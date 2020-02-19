The Volokh Conspiracy

New Op-Ed in the Washington Post: "The Constitution does not place a wall between the president and the Justice Department"

"If Trump has the power to nullify a sentence after it has been imposed, he also has the far less significant power to inveigh against the severity of a sentence in advance."

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

The Washington Post invited me to write an op-ed about President Trump, Attorney General Barr, Roger Stone's sentencing. It is titled, "Trump has the constitutional power to intervene in Roger Stone's sentencing. The Constitution does not place a wall between the president and the Justice Department."

Here is the introduction:

President Trump tweeted last week that he has the "legal right" to tell Attorney General William P. Barr how to handle Roger Stone's prosecution — bringing the fury of the legal establishment down on him. Federal prosecutors had recommended a seven-to-nine-year sentence for Stone, who was convicted of perjury and witness tampering. Trump tweeted that the recommendation was "horrible and very unfair." Subsequently, the Justice Department dropped the recommendation.

More than 2,000 former Justice Department employees promptly declared in an open letter that they "condemn" Trump and Barr's "interference in the fair administration of justice." Donald Ayer, who served as deputy attorney general under President George H.W. Bush, wrote in the Atlantic magazine of Barr's complicity in the sentencing shift: "Given our national faith and trust in a rule of law no one can subvert, it is not too strong to say that Bill Barr is un-American."

Un-American? Absolutely not. Unconstitutional? Not even close. Unwise? Yes. As a policy matter, the president should stay out of sentencing decisions, especially those involving his friends. But the president is correct that he has the legal authority to intervene in the case. The Constitution does not create a wall of separation between the president and the Justice Department. To the contrary, the Constitution vests the "executive power" in the president. And the decision whether and how to prosecute someone ultimately belongs to the president.

The original draft included a lengthy discussion of Thomas Jefferson's micromanagement of the Aaron Burr trial. I developed this history for an article I'm working on, tentatively titled "What if Mueller had subpoenaed Trump?" Here are the original sections that were ultimately cut:

In 1807, the Jefferson administration prosecuted Aaron Burr for treason. he was accused of trying to establish an independent nation in the Louisiana territory. The basis for the prosecution was dubious, and President Jefferson withheld certain documents that could have proven Burr's innocence. But more relevant, for our purposes, is the close interest Jefferson took in the case. Throughout the trial, Jefferson frequently wrote to George Hay, the United States Attorney, with precise instructions on how to manage the case.

In one letter, Jefferson wrote that the "prosecution of Burr had begun under very inauspicious symptoms by the challenging & rejecting two members of the grand jury." Jefferson worried that the remaining members would not indict Burr. Jefferson had a preordained result in mind, and was not willing to let the process determine Burr's guilt.  Jefferson also complained that Benjamin Latrobe, who served in his administration, had to testify in the case as a witness. Latrobe's testimony, Jefferson carped, caused a  "great inconvenience." The President added, "I hope you will permit [Latrobe] to come away as soon as possible." Here, the President was dictating the prosecutor's trial strategy..

In another letter, Jefferson urged Hay to "denounce [Marbury v. Madison for] it is not law." Chief Justice John Marshall, who wrote Marbury, also presided over Burr's trial. Hay acknowledged the directive, but ignored it.   Towards the end of the felony trial, Marshall issued a favorable ruling to Burr. Jefferson was incensed. He suggested that "these whole proceedings will be laid before Congress"; Jefferson was arguing, in short, that the record should be preserved to form the basis of articles of impeachment against the Chief Justice. Despite his bluster, there is no record that Jefferson actually sought to impeach Marshall based on the Burr case. Jefferson's intemperate letters are in this respect not that different than Trump's ephemeral tweets.

Eventually, Burr was acquitted of the felony charge. Immediately thereafter, Jefferson wrote Hay a letter that was joined by then-Secretary of State James Madison: "We are both strongly of [the] opinion that the prosecution against Burr for misdemeanor should proceed." If the prosecution is "defeated," Jefferson wrote, "it will heap coals of fire on the head of the judge"  — a reference to Chief Justice Marshall. Two days later, Hay followed Jefferson's order, and sought an indictment against Burr for a misdemeanor charge. Once again, Burr was acquitted.

Let's assume that President Trump in fact ordered Attorney General Barr to recommend a specific sentence Roger Stone. Such meddling would pale in comparison with Jefferson's micromanagement of a high-profile, politically charged treason prosecution.

If we were drafting a Constitution from scratch, it may make sense to divide the executive power up. For example, in my home state of Texas, the Governor is separate from the Attorney General. This system has some virtue over the federal system.

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. Longtobefree
    February.19.2020 at 10:08 am

    One point the MSM has driven from this issue; the prosecutors who bumped the sentence from a couple of years to nearly a decade lied to their bosses about it, and lied to the court about facts. They claimed significant ‘enhancement’ die to extreme violent threats. Those threats were poorly quoted lines from ‘The Princess Bride’ (prepare to die cocksucker) that the supposed victim of the ‘threats’ stated on the sworn record were not regarded as threats, but just Stone being Stone.
    They resigned not in righteous protest to Presidential interference, but in anticipation of being fired for insubordination.

    1. SimonP
      February.19.2020 at 10:21 am

      One point the MSM has driven from this issue; the prosecutors who bumped the sentence from a couple of years to nearly a decade lied to their bosses about it, and lied to the court about facts.

      And what facts did they “lie” about, exactly?

      The protestations by “senior DOJ officials” that they were blindsided by the recommendations are too conveniently and obviously self-serving to be taken seriously. If you’re going to approach every question about Trump’s abuses of power by taking his (and his lackeys’) word for it, you might as well just put a big MAGA hat on and declare yourself unworthy of serious engagement.

      The impeachment trial gave us plenty of insight into how this administration works. Trump and his cronies understand that he needs to maintain a certain “plausible deniability” regarding his most corrupt acts, and they’re getting better at providing that veneer. That’s what they did on Ukraine, and that’s likely what they’re doing on Stone.

  2. SimonP
    February.19.2020 at 10:14 am

    It is strange to me that you spend so much time “developing” the Jefferson comparison – feeling obliged to provide us further, irrelevant detail here – without ever making a constitutional argument from this history. That is, normally, I would expect a scholar making the point that the Constitution provides for this-that-or-other power or arrangement, when discussing some historical example like this, to make the point that contemporaneous historical practices lend us important insight into the present analysis.

    Is there a reason you don’t make that point? Is it because you neglected to do so? Or is it because you lack support for making that argument?

    Because, absent some link to the constitutional argument you purport to be making, the only function of the Jefferson example, rhetorically speaking, seems to be to minimize Trump’s abuse of power. Maybe you expect your readers to lend your argument with some credence due to Jefferson’s “prestige.”

    Strictly speaking, your only constitutional argument here seems to a bare reading of the Constitution itself, along with some cursory hand-waving about a unitary executive theory in response to critiques of your bare reading. I mean, apparently. You’re not very clear about that, either. Is that all you’ve got?

    1. Kazinski
      February.19.2020 at 10:25 am

      The Constitutional argument is just so plain and concise that it hardly needs to be brought up: “The executive Power shall be vested in a President of the United States of America.”

      Unless there is some contrary Supreme Court case that you know of, that’s all that needs to be said.

      1. SimonP
        February.19.2020 at 10:26 am

        The Constitutional argument is just so plain and concise that it hardly needs to be brought up: “The executive Power shall be vested in a President of the United States of America.”

        So what does the “executive power” entail, exactly?

        1. Rossami
          February.19.2020 at 10:45 am

          I would have thought that “executive power” includes police and prosecution is so well settled as to not need mention on a legal blog. Are you questioning that definition? If so, on what basis?

          1. SimonP
            February.19.2020 at 10:58 am

            I would have thought that “executive power” includes police and prosecution is so well settled as to not need mention on a legal blog. Are you questioning that definition? If so, on what basis?

            We’re not talking here about what is “well-settled” – which is really just a way of referring to the robust body of constitutional law that has developed around the Constitution. If we were speaking about what is “well-settled,” then Josh’s assertion about what the Constitution says about the independence of the DOJ would be irrelevant.

            The Constitution, itself, does not ascribe to the “executive power” any law enforcement function that I can discern, apart from the pardon power. The argument that the “executive power” entails “police and prosecution” has to be read into powers that Congress can arguably be said to have (again, not even Congress is expressly authorized to create a federal criminal law, as currently in force) and can constitutionally be said to have delegated to the president.

            And that’s fine, but again the point I’m making, to Kazinski, is that the argument is not “so plain and concise” that it can be read directly from the constitutional text itself. You can’t claim that something is “plain and concise” on the face of the Constitution and then take a reading that’s actually built on centuries of caselaw to be self-evident.

            Don’t condescend to me if you can’t properly engage.

        2. M L
          February.19.2020 at 10:49 am

          Is this a real question?

          The scope of executive power is debatable. What’s not debatable is this: any federal power that isn’t legislative or judicial is executive power. Everything goes into one of the three buckets. You don’t get to set up extraconstitutional fiefdoms outside of these three areas.

        3. awildseaking
          February.19.2020 at 10:56 am

          Control of the executive branch. It’s kind of in the name.

          1. SimonP
            February.19.2020 at 10:59 am

            Great – two comments telling me that the “executive power” is just whatever the “executive branch gets to do.”

            Somehow less insightful than Josh’s point.

  3. Bob from Ohio
    February.19.2020 at 10:18 am

    Donald Ayer was forced out as Deputy AG and succeeded by Barr, who later became AG.

    The comments of bitter people should be taken with a large grain of salt.

  4. Kazinski
    February.19.2020 at 10:20 am

    Trump should stay out of it until he decides to commute the sentence or issue a pardon. But as a legal matter, the first sentence of Article II is dispostive: “The executive Power shall be vested in a President of the
    United States of America.”

    It also seems somewhat strange that the President seems to be the only person in the entire United States that is not allowed to have an opinion on Roger Stones sentencing. I think it would be much more unseemly for a president to be tweeting or opining about getting a conviction, or a harsher sentence for someone because that tips the balance too far against an individual already facing the weight of the US government. But asking for leniency or forbearance is much more acceptable especially for non-monetary victimless crimes.

    1. SimonP
      February.19.2020 at 10:25 am

      But asking for leniency or forbearance is much more acceptable especially for non-monetary victimless crimes.

      The sentencing recommendation was based on federal sentencing guidelines for the crime that Stone actually committed, including enhancements provided for by federal law. What sense does it make to argue for “leniency,” in the face of that framework, when it would seem the framework already incorporates all of the factors that ought to be taken into consideration?

      In other words, the law already provides for the appropriate penalty for a “non-monetary victimless crime.” What further “leniency” is required?

      1. Brett Bellmore
        February.19.2020 at 10:33 am

        ” including enhancements provided for by federal law.”

        Yes, and the argument here is that the prosecutors were a bit disingenuous in justifying those enhancements, and then were careful not to let their superiors know what they planned to do, because they knew they’d be told not to.

        They wanted to get the sentence recommendation to the judge BEFORE being overruled.

        1. SimonP
          February.19.2020 at 10:38 am

          Yes, and the argument here is that the prosecutors were a bit disingenuous in justifying those enhancements, and then were careful not to let their superiors know what they planned to do, because they knew they’d be told not to.

          Is this “argument” based on any evidence whatsoever?

  5. Brett Bellmore
    February.19.2020 at 10:30 am

    “More than 2,000 former Justice Department employees”

    Who the media have very, very carefully refrained from investigating.

    The people who’ve looked at the list found about what you’d expect: A totally partisan list of Democrats and nominal “Republicans” who chose to donate primarily to Democratic candidates.

    But “2000 Democrats” doesn’t have quite the same impact.

    1. SimonP
      February.19.2020 at 10:40 am

      The people who’ve looked at the list found about what you’d expect: A totally partisan list of Democrats and nominal “Republicans” who chose to donate primarily to Democratic candidates.

      And people are saying that you’re a Trumpist hack who’s not above lying about what he’s actually read and so can be safely ignored when he makes statements like this.

    2. NToJ
      February.19.2020 at 10:41 am

      Someone investigated them or else how did you figure out it was a “totally partisan list of Democrats”? Or did you do the investigation independently?

      Anyway, what’s the point? They are former Justice Department employees. What did you expect, that they’d all be Republicans? Federal employees are entitled to their political views, don’t you think?

      You’re not going to believe this, but the Senators who voted against impeachment were mostly partisan Republicans who donate primarily to Republican candidates. The scandal!

      1. Brett Bellmore
        February.19.2020 at 10:56 am

        Yes, somebody at the Federalist society investigated them.

        I don’t think the Federalist society is going to lie about who they made their donations to, when it’s public records anybody can look at.

        I didn’t expect them to be all Republicans, but a letter like this would have more impact if they weren’t all Democrats.

        1. SimonP
          February.19.2020 at 11:04 am

          Predictably, the Federalist society “investigation” that you’re pointing to was “called off” before it was completed, was undertaken via “crowdsourcing” (which means we can’t evaluate its accuracy), and was presented in a highly cherry-picked and not data-driven way.

          You’re such a asshole, Brett. We should not have to constantly double-check every one of your assertions for their veracity.

  6. Ilya Shlyakhter
    February.19.2020 at 10:42 am

    None of this explains why the post-Watergate norm of presidents keeping distance from prosecutions of friends/foes isn’t right and important.

    1. Martinned
      February.19.2020 at 10:47 am

      Welcome to the 21st century, where populists all over the world smash unwritten constitutional norms with abandon.

    2. Rossami
      February.19.2020 at 10:50 am

      The article does explain why the idea of keeping distance is right and important. See the section of the paragraph that starts “Unwise? Yes…”

      Prof Blackman is not saying that Trumps actions are wise or morally right. He is merely rebutting some over-the-top allegations that what Trump did here was “unconstitutional”.

    3. Brett Bellmore
      February.19.2020 at 10:51 am

      That post-Watergate norm depends on the prosecutors not simply acting as partisans of the opposing party.

  7. Martinned
    February.19.2020 at 10:46 am

    As so often, I find myself wondering: Of all the issues you could write about, why on earth pick this one? I mean, the general point you’re making is almost certainly right, but that doesn’t explain why you’d spend time and energy making it.

    1. Bob from Ohio
      February.19.2020 at 10:56 am

      “The Washington Post invited me to write an op-ed”

  8. NToJ
    February.19.2020 at 10:48 am

    “If we were drafting a Constitution from scratch, it may make sense to divide the executive power up.”

    We kind of are. If the public thinks that the President should not interject in sentencing decisions “involving his friends”, that such behavior is constitutionally permissible is of no moment as to whether it is innocent. Voters can punish the President, demand that their Senators and Representatives investigate and apply pressure, etc. The people’s feedback power over the Executive Branch is not limited to according to Hoyle constitutional violations.

  9. M L
    February.19.2020 at 10:51 am

    One of those “Duh” moments.

  10. Vandalia
    February.19.2020 at 10:51 am

    Note the words used throughout the article:

    “In another letter, Jefferson URGED Hay…”

    If, in fact, Jefferson believed in the “unitary executive”, Jefferson would have “ORDERED Hay….”

    1. Brett Bellmore
      February.19.2020 at 10:54 am

      Not at all. It’s quite common for executives who know how to delegate to merely impress on their subordinates what they want, without making it an order. Because there might be countervailing details, and you’ve got other things to do.

      If you’re going to make your subordinates’ decisions for them, what’s the point in having subordinates?

    2. M L
      February.19.2020 at 10:59 am

      It’s strange to talk about “believing in” a proposition on the level of “water is wet.”

    3. Bob from Ohio
      February.19.2020 at 11:00 am

      I usually say “please do x” or “can you do Y” when I am telling people in my office to do things. They really don’t have a choice, they are “orders” but dressed up in polite language.

      Who uses “I order you”?

  11. wearingit
    February.19.2020 at 11:02 am

    Maybe so but it is unethical as can be. I can imagine the shrieks and howls back when Clinton was accused of acting unethically and improper and how that drove impeachment but yet those same people are now silent as Trump tramples on established norms, ethics, and the constitution in other ways. Hypocrisy, thy name is Republican.

Please to post comments