Coronavirus

Trump Declares National Emergency To 'Unleash the Full Power of the Federal Government'

But what he will do with that power remains uncertain.

|

(KEVIN DIETSCH/UPI/Newscom)

"To unleash the full power of the federal government in this effort today, I am officially declaring a national emergency," President Donald Trump announced on Friday afternoon. "Two very big words."

The president assured listeners that the country "will overcome the threat of the virus" and will be "even stronger" for it. But his briefing comes amid criticisms from conservatives and liberals alike that he has not done enough to address COVID-19, particularly as the stock market continues to toss and turn. The president's delayed response to coronavirus—which included passing over meetings on the subject, propagating false statistics, and downplaying its severity—may have contributed to its proliferation in the United States. 

Trump nonetheless struck a boastful note in his remarks. "When you compare what we've done with other areas of the world, it's pretty incredible," he said Friday. "A lot of that had to do with the early designation and the closing of the borders. And, as you know, Europe was just designated as the hotspot right now, and we closed that border a while ago. Whether that was lucky or through talent or through luck, call it whatever you want."

The national emergency declaration would allow the deployment of up to $35 billion in aid. (Or perhaps $50 billion, which was the figure the president quoted in his remarks.) Per the Stafford Act, the president can disburse Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) support to states and localities as they wrestle with containing the pandemic. In addition to suspending the entry of foreign nationals who have been to Europe over the last two weeks, the president also asked hospitals to activate their emergency preparation plans and is allowing the Secretary of Health of Human Services to waive several regulations around medical treatment and hospital stays.

Trump announced a public-private partnership to increase coronavirus testing in the United States. That's a good idea, but until now Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations have hamstrung private labs' ability to provide tests to those in need. That shortage could have been successfully ameliorated with the help of private sector players more than a month ago. 

The Roche test, for instance, is 10 times faster at screening for the virus, but it was not approved by the FDA until today. Scott Gottlieb, a resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and former FDA chief, noted the success of the method on Twitter, calling it a "fairly routine technology" as far back as February 2.

Denunciations of Trump's approach crescendoed after his national address on Wednesday evening, when the president overstated European travel restrictions, accidentally said that there would be a trade ban (there won't be), and erroneously claimed that coronavirus treatment would be free. 

Indeed, Trump on multiple occasions has downgraded the coronavirus to nothing more than seasonal influenza—an assertion that contradicts the scientific consensus. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testified that the fatality rate is likely to settle around 1 percent, which is 10 times that of the flu. 

Reminders to quell panic are well-taken, though insufficient in the face of a deadly disease that experts say requires significant social distancing to protect the most vulnerable. In that vein, Trump sought to strike a different tone as he delivered his final remarks, emphasizing the seriousness of the matter.

"All Americans have a role to play in defeating this virus," he said. "Our most effective weapon right now is to limit the damage to our people and our country, and slow the spread of the virus itself. The choices we make, the precautions we put into place are critical to overcoming the virus." 

Billy Binion is an assistant editor at Reason.

  1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
    March.13.2020 at 5:23 pm

    Trump on multiple occasions has downgraded the coronavirus to nothing more than seasonal influenza—an assertion that contradicts the scientific consensus.

    TRUMP DON”T NEED NO SCIENCE OR EXPERTS OR SOME OTHER GODDAMN POINTY-HEADS!

    1. Freddy the Jerk
      March.13.2020 at 5:32 pm

      Anytime you show up in a thread I feel like I need a shower.

      1. Hoot Smawley
        March.13.2020 at 5:38 pm

        You’re too old to be his type. He’s a pederast.

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    March.13.2020 at 5:25 pm

    …an assertion that contradicts the scientific consensus.

    Oh, no you didn’t.

    1. Dillinger
      March.13.2020 at 5:31 pm

      when will they quit that?

    2. JesseAz
      March.13.2020 at 6:00 pm

      The scientific consensus is they dont know the infection or death rate of covid19. The CFR is their measured rate which the consensus is that the rate is too high.

  3. Case of the Mondays
    March.13.2020 at 5:30 pm

    Sounds great keep up the good work. This is far better than it would be with Clinton or Biden in charge. Meanwhile the rest of us go on with our lives while the children at CNN panic.

    1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
      March.13.2020 at 5:32 pm

      Your QAnon group fascinated me. How can I learn more about it?

      1. Hoot Smawley
        March.13.2020 at 5:40 pm

        You contact the FBI and then send them a link of that website that got you banned here. You should do so immediately…they’ll be happy to get in touch with you and discuss whatever you want to know.

  4. Dillinger
    March.13.2020 at 5:32 pm

    >>”All Americans have a role to play in defeating this virus,” he said.

    words of the power-mad.

  5. Geraje Guzba
    March.13.2020 at 5:36 pm

    He’ll suspend elections, habeas corpus, and now that he has all those kids in cages, he’ll gas them.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      March.13.2020 at 5:51 pm

      CNN Intern plagiarizing Reason comments: “…suspend elections, habeas corpus…I’m getting a lot of good stuff from this guy!”

  6. JFree
    March.13.2020 at 5:37 pm

    First – I look forward to all you dingleberry-munching bots do a 360 reverse double half-spin about this is just the flu

    Second – good decision Trump

    Third – the president can disburse Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) support to states and localities as they wrestle with containing the pandemic.

    No no no no. Unless he is seconding those people and that money through the various interstate compacts that we have:
    Emergency Management Assistance Compact

    Hell that’s the only one I can find that seems relevant. No health compact.

    But this is exactly the sort of emergency that should be funded through the ‘interstate compact’ form and through state-level banks (like Bank of North Dakota)

    That is what allows states the freedom to better decide how to address the stuff that’s facing them immediately. And that means has NO long-term executive branch growth. No long-term mandates. And is exactly the means that was put into the constitution to deal with states cooperating on different things (or learning from each other) while also requiring congress enough say to make sure it’s not a beggar-thy-neighbor type thing (and yeah – congress can also fund it – under the ‘how do you create/distribute that constitutional money called ‘US dollar).

    Showing that in action might also provide clues – post-Covid19 – about how to reform the big monstrous stuff like SS, Medicare, Medicaid, DHS.

    Interstate compact. It’s a good thing for classical liberals and libertarians

    1. Gray_Jay
      March.13.2020 at 5:45 pm

      JFree,
      What do you want, that Trump isn’t planning to do with this declaration?

      My assumptions are that isolation and containment are out, and we’re in the mitigation/peak-spreading part of this epidemic. Accordingly, what should ‘we’ be doing that we aren’t?

      1. JFree
        March.13.2020 at 6:30 pm

        Different states are in different phases and will need to do different things.

        Here in CO, we’ve ramped from 2 cases last week to 72 now. 33 in ski country and 32 in Denver area. That itself is two very different problems. The ski country folks are already at altitude where breathing problems are common even among the healthy and young and cuz of the outside weather often in a ‘cruise ship’ environment indoors – but they are also mostly out-of-staters who brought/caught it here. There will need to be evacuations and closures since they are only equipped for skiiing accidents. Denver/burbs is more like everywhere else and still a few weeks from the serious problems. Still obviously mile-high

        So far I think the locals are making good decisions and are in fast-and-furious mode. The last thing they need is to stop and collectively decide what ‘we all need’ – or to just accept whatever the feds decide to do (esp since we are in the West where fed land/water decisions have been about how to screw the West for a century or more). That latter is the real danger of a fed-level and fed-decided emergency.

        Force CO to set up a state-owned bank to receive US dollars.
        Backstop state bonds short-term so Wall St doesn’t threaten at near-term rollover dates.
        Set up the interstate compact website so that states can share info re what’s working and what’s not; feds can share epidemi/macro/meta data; feds/states can discuss rules re what those deposits in banks can be used for and how/when payback might be structured, etc

        Separately, I’d love to see feds just open up an online resource and put data/problems/etc out there so we can crowdsource this stuff at that level.

        Too late for any sort of trained militia action. But hey – maybe Trump can use the bully pulpit to call for volunteers or semi-volunteers and then provide that info to states so they can mobilize as needed.

        If he has a meeting with CEO’s or announces some DC/K Street bullshit about public-private partnership I’m gonna get really fucking pissed.

    2. JesseAz
      March.13.2020 at 6:02 pm

      You should really wait until the number of deaths broach 100 before declaring yourself a winner. Flu is already at 20k. But hey, tortoise won in the fairy tales.

      1. JFree
        March.13.2020 at 6:38 pm

        Prez already declared me the winner.

  7. Unicorn Abattoir
    March.13.2020 at 5:47 pm

    “To unleash the full power of the federal government in this effort today, I am officially declaring a national emergency,” President Donald Trump announced on Friday afternoon. “Two very big words.”

    He then raised his staff, and called out to his cabinet, RELEASE THE LEVIATHAN!!!

    1. Brandybuck
      March.13.2020 at 5:58 pm

      Wasn’t that supposed to be the Kraken?

  8. Jerryskids
    March.13.2020 at 5:49 pm

    Our God has failed us! Let us find a new God to worship! Surely the One True God shall cleanse us of all our sickness and impurities, for why else should we call Him God unless all manner of miracles might be His to command? Let us now worship *examines chicken entrails* Rutherford B. Hayes! Rutherford B. Hayes? How damn old are these chicken guts? Goddammit, what’s the use of even having chicken guts if it can’t tell us who we should select as our all-powerful, all-seeing, all-knowing God to solve all our problems for us? And what’s the use of even having a God to run our lives if we still have to occasionally think and do for ourselves? Man, I’ll tell ya, it’s almost enough to make me think we’d be better off just managing our own lives rather than waiting for somebody to show up and take care of us. (Not really, it would be silly to think that government can’t solve everything with just a little more money, a little more power and the right God running things.)

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      March.13.2020 at 5:53 pm

      it’s almost enough to make me think we’d be better off just managing our own lives rather than waiting for somebody to show up and take care of us.

      He’s a witch! Burn him!

    2. Brandybuck
      March.13.2020 at 5:59 pm

      There’s nothing wrong with our system. We just need to elect the correct gods.

      1. Earth Skeptic
        March.13.2020 at 6:17 pm

        Top gods.

  9. Rich
    March.13.2020 at 6:00 pm

    “All Americans have a role to play in defeating this virus,” he said.

    “Indeed, I would like to thank in advance the future generations saddled with paying off the defeat. They will be very special, incredible people!”

    1. De Oppresso Liber
      March.13.2020 at 6:37 pm

      Careful. If you bring up deficits around here, you get labeled a leftist. Deficits only count under Democrat presidents, and if you suggest that taxation has any relationship to deficits, why, you must Marx himself.

