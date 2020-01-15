Death Penalty

Corrections Officers, Jurors, and the Families of Nick Sutton's Victims Want Him Taken Off Death Row

The Tennessee death row inmate "has gone from a life-taker to a life-saver."

|

Nick Sutton
(The Family of Nick Sutton)

It's not often that one hears of seven correctional officers and personnel, the family of a murder victim, and former jurors ask for the life of a death row inmate to be spared. That's exactly what's happening in Tennessee. A clemency petition asking Gov. Bill Lee to spare the life of Nick Sutton was filed on Tuesday.

Tennessee has executed six death row inmates over the past two years. Sutton, 58, has been on death row for over half of his life and will be the seventh to die if his execution, scheduled for February 20, 2020, proceeds.

Sutton was convicted of four murders, all carried out while he was between the ages of 18 and 23. His victims include Dorothy Sutton (his paternal grandmother), Charles Almon, John Large (a friend of his), and Carl Estep, who he killed while in prison. The Tennessean details the murders here.

"Nick Sutton has gone from a life-taker to a life-saver," reads the petition that now asks the governor to commute his death row sentence to a life sentence.

Supporters argue Sutton is one of the "most rehabilitated" prisoners they've met. A few of them credit Sutton with literally saving their lives. A website created on behalf of Sutton's appeal shares testimonies from at least five different people sharing stories of how he stepped in to help them and others while behind bars.

Tony Eden, a retired Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC) lieutenant, said five armed inmates surrounded him during a prison riot in an attempt to take him hostage. That's when Sutton and another inmate confronted the others. They managed to get Eden out of the situation before escorting him to safety. "I owe my life to Nick Sutton," he added.

Eden was quoted in the clemency petition saying that he would welcome Sutton into his home if he were released tomorrow. In Eden's opinion, Sutton, "more than anyone else on Tennessee's Death Row, deserves to live."

Other correctional officers explained how Sutton assisted them in situations where he or other inmates could have easily taken advantage of them. The petition notes examples of how the man who once killed another man behind bars has since taken it upon himself to care for his ailing fellow inmates.

Sutton received high compliments from seven current and former correctional officers and counselors for his behavior:

"Living proof of the possibility of rehabilitation and the power of redemption."

"An honest, kind and trustworthy man who has used his time in prison to better himself and show that change is possible."

"A man who has not only rehabilitated himself but works to help other inmates improve their lives."

Sutton also has support from the family members of his grandmother, as well as the families of two of his other victims.

"It breaks my heart that Mr. Sutton has lost so much of his life on death row for killing my father," said Rosemary Hall, Estep's eldest daughter, in the petition. Speaking on behalf of her family, Hall expressed that killing Sutton would bring further suffering. 

Nick's cousin, Lowell Sutton, said his family supports a life sentence for the death of his aunt. Sutton added, "although the loss of my aunt was very hard on our family, I forgive Nick, our family forgives Nick, and we do not want him to be executed."

Five members of the jury who sentenced Sutton to death row over 30 years ago also want him removed from death row. The jurors wrote that while they previously were in favor of Sutton receiving the death penalty, they now support a life sentence because of his rehabilitation.

Sutton is being represented pro bono by Kevin Sharp, a former federal judge. Sharp notably stepped down from his lifetime appointment after being forced to impose a mandatory minimum sentence of life in prison, which he deemed unfair in the case.

"Nick has worked tirelessly to change his life during his 34 years on death row and his transformation is nothing short of extraordinary," Sharp said in a statement provided to Reason. "We should trust the correction professionals who have seen how Mr. Sutton behaves and are taking the highly unusual step of personally advocating for clemency in his case. Their support demonstrates that justice and the public good would be best served through granting Nick executive clemency."

NEXT: House Votes To Send Impeachment Articles to Senate as New Evidence Comes to Light

Zuri Davis is an assistant editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    January.15.2020 at 4:39 pm

    No one wants to be confronted by the fact that redemption is possible and justice is seldom obvious. This case is an assault on our cherished institutions.

  2. Azathoth!!
    January.15.2020 at 4:44 pm

    He has lived 32 years too long.

    The four people he killed were not offered clemency. Their cries to not be killed were not shouted throughout the media.

    They were simply killed. By Nick Sutton.

    He has already used up too much air.

    I do not understand how anyone who calls themselves ‘libertarian’ can ask that someone who ripped the first and most precious liberty from a person should –not just be allowed to live—, but be allowed to live AT OUR EXPENSE.

    Kill it.

    1. sarcasmic
      January.15.2020 at 4:47 pm

      “Many that live deserve death. And some that die deserve life. Can you give it to them? Then do not be too eager to deal out death in judgement. For even the very wise cannot see all ends.”

      Yeah. I’m quoting Gandalf. But still….

    2. John
      January.15.2020 at 5:23 pm

      I agree. Fuck him.

  3. sarcasmic
    January.15.2020 at 4:45 pm

    Sling Blade

  4. Bubba Jones
    January.15.2020 at 4:52 pm

    His redemption isn’t really an argument for or against the death penalty.

    Perhaps it was the death penalty that convinced him to rethink his priorities.

    It’s just not relevant.

    The primary reason to oppose the death penalty is that we don’t trust the state to use the power. If this guy killed 4 people, on at least 2 separate occasions, then it’s unlikely to be an example of the state misusing its power. If every death row inmate were this obviously a killer, then it wouldn’t be controversial.

  5. Eddy
    January.15.2020 at 4:55 pm

    Four murders, huh? Sounds like he exceeded his quota. I’m not sure what to think about this situation.

  6. JFree
    January.15.2020 at 5:00 pm

    This certainly seems like a situation to restore what used to be fairly common. I’m sure the practice has always been a bit different at the state level, but Presidential clemency was quite common. Even Obama who became serious re clemency/pardons for non-violent drug offenses in his 2nd term – with the result that he granted more than any Prez since Truman – would have been considered a vengeful piker by guys like Grant, Hays, Hoover, Wilson, Harding, Coolidge, etc.

    One of my ancestors was granted death penalty clemency (by Lincoln – who just as an example used that power as often as both Bush’s combined with 10% of the peeps) and he WAS a Confederate spy with no ‘redemption’ other than that he had been shot escaping from prison for the fourth time and was disabled for the remainder of the war. Another one also was under death penalty in England but was sentenced to transportation instead.

    A release is something different. Maybe that is ‘risky’. But I don’t understand why simple clemency re a sentence is viewed as politically risky.

  7. BearOdinson
    January.15.2020 at 5:01 pm

    I am very glad that Sutton has taken the amount of time he has had to turn his life around and stop being the killer he once was. And certainly, it is absolutely within the purview of the governor to grant clemency. And it sounds like if anyone on death row (who is legitimately there) deserves clemency, it is Sutton.
    But I believe that in this case the death penalty is absolutely just. I personally don’t find it very compelling that the family members of murder victims forgive the murderer. The only people who can truly forgive him are dead and gone. And can NEVER receive clemency. That is why murder is the worst crime. Because in every other crime, the victim can recover from. It may be difficult, but it is possible. But with murder, there is no recovery.
    Bottom line:
    Justice is served with executing this man.
    However, mercy could be served by the governor granting him clemency and reduce his sentence to life in prison.

Please to post comments