Second Amendment

Gun Rights Groups Sue Over Virginia Governor's 'Emergency' Ban

The governor fears a gun-rights rally might turn violent; a judge refuses to stop him from barring weapons from the demonstration.

VCDL gun rally
2017 Lobby Day rally, Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL website)

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has issued an emergency executive order barring the bearing of arms in the area where a gun rights rally is scheduled for Monday. The state's Democratic-controlled legislature is pushing a series of bills restricting gun owners' rights; among other things, the proposed laws would expand background checks for private gun sales, give localities the power to bar guns from public events, and restrict gun purchases to one a month. The rally—part of a larger "Lobby Day" in which interest groups gather to communicate with the state government—is intended to protest the proposals.

The Virginia Citizens Defense League, Gun Owners of America, and various citizen plaintiffs sued yesterday to prevent the enforcement of this order.

The suit, which notes that open carry has occurred without incident at past Lobby Day events, argues that the order violates marchers' right to bear arms and right to peaceably assemble. Since carrying weapons has a specific expressive political purpose when one is lobbying against gun laws, the suit also argues that the order violates the First Amendment. And it points to a 2012 Virginia law meant "specifically to prevent and prohibit the governor from in any way limiting or prohibiting the possession of carrying of firearms pursuant to a declaration of a state of emergency."

That last law includes an exception for orders necessary "to ensure public safety in any place or facility designated or used by the Governor" as an "emergency shelter" which the governor claimed he was doing in his order.** You might expect Judge Joi Taylor of Richmond Circuit Court to have cited that when she rejected the request for an injunction against the ban. Instead, she simply ignored the fact that Virginia has a law specifically designed to prevent an emergency order from doing what this emergency order does. She merely asserts, without arguing specifically why, that in her judgment that 2012 law grants the governor "sufficient deference" to ignore its language about prohibiting firearm possession in a state of emergency.

As the Baltimore Sun reports, Taylor also "cited rulings from the U.S. Supreme Court and other courts that found the Second Amendment right to bear arms is not unlimited. Because of that, she wrote, the gun-rights groups would not 'suffer an irreparable harm' sufficient to justify the injunction."

Northam is using the arrest of three people who were allegedly planning violence at the rally as evidence that his order will prevent violence. For its part, the Virginia Citizens Defense League is claiming that Democrats "want to portray this peaceful assembly of law-abiding gun owners in the worst possible way. They would love for it to degenerate to 'violence, rioting, and insurrection' in order to smear gun owners. Has the Democrat leadership actually invited violent groups to attend for the purpose of disrupting our peaceful assembly?"

The plaintiffs have appealed their case to the state's Supreme Court.

**The italicized phrase was not included in the initial posting of this story

Brian Doherty is a senior editor at Reason and author of Ron Paul’s Revolution: The Man and the Movement He Inspired (Broadside Books).

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    January.17.2020 at 4:27 pm

    …Taylor also “cited rulings from the U.S. Supreme Court and other courts that found the Second Amendment right to bear arms is not unlimited.

    The state’s power apparently is, in her view, unlimited. And they wonder the need for a Second Amendment.

    1. Square = Circle
      January.17.2020 at 4:30 pm

      Le loi, c’est moi.

    2. NashTiger
      January.17.2020 at 4:50 pm

      Emergencies should probably cover the First Amendment, too. We can’t have any contradictory talk about this when lives are at stake

      1. Zeb
        January.17.2020 at 5:25 pm

        Just ask John Adams and Woodrow Wilson.

        It’s just like shouting “fire” in a crowded theater, Holmes.

        1. Longtobefree
          January.17.2020 at 5:31 pm

          FALSELY shouting fire – – – – –
          It is perfectly legal to shout fire in a theater or other place, crowded or not, if there is a fire.
          However, it that vein, the Governor is FALSELY shouting “GUN!” in his declaration of martial law dictatorship.

  2. Square = Circle
    January.17.2020 at 4:29 pm

    Northam is using the arrest of three people who were allegedly planning violence at the rally as evidence that his order will prevent violence.

    Which is odd since the main guy here illegally crossed the border from Canada, where he is already a wanted man, and was found because he brought an illegally manufactured machine gun to a shooting range, where he was noticed by an FBI guy who recognized the sound of a full automatic.

    Now, let’s just assume for a moment for the sake of argument that this guy might have ignored Northam’s wishes and might not have been superlatively concerned with the laws against what he was doing.

    Was that crowd going to be more or less safe if everyone in the crowd were armed?

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      January.17.2020 at 5:01 pm

      Which is odd since the main guy here illegally crossed the border from Canada, where he is already a wanted man

      Proof again that Trump is building the wall on the wrong border.

  3. Dillinger
    January.17.2020 at 4:32 pm

    Northam’s worried about the fourteen-year-old bc orange button?

    >>cited rulings from the U.S. Supreme Court and other courts

    Tony and ChemJeff aren’t courts.

  4. hpearce
    January.17.2020 at 4:38 pm

    ” That last law includes an exception for orders necessary “to ensure public safety in any place or facility designated or used by the Governor,” ”

    You just can’t get politicians to support anything without an “emergency” escape hatchet

    1. BLPoG
      January.17.2020 at 4:44 pm

      Doherty failed rather spectacularly in his description of the exception – it is much narrower than implied by the partial quote, only applying to emergency shelters.

      I encourage folks to read (in it’s entirety) what GOA and VCDL submitted to the Supreme Court.

      1. BLPoG
        January.17.2020 at 4:57 pm

        Thank you for making the update.

  5. BLPoG
    January.17.2020 at 4:39 pm

    That last law includes an exception for orders necessary “to ensure public safety in any place or facility designated or used by the Governor,”

    No, it doesn’t include that exception. It includes an exception for a place so designated/used *as an emergency shelter*, not just any ol’ place the Governor chooses.

    1. JesseAz
      January.17.2020 at 4:43 pm

      In the new age if words not having any actual meanings, he will interpret shelter to be an open air plaza.

  6. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    January.17.2020 at 4:41 pm

    Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has issued an emergency executive order barring the bearing of arms in the area where a gun rights rally is scheduled for Monday.

    Get enough people to show up, armed to the teeth and see if the state of Virginia has the balls to do anything about it.

  7. BLPoG
    January.17.2020 at 4:42 pm

    Credit to John, who pretty closely predicted Reason’s behavior on this one. They didn’t wait until Sunday for their weak write-up, but they did wait until right before COB Friday, so same idea.

    1. JesseAz
      January.17.2020 at 4:44 pm

      And went with the most tepid analysis of the issue I’ve seen in any news outlet.

  8. Brian Doherty
    January.17.2020 at 4:46 pm

    Since the governor’s executive order indeed declares the area an “emergency shelter” I did not at first consider that distinction particularly worth spelling out, but since it seems to have confused some readers I have. The point about the Judge’s failure to even try to justify the action remains: she could have relied on claiming that excemption, but didn’t even bother to do so.

    1. Commenter_XY
      January.17.2020 at 4:51 pm

      Brian…Thanks for interacting with Readership. How is emergency shelter defined in the law? Seems a real stretch to define an open public area as an emergency shelter.

    2. BLPoG
      January.17.2020 at 4:58 pm

      Thank you for updating it.

  9. Brian Doherty
    January.17.2020 at 4:56 pm

    Commenter, I am not familiar enough with all of Virginia code to know if there is any non-common-sense definition elsewhere, but the code in question linked from piece just says “facility designated or used by the Governor, any political subdivision of the Commonwealth, or any other governmental entity as an emergency shelter or for the purpose of sheltering persons;” I don’t think any honest judge could consider the rally area such a thing–which is maybe WHY the judge just went totally vague with her decision as to why the order doesn’t violate the law in question.

  10. awildseaking
    January.17.2020 at 5:27 pm

    Glad to see Reason finally commenting on The Virginia Spring. Every national outlet should be glued to this issue because of the potential for civil conflict. Actual militia groups have been deploying in the area and are planning for possible armed conflict.

