Federal Immigration Raids in 'Sanctuary Cities' Have Conservatives Abandoning Federalism

Apparently, conservatives believe in states' rights, except when they don't.

(Mark Hirsch/Rapport Press/Newscom)

The Trump administration is continuing its fight against those sanctuary cities in California and elsewhere that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities who seek to deport illegal immigrants. The term is vague, and policies vary, but these localities won't hand over these immigrants for deportation if they've been detained for low-level crimes.

The president blasted these places in his State of the Union address, and has supported various policies from withholding federal funds to allowing crime victims to sue jurisdictions that release illegal immigrants who later commit a crime. The former was halted by the courts and the latter is a proposal that is unlikely to pass the Democratic-controlled House.

The latest: The administration is sending SWAT-like teams of ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) agents to cities including San Francisco, Boston and New Orleans to seek out illegal immigrants. Their argument is that if cities won't cooperate with deportations, then the federal government has little choice but to take a heavy-handed approach.

Local officials have pushed back. "We are not any safer if an entire segment of our population is afraid to report crimes to local law enforcement," noted Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva. As with all of these anti-illegal-immigration policies, the public gets to watch legislatures, bureaucrats and courts sort through this disputatious mess.

My Republican friends mostly want the feds to operate freely within the states, which turns a classic conservative principle on its head. The Right traditionally favored states' rights, as embodied in the Constitution's 10th amendment: "The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people."

Yes, I know immigration law is a federal prerogative, but it's more complicated than it seems. States have every right to place limits on the behavior of authorities under their command.  California, for instance, has passed three major—and constitutionally acceptable—laws that restrict local governments and private employers from cooperating with ICE.

Apparently, conservatives believe in states' rights, except when they don't. That's the mirror image of liberals, who oppose states' rights, except when they do. Please don't tell me that states don't have rights. Of course, they don't. They have powers. But "states' rights" is shorthand for federalism—a founding principle that protects our freedom by dividing government authority.

We don't want a dictator or a national government that simply imposes its will on us. We're supposed to be a self-governing people, who elect our own representatives. They govern—for good or ill, and mostly for ill in California—and within their lanes of authority. As a rule of thumb, states may govern as they choose unless they choose to intrude on our constitutional rights by, say, banning guns, restricting free speech or, as the Southern states had done, depriving an entire group of its civil rights.

In other words, California and its cities have every reason to limit the ability of the feds to round up people who are living (even illegally) within our state's boundaries. I like the concept of sanctuary cities, for reasons that the L.A. sheriff noted in his statement, even if I think some cities, such as San Francisco, go too far and put ideology ahead of public safety. But, as a matter of principle, it's a good thing—and a longstanding American tradition—when states resist federal intrusion.

I also believe ICE has the right to conduct its latest deployment under the doctrine of federalism. Nevertheless, it's a wrongheaded policy that undermines other American notions of liberty. In a free society, people shouldn't have to show their papers, submit to searches without a warrant, or fear having SWAT teams conduct no-knock raids. I'm much less worried about the presence of illegal immigrants than the presence of virtual standing armies.

"This War on Immigration isn't just swallowing up the liberties of immigrants," wrote Shikha Dalmia in a 2018 Reason article, "but also of … red-blooded Americans. Arizona … has created criminal squads to raid employers suspected of having undocumented workers in their employ." She noted that "border-town residents are forced to go through porter patrol checkpoints just to take their kids to the dentist."

I've seen similar actions in California. Do we want to live in this kind of society? Last week, I was shortly detained by police because I was taking photographs of a public structure from a public access road. It wasn't a big deal, but it bothered me that I was "asked" by an officer to show him my photographs.

I'm tired of the surveillance cameras, militarized police forces, checkpoints and all the other police-state nonsense that forces us to behave like sheep rather than free citizens. I'd love to live in a city that provided real sanctuary from endless government intrusions, whether they are imposed by local, state or federal governments.

This column was first published in the Orange County Register.

Steven Greenhut is western region director for the R Street Institute and was previously the Union-Tribune's California columnist.

  1. Ra's al Gore
    February.28.2020 at 8:14 am

    If someone not here legally is considered a ‘resident’ for census purposes, that impacts how many congressional seats and electoral college votes a state gets. If the law isn’t applied evenly, my vote is diluted by states that encourage lawbreaking.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      February.28.2020 at 8:17 am

      That, and I believe immigration and naturalization are actual Federal powers. CA cannot have its own tariffs or its own immigration laws.

      1. Leo Kovalensky II
        February.28.2020 at 8:24 am

        Naturalization is not immigration. They shouldn’t even be related, in my opinion.

        1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
          February.28.2020 at 8:27 am

          They aren’t. One is in the Constitution, the other isn’t. Talk about originalism — there were no immigration laws for the first 100 years.

  2. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    February.28.2020 at 8:15 am

    As my favorite libertarian writer Shikha Dalmia has noted, enforcing a national border is morally comparable to enforcing fugitive slave laws. The good news is we’re less than a year away from 100% open borders. That’s because a Democratic candidate will win in November, and in January will immediately begin implementing Charles Koch’s immigration agenda.

    #VoteDemocratForOpenBorders
    #ImmigrationAboveAll

  3. Leo Kovalensky II
    February.28.2020 at 8:20 am

    We should encourage more states using their powers to protect individual liberty.

    I suspect the debate would be completely reversed if there were a federal assault rifle ban and states didn’t allow the feds to enforce it within their borders. Or if there were federal hate speech laws and a state protected the free speech rights of the people within its borders.

    Individual rights uber alles. The states and localities have just as much responsibility to their people to protect their rights as any level of government.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      February.28.2020 at 8:24 am

      Can CA unilaterally declare someone a US citizen, or is that sort of thing explicitly a Federal power?

      1. Leo Kovalensky II
        February.28.2020 at 8:36 am

        Explicitly a Federal power. Naturalization and immigration are different things.

    2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      February.28.2020 at 8:29 am

      States don’t use their powers to protect individual liberties, they use their power to usurp individual liberties for their own purposes.

      There is little difference between state and federal governments. Both have usurped individual liberties far beyond what created the Declaration of Independence.

      1. Leo Kovalensky II
        February.28.2020 at 8:39 am

        I don’t disagree with your assessment of reality. But what is certainly isn’t what should be.

        The one or two times that states get it right, even if by chance, doesn’t mean we shouldn’t support it. And don’t get me wrong, I’m not naive to think that sanctuary states or cities care one iota about individual liberty. This is certainly about political expediency. But that doesn’t make it wrong on principle.

  4. sarcasmic
    February.28.2020 at 8:23 am

    In a free society, people shouldn’t have to show their papers, submit to searches without a warrant, or fear having SWAT teams conduct no-knock raids. I’m much less worried about the presence of illegal immigrants than the presence of virtual standing armies.

    Yeah, well, that ship has sailed. Virtual standing armies are here to stay. So we may as well use them to round up foreigners who dared to cross lines on a map without permission, or who allowed their permission to expire. After all, this is America! The land of the Free to Ask Permission and Obey Commands!

  5. SQRLSY One
    February.28.2020 at 8:24 am

    Yes, as the article points out, “sanctuary city” is a VERY loose term. In my small hometown (Bungabuggabong, New Guatemala, a gringo state SOOO small, most people don’t even know of it, sandwiched between New Mexico and Arid-Zona)… The city government, in the face of long lists of ICE excesses, has pass a new law (actually more so a resolution)…

    1) It shall not be a violation of any local laws, if you press an elevator button for a person w/o first asking for “papers please”. As a mere “resolution” (a recommendation only; no enactment of any local-government force), citizens and residents of Bungabuggabong are encouraged to remain civil to one another, w/o constantly asking one another for “papers please”.

    Is Bungabuggabong a “sanctuary city”?

  6. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    February.28.2020 at 8:25 am

    Whether they believe in state or federal rights is a minor quibble; both believe in government rights, and I don’t mean powers. Statists (including Trumpistas, who certainly are statists) do not believe in individual rights very much at all, except when their moral objections are too small to worry about at the moment and the financial gains are too small to worry about at the moment.

  7. Moderation4ever
    February.28.2020 at 8:26 am

    I would note that what Mr. Greenhut is describing is not uncommon. We often see political parties supporting power in the level of government that they control. In Wisconsin it was often heard that Madison, the capital city, should not dictate counties and cities in the rest of the state. That changed when Republicans gained control of the Governor’s Office and the Legislature in 2010. Local governments were now expected to be subservient to the state. I am sure that the conservative attitudes about state authority will flip back when the President is a Democrat.

    1. sarcasmic
      February.28.2020 at 8:39 am

      That changed when Republicans gained control of the Governor’s Office and the Legislature in 2010. Local governments were now expected to be subservient to the state.

      Lincoln would approve.

  8. Ken Shultz
    February.28.2020 at 8:30 am

    I’m not sure a strict interpretation of federalism leads to the same conclusions as Greenhut.

    We’re so accustomed to worrying about the federal government stepping on the rights of states, but it’s entirely possible for the states to overstep their bounds, as well. If we’re talking about a power that is specifically enumerated to Congress, cries of “federalism” don’t justify the states usurping the power of the federal government. Meanwhile, the power to set the rules of naturalization is specifically enumerated to Congress in the same place as the power to declare war.

    If sanctuary states were to declare war on foreign countries or make treaties with foreign countries, they would be overstepping the boundaries of federalism. If sanctuary states or cities are right to defy the federal government on one of the federal government’s enumerated powers, it isn’t because of federalism. It’s because of something else.

  9. Reshufflex
    February.28.2020 at 8:35 am

    Federalism has never stood for the proposition that states can retard the expressed powers of the feds.

Please to post comments