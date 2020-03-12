Reason Roundup

Trump Confuses Nation With COVID-19 Address

Plus: A second person appears to be cured of HIV, cops can destroy your home for no reason and refuse to pay, and more...

|

(Piero Cruciatti/Sipa USA/Newscom)

Televised Trump talk spreads confusion over U.S. response to coronavirus in Europe. There's so much noise surrounding COVID-19 right now that it's hard to know what to make of things. It doesn't help when the president can't even get his own policy details straight.

Last night, President Donald Trump announced on TV that the U.S. will suspend travel from some European countries for 30 days. "These restrictions will be adjusted subject to conditions on the ground," he said from the Oval Office, and "there will be exemptions for Americans who have undergone appropriate screenings."

But he didn't just announce this—he massively overstated the extent of his coronavirus containment plan.

The actual plan isn't deeply worrying. Whether or not it's a good idea to curb European travel, that hasn't been one of Trump's immigration goals, so ulterior motives probably aren't at work here. And should things get dicey, it's not like some of the most powerful countries in the world (and longtime American allies and trading partners) will just quietly take an attempt to extend the ban beyond what might be reasonable for public health.

But if you got a different impression from Trump's talk last night, you can only blame the president for that. Here are some details that got scrambled:

A lot of European countries are excluded from travel restrictions. But that's not what Trump said in his televised address. He implied that travel restrictions would apply to all European countries except the U.K.

That's not only a lot more extreme than the real plan; it made it seem like Trump was playing favorites. (The U.K. has been affected by COVID-19 to a similar degree as many countries purportedly included.) That, in turn, made the move seem more ominous.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, however, the ban applies only to Europe's Schengen Zone, where citizens of member countries (including outbreak-heavy countries such as Italy) are able to travel between one another relatively freely. The area includes a large number of countries (26 officially), but it is not all of Europe. Besides the U.K., it excludes Albania, Belarus, Bosnia, Croatia, Ireland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Turkey, Ukraine, and around a dozen other countries.

Officials "clarified that the new travel restrictions would apply only to most foreign nationals who have been in the 'Schengen Area' at any point for 14 days prior to their scheduled arrival to the United States," reports the AP. "The White House said the zone has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases outside of mainland China."

No trade ban. "These prohibitions will not only apply to the tremendous amount of trade and cargo, but other things as we get approval," Trump said last night. The White House later clarified that goods and trade were not included in the time-out:

Coronavirus treatment isn't free. The president kind of overpromised here:

Meanwhile, the administration is planning a bailout package for hotel, airline, and cruise ship companies. "This package isn't going to include everything," Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Wednesday. "This is round one. We'll be back for more."

Trump has also been floating a payroll tax cut, which is something he's been angling for long before this coronavirus outbreakwhich, by the way, the World Health Organization officially declared a pandemic yesterday.

In other coronavirus news: "Initial hopes that the public health consequences of the new coronavirus would be mild are fading," reports Reason's Ron Bailey:

The delay in rolling out a more comprehensive testing regime means that undiagnosed cases are rising. Estimates vary from a few thousand to as many as 50,000 infections among Americans.

At a congressional hearing [Wednesday] afternoon, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, suggested that COVID-19 is is considerably more dangerous than run-of-the-mill flu. He observed, "The flu has a mortality rate of 0.1 percent. This has a mortality rate of 10 times that. That's the reason I want to emphasize we have to stay ahead of the game in preventing this."

And "due to red tape, the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. will be worse than it should have been," Bailey points out.

Schools around the U.S. continue to close, a slew of state governors are considering or enacting bans on big events, and the quarantining situation in some other countries, especially Italy, continues to get more intense.

"Although it seems unlikely that the United States would copy either China's approach or the milder but still draconian Italian model, the extent of state and federal quarantine powers is surprisingly unsettled," notes Reason's Jacob Sullum.

FREE MINDS

A man in London "has become the second person in the world to be cured of HIV," the BBC reports. "Adam Castillejo is still free of the virus more than 30 months after stopping anti-retroviral therapy."

Castillejo was treated with stem cells as part of treatment for cancer. An article published this week in The Lancet has more details.

FREE MARKETS

Can cops destroy your home for no good reason and then refuse to cover the damage? That's the issue at the center of a new Institute for Justice (IJ) case. Writes IJ Senior Attorney Robert McNamara:

When our client Shaniz West came home to find her house surrounded by local police looking for her ex-boyfriend, she did what the government probably hopes all citizens would do. She told them the truth (her ex wasn't there) but gave them permission to go inside to look for themselves.

The problem is that they didn't go inside—at least, not for a long time. Instead, they decided to besiege the house, repeatedly firing tear-gas grenades and destroying walls, ceilings, and essentially everything Shaniz owned. At the end of the siege, the police discovered what Shaniz had already told them: The ex-boyfriend wasn't there. Instead, they had spent the day bombarding a house that was empty except for Shaniz's dog, Blue.

Shaniz sued, arguing that she had given police consent only to go inside her house, not to blow it up. But she lost. She didn't lose because the courts held that consent to go into a house is consent to destroy it. She lost because no court had ever ruled in a case exactly like hers before. And because no court had explicitly considered these facts, qualified immunity applied.

IJ is asking the Supreme Court of the United States to take Shaniz's case and rule that qualified immunity cannot be used like this to strip basic protections for property rights.

In another case (both are part of the institute's Project on Immunity and Accountability), a family had their home destroyed by police who were chasing a shoplifter who had "randomly taken refuge [there] while fleeing the police," as IJ puts it in a press release. "The fugitive was apprehended, but the home was totaled." Hear homeowners Leo and Alfonsina Lech tell their story in this IJ video.

QUICK HITS

  • Coronavirus is about to shut down your daily lives and its time to face it, argues Tim Carney.
  • Good or bad idea?

  • FBI excuse doesn't cut it:

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    March.12.2020 at 9:36 am

    Televised Trump talk spreads confusion over U.S. response to coronavirus in Europe.

    Bottom line: go be eurotrash somewhere else.

    1. Cyto
      March.12.2020 at 10:03 am

      This critique is idiotic.

      If he had said “we are banning travel from the Schengen Zone”, the criticism would have been “who the hell knows what that is?”

      I had never heard that name before, so I can guarantee that 99% of the US population didn’t know it either.

      So he used a shorthand version and let the staff clarify the details. That’s how you communicate. He could have read off a list of countries and defined the Schengen Zone for everyone…. but that’s not really important or relevant. If you need to know the details you can find out. Most of us are not travelling from Europe or hosting a European national who is scheduled to travel here.

      If your only goal in life is to find a nit to pick, I suppose you’ll find one.

      1. Overt
        March.12.2020 at 10:09 am

        Here is the interesting thing about Trump. He is terrible at reading from the teleprompter. Which is the opposite of Obama.

        If he had said he was banning travel from “certain EU countries, we’ll publish the list” then it would have been fine. But I think he kind of went off script and said the US is banning travel from the “EU, except UK”. That is confusing, you have to admit because he is adding a clarification, which indicates he isn’t using “shorthand”.

        The same thing with Trade. I am guessing that the teleprompter actually said we were NOT banning trade, but that in the heat of the moment, Trump just spoke incorrectly.

        I don’t think Trump is incompetent here. I just think he didn’t do well on this speech, and he really, really needed to do better.

        1. Nardz
          March.12.2020 at 10:15 am

          But the UK isn’t in the EU

        2. Geraje Guzba
          March.12.2020 at 10:19 am

          It’s not that confusing and there is a reason for the Schengen/UK differentiation.

          https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2020/03/12/ireland-britain-arent-part-trumps-travel-ban-this-is-why/

          This article makes an interesting point in that there is a lot more free travel between states in the Schengen area and, presumably, people in the area are at a greater risk of contracting the infection.

          1. Rufus The Monocled
            March.12.2020 at 10:24 am

            I guess. Bur corona no care about Schengen.

      2. Enjoy Every Sandwich
        March.12.2020 at 10:30 am

        I never assumed that Trump’s speech would provide all of the details; presidential speeches never do. If they tried to that would certainly cause confusion!

        So I don’t get the “confusion” argument. I’ll agree that Trump needs to work on delivering a prepared speech.

    2. Rufus The Monocled
      March.12.2020 at 10:23 am

      Hello.

      Yeh. There’s a bit of a ‘keep the Jews, Italians and Irish’ vibe to this.

      When I saw the UK got mysteriously exempted despite cases there, I was perplexed. Mind you, Donnie is of German origin and I think the ban applies to them. So much for that conspiracy theory.

  2. loveconstitution1789
    March.12.2020 at 9:38 am

    No news today. See y’all tomorrow.

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    March.12.2020 at 9:39 am

    But he didn’t just announce this—he massively overstated the extent of his coronavirus containment plan.

    Public demanded a big desk to duck under for cover.

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    March.12.2020 at 9:40 am

    Coronavirus treatment isn’t free. The president kind of overpromised here…

    Single payer!

  5. Fist of Etiquette
    March.12.2020 at 9:42 am

    A man in London “has become the second person in the world to be cured of HIV,” the BBC reports.

    High five’s ass kicked by the COVID-19.

  6. Longtobefree
    March.12.2020 at 9:43 am

    And the best part of having the police destroy your home is the insurance probably has a clause about government action/civil insurrection/acts of God to use as an escape hatch.

    1. D-Pizzle
      March.12.2020 at 10:25 am

      In the fleeing shoplifter case, the insurer actually did pay the claim, but only on the insured amount of the home. The owner did not insure the house for its full value, presumably to save money on premiums and/or to meet only the minimal requirements of a mortgage agreement.

  7. Fist of Etiquette
    March.12.2020 at 9:43 am

    Coronavirus is about to shut down your daily lives and its time to face it

    ENB CAN POST ROUNDUPS FROM QUARANTINE.

  8. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    March.12.2020 at 9:43 am

    Confused by the actions of Putin’s Puppet? Professor Heather Cox Richardson has a compelling theory.

    I cannot make sense of this. Is he deliberately crashing the American economy and dividing us from Europe? If so, is this Putin’s work, yet again? A final gift as Trump loses control of the country?

    Literally everything Drumpf does must be understood in the context of #TrumpRussia, the second biggest scandal in world history. (It used to be #1 but then #TrumpUkraine happened.)

    #LibertariansForGettingToughWithRussia

    1. Don't look at me!
      March.12.2020 at 10:05 am

      There is just no end to the madness!

  9. sarcasmic
    March.12.2020 at 9:44 am

    Can cops destroy your home for no good reason and then refuse to cover the damage?

    Government does not produce anything of value. All it does is destroy.

  10. Overt
    March.12.2020 at 9:45 am

    Gotta say. Many have been hoping for Trump’s Katrina moment, and I think they finally got it.

    By Katrina moment, I mean some disaster that would always have deaths and/or major disruption to peoples lives, no matter what the government response. And then the press finds every little thing that went wrong, implying (as Baily does above with his testing assertion) that if only a competent government/president were in charge, this disaster wouldn’t have happened. Then on top of that, the president/government heads make some stupid statements that allow the press to declare that the leader is detached from reality.

    1. colorblindkid
      March.12.2020 at 9:53 am

      And, like with Katrina, local and state officials who will be far more responsible for mistakes and causing peoples’ deaths will get away with it because the press is too busy blaming the president (i.e. Ray Nagin, who is currently sitting in prison on like 30 charges or bribery and corruption, yet was reelected after Katrina)

    2. Overt
      March.12.2020 at 9:57 am

      Just to specifically unpack the angle the press is taking. According to the NYT article, if Red Tape had not prevented that washington doctor from testing, we’d have known in early February that many, many people in Washington already had the virus.

      I hate to break it to people, but if Washington general pop already had cases of Wu Flu that early, then it was already too late. Remember that for every person tested, 5-7 people don’t seek medical care because their symptoms are so light. If you live on the west coast, it is likely you have already been in contact with COVID. Testing back in late January wouldn’t change this, because when only one out of 5 infected are getting tested, the virus cannot be contained.

      This was going to happen whether we had testing or not.

      1. Geraje Guzba
        March.12.2020 at 10:05 am

        So … what you’re saying is that you’re against testing and want people to die? Otherwise, admit Trump is evil … and wants people to die.

        ^
        Literally the conversation I have been forced to have over and over and over again with morons.

        1. Overt
          March.12.2020 at 10:11 am

          I know. I was in the discussion yesterday. It is silly.

        2. jcw
          March.12.2020 at 10:16 am

          If “literally” means the absolute opposite of reality. You refused to acknolwedge that testing by it’s very nature reduces the expansion of the virus. If I knew I had the coronavirus, I would self-quarantine. Meaning less people are infected. How is that hard to understand?

          I guess your assumption that every person is like Trump and goes to work sick so he can get better. I reject that assumption as not possible.

          1. Geraje Guzba
            March.12.2020 at 10:20 am

            //You refused to acknolwedge that testing by it’s very nature reduces the expansion of the virus.//

            I refuse to acknowledge that because it is not true, no matter how many times you repeat it.

          2. Overt
            March.12.2020 at 10:23 am

            “You refused to acknolwedge that testing by it’s very nature reduces the expansion of the virus”

            We know from the facts of that article that the virus was already in the General Population. Of Washington. If Washington was already infected, then so was Los Angeles and Silicon Valley, and very likely multiple east coast cities.

            This virus was out of containment and out of control by late January, and testing 10 – 50% of the infected (i.e. the people who showed symptoms and decided to get tested) was not going to measurably slow this virus.

        3. Freddy the Jerk
          March.12.2020 at 10:30 am

          Sorry you’ve been forced to repeat that conversation over and over. You should try punching people in the face more often — I’ve found that habit tends to keep unwanted conversations to a minimum.

    3. Sometimes a Great Notion
      March.12.2020 at 10:11 am

      You should read the Bailey article. It doesn’t mention Trump once. It does criticize the CDC/FDA for their decision to directly control the testing process instead of taking a more hands off approach and allow medical facilities to develop the best test possible. Your basic libertarian, anti-central planning argument; not a wrong government in power argument.

      How Government Red Tape Stymied Testing and Made the Coronavirus Epidemic Worse

      1. Overt
        March.12.2020 at 10:18 am

        I read the article, and you will see my comments in it. And the article was wrong. Fuck, even the HEADLINE is wrong.

        “How Government Red Tape Stymied Testing and Made the Coronavirus Epidemic Worse”

        Bailey is usually precise with his wording, but here he is just off the deep end. The DEFAULT SCENARIO is that the government does nothing. NO testing. NO travel bans. NO information. Just old people and chronic smokers dropping dead left and right for no understandable reason.

        The fact that we didn’t have enough tests for 3-4 weeks didn’t make that situation WORSE. To make it worse, the testing would have had to INCREASE the infections, or the mortality rate over the default scenario. What Bailey actually means is that the lack of tests meant that the epidemic is worse than some hypothetical scenario where the government does everything write with limited knowledge of the current facts- i.e. a scenario that every libertarian should know doesn’t exist.

      2. jcw
        March.12.2020 at 10:18 am

        If they aren’t going to read it as they voraciously comment on the inadequacies of the article in the ARTICLE’s comments section, what makes you think they are going to read it a day later? Even if it’s linked. You optimist you.

      3. Geraje Guzba
        March.12.2020 at 10:21 am

        Even fucking Bailey himself admitted he made a giant leap in his reasoning. Go back and read the comments.

  11. Fist of Etiquette
    March.12.2020 at 9:45 am

    If governments refuse to provide these potentially life saving details…

    BREAKING NEWS: The Libertarian Case for the Surveillance State, Travel Papers

  12. Fist of Etiquette
    March.12.2020 at 9:46 am

    Court: Teenagers edit videos all the time, and “presumably, most of these teenagers have fewer resources than the United States government.”

    But more skill and motivation.

  13. Fist of Etiquette
    March.12.2020 at 9:47 am

    Do you have a First Amendment right to a Slayer-themed license plate?

    That’s it, I’m making my own BUFFY plate.

  14. Fist of Etiquette
    March.12.2020 at 9:48 am

    Instead, they had spent the day bombarding a house that was empty except for Shaniz’s dog, Blue.

    The real target.

  15. JesseAz
    March.12.2020 at 9:48 am

    Of you are under the age of 70 you have virtually nothing to worry about. But please keep panicking.

    1. De Oppresso Liber
      March.12.2020 at 9:58 am

      Please stop spreading misinformation.

      1. JesseAz
        March.12.2020 at 10:03 am

        Average age if death in Italy is 81. Chance of death from Covid 19 for those under 60 is comparable to the flu.

        You push misinformation like trump called covid19 was a hoax. I’ll stick with the numbers.

      2. JesseAz
        March.12.2020 at 10:05 am

        And just to make you look fucking stupid…

        https://i.imgur.com/eGJ3ujS.jpg

        Image from the CDC.

      3. JesseAz
        March.12.2020 at 10:06 am

        And more, even chose a lefty source for you, where they break it down by age.

        https://slate.com/technology/2020/03/coronavirus-mortality-rate-lower-than-we-think.html

        You’re a lying uninformed idiot.

        1. De Oppresso Liber
          March.12.2020 at 10:32 am

          Jesse mad.

          So I should let my kids go to daycare, get corona virus, and then pass it to their grandparents?

          If I had diabetes, heart disease, obesity, or other immune deficiencies, I should get corona virus? No worries right?

          There are a lot of people other than geriatrics who are at risk. From the CDC press statement on the 9th:

          “People with diabetes, heart disease, lung disease and other serious underlying conditions are more likely to develop ‘serious outcomes, including death,’ she said.”

          So stop spreading misinformation, please. This is a time for caution.

  16. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    March.12.2020 at 9:48 am

    Former Kamala Harris press secretary Ian Sams knows the true motivation for the travel ban.

    We’re weeks past the point when suspending travel from Europe could’ve even remotely been seen as a strong measure to prevent coronavirus’ spread. This is Stephen Miller orchestrated xenophobic sleight of hand. We need solutions for the crisis we’re facing at home right now.

    Some people are unaware of this, but the most hardcore white nationalists like Stephen Miller are also xenophobic against Europeans.

    #OpenBorders
    #(EvenDuringAPandemic)

  17. Fist of Etiquette
    March.12.2020 at 9:49 am

    And because no court had explicitly considered these facts, qualified immunity applied.

    God bless catch-22.

  18. Ken Shultz
    March.12.2020 at 9:49 am

    They’re coming after Trump for everything he does and doesn’t do in regards to the coronavirus as well as everything he says or doesn’t say. They’re just hoping to use the virus against him in an election year, and if Trump wins reelection despite their best efforts at smearing everything he thinks or doesn’t think about the virus, it’ll be even funnier than when he won last time.

    P.S. It’s not like the media can propel Biden to a win by focusing on the issues. Biden’s stance on the Green New Deal and Medicare for All are only centrist in relation to Sanders. Of course the news media will try to exploit this virus–just like they’ll exploit a pile of dead bodies in the aftermath of a school shooting. They’re ghouls, and if a million Americans die in this epidemic, we’ll get to see just how ghoulishly low they can go.

    1. $park¥ is the Worst
      March.12.2020 at 9:53 am

      He’s the President, that’s what happens to Presidents. If he doesn’t like it, he shouldn’t have taken the job.

    2. Geraje Guzba
      March.12.2020 at 10:07 am

      Well said, Ken.

      The new motto at Reason is “Everything Trump does is wrong.”

      1. Freddy the Jerk
        March.12.2020 at 10:34 am

        Not new, unless you mean they’re replacing “Orange Man Bad” with it.

  19. JesseAz
    March.12.2020 at 9:50 am

    “so ulterior motives probably aren’t at work here”

    Asides like these make Reason look fucking stupid.

    1. De Oppresso Liber
      March.12.2020 at 10:06 am

      I’m sorry that non cult members find it remarkable when there isn’t an obvious ulterior motive at play with your cult daddy.

      Get fucky with immigration and trade policy, people will start to doubt your given motivations. Muslim ban oops, that’s a “travel ban”. Woops, deported another american citizen. Oh well, browns deserve it. Let’s go after vietnamese grandmas now! They’re a threat to national security, just like Canadian steel.

      See what I mean? This is why a president shouldn’t lie constantly. No one believes statements from trump admin on any topic, including hurricane path predictions, because trump is never truthful.

      Anyone ever read The Boy Who Cried Wolf to you? Go upstairs and ask your mom, nicely, to read it to you.

      1. Geraje Guzba
        March.12.2020 at 10:08 am

        Kill yourself, fuckwad.

      2. JesseAz
        March.12.2020 at 10:13 am

        You realize this makes you look stupid right?

        You go in assuming trump always has an ulterior motive. That makes you the partisan. Not those who take actions or information based on facts on hand.

        You literally admit you are not objective. And attempt to demean those who may be.

        Thank you for admitting it.

      3. JesseAz
        March.12.2020 at 10:18 am

        By the way jeff… for someone who claims to not be a leftist you sure rely on a lot of leftist talking points. Cultists huh? The same adjective choice journalist was pushing a few weeks back? Repeating wapo lie count as fact. Still pushing the trump tower pinging a russian bank nonsense. You sure do push leftist talking points non stop.

        Since mikey is gone I’m going to just call you neutral Jeff.

        1. D-Pizzle
          March.12.2020 at 10:33 am

          My friends in Massachusetts don’t think they’re leftists either because in their world, they are moderates and centrists. They’re almost all Bernie Bro’s and Warren fans.

  20. Fats of Fury
    March.12.2020 at 9:53 am

    How is it that Trump gets all the grief for Coronavirus and President Xi gets none?

    1. Nardz
      March.12.2020 at 10:21 am

      China owns US media

  21. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    March.12.2020 at 9:53 am

    More bad economic news.

    Charles Koch current net worth: $51.4 billion

    Recall that Reason.com frequently criticized Drumpf’s economic policies even when our benefactor had a $58,000,000,000 to $62,000,000,000 net worth. Now because of the #TrumpVirus, Mr. Koch is down over $10 billion this year.

    #DrumpfDepression

  22. Momo Geisha
    March.12.2020 at 9:59 am

    ok another confusion made by your majesty Trump if there’s no -et in the end of his last name. like, you know – trumpet. some musical instrument known to make loud noise or music if use in right way.

  23. Throw MAGA from the Train
    March.12.2020 at 10:00 am

    So I was just at Walmart and all the tp for our bungholes was gone except one brand. If your shit doesn’t sell in an apocalypse might want to rethink your approach.

    1. Don't look at me!
      March.12.2020 at 10:12 am

      Their marketing slogan was “Now with 10% fewer splinters!”

  24. Sevo
    March.12.2020 at 10:05 am

    BTW, Trump also didn’t say “Mother may I?”
    I mean, REALLY!

  25. Geraje Guzba
    March.12.2020 at 10:12 am

    //There’s so much noise surrounding COVID-19 right now that it’s hard to know what to make of things.//

    Then shut the fuck up. Admitting that you have no idea what is happening but still coming to absolutist conclusions about Trump’s supposed failures on every front is nothing less than journalistic malfeasance.

    This is really becoming absurd and pathetic.

    1. Don't look at me!
      March.12.2020 at 10:17 am

      Everything is so confusing! Tell me what to do!

  26. Magnitogorsk
    March.12.2020 at 10:15 am

    What a dumbass. I almost feel bad for his lackeys having to watch their idiot boss go on on live TV and incorrectly tell the whole country we’re shutting down trade with Europe for 30 days

    1. Don't look at me!
      March.12.2020 at 10:18 am

      I’m certain Joe “Bumbles” Biden will do better.

      1. JesseAz
        March.12.2020 at 10:20 am

        You’re full of shit dog face pony soldier. You want to go outside and do some pushups while taking an IQ test?

        1. Don't look at me!
          March.12.2020 at 10:27 am

          I’ll see you on super Thursday!

  27. Rufus The Monocled
    March.12.2020 at 10:27 am

    Despite my comment above, I don’t blame him. He made his play.

    He has to do something politically speaking. Like it or not, the Democrats are going to milk this and he has to respond somehow.

    Pure politics.

Please to post comments