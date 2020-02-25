Regulation

Trump's War on Whisky Is a Dram Shame

Whisky has become collateral damage in a long-running spat between the U.S. and the E.U. over subsidies to airplane manufacturers.

While the Trump administration's tariffs on steel, aluminum, and Chinese-made goods have earned most of the headlines, another more obscure set of Trump-backed import duties are hitting Americans squarely in the booze.

Since October, the U.S. has charged a new 25 percent tariff on single malt Scotch whisky, part of a broader set of levies targeting hundreds of European cultural items, including Italian pasta, German ham, and English wool. The 25 percent tariff is expected to cause scotch exports to the United States to drop by 20 percent over a year, according to the Scotch Whisky Association. "Consumer choice will diminish and Scotch whisky companies will start to lose market share," says Karen Betts, the trade group's executive director.

Practically, the tariff means that what used to be a $40 bottle of scotch is now going to set you back more than $50. Smaller distilleries will be particularly hard hit because the tariff specifically targets single malt Scotch whisky; blended varieties like those ones sold by most major brands are exempt, so those prices will remain the same. Some small-batch producers, like Fife-based Kingsbarns Distillery, are delaying plans to tap into the lucrative (and growing) U.S. market because of the new tariffs, according to Whisky Advocate, an industry publication.

Trump has repeatedly reached for tariffs—which are nothing more than taxes paid by American importers and consumers—in a misguided attempt to force other countries to negotiate trade deals with the U.S. But the scotch tariffs are somewhat separate from the current administration's myriad trade wars.

Whisky has become collateral damage in a long-running spat between the U.S. and the European Union (E.U.) over subsidies to airplane manufacturers. The World Trade Organization gave the U.S. permission to impose tariffs on some E.U. exports last year after the U.S. claimed Airbus was being unfairly subsidized by the French government. The main rival of Airbus is, of course, Washington-based Boeing, a heavy hitter in American politics that's also the recipient of generous corporate welfare.

The whole episode demonstrates the foolishness of tariffs. American consumers of whisky, wine, and wool are not subsidizing Airbus. Yet people and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic are being punished simply for trying to amicably trade what they have for what they want.

Whiskey distillers have always had to account for the "angel's share"—small amounts lost to evaporation during aging. Thanks to the Trump administration, now they have to plan for the taxman's cut too.

  1. Eddy
    February.25.2020 at 6:25 am

    If the endgame if a freer-trade agreement, I can see the usefulness of a trade war.

    If it’s protectionism for its own sake, I’m not so hot for it.

    Whiskey river, don’t run dry
    You’re all I’ve got, take care of me

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0k9SjMpAxRM

  2. Geraje Guzba
    February.25.2020 at 6:43 am

    An odd take considering that Scotch is one of the most fiercely government protected and regulated products in the world. We can make Scotch in the states …. if only ….

    1. Gray_Jay
      February.25.2020 at 7:06 am

      There are plenty of single malt whiskies made by various hipsters and the like. Some are even smokey. They’re often as high or higher priced than the Scotch equivalent though. And while, for my taste, the best Cognac style brandy is made in California, there isn’t a Lagavulin-equivalent I’ve found yet in the States. Or anywhere else. Japan’s whiskies are even sillier priced.

      Further, it’s hard to make 12 year old Scotch without waiting 12 years, which a lot of these little producers can’t do. To be fair, the big boys in Scotch have figured this out also, which is why you see way more branded styles under a label than you used to. With no mention of the age of the spirit at all.

      Finally, why is the attitude of these articles so angry at the US for instituting a reciprocal tariff, and never, I mean never, questioning the EU (or Japan, or China…) about the EU getting rid of its protective tariff? At least the 100 percent tariff appears to be shelved for the time being.

      1. Geraje Guzba
        February.25.2020 at 7:22 am

        I’m not saying making Scotch is easy, but it can be done. My comment was in accordance with the sentiment you expressed in your last paragraph. Reason staff and many libertarians seem to genuinely believe that the world is rife with Brooklyn style hipsters looking to export their unique, entirely unregulated products made in absolutely free markets … if only it wasn’t for the orange man.

        It’s delusional. There is no free market “out there.”

