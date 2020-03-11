Coronavirus

Trump Administration Swears Proposed Hotel, Airline, Cruise Bailout Is Totally Not a Bailout

Actually, it's a bailout.

|

dpaphotosfour458801
(Stefani Reynolds/picture alliance / Consolidated/Newscom)

The White House and congressional Democrats are reportedly set to pass a short-term relief package to protect some politically favored industries from incurring financial losses due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Just don't call it a bailout, says Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

"This is not a bailout," Mnuchin said, according to The Washington Post's Jeff Stein. "This is considering providing certain things for certain industries. Airlines, hotels, cruise lines."

So you might say it's a bailout.

The specifics of the package have not yet been released, but Mnuchin says the two sides have been talking about a smaller aid package aimed at "businesses and workers" that may be particularly hard-hit by the expected economic downturn triggered by the disease. He compared it to the type of disaster relief bill Congress might typically pass in the wake of a natural disaster like a hurricane.

There's no price tag on the deal, which is still being negotiated, but The Wall Street Journal reports that lawmakers expect it to be "in the billions."

And that's just the start.

"This package isn't going to include everything," Mnuchin said Wednesday. "This is round one. We'll be back for more."

As foolish as a bailout for the leisure industry might be, it also might be the least bad option currently on the table. Politico reports that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has squashed Trump's initial coronavirus stimulus proposal: a payroll tax holiday that would extend through November.

Fiscally, a payroll tax cut would be utterly irresponsible. The payroll tax funds Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid—all of which Trump has sworn to protect from cuts. That means his proposed payroll tax cut would only add to the shortfalls already facing those entitlement programs. According to the Tax Foundation, a nonpartisan tax policy center, Trump's proposed payroll tax holiday would reduce revenues by $900 billion between April and November.

And it would probably fail as a way to stimulate an economy hobbled by a pandemic anyway. Because the economic shock from the coronavirus is likely to be a supply-side disruption, stimulating demand—and that's what a tax cut would try to do—would be of limited use.

"Big tax cuts—such as the proposed employee payroll tax cut—seem an expensive blunt instrument for alleviating distress," writes Ryan Bourne, an economist with the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank. "If social distancing is necessary, we don't want employees out spending more money because they have more in their pockets."

The timing is also pretty convenient if you were, say, a president running for re-election who has been pushing for a payroll tax cut since well before the coronavirus outbreak began. Tax cuts are great, of course, but they have to be accompanied by spending cuts (which this wouldn't be) and tax policy should not be dictated by how it will affect the president's poll numbers.

There is one worthwhile tax policy idea under consideration, however. Mnuchin said Wednesday that the administration is considering a plan to postpone the April 15 income tax deadline. Not requiring Americans to pay their taxes on time would keep an estimated $200 billion in the economy—rather than having it vacuumed up by the government—and the fact that those tax bills would still be due at a later date means this approach wouldn't add to the deficit.

Another good idea would be for the Trump administration to lift the tariffs it has imposed on steel, aluminum, and imports from China. Politico reported Wednesday that business and industry groups are lobbying Congress and the White House to include tariff relief in any coronavirus stimulus package. Some House Democrats have already climbed aboard the effort, according to a report from Inside Trade.

On one hand, yes, this is just another example of a politician or interest group using the coronavirus as an excuse to pass policies they already wanted. On the other, lifting the tariffs would be a big economic boost that comes without any of the downsides of cutting the payroll tax.

The only problem? The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, Politico reports, "was not receptive" to the tariff-cutting plan. Of course.

But none of this should be a surprise. The Trump administration says China is paying for the tariffs, despite all available evidence to the contrary. They said the 2017 tax cuts would pay for themselves without spending cuts, but that didn't happen.

Now Mnuchin says a bailout isn't a bailout. Don't buy that either.

NEXT: Washington Governor's Emergency Order Banning Gatherings of 250 or More People

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Geraje Guzba
    March.11.2020 at 3:19 pm

    Everything Trump does is wrong! Open the borders! Get rid of the tariffs! This way people can finally go out and buy that bottle of Scotch that they previously couldn’t afford!

    1. jcw
      March.11.2020 at 3:47 pm

      This just in. Guzba for bailouts. Radically conversative Guzba wants to funnel money from your pocket to Delta or maybe Trump Hotel or some company really worthy.

      1. Geraje Guzba
        March.11.2020 at 4:14 pm

        Stop pretending you pay taxes. The only thing in your pocket is ball hair and lint.

    2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      March.11.2020 at 3:56 pm

      He’s a politician. Of course everything he does is wrong.

      You, on the other hand, seem to think that any criticism of Trump is criticism of everything Trump does.

      1. Geraje Guzba
        March.11.2020 at 4:08 pm

        Well, when Reason criticizes literally everything Trump does, criticism of Trump becomes criticism of everything Trump does.

  2. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
    March.11.2020 at 3:20 pm

    Trump’s proposed payroll tax holiday would reduce revenues by $900 billion between April and November.

    But The Dotard LOVES deficits! He is the self-proclaimed ‘King of Debt’!

  3. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
    March.11.2020 at 3:24 pm

    Politico reported Wednesday that business and industry groups are lobbying Congress and the White House to include tariff relief in any coronavirus stimulus package.

    BUT The Dotard LOVES TARIFFS!

  4. MiloMinderbinder
    March.11.2020 at 3:28 pm

    People are told to have an emergency savings fund to cover 6 (9 or 12) months of expenses. What’s the advice for businesses?

    1. wearingit
      March.11.2020 at 3:48 pm

      Very good point.

    2. Rossami
      March.11.2020 at 3:52 pm

      Generally about the same, though it varies by industry. Having too little makes you vulnerable to bankruptcy merely because of short-term cash flow fluctuations. Having too much makes you a take-over target. 6-9 months of operating expenses is a decent rule of thumb for cash management.

  5. Jerryskids
    March.11.2020 at 3:41 pm

    It’s not a tumor bailout! Bailouts are when you give money to businesses that do shitty things, this is giving money to businesses that have had shitty things done unto them. It’s not these businesses fault that shitty things happened to them so of course the taxpayers should be on the hook for making them whole because it wasn’t the taxpayers fault, either.

    Hmm, now that I say it, it doesn’t seem to make as much sense as when I first thought it. I’m sure somebody will be along shortly to explain why I should pay for something that’s not my fault just because it wasn’t somebody else’s fault, either.

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion
      March.11.2020 at 3:55 pm

      Something, something… that’s the cost of living in a free society.

  6. TrickyVic (old school)
    March.11.2020 at 3:42 pm

    I blame justice “a tax isn’t really a tax” Roberts.

    This kind of it isn’t when it is, is how the ACA survived.

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion
      March.11.2020 at 3:56 pm

      Some people did something.

  7. wearingit
    March.11.2020 at 3:50 pm

    Salient point- consumers having more money isn’t gonna make a difference in the face of a pandemic. Not like all of a sudden sports games will then allow spectators or people will be convinced to go to non-existent conferences, etc.

    Give it up Keynesians- some things are out of your control and throwing money away for no reason doesn’t make sense.

  8. AlbertP
    March.11.2020 at 3:54 pm

    “‘…Airlines, hotels, cruise lines…”’ take a hit anytime the economy gets a shakeup, no matter the reason for the shake up: for most people, the first things they cut from their budget is money for holidays and vacations, hence the hurt for these industries. I am thinking that these industries already know this and plan accordingly.

    Or shall we just start bailing out these (or other) industries every time the economy hiccups… just… because….?

Please to post comments