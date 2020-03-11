Coronavirus

COVID-19 Mortality Rate 'Ten Times Worse' than Seasonal Flu, Says Dr. Anthony Fauci

Initial hopes that the public health consequences of the new coronavirus would be mild are fading

|

(Stefani Reynolds/CNP/AdMedia/Newscom)

The World Health Organization declared that the COVID-19 outbreak is now a pandemic. The global health agency defines pandemic as the worldwide spread of a new disease. The spread of COVID-19 caused by the new coronavirus qualifies since it has now been detected in 114 countries infecting nearly 120,000 people and killing about 4,300 of them. The number of diagnosed cases in the U.S. has swelled to more than 1,000.

So how bad will it get? Two days ago President Trump in a tweet compared the current number of deaths from COVID-19 to those stemming from the seasonal flu outbreak. As more data is coming in, the initial hopes that the public health consequences of the spreading coronavirus pandemic would be comparatively mild and similar to the death rates associated with seasonal influenza are fading.

The delay in rolling out a more comprehensive testing regime means that undiagnosed cases are rising. Estimates vary from a few thousand to as many as 50,000 infections among Americans.

At a Congressional hearing this afternoon, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, suggested that COVID-19 is is considerably more dangerous than run-of-the-mill flu. He observed, "The flu has a mortality rate of 0.1 percent. This has a mortality rate of 10 times that. That's the reason I want to emphasize we have to stay ahead of the game in preventing this."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that between 20,000 to 52,000 Americans have succumbed to influenza this season. If Fauci's assessment is correct, that implies that an unmitigated COVID-19 epidemic would end up killing between 200,000 and 520,000 Americans. Consider for comparison that just over 2.8 million Americans died in 2018.

Ronald Bailey is science correspondent at Reason.

  1. Metazoan
    March.11.2020 at 6:05 pm

    A couple of serious questions:

    1) If the virus is so contagious, why so few cases in the US? We’re doing basically nothing to mitigate it.

    2) If #1 is wrong because it is actually spreading everywhere in the US, then isn’t it a lot less disruptive than we think?

    3) What’s the current thought on warm weather and SARS-CoV-2 transmission? That should be coming to the US soon.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      March.11.2020 at 6:29 pm

      1. The US has done almost no testing compared to other countries. I still have hope that the virus will have a relatively low CFR once you take into account the large number of people who have mild to no symptoms which best estimates show to be about 88%.

      2. Still too early to tell. A tangent to this suggest that we’ll be studying Italy’s experience for some years to come once this has blown over.

      3. Don’t know.

      1. Metazoan
        March.11.2020 at 6:36 pm

        Re: 1&2, I think it makes sense for the verdict to be “still too early to tell,” which means that we should all take precautions (but not panic). However, I just find it unusual to simultaneously say that the observed CFR is high–and then starting panicking over it–and also say that the number of cases is dramatically undercounted, which would imply a lower CFR.

        1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
          March.11.2020 at 6:41 pm

          Based on the best science I’ve been able to glean so far is that from an epidemiological standpoint, we’re still in the very early period for this virus. There is no vaccine and according to the data, there is zero community immunity to it. Which means that it’s just that, too early to tell– that as this continues to advance, if it really rips through the population we might discover the CFR is even higher than we know– however I have my doubts because of South Korea’s experience.

          Italy’s experience is more your worst-case scenario with hospitals being overwhelmed, ICU’s unable to take patients, hospitals now tiraging people and deciding who dies and who lives etc, sick and infected healthcare workers being ordered to work because they’re critically low on personnel etc.

          1. Overt
            March.11.2020 at 6:45 pm

            Italy’s average age is like 45 years old- with regions as high as 49. The lesson I suspect we will learn is that if you are a country full of 50+ year olds, expect to be hard hit by viruses that are sufficiently serious for old people.

            1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
              March.11.2020 at 6:54 pm

              Right, and as suggested, Italy suffers from the “regular flu season”, every year, so that suggests this one is particularly nasty.

  2. $parcasmic, a love connection
    March.11.2020 at 6:11 pm

    God damn Bailey, grow a pair and stop telling us what some fucking guy thinks like it’s inviolate.

  3. Square = Circle
    March.11.2020 at 6:17 pm

    it has now been detected in 114 countries infecting nearly 120,000 people and killing about 4,300 of them.

    “The flu has a mortality rate of 0.1 percent. This has a mortality rate of 10 times that.”

    Okay. Now I’m not really a math guy, but my calculator says 4,300 out of 120,000 is 0.35%.

    Now, again, I’m not a math guy, but 0.35% is not 10 times 0.1%, right?

    1. JesseAz
      March.11.2020 at 6:19 pm

      Most Journalists are not math guys. Or else you’d have 1 million dollars if bloomberg simply didn’t run a campaign.

      1. Unicorn Abattoir
        March.11.2020 at 6:28 pm

        He didn’t run much of a campaign. Can I get half?

    2. Dyzalot
      March.11.2020 at 6:27 pm

      You are right, you aren’t a math guy. 4,300 is 3.5% of 120,000

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        March.11.2020 at 6:31 pm

        He’s right, SQ=O

        That’s a 3.5% overall CFR.

        Just quick in the head calc, 1000 is 1% of 100,000. So 4300 is way more than 1% of 120,000.

      2. Earth Skeptic
        March.11.2020 at 6:35 pm

        I think his name gives his math skills away.

      3. Square = Circle
        March.11.2020 at 6:44 pm

        You are right, you aren’t a math guy. 4,300 is 3.5% of 120,000

        Ah. Did you know that decimal points were invented by Arabs to mislead right-thinking people?

  4. Juice
    March.11.2020 at 6:17 pm

    The SARS fatality rate was like 9-10%. This one is like 2-3%. The problem with this one is that it spreads more quickly.

    1. Gaear Grimsrud
      March.11.2020 at 6:30 pm

      In 2009 59 million Americans were infected with Swine flu and 12,000 died. We’re nowhere near the infection rate or fatalities from this one and flu season is winding down.

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        March.11.2020 at 6:57 pm

        I don’t know what the R0 is for Swine flu. Regular flu has an R0 of about 1.3. Thus far, CV19 shows an R0 of between 2 and 3. When talking spread, that’s a dramatic difference, especially when tenths of a point can seriously change the rate of infection.

  5. JesseAz
    March.11.2020 at 6:19 pm

    So 4300 deaths… Flu is already past 20000. PANIC. EVERYBODY PANIC.

    1. JesseAz
      March.11.2020 at 6:20 pm

      And even then, 200k people globally, if literally 10 times worse…. 50+ million people die in a given year. Again. I repeat….. EVERYBODY PANIC.

  6. Ron
    March.11.2020 at 6:20 pm

    I saw one report that said the death rate for standard flue was 1 in 1000 while covid 19 was 3 in 1000 making it a 300% greater chance of dying. True number since 3 is 300% greater than 1 but not a real world interaction of 1 thousanth vs 3 thousanth.

    who wants to play numbers games. I’m not saying Dr. Fauci is wrong but I question everything.

  7. Geraje Guzba
    March.11.2020 at 6:21 pm

    //If Fauci’s assessment is correct, that implies that an unmitigated COVID-19 epidemic would end up killing between 200,000 and 520,000 Americans.//

    That’s a big fucking if. Without knowing how many people are actually infected, we have no business talking about mortality rates.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      March.11.2020 at 6:32 pm

      That’s why testing is important, so we know what the real mortality rate is.

      1. Metazoan
        March.11.2020 at 6:52 pm

        It is critical to test, I agree. But I think GG’s point was that panicking without knowing (as opposed to just taking precautions to try to cover downside risk) is not appropriate.

        1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
          March.11.2020 at 7:02 pm

          I’m holding off on making any grand pronouncements on what the right policy is. The problem we have here is we’re still in the very early stages. Do you wave it off as being no big deal and find yourself in Italy’s situation, or do you take proactive measures, then as you learn more you ratchet them down to match the real threat?

          Any proactive measure for the spread of a pandemic is always going to be a tough pill to swallow. If you’re wrong, you look like a panicky fool. But if you do nothing and you end up in a really nasty situation, no one will be kind to you.

          Personally, I’m trying to weigh the consequences that are currently being taken with the idea that it might hurt, but I’m trying to look at the bigger picture: It likely wouldn’t make ME sick or… dead if I got it, but if I take precautions then I won’t be a vector to infect other people. I guess I do feel some responsibility to protect the skilled nursing facility full of old people.

      2. Geraje Guzba
        March.11.2020 at 7:06 pm

        That is correct. But who are we expected to test? Those that are seriously ill and require urgent medical care? Or anyone that complains of a sore throat and cough? How do we account for that are infected but never present for treatment?

        My visits to the doctor for flu/cold-like symptoms has never included any testing for specific pathogens, as far as I’m aware. It’s usually a five minute chat, a prescription for something my PCP thinks will work based entirely on a physical examination, some nasal spray, and a warning that “if it doesn’t clear up in two weeks, schedule a follow up.”

        This is why I’m skeptical about the claim that a frenetic shift toward more testing is worth the hassle, or that it will give us any information that would help in stemming the spread of the disease.

        1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
          March.11.2020 at 7:15 pm

          I haven’t weighed in on your comments because I’m not an epidemiologist and I see your point in an, on the one hand, on the other hand, kind of way.

          I don’t know how the testing would work. Korea is testing more people per day than the US has tested total. Their CFR is about .3%. So I think a good question would be, how are the South Koreans defining it? Are people literally going to the drive up window with or without symptoms and getting tested?

          I don’t know. I do believe that if you could wave a magic wand and you found out that 400,000 people in the US have or have had CV19 and the CFR is .00002%, then I agree, we can all shut the fuck up and stop panicking. I just don’t know how to do that.

  8. emmanuel
    March.11.2020 at 6:24 pm

    So… ten times .1% equals ….. ready?

    ONE percent! Oh my! will no-one survive?

  9. IceTrey
    March.11.2020 at 6:24 pm

    So the mortality rate is 1%. The average age of that 1% is 81. Should we be ruining the economy of that?

    1. Geraje Guzba
      March.11.2020 at 6:26 pm

      We should at least be blaming Trump for everything. But, just until November.

    2. Juice
      March.11.2020 at 6:33 pm

      It’s really more like 2-3%

    3. Overt
      March.11.2020 at 6:39 pm

      Right, do you know what else is really fucking deadly? Being old. The mortality rate of people who caught “80 years old” is 10% annually. So yeah, this illness for those people is very, very deadly. But then again, so are a lot of things since 1 in ten 80 year olds succumbs to something each year.

  10. Inigo Montoya
    March.11.2020 at 6:24 pm

    I don’t understand how anyone can be confident about a mortality rate, when the number of cases is unknown. Is the “10x the kill rate of flu” based on the current 120,000 confirmed cases worldwide or based on a guesstimate about the many many more people likely infected but not yet diagnosed?

    Also, does anyone know the mortality rate by age group? I’m hearing that children are likely to show zero symptoms, while the elderly face almost certain death. So
    what is the mortality rate by age group so far?

    1. Geraje Guzba
      March.11.2020 at 6:29 pm

      They can’t be confident, and they aren’t. Reason hopes that people won’t ask the simple questions about some very basic math problems inherent in the entire panoply of ever evolving apocalyptic predictions but will readily blame Trump for downplaying something they are intent on blowing entirely out of proportion.

    2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      March.11.2020 at 6:35 pm

      Children are almost completely unaffected. Older adults with comorbidities are hardest hit.

      The issue here is that it’s a bit like the Spanish Flu– I’m not making that comparison to alarm people, but it’s like Spanish Flu in that it’s a “novel” virus, (hence the name) and therefore there’s no background immunity to it. To this day, medical science doesn’t know why the Spanish Flu was so deadly, and it’s a myth that something like it simply “can’t happen again…because modern technology”.

      So
      what is the mortality rate by age group so far?

      I don’t have the numbers in front of me, but as you indicated, pretty much zero for young people, fairly low to reasonable for adults, alarmingly high for the older and infirm.

  11. JFree
    March.11.2020 at 6:24 pm

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that between 20,000 to 52,000 Americans have succumbed to influenza this season.

    In line with your testing article, I hope some of those who died in February of ‘pneumonia’ or ‘influenza’ are tested for Covid-19. Obviously that means existing lab samples not unearthing the dead

    1. JFree
      March.11.2020 at 6:30 pm

      It will also be interesting to see whether the CDC’s weekly influenza report shows the usual ‘off-a-cliff’ decline that usually happens right about now for their ‘influenza-like-illnesses’. Or whether/when that decline morphs into the growing Covid-19 admissions

  12. Unicorn Abattoir
    March.11.2020 at 6:29 pm

    The global health agency defines pandemic as the worldwide spread of a new disease an excuse to advocate for a global government.

    FTFY

  13. Dillinger
    March.11.2020 at 6:32 pm

    if we don’t scare the fuck out of everyone we won’t get moar funds.

  14. Juice
    March.11.2020 at 6:36 pm

    http://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-perspective/2020/02/study-72000-covid-19-patients-finds-23-death-rate

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      March.11.2020 at 6:45 pm

      I’m still hoping that’s high, but even if it’s anywhere near that, that’s way, WAY worse than “just seasonal flu”.

  15. Commenter_XY
    March.11.2020 at 6:44 pm

    Hold a sec. I get that Readership is correctly calling out Bailey.

    Please remember, that 1% mortality is overall. It does not tell the full story. For healthy people under 60, coronavirus is probably not a big deal, and has a low death rate. Over 60, and there are mortality issues; meaning, mortality goes up – way up. Over 80, the mortality rate is ~15%. Over 70, the mortality rate is ~8%. Over 60, the mortality rate is ~4%. This differs from the Spanish Flu, which preferentially killed young people.

    Pre-existing hypertension is very bad. Other pre-existing conditions like diabetes, obesity, COPD are very bad. For those with autoimmune disorders, there is scant data but it stands to reason you’re at significantly higher risk. Currently, the recommendation is to self-isolate.

    COVID-19 (SARS-nCov-2) is a very serious public health threat. That is not scare-mongering. That is objective reality. There are things we can do to lower the risk.

    I put these in the form of The 10 Commandments to Avoid Getting COVID-19.

    One, Thou shalt wash thy hands! (your Mother was right!)
    Two, Thou shalt cough into a tissue, immediately toss tissue into trash. And thou shalt immediately do commandment #1.
    Three, Thou shalt not hug, kiss, or handshake out in public
    Four, Thou shalt avoid large crowds
    Five, Thou shalt avoid mass transit, planes, trains, and cruise ships
    Six, Thou shalt change thy shopping routine to off-hours, when there are few people around
    Seven, Thou shalt ditch the sit-down restaurants for take-out
    Eight, Remember to stock up on food to ride out a month; thou canst eat beans & rice for a month. (but it sort of sucks)
    Nine, Thou shalt obtain ingredients for homemade hand sanitizer. Very easy to make
    And Ten, Thou shalt use thy brain and think! This is your greatest asset.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      March.11.2020 at 6:46 pm

      Five, Thou shalt avoid mass transit

      Urban planners most annoyed.

      1. Commenter_XY
        March.11.2020 at 6:48 pm

        Yeah, they can blow me = the annoyed urban planners

    2. Commenter_XY
      March.11.2020 at 6:47 pm

      Shit…I forgot to add…and thou shalt keep thy hands off thy face! to commandment #3. 🙂

  16. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    March.11.2020 at 6:49 pm

    It’s important to remember that in “normal flu season” they’ll shut down entire schools over Norovirus. A well known, common virus strain that is HIGHLY infectious and gives people some seriously miserable symptoms.

    The problem with CV19 is that its infectivity is similar to Norovirus. Highly infectious, surrounded by a protein shell that allows it to live on surfaces for days etc. I’m trying to figure out how America would respond of Norovirus were ripping through the population at the speed this one is.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      March.11.2020 at 6:51 pm

      And further on Norovirus, it affects millions a year and only about 500 – 800 people die of it per year. Yet again, they’ll close an entire school district over it.

    2. Commenter_XY
      March.11.2020 at 6:53 pm

      It would be pretty shitty, no doubt = I’m trying to figure out how America would respond of Norovirus were ripping through the population at the speed this one is.

  17. Chute_Me
    March.11.2020 at 7:01 pm

    It seems the mortality numbers are useless unless we know the rate of infection. Since most cases are said to be mild, we may never know the rate. But really, mortality is not the problem, so stop scaring people. The problem is the number of people infected AT THE SAME TIME. The reason flu is mostly shrugged off is because it unwinds slowly enough that people get sick, stay home a few days, most get better and go back to business, a few get hospitalized, in a rolling drama that lasts 4-5 months. This novel beast overwhelmed Wuhan and is now overwhelming Lombardy. Thousands of people got extremely sick within a couple of weeks, and the health system was unable to care for them. If that happens in any major US city, God help us. Who cares how many tests come back positive?? What matters is how many urgently sick people the system can handle at one time — and it won’t matter if it’s cancer or cardiac arrest or coronavirus.

    1. Geraje Guzba
      March.11.2020 at 7:17 pm

      Contingency plans should exist to address the rapid spread of an easily communicable, and sometimes fatal, viral infection. I agree this should be the primary concern. You have to be able to roll with the punch. At the end of the day, you can’t prevent all ships from sinking but you can prepare to have enough life boats.

      COVID-19 is a lifeboat problem.

  18. Rich
    March.11.2020 at 7:19 pm

    Consider for comparison that just over 2.8 million Americans died in 2018.

    So just being alive has a 2.8 million / 328 million = 0.85 % mortality rate.

