How the Government Is Using Nonsense Rules to Keep Out Immigrants

Plus: South Park, Fortnite currency, D.C. food trucks, and more...

|

(Jürgen Schwenkenbecher/picture alliance / Jürgen Schwen/Newscom)

Failing to provide a family member's middle name—or leaving any space blank—on an immigration form is now sufficient grounds for government officials to reject it. Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell tells the story of a woman harmed by this new policy:

After Yolanda was raped, she ran.

She ran from the basement where her attacker had trapped her for three hours. She ran until she found her way to a police station, a place that people such as Yolanda usually avoid at all costs.

Yolanda, a Guatemalan in her 40s, is undocumented. She's been living in the shadows for more than a decade. But Congress created a program intended to encourage immigrants like her to come forward about heinous crimes like this one: the U-visa, for crime victims who assist law enforcement.

Even so, for several months after her assault, she still agonized about whether to apply, which would requiring turning over information not just to local police but to the Trump administration. But lawyers said she had a slam-dunk case.

Then, unexpectedly, the feds rejected her application. Why? Because…her youngest son doesn't have a middle name.

Yolanda's story is getting a lot of attention right now, and people are rightfully upset about her situation. But hers is only one of many applicants rejected for failure to follow the nonsensical new rules, which require Visa applicants in certain categories to fill in every blank, even if the prompt—middle name, apartment number, etc.—doesn't apply to them.

"Years back I had to get a visa to go to Russia to give a talk, and it got rejected twice over silly shit (one time because I had a comma where they didn't want one)," tweeted Techdirt's Mike Masnick. "I laughed it off as Russian bureaucratic nonsense. Now we do it too."

The change was quietly announced on the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) website in the fall. According to the Post,

The American Immigration Lawyers Association has collected 140 other examples of allegedly "incomplete" forms: an 8-year-old child who listed "none" for employment history but left the dates of employment field blank. An applicant who entered names of three siblings, but the form has spaces for four.

The Guardian reported in December that "over a half-dozen immigration attorneys" had told the paper about USCIS returning "applications unprocessed over the equivalent of failing to dot an I or cross a T—a shift with potentially life-altering consequences for their vulnerable clients. The rejection of an application by USCIS does not necessarily mean the client won't get a chance to fix the application and send it back again. But it does force asylum seekers to begin their claim afresh, at best delaying a person's ability to work and, at worst, jeopardizing their ability to remain in the country at all."

Police also undermine the U-Visa program, according to a December 2019 report from the Center for Investigative Reporting. Its

analysis of policies from more than 100 agencies serving large immigrant communities found that nearly 1 of every 4 create barriers never envisioned under the U visa program. A review based on hundreds of police records and nearly 60 interviews found that victims are at the mercy of whatever internal rules police choose.

FREE MINDS

South Park battles moral panics, writes Eric Boehm, as we face another round of painfully silly criticism of the show:

FREE MARKETS

D.C. moves to legalize food trucks and bottled-water peddlers near the mall. "When you talk to the food truck vendors and talk to the community members, people want to make money" Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs Director Ernest Chrappah told local news station ABC7. "The city is providing a pathway for them. But at the end of the day it's about the humanity, the opportunity for people to make some money."

Chrappah's department is proposing that the city expand its current lottery system for weekday food trucks, hold an auction for weekend spots, and issue permits for selling drinks from small coolers.

ELECTION 2020

QUICK HITS

  • The IRS has "removed language identifying Roblox and V-bucks—Fortnite's in-game currency—as examples of convertible virtual currency," reports Bloomberg Tax, which had asked the agency "if gamers who purchased or earned in-game currencies would have to disclose that on their 2019 tax returns."
  • Can the criminal justice system even be fixed?
  • "A newly popular argument is that 'late capitalism' has made it too hard to balance life and work, which is causing women to have fewer kids," writes Ron Bailey. But "so far, no developed country has succeeded in using pronatalist policies to sustain fertility above the 'replacement rate' of 2.1 children per woman."
  • A federal judge won't grant an injunction against California's awful new employment regulation, A.B. 5.
  • Happy Valentine's Day from Remy and Reason TV

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    February.14.2020 at 9:44 am

    South Park battles moral panics…

    WHEN WILL THEY ATONE FOR THE CULTURAL DAMAGE THEY HAVE WROUGHT

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      February.14.2020 at 9:49 am

      Hello.

      Make America Cry Again! MACA!

    2. Earth Skeptic
      February.14.2020 at 10:14 am

      Did someone’s feelings get hurt?

  2. Rich
    February.14.2020 at 9:45 am

    Failing to provide a family member’s middle name—or leaving any space blank—on an immigration form is now sufficient grounds for government officials to reject it.

    Hmm. Are similar errors cause for rejecting tax forms?

    1. some guy
      February.14.2020 at 9:55 am

      Of course. All government forms are prone to such errors. They’re all poorly designed and have poor directions. It’s nearly impossible to fill one out without making several decisions that could arbitrarily be determined as “mistakes”. This way they can reject or accept you on a whim.

      It’s like passing a ton of arbitrary laws that could never be completely enforced, but are useful for letting police harass people if they want to.

      1. awildseaking
        February.14.2020 at 10:00 am

        In defense of form rejections, as stupid as this sounds, there are often personal and legal repercussions for making exceptions to such errors and omissions. It’s not just a bunch of autistic bureaucrats who want to make life impossible for you.

        In the case of government forms (I consider this inexcusable), the govt often makes their regs vague on purpose so they have more latitude to accept and reject paperwork in difficult situations.

        1. TripK2
          February.14.2020 at 10:10 am

          As much as government forms suck balls and are totally bullshit, people also suck at reading all of the directions on virtually anything. People tend to read half of emails, half of the directions, half of warnings, etc. People typically read just enough to get the jist because people are morons.

          1. Earth Skeptic
            February.14.2020 at 10:17 am

            Yep, retards all the way down.

            (Or slightly less snarky, watching the public deal with government bureaucrats is like watching preschoolers pretend to run a government agency.)

          2. $park¥ is the Worst
            February.14.2020 at 10:43 am

            Exactly. Don’t bother asking more than one question in an email (and preferably don’t put anything more than that single question). If you do, all you’re going to get in response is a half-assed answer to the first question you ask and a lot of frustration because that’s all there is.

    2. Rufus The Monocled
      February.14.2020 at 9:56 am

      Companies and government rejecting forms I reckon is fairly common.

      Fill out the red tape forms as proper and stop complaining and arguing over every possible piece of minutiae for fuck sakes.

      If it says print your full name. PRINT YOUR FUCKEN FULL NAME.

      1. Jerryskids
        February.14.2020 at 10:36 am

        I have a brother-in-law named Ronnie and when he has to fill out a form they’ll invariably dismissively shove the form back at him and tell him he has to put his “real, legal name, the one on your birth certificate” on the form and when he tells them it’s “Ronnie” they’ll roll their eyes at what a stupid idiot he is and ask him what “Ronnie” is short for – and then he has to pull out his birth certificate and point out that “Ronnie” isn’t short for anything, it’s his actual legal name.

    3. Rat on a train (non donor)
      February.14.2020 at 10:44 am

      It has been grounds for rejection for more than a decade. I remember the notice clearly stated when I sponsored my wife.

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    February.14.2020 at 9:45 am

    Pointing out that conventional wisdom is often wrong and asking people to think a little before freaking out is good and worthwhile.

    WHEN WILL BOEHM ATONE FOR THIS UNCONSCIONABLE HOT TAKE

    1. JesseAz
      February.14.2020 at 10:05 am

      Is it ironic that we have the south park moral panic piece in the same moral panic piece over filling out forms incorrectly?

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    February.14.2020 at 9:48 am

    D.C. moves to legalize food trucks and bottled-water peddlers near the mall.

    Let’s think about this from the other side. At some point they were illegal. Willing participants in these commercial exchanges were prohibited by law from choosing to exchange funds for goods that are perfectly legal from other sources. In many ways, the Founders were very shortsighted.

  5. Rich
    February.14.2020 at 9:49 am

    it seems impossible to overstate the cultural damage done by SOUTH PARK

    Sheesh, Dana — get a grip!

  6. Ra's al Gore
    February.14.2020 at 9:50 am

    Some well-known universities have been caught receiving funding from China, including Harvard University, which has received $93.7 million from China since 2013, according to the analysis.

    The University of Southern California ($67.9 million) and the University of Pennsylvania ($67.6 million) received the second and third highest amounts from China, followed by Stanford University ($58.1 million) and New York University ($44.1 million).

    China isn’t the only country pouring millions into American academia, however. The analysis found that U.S. universities received a total of $12 billion in funds originating from outside the United States. Of that amount, $1.8 billion came from Qatar, $1.1 billion from England, $900.9 million from China, $843.2 million from Bermuda, $701.1 million from Saudi Arabia, and $700.5 million from Hong Kong.

    Other American universities benefiting from funding originating in China include the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Arizona State University, and Middle Tennessee State University.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      February.14.2020 at 9:50 am

      Harvard and Yale universities are under investigation by the U.S. Education Department for potentially failing to report gifts and contributions they received from countries including China and Saudi Arabia.

      Yale may not have disclosed at least $375 million over the last four years and Harvard may lack appropriate controls to track money it receives, the department said in a statement Wednesday.

      1. Illocust
        February.14.2020 at 9:55 am

        Not surprised, I still haven’t forgotten the headlines awhile back about Cuba trying to convert American professors into propagandists. Thing about being the superpower in the world is everyone wants to control what your next generation believes.

        1. Ra's al Gore
          February.14.2020 at 9:59 am

          VIDEO: Students trust communist Chinese government over Trump, U.S. intel

          https://www.campusreform.org/?ID=13297

          1. TripK2
            February.14.2020 at 10:14 am

            The only good thing that has come out of this is that all of my competition in the job market is laughable. It’s so easy to get a high paying job when my only competitors are total morons that can’t even show up on time.

  7. Fist of Etiquette
    February.14.2020 at 9:50 am

    …had asked the agency “if gamers who purchased or earned in-game currencies would have to disclose that on their 2019 tax returns.”

    You will though have to register your battle armaments to the ATF.

  8. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    February.14.2020 at 9:50 am

    “How the Government Is Using Nonsense Rules to Keep Out Immigrants”

    Oh. My. God.

    We are literally living in Nazi Germany. How is Reason.com’s benefactor Charles Koch supposed to hire people now?!

    1. Rich
      February.14.2020 at 9:55 am

      *Grammar* Nazi Germany, anyway.

    2. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
      February.14.2020 at 9:56 am

      BTW, Charles Koch has already lost well over a billion dollars this year.

      So you see, Drumpf’s white nationalist policies don’t just harm immigrants. They also harm people with $60,000,000,000 net worths by preventing them from reaching $70,000,000,000 or $80,000,000,000 where they belong.

      #HowLongMustCharlesKochSuffer?

    3. Cyto
      February.14.2020 at 10:17 am

      For those of us old enough, Hogan’s Heroes is example enough to realize that we have lost our ever-loving minds.

      For those who didn’t live through the 70’s and earlier, it was a common trope on TV and in movies to show just how evil enemy governments like Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union were by demonstrating their intrusive and banal bureaucratic control over every day life. A Nazi officer ordering our heroes “Giff me your papers!!” as they attempted to traverse the town drove the point home. Similar intrusions on Soviet citizens were common in film.

      Every single American knew that could never happen here. Not in the land of the Free. We would never tolerate that. Our constitution would never tolerate that.

      Now we put up with invasions of our privacy that would give Hitler and Stalin a woodie. And we not only tolerate, but actually demand more intrusion into our travel plans than any Nazi era German ever had to put up with.

      We seem to have arrived at Orwell’s perpetual state of war as well.

      I’d love to see a time capsule version of Barry Goldwater and George McGovern from 1970 brought forward to today to comment on the society they find. Polar opposites at the time, I dare say they’d be speaking with one (shocked) voice about what we’ve become.

      1. gullibledupe1789
        February.14.2020 at 10:27 am

        This bureaucracy is okey-dokey, though, because it aligns with Trump’s mission of keeping icky brown people out of the country.

        1. Sevo
          February.14.2020 at 10:35 am

          This stupidity is okwey-dokey, though, because it’s TDS-soaked.

    4. Butler T. Reynolds
      February.14.2020 at 10:51 am

      If there was an OpenBordersLiberal-tarian drinking game, we’d all die of alcohol poisoning.

  9. Fist of Etiquette
    February.14.2020 at 9:51 am

    A federal judge won’t grant an injunction against California’s awful new employment regulation, A.B. 5.

    “You voted for these dipshits. Enjoy.”

  10. Ra's al Gore
    February.14.2020 at 9:51 am

    WASHINGTON—Gov. Gavin Newsom should immediately fire California Public Employees Retirement System (CalPERS) Chief Investment Officer Yu Ben Meng because of his “long and cozy relationship with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), according to Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.).

    In a Feb. 12 letter to Newsom, Banks pointed out that, with $360 billion in assets, CalPERS is the biggest public employee pension program in the United States and it has a long history of “shareholder activism,” in which officials leverage the fund’s wealth to influence corporate and government policies around the world.

    “Mr. Meng was hired as the deputy CIO of China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) in 2015. SAFE is a Chinese Communist Party agency responsible for managing $3 trillion in state-owned assets,” Banks told Newsom.

    “Mr. Meng, who first moved to the United States at 25, told the Chinese newspaper People’s Daily regarding his return to China, that ‘in a person’s life, if there is an opportunity to work for the motherland, this responsibility and honor is unmatched by anything.’”

    1. Ra's al Gore
      February.14.2020 at 9:53 am

      If they ever investigate payoffs from China, we’ll need to build more jails.

  11. Rufus The Monocled
    February.14.2020 at 9:51 am

    Since when is ‘Populism’ connected to ‘Mob rule’?

    1. Cyto
      February.14.2020 at 10:32 am

      It is kinda implied by the name, at least a bit.

      But I always thought of populism as a method of grabbing political power through demagoguery, particularly when resulting in the imposition of restrictions on freedoms and the growth of government power.

      Now, Trump has definitely used some of these techniques in his anti-illegal immigration stance. Talk of crime and disease is as old as immigration itself, and has been used by politicians every time there is a large uptick in immigration.

      But this is different in one aspect – he has not advocated revoking or intruding upon any freedoms. He is pushing for the enforcement of existing immigration law…. something every politician in the last 40 years has agreed upon (every one saying “from *now* onward, we’ll stop illegal immigration”). And it is inarguable that the current “allow large numbers of illegals to come in and work illegally but don’t have a way for them to become legal” is the worst possible solution. It harms immigrants and the rule of law and the employer/labor balance.

      I’m not sure if any other areas of Trump’s persona could be deemed populist. I suppose the repeated self-aggrandizement could be part of that genre.. but it is only a more crass version of what Obama did so skillfully, and nobody called him a populist.

      But the immigration fight has to be among the dumbest in history. There should be no argument that opines that enforcing existing immigration law as written is “racist”. That’s just stupid. If you want to change the existing quota systems, simply advocate for that. Advocating for unlimited illegal immigration and second class citizen status for millions of Latinos is the racist solution.

      And the fastest way to get approval from more people for a change in immigration policy would be to cut off the spigot of illegal immigrant labor. Large sectors of the economy would howl and demand changes to allow access to the labor they need.

      In a way this stupid immigration non-debate filled with name-calling is like the abortion debate. It is clear that both parties would much rather have the issue to rile people up with than having a resolution to the dispute.

  12. Fist of Etiquette
    February.14.2020 at 9:52 am

    Still running now after a year of winnowing: Eight candidates.

    Seven of them are wasting everyone’s time.

  13. Rich
    February.14.2020 at 9:53 am

    Couple quarantine themselves over fears of coronavirus

    Who’s with them?! If it might help save just one life, aren’t we obligated to try?

    1. Rich
      February.14.2020 at 9:54 am

      Especially since it might be spread by cats?

  14. Fist of Etiquette
    February.14.2020 at 9:53 am

    Failing to provide a family member’s middle name—or leaving any space blank—on an immigration form is now sufficient grounds for government officials to reject it.

    BREAKING NEWS: Bureaucracy sucks.

  15. Enjoy Every Sandwich
    February.14.2020 at 9:53 am

    Failing to provide a family member’s middle name—or leaving any space blank—on an immigration form is now sufficient grounds for government officials to reject it.

    You mean, the government mistreats people with petty bureaucratic bullshit? Gee, who could have seen that coming? Heh, apparently not the people who believe the government should be in charge of everything. Just wait until those government fucksticks are running health care!

    1. Rich
      February.14.2020 at 9:57 am

      And just wait until you’re required to fill out your healthcare forms using THE APP!!

      1. Enjoy Every Sandwich
        February.14.2020 at 10:24 am

        Oh holy shit! I didn’t think of that!

  16. Rufus The Monocled
    February.14.2020 at 9:53 am

    On immigration. I’m all kinds confused.

    https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/2146

    “This bill establishes that the maximum number of refugees admitted each fiscal year shall be no less than 95,000 and that the maximum number shall be treated as the numerical goal for refugee admissions for the applicable fiscal year. The President may set a higher number if it is justified by humanitarian concerns or is otherwise in the national interest.

    Currently, the number admitted each fiscal year may not exceed 50,000 unless the President determines that a higher number is justified by humanitarian concerns or is otherwise in the national interest.

    The bill directs the President to take into consideration information from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees when establishing the maximum admission number and making certain other related decisions. The President shall report to Congress quarterly on (1) the number of refugees admitted during the preceding quarter, (2) the number of aliens who were security-cleared during the preceding quarter, (3) a plan to reach the numerical goal for admitted refugees for that fiscal year, and (4) other related information.”

    That doesn’t sound anti-immigration to me. Unless I’m missing something.

    Which is highly likely.

    1. Cyto
      February.14.2020 at 10:36 am

      I like the setting of a maximum that is actually a minimum and punting entirely on what the actual number should be. It is almost perfect government doublespeak.

  17. Fist of Etiquette
    February.14.2020 at 9:54 am

    Happy Valentine’s Day from Remy and Reason TV…

    I heart Remy and Bragg.

  18. Ken Shultz
    February.14.2020 at 9:54 am

    The numbers the Chinese government are reporting on the spread of the coronavirus are raising eyebrows again. Two points:

    1) One more time with feeling: If it behooves the Chinese government to fudge the figures, they will fudge the figures, whether it’s GDP or an infection rate. They don’t stop manipulating data meant for public consumption just because it’s intended for an international audience, and manipulating the data for public consumption is what they do. Cows go moo. Ducks go quack. Nike sells shoes. And the Chinese government manipulates data for public consumption.

    2) Even if they were trying to go honest, sometimes data collection is hampered by other problems. For instance, you can’t report more infections than you have test kits. I understand that particle masks have been in short supply, and it wouldn’t surprise me if they kits they need to collect samples for testing were in short supply, too. Why would you keep 100 million test kits in storage? That’s expensive.

    1. Ken Shultz
      February.14.2020 at 9:59 am

      “BEIJING—Chinese authorities identified 5,090 new coronavirus cases, a new jump in their daily tally that has stirred concerns over the trajectory of the disease and has raised fresh worries over whether China is offering an accurate appraisal of the epidemic’s scope.”

      https://www.wsj.com/articles/1-716-chinese-health-workers-infected-by-coronavirus-six-health-workers-dead-11581668705?

    2. awildseaking
      February.14.2020 at 10:04 am

      It’s all conspiracy territory right now, but the estimates I’ve read about put the number of infected at 1m and deaths in the tens of thousands.

    3. some guy
      February.14.2020 at 10:05 am

      Didn’t they just change their reporting criteria in response to 2)? I heard yesterday that they were just assuming anyone with several COVID-19 symptoms actually had the disease now because they just don’t have enough test kits to tell for sure. That’s why there was a sudden jump in cases and deaths yesterday. Propagating that jump backwards in time was left as an exercise for the rest of us, though.

      1. Ken Shultz
        February.14.2020 at 10:24 am

        They’ve probably been busy manufacturing test kits, I’m sure, and they can’t confirm cases they can’t test because of the lack of test kits.

        This thing isn’t over.

        Incidentally, if the trade war wasn’t already enough to entice American companies to diversify their supply chains away from China, this virus must have put plenty of American companies over the top on that.

        From a Trump reelection perspective (and what other perspective matters!), this may be good news and bad news. The bad news is that this will slow the economy down to some extent–maybe enough to hurt his chances. The good news is that moving some jobs to the U.S. maybe seems like a great idea right about now.

        The other big drag on the economy is Boeing, but the worst of that may be confined to states, like California and Washington, that were already set to go blue anyway.

        1. Cyto
          February.14.2020 at 10:41 am

          On the Boeing front, I am astonished that they have not been able to fix this problem. I know they’ve grown fat on the government teat, and have been alone in the front of the aviation industry for long enough to become complacent, even in the face of a heavily subsidized European competitor. But they have a huge number of very competent engineers on staff. This Dreamliner thing must be a nearly fatal flaw if they can’t figure a way around it.

  19. John
    February.14.2020 at 9:55 am

    http://legalinsurrection.com/2020/02/jittery-democrats-fear-bernie-sanders-could-cost-them-the-house-of-representatives/

    Democrats fear Bernie winning the nomination could cost them the House. Republicans said the same thing about Trump in 2016. The difference is that Trump was a center right candidate who was slandered by the establishment as an extremist. So, once the country saw who Trump actually was, Republicans and Independents voted for him just like they would have any other center right candidate. Bernie in contrast really is a nut. So, the warnings about the dire down ticket effects of him winning the nomination are likely true.

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      February.14.2020 at 9:57 am

      I read if he gets the nod, the loss could be worse than McGovern.

      Only burnt toast California and New York will sink with the blue ship.

      1. Earth Skeptic
        February.14.2020 at 10:27 am

        Hmm, how about a new governing system: any state that goes for a specific presidential candidate actually enjoys the next 4 years with that candidate as “their” president.

        In your scenario, CA and NY would be part of a federal system administered by Bernie, while the rest of the country would be run by the Trump administration. Would be entertaining.

    2. Illocust
      February.14.2020 at 10:00 am

      It will gain them votes in San Francisco. It’ll probably be a wash in NY, and the rest of the country I don’t know. Depends how well the propaganda has sunk in.

      1. John
        February.14.2020 at 10:03 am

        Bernie would be a disaster. Poll after poll shows that a large majority of the country rejects socialism. It would be one thing if Trump had gotten us into a big war or the economy was collapsing. But, those things are not happening and are unlikely to happen between now and November. The country isn’t going to vote for a socialist over an incumbent who has largely delivered peace and prosperity. Socialism becomes a real danger when times are bad.

        1. SIV
          February.14.2020 at 10:44 am

          if Trump had gotten us into a big war or the economy was collapsing

          There’s still time!

        2. SIV
          February.14.2020 at 10:46 am

          I still think Bernie is the only Dem candidate who would stand a chance against Trump. Bloomberg would do the worst.

    3. Ken Shultz
      February.14.2020 at 10:12 am

      After Super Tuesday, the field will start winnowing down to two camps: The champion of the radicals and the champion of the moderates.

      It isn’t just that people start giving up because their chances of winning dwindle after losing in California and Texas on the same day. It’s also that few donors want to back a loser, and once it becomes clear you won’t win, you won’t get the money you need anymore.

      I’m using Texas as a laboratory for what’s likely to happen with Democrats who are more moderate than Democrats in California and New York, to see where they’re going, and when I look at the trends on 538, it looks like the future of the Democratic party is Bloomberg.

      https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/polls/president-primary-d/texas/

      Sanders is clobbering Warren to be the champion of the moderates, and Bloomberg is benefiting from the collapse of Biden. I don’t expect Sanders to win Texas. If you graph the momentum, rather than the absolute numbers at this point, you might bet on Bloomberg to win Texas. At this point, I expect the Democratic nominee is most likely to be Bloomberg.

      It wouldn’t surprise me to see Bloomberg win the nomination and see him put Warren on the ticket as vice president.

      1. John
        February.14.2020 at 10:22 am

        I think Bloomberg winning the nomination might split the party worse than Bernie winning it. Nominating Bloomberg would be the tech barons and big money people pissing all over the Bernie bros and telling them to like it. I think the Bernie bros would bolt and go third party in droves if Bloomberg is the nominee.

        I think Bloomberg might be the nominee but it will be just as big of a disaster as Bernie being the nominee would be. At this point I think Klouchbar is probably their best bet. She isn’t as toxic as Bernie but is left enough that the Bernie Bros would be a lot more likely to accept her than they would Bloomberg.

        1. Earth Skeptic
          February.14.2020 at 10:30 am

          So what’s wrong with a third (or fourth) party?

          1. Ken Shultz
            February.14.2020 at 10:39 am

            They have little impact on defeating Trump’s reelection, and their only important impact over the long term is that they’ll be able to influence one of the two larger parties to adopt their platform.

            https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Duverger%27s_law

        2. Ken Shultz
          February.14.2020 at 10:36 am

          Bloomberg won’t represent a rift with radicals as bad as you might think. It’s sort of like the Ron Paul kids railing against McCain in 2008 or Romney in 2012–not enough to effect the outcome of an election, especially if he puts someone like Warren on the ticket.

          Warren’s “credentials” have to do with going after Wall Street for the Obama administration. Meanwhile, the media in New York and New York City, particularly, will be all behind Bloomberg. Having a woman on the ticket, especially Liz Warren, would not only make him seem woke compared to Trump-Pence but would also water down criticism of Bloomberg’s ties to Wall Street.

          . . . and the chances of the media going after Warren for being a hypocrite on billionaires is about the same as the media going after her hypocrisy on claiming Native American heritage to get a position at Harvard. Regardless of whether he picks Warren to be his running mate on a unity ticket, however, he’s the one that’s benefiting from the fall of the other moderates–like Biden.

          If Sanders +Warren can’t get more than 30% of the vote in Texas, then Sanders might take Texas by a plurality, but once all the other moderates drop out, that means 70% of Democrats are more or less moderate–and they’ll line up behind the last moderate standing, who looks like it’s going to be Bloomberg. If Bloomberg wins in Texas, which I expect to happen, it’ll happen much quicker.

          P.S. I had a typo up top calling Sanders a moderate.

          1. Illocust
            February.14.2020 at 10:45 am

            You forget how much Texas does not like New York, and Bloomberg is synonymous with everything wrong with New York.

    4. gullibledupe1789
      February.14.2020 at 10:29 am

      Got it. Nothing extreme about Trump. No sir.

      1. Sevo
        February.14.2020 at 10:39 am

        Plenty stupid here. Yes sir.

      2. Ken Shultz
        February.14.2020 at 10:48 am

        Some people seem to imagine the Overton window has shifted much further than it has.

        The idea that recreational marijuana should be legalized used to be extreme.

        The idea that gay people should be free to get married used to be extreme.

        The idea that immigration laws should be enforced, that ObamaCare stinks, that the Green New Deal is crap, that China was taking advantage of American workers, or that Iran represents a legitimate security threat to the United States . . .

        These ideas aren’t extreme.

        They may not all be right, but they’re not extreme.

    5. Sevo
      February.14.2020 at 10:33 am

      “Democrats fear Bernie winning the nomination could cost them the House.”

      Wife and another woman (OW being typical SF proggy) were discussing the election; I was staying clear. OW was willing to yield the POTUS, but said the house was safe.
      Too big a target: I said ‘do you think all those people Trump is going to drag to the polls are going to vote D for the house?’.
      She hadn’t considered that aspect.

      1. Ken Shultz
        February.14.2020 at 10:45 am

        30 House Democrats who voted to impeach Trump are running for reelection in districts that voted for Trump in 2016.

        It used to be 31, but one of them changed parties rather than vote to impeach Trump.

        https://edition.cnn.com/2019/12/22/politics/van-drew-trump-gop-switch-impeachment/index.html

        You don’t tug on Superman’s cape.
        You don’t spit into the wind.
        You don’t pull the mask of the ol’ Lone Ranger
        And you don’t expect the voters to back you in a district after you just voted to nullify their votes.

        Those people wouldn’t have been allowed to vote for Trump if the Democrats who voted for impeachment had their way.

        Some of them will probably win, but none of those 30 should expect to win.

  20. JesseAz
    February.14.2020 at 9:59 am

    Facebook fact checking partner Snopes say yes, Trump is cribbing speeches from Hitler.

    https://pjmedia.com/trending/snopes-beclowns-itself-with-awful-confirmation-of-hitlerian-tones-in-trump-tweet/

    Bonus, they totally claim innocence from Godwins law.

    1. gullibledupe1789
      February.14.2020 at 10:31 am

      Uh huh. All the Snopes article says, if anyone bothered to look at it, is that the German was correctly translated. Good try.

      1. Sevo
        February.14.2020 at 10:39 am

        And all the cover article says is you can’t trust Snopes. Bad try.

  21. JesseAz
    February.14.2020 at 10:00 am

    Another day. Another local news story. Another assault from a liberal against a conservative. This time with a cane sword. Another media silence from the majors.

    https://pjmedia.com/trending/florida-man-attacks-trump-supporters-with-a-cane-sword/

    1. Rich
      February.14.2020 at 10:06 am

      Whitehurst confessed to having removed the sword from its holder and pointing it at the Trump supporters. He told police he meant no harm by the threatening action.

      “It was, like, Make America *Fun* Again!”

    2. some guy
      February.14.2020 at 10:10 am

      To be fair, Florida Man does a lot of things to a lot of people for a lot of reasons.

      1. Earth Skeptic
        February.14.2020 at 10:31 am

        Or no reasons.

  22. John
    February.14.2020 at 10:01 am

    https://pjmedia.com/instapundit/358220/

    Democrats now the party of incompetence. The old FDR Democratic Machines were corrupt but not so corrupt that they didn’t ensure the trains ran on time and that nice public buildings were built and government succeeded in its basic functions. At some point after the 1960s the Democratic walked away from all that. They stopped caring about government working.

    1. gullibledupe1789
      February.14.2020 at 10:32 am

      No incompetence among the Republicans. No sirree.

      1. Sevo
        February.14.2020 at 10:34 am

        Plenty of lefty bullshit here.

      2. John
        February.14.2020 at 10:40 am

        Yeah all the best run cities and states are run by Democrats right?

  23. TripK2
    February.14.2020 at 10:02 am

    Leftists want the same type of people that run immigration to run your healthcare too.

    1. gullibledupe1789
      February.14.2020 at 10:34 am

      Open secret: So, Republicans want the government to run your healthcare, too (if you are over 65 years old).

      1. Sevo
        February.14.2020 at 10:37 am

        Open secret: New TDSs troll is a pile of shit.

        1. John
          February.14.2020 at 10:42 am

          Likely just a new sock puppet of the same people who own the other franchises.

          1. Sevo
            February.14.2020 at 10:51 am

            Commie-kid’s sock didn’t show up this morning; this did. Same sort of lefty bullshit, shorter sentences.

  24. JesseAz
    February.14.2020 at 10:09 am

    Black students complain of too many cultures in the multi cultural centers.

    https://pjmedia.com/lifestyle/video-uva-student-in-multi-culti-center-announces-there-are-too-many-white-people-taking-up-space/

    1. John
      February.14.2020 at 10:12 am

      Such are the wages of identity politics. I think over the next few years identity politics is going to start to wane as the various identity groups tear each other apart causing more and more people to sour on the idea.

    2. Earth Skeptic
      February.14.2020 at 10:39 am

      POC as POS.

    3. lap83
      February.14.2020 at 10:49 am

      ” frankly, there’s a whole university for y’all to be at. And there’s very few spaces for us.”

      and yet you always find a space right next to us at the movie theater

      /runs away

  25. Sevo
    February.14.2020 at 10:22 am

    For some very hard-hitting and concrete criticism of Trump’s administration, we hear from a fired lackey:

    “Ex-Ukraine ambassador: State Department leaders lack vision”
    […]
    “The career U.S. diplomat who was ousted from her post in Ukraine by President Donald Trump, then was criticized by him as she testified at his impeachment hearings, warned that the State Department is facing a crisis with senior leaders who lack “vision.”
    […]
    But she noted that the State Department is being “hollowed out” under Trump and that the art of diplomacy has become less of a priority under his administration.
    “Right now, the State Department is in trouble,” Yovanovitch said in accepting the award. “Senior leaders lack policy vision, moral clarity and leadership.””
    https://www.fox13memphis.com/news/world/ex-ukraine/MTF75LQKCO3KS5YSTRLVS2NR7E/

    Whine some more, lady.

    1. John
      February.14.2020 at 10:25 am

      Hollowed out of the people who gave us brilliant ideas like we could make the Middle East Democratic. Oh tear

    2. gullibledupe1789
      February.14.2020 at 10:34 am

      Oooh. “Lackey”.

      1. Sevo
        February.14.2020 at 10:37 am

        Oooh. Stupid!

  26. gullibledupe1789
    February.14.2020 at 10:24 am

    ___________________________________________________________/\/\/\
    (____)(____\(__)(__)(__\/__)(____\__(___\_/___\(___\_/___\_)()()(
    __)(___)___/_)(__)(__)____(__)___/___/__/(_(_)_)/__/(_(_)_)\/\/\/
    _(__)_(_)\_)(______)(_/\/\_)(__)____(____)\___/(____)\___/_()()()

  27. Sevo
    February.14.2020 at 10:27 am

    “Barr: Won’t be ‘bullied’ by Trump on Stone case; jurors appalled”
    […]
    “U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Thursday that President Donald Trump’s attacks on prosecutors, the judge and jurors in the trial of a longtime adviser undermined the Justice Department’s work, adding he would not be “bullied” by anyone….”
    https://news.yahoo.com/slamming-prosecutors-judge-trump-turns-160302760.html

    If I didn’t want to be ‘bullied’ by my boss, the solution was to hit the bricks.
    Does he know who he works for?

    1. gullibledupe1789
      February.14.2020 at 10:35 am

      He’s just the President, not your boss.

      1. Sevo
        February.14.2020 at 10:36 am

        You’re just a fucking TDS troll, not any human worthy of the name.

  28. Vernon Depner
    February.14.2020 at 10:44 am

    Yolanda, a Guatemalan in her 40s, is undocumented. She’s been living in the shadows for more than a decade.

    Isn’t that the actual problem, and not the forms?

Please to post comments