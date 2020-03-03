Federal Court Invalidates "Lake Erie Bill of Rights"

Last year, voters in Toledo, Ohio passed a ballot initiative purporting to enact a "bill of rights" for Lake Erie as a part of the city's charter. The so-called "Lake Erie Bill of Rights" or LEBOR declared that "Lake Erie, and the Lake Erie watershed, possess the right to exist, flourish and naturally evolve." Accordingly, LEBOR sought to prohibit environmental contamination and prohibit activities that harmed the ecological integrity of the lake and purported to authorize citizen suits to effectuate its prohibitions.

The idea behind LEBOR was always a bit fanciful, particularly insofar as the initiative's sponsors thought that voters in a single municipality could assert rights on behalf of broader ecosystems and waive away the trade-offs inherent in declaring that particular resources must be used in particular ways. Now LEBOR is no more.

Last week, a federal district court judge in Ohio declared the LEBOR to be "unconstitutionally vague" and beyond "the power of municipal government in Ohio." In Drewes Farms Partnership v. Toledo, Judge Jack Zouhary explained: