Brickbat: Bad Grooming

The British government is refusing to release research it conducted into so-called grooming gangs, which sexually exploit young girls. The government says releasing the information would not be in the "public interest." Officials say the information will only be used internally for policy making. "In addition, the information could be misleading if made public and used out of context," the government said in a letter to The Independent newspaper. The Independent reports that authorities identified 19,000 suspected victims of child exploitation just in 2019.