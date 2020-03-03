Super Tuesday

Tulsi Gabbard Wins a Delegate. The DNC Might Still Keep Her Off the Debate Stage.

The anti-war candidate's scoring of a delegate in American Samoa might earn her a spot on in the next Democratic debate.

|

reason-tulsi
(R4229/picture alliance / Jeff J. Newma/Newscom)

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard's (D–Hawaii) presidential campaign hasn't made a lot of headlines lately. Until today! The Hawaiian representative has just won her first delegate.

Gabbard scored 103 of the 351 votes cast in the American Samoa caucus. At just shy of 30 percent of the vote, that is enough to win her one of the island territory's six delegates.

That wasn't enough for Gabbard to win the caucus outright. Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg won 49.9 percent of the vote, giving him four delegates.

It's still a victory for Gabbard's long-shot presidential bid that's so far failed to expand outside an eclectic base of voters who have responded to the candidate's laser-like focus on opposing intervention abroad.

Winning a delegate has an added benefit for Gabbard. It might earn her a spot on the next Democratic debate.

Already, staffers for the Democratic National Committee are throwing cold water on that idea, saying the threshold for future debates will be raised.

It would be a shame to keep Gabbard off the stage. Despite her failure to gain traction with voters, Gabbard's presence at the debates has allowed her to inject an anti-war message into conversations that have focused almost entirely on domestic issues.

If allowed onstage, she could even reprise her role as debate stage assassin, issuing devastating takedowns of other candidates. (It happened to Kamala Harris. It could happen to you, Michael Bloomberg.)

NEXT: More on Steve Farzam, L.A. Businessman Accused of Using Forged Court Order ...

Christian Britschgi is an associate editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Sevo
    March.3.2020 at 9:51 pm

    “…Despite her failure to gain traction with voters, Gabbard’s presence at the debates has allowed her to inject an anti-war message into conversations that have focused almost entirely on domestic issues.”

    Looks like Trump might have stolen a march on her.

  2. Echospinner
    March.3.2020 at 9:52 pm

    That’s my girl. You go get ‘em.

    (Listens to Mary Tyler Moore show theme song)

  3. Fats of Fury
    March.3.2020 at 9:56 pm

    Bloomberg bought won Samoa.

    1. Sevo
      March.3.2020 at 10:03 pm

      He needs beefy gardeners.

  4. spork
    March.3.2020 at 10:00 pm

    FIRE TORPEDOS
    SINK USS GABBARD
    SHE’S GONE… rouge.

  5. John C. Randolph
    March.3.2020 at 10:11 pm

    She’s wrong on so many things, but she’s the only one in the clown car who isn’t an absolute scumbag on a personal level.

    The DNC of course, will never forgive her for gutting Willie Brown’s whore, but she did them a huge favor by taking that narc down.

    -jcr

  6. Sevo
    March.3.2020 at 10:11 pm

    Missing a bunch of precincts and all of CA, but it seems Bloomies ad blitz once again shows buying elections is tough.
    Biden seems to be the fave among ‘moderate Ds’; they’re hoping he can beat Trump and deliver an inaugural address without sniffing the hair of some woman standing next to him.

    1. Jerryskids
      March.3.2020 at 10:34 pm

      Considering that Bloomberg has done almost nothing but spend money, I actually think he’s done pretty well. I hear a lot of pundits scoffing at his ads because they’re such outrageous lies about all the wonderful things he’s done, but for most people who have no idea who he is, his ads are all they know about him. And as long as he keeps a personal low profile that’s all they’ll ever know. If he can get a significant chunk of delegates – as he appears to be doing – he’s going to muscle Warren out of third place and in a brokered convention third place is going to be a sweet spot to be sitting in.

      Well, until you remember it’s third place in a race to get your ass handed to you by Trump.

  7. Throw MAGA from the Train
    March.3.2020 at 10:12 pm

    Biden is kicking ass. Thank god.

    1. Chipper Morning Wood
      March.3.2020 at 10:22 pm

      ok, your username made me laugh

    2. Fats of Fury
      March.3.2020 at 10:35 pm

      Biden couldn’t get his leg that high.

  8. Nonstopdrivel
    March.3.2020 at 10:13 pm

    Meanwhile, in the great state of North Carolina, No Preference leads the Libertarian Party primary at 27.98% of the votes with about 60% of precincts reporting.

  9. StackOfCoins
    March.3.2020 at 10:24 pm

    If allowed onstage, she could even reprise her role as debate stage assassin, issuing devastating takedowns of other candidates. (It happened to Kamala Harris. It could happen to you, Michael Bloomberg.)

    This is exactly the reason the DNC would prefer to keep her off the stage. That and the fact they fucking love endless conflict as much as the GOP does.

  10. Steelhammr
    March.3.2020 at 10:26 pm

    Gabbard is clearly the most feared candidate as measured by the inattention the media goes out of its way to enforce. This concept of viability is anti democratic and exposes those who invent reasons to deny the public from hearing certain voices as frauds. The issues and perspective Tulsi Gabbard brings to fore are authentically representative of the vast majority of working class people in the USA.

    1. StackOfCoins
      March.3.2020 at 10:35 pm

      A veteran urging us to scale back our commitments abroad is, indeed, beyond the pale for the pro-war establishment. Imagine if she were president and could actually end those wars.

Please to post comments