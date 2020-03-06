Liberty & Law Center Free Speech Clinic Seeks Free Speech Fellow

The Liberty and Law Center at the Antonin Scalia Law School is looking for a Free Speech Clinic Fellow to run its Free Speech Clinic for law students, which was launched in Fall of 2018. The Free Speech Clinic Fellow will collaborate with the Clinic Director to manage, instruct, and support the activities of the Free Speech Clinic. It is anticipated that the Clinic will focus on two core First Amendment objectives: (1) litigating and supporting cases and other legal proceedings that further the cause of free speech; and (2) training a group of future lawyers who want to advance their knowledge of the status of freedom of speech in the United States, and seek practical training in protecting freedom of speech. The position will start in Summer 2020, and is for one year, renewable for an additional year.

Duties:

At the direction of the Clinic Director and the Center's leadership, the Fellow's responsibilities include but are not limited to:

 Serve as the day-to-day manager of the Clinic.

 Provide supervision and instruction to students in the Clinic, including feedback, mentoring, and training.

 Solicit and manage ongoing cases, ensuring that the work is done in a timely and professional manner.

 Assist with the organization and teaching of the Clinic, focusing on substantive knowledge of First Amendment doctrine and the litigation process, as well as effective legal writing, advocacy, and client relations skills.

 Develop the focus of cases the Clinic will work on, including developing and maintaining relationships with public interest law firms with which the Clinic expects to collaborate.

 Assist in managing the marketing and promotion of the Clinic.

 Initiate Clinic and free speech focused events for Clinic students and the larger community.

Qualifications:

Required qualifications:

 A juris doctor;

 License to practice law in Virginia, or ability to obtain a Virginia bar license within a short timeframe;

 Either (1) At least one year of litigation experience; or (2) a demonstrated interest in constitutional law and public interest litigation; and

 Highly self-motivated and detail-oriented with an ability to advance projects in a self-directed way.

Desired qualifications and skills:

 A strong interest in freedom of speech and the First Amendment;

 2 or more years of relevant experience;

 Demonstrated ability to collaborate with others and execute projects;

 Strong analytical and research skills; and

 Strong spoken and written communication skills.

Apply at position FA23FZ https://jobs.gmu.edu. You can also shoot me an email at dbernste@gmu.edu if you want more information or to let me know you applied. Salary is in the range of similar fellowships.