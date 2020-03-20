The Volokh Conspiracy

It's Time for the Commission on Civil Rights to Stop Using Words Like "Racism," "Xenophobia," "Hate," and "Hateful" So Indiscriminately

A Statement by Two Commissioners.

On March 20, 2020, the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights issued a statement expressing "grave concern" and "alarm[]" over "recent demonstrations of violence and hate toward people of Asian descent." It warns of a "growing anti-Asian racism and xenophobia." For the reasons we will explain below, we declined to support that statement.

We agree, of course, that COVID-19 is no excuse for anyone to attack or insult individuals of Asian descent and that when such acts rise to the level of criminal behavior, law enforcement should immediately intervene. But that's obvious to just about everyone in America. The rare exception is unlikely to read the Commission's statement, much less be persuaded by it.

It is important to keep things in perspective. Given that the population of the United States is estimated to be over 330,000,000, the litany of incidents in the Commission's statement is really quite small; most involve misbehavior by children or teenagers. Yes, a nine-year-old child in New Jersey was told by a classmate, "You're Chinese, so you must have coronavirus." But that's why we send nine-year-olds to school; they've got a lot to learn. For adults to view the statement as hateful would be over the top. We're talking about a child.

More serious is the case of the New York teenager who kicked an Asian-American man in the back, knocking him to the ground. Surely that is (and should be) a matter for the police. Fortunately, there is nothing to show this thuggish behavior represents a wave of racial violence.

Here is our biggest objection: The Commission make the ill-advised suggestion that referring to COVID-19 with terms like "Chinese coronavirus" is somehow fueling "[t]his latest wave of xenophobic animosity toward Asian Americans." It is common to refer to infectious diseases by their geographic origin. Examples include Asian flu, Bolivian hemorrhagic fever, Brazilian hemorrhagic fever, Ebola, German measles, Japanese encephalitis, Lyme disease, Marburg virus, Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), Pontiac fever, Rift Valley fever, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, Spanish flu, Venezuelan hemorrhagic fever, and West Nile virus. In the case of Spanish flu, it was probably a misnomer. That disease likely originated in Kansas instead. But calling it the Spanish flu was never an indication that people hated Spaniards. It was simply a case in which the Spanish press reported on the flu extensively while the American press was preoccupied with World War I and subject to censorship. People therefore made the mistake of believing it originated in Spain.

It is counter-productive to hector the American people (or its leaders) about describing the COVID-19 as "Chinese" or as having originated in China. It did originate there. Ordinary Americans—of all races and ethnicities—who harbor no ill will toward anyone don't like to have the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights imply that that they are fueling the flames of xenophobic animosity.   We can't blame them. It is insulting.

Our colleagues on the Commission close their statement by writing under the current circumstances no American should be "ostracized solely because of their race or national origin." That is certainly sensible enough. We would add that Americans should not be ostracized on account of false accusations that their conduct has been racist, xenophobic and hateful. The promiscuous use of those terms needs to stop.

Gail Heriot & Peter N. Kirsanow, Members, U.S. Commission on Civil Rights

  1. Eddy
    March.20.2020 at 7:30 pm

    Look, we’re facing a veritable plague of racist hatred, this is not the time to shift our attention to other less important issues like a worldwide pestilence.

    And it’s not time to reopen old wounds about racist names of other diseases. Isn’t it bad enough for Germans to get measles without having the sickness named after them? This sort of Teutonophobia, Asianophobia, Rocky Mountainphobia, etc. etc., has to stop, and who will have the courage to stop it if not the Civil Rights Commission?

    1. Eddy
      March.20.2020 at 7:41 pm

      And as to the supposed low number of racist incidents, *if* that’s true, it’s because the Commission majority (no thanks to the carping minority members) has been vigilant in rooting out this blight on society. If the mindset of the dissenting members takes over the commission, the floodgates will open and the country will simply be inundated in racism.

  2. Sarcastr0
    March.20.2020 at 8:03 pm

    Yeah, this is partisan as all hell, which is what makes it not useful. Though I suppose not harmful.

    One side will say absolutely and the other will say, get stuffed.

    And we shall go on with our lives.

  3. NoPeople-ing
    March.20.2020 at 8:13 pm

    I don’t understand the emphasis being placed on words at any point but, right now, for crying out loud? There are people dying of the (nameless so as not to insult anyone who may be named Corona) virus. I went to a primarily African American school and got called names that would’ve pissed off Mother Teresa, and then the ones that made zero sense like “honky” and “cracker”.
    I also remember that, for a while, I had NO idea how to describe the group in situations where African American would’ve applied, because they just wanted to be offended, regardless of the wording or circumstance. If you look through the bookstore, titles like ‘A Black Woman’s Rage’ or ‘Prayers for Black Women’ are all over the shelves. So, at least for this group it is safe to assume that 1) they do not want to be harassed or treated badly based on skin color. Neither does any other individual. But, 2) they want to use that difference as a way to stand out. Okay. That’s great, if you’re doing good in the standing out.
    But then I thought, what sort of noise would it generate if I wrote a book called “A White Woman’s Rage”? Because I’ve seen rage coming from white people, black people, Hispanic people… And I figure rage is rage (except, for me, it’s a little scarier coming from a Hispanic man for some reason!)
    We live in a culture that practices how to be offended on a daily basis. Having a “Commission” shove down my throat one MORE word I shouldn’t say because I’ll immediately become hateful, racist or xenophobic? Nope, I don’t like it at all. Words are powerful. Now this gives more people more silliness to be offended over.

  4. NoPeople-ing
    March.20.2020 at 8:14 pm

    Great article by the way.

