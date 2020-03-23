Brickbat: Heck of a Job, Hendrex

A arbitrator has ordered the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to reinstate an officer fired for hesitating to respond to a mass shooting at the Mandalay Bay casino in 2017. Bodycam video showed Cordell Hendrex leading a rookie officer and three casino security officers one floor below where the gunman was. They stopped when they heard gunfire and remained in the hallway for five minutes. Hendrex then led them to a stairwell where they remained for at least 15 more minutes.