Death Penalty

Tennessee Executes Nick Sutton, Despite Protests from Prison Guards and the Victims' Families

"Nick Sutton has gone from a life-taker to a life-saver," read a clemency petition filed by corrections staff, the families of several victims, and five of the jurors who sentenced him to death.

|

Nick Sutton
(The Family of Nick Sutton)

Tennessee has executed Nicholas Todd Sutton, a man who guards once described as living proof "of the possibility of rehabilitation and the power of redemption."

Sutton was convicted of four murders committed when he was in his late teens and early twenties. His victims were Dorothy Sutton (his paternal grandmother), Charles Almon, John Large, and a fellow prisoner, Carl Estep. Despite this history, seven correctional officers and personnel, the families of three of his victims, and five jurors who sentenced him to death filed a clemency petition asking Gov. Bill Lee to commute his sentence to life in prison.

"Nick Sutton has gone from a life-taker to a life-saver," the petition declared. Sutton stepped in to save the lives of at least five people while behind bars, including the life of a guard who was confronted by armed inmates during a prison riot.

The governor announced on Wednesday that he would not intervene in the execution. Sutton was electrocuted to death on Thursday night. For his final meal, Sutton had fried pork chops, mashed potatoes and gravy, and peach pie with vanilla ice cream.

Reactions to the execution were mixed. Though the families of Dorothy Sutton, Charles Almon, and Carl Estep supported Sutton's clemency petition, the sister of John Large made a statement supporting his execution.

"John was denied the opportunity to live a full life with a family of his own," wrote Amy Large Cook. "My children were denied meeting a wonderful man who would have spoiled them rotten and loved them with all his heart. He suffered a terrible and horrific death. And for that, I will never forgive Mr. Sutton."

"Nick Sutton has been a positive influence in prison, and his guards wanted him alive because he made them safer," said Abraham Bonowitz of Death Penalty Action. "What is happening tonight is immoral and counterproductive."

Sutton's own final statement reads as follows:

I have made a lot of friends along the way and a lot of people have enriched my life. They have reached out to me and pulled me up and I am grateful for that. I have had the privilege of being married to the finest woman, who is a great servant to God. Without her, I would not have made the progress that I have made. I hope I do a much better job in the next life than I did in this one. If I could leave one thing with all of you, it is, don't ever give up on the ability of Jesus Christ to fix someone or a problem. He can fix anything. Don't ever underestimate His ability. He has made my life meaningful and fruitful through my relationships with family and friends. So, even in my death, I am coming out a winner. God has provided it all to me.

Advertisement

NEXT: Newspaper Lobbyists and Encryption Foes Join the Chorus Against Section 230

Zuri Davis is an assistant editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. John
    February.21.2020 at 11:05 am

    Of all the stupid hills to die on, crying about the execution of a guy who admits to murdering four people is certainly near the top. Fuck this guy. I am sure his victims were nice people to. He got what was coming to him.

    1. some guy
      February.21.2020 at 11:27 am

      Who’s dying on this hill and who’s crying about it? What’s wrong with pointing out that someone is currently doing good things and that his community (a prison) would be better off with him alive than dead? Even the guards said that he was making their own jobs easier. Isn’t that a good reason to keep him around? Do you want prison guards to be less safe? What good is done by killing a man who is no longer a threat to anyone?

      Of all the hills to die on, crying about calls for this guy’s clemency certainly near the top.

      1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
        February.21.2020 at 11:32 am

        What good is done? We’re no longer paying to keep a murderer alive, that’s pretty good in my book. 40 years of that was plenty.

        And those prison guards are paid for their work, if they find it too dangerous they’re free to pursue different employment.

        1. some guy
          February.21.2020 at 11:48 am

          So why don’t we just kill everyone in prison? Then we don’t have to pay to keep any of them alive.

          1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
            February.21.2020 at 11:52 am

            Are all crimes equal in your book?

            I’m not willing to say we need to execute someone for stealing a car for instance, paying the owner back and some time in jail would suffice.

            Depriving 4 other people of life though? This guy needed 20 cents of lead between the eyes 40 years ago, that we kept him around as long as we did showed a great deal of compassion.

            1. JFree
              February.21.2020 at 11:58 am

              He was sentenced to life in prison for killing his grandmother (1st degree murder) and two other people in what was probably a drug deal gone bad (2nd degree murder).

              He was sentenced to death for killing a child rapist inmate in prison. The two other people sentenced in that killing didn’t get death penalty – one has since been released and the other is serving life

    2. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      February.21.2020 at 11:27 am

      Yeah, this isn’t the case to use an example if you don’t like the death penalty.

      In cases where there is any doubt whatsoever, I agree that you need to wait. If there’s even a shred of doubt as to whether the guy is guilty or not you shouldn’t execute them. In cases like this where there’s no doubt that he killed 4 people? My only problem is how long it took to get to the execution.

      1. Michael Ejercito
        February.21.2020 at 11:41 am

        Did it always take this long?

    3. JFree
      February.21.2020 at 11:40 am

      He also saved the lives of three corrections officers. If you are so desperate to ensure that executions remain simple enough for you to handle as a pure black-and-white based on your emotions and your politics – well that is YOUR problem.

      Personally, I don’t really have enough information from that clemency petition to judge whether it should have been granted or not. But that TN governor’s statement was appallingly dismissive of his own job responsibility as Governor. Which obviously makes for good politics for people like you

      1. JFree
        February.21.2020 at 11:51 am

        Just as an aside – he wasn’t sentenced to death for the crimes he committed before he went to prison as a teen. His sentence was changed to death because he killed an inmate and was already in prison on one 1st degree murder charge (his grandmother).

  2. SIV
    February.21.2020 at 11:05 am

    Better 40 years late than never. Good riddance.

  3. MollyGodiva
    February.21.2020 at 11:37 am

    I am opposed to capital punishment and this article is a good example of why. Criminal sentences should be based on an equal application of the law in court, with all the due process that entails. Factor such as the wishes of the victims families, jurors having a change of mind years later, or how well they are liked by prison guards should have no influence. It exactly this type of situation that leads to massive disparities in the criminal justice system. I hate to say it, but I am glad that the rule of law won out.

Please to post comments