybe include traffic accidents and deaths just as a reference?
    Didn’t think so.

