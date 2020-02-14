Criminal Justice

Can the Criminal Justice System Be Fixed? The Jury's Still Out.

Under the law, prosecutors are supposed to pursue justice and not only seek convictions.

(Walter Bibikow Danita Delimont Photography/Newscom)

My latest experience with jury duty highlighted some of the well-known flaws in how our system determines an accused person's guilt or innocence. I was close to being impaneled when the judge asked whether any of us had previously dealt with district attorneys. I'm perfectly willing to serve on a jury, but answered honestly despite knowing the likely result.

As a newspaper writer, your honor, I've interviewed prosecutors when covering DA scandals and police-misconduct cases, I said. Within moments, the prosecutor announced that Mr. Greenhut was no longer needed.  As I walked out, I turned to him and said, "good call." People chuckled. I found it less funny that most of the potential jurors that seemed thoughtful and independent-minded also were rejected for one reason or another.

In reality, the most ominous problems in our justice system take place long before anyone is being questioned for jury service. It starts with the arrest, of course. Some readers have wondered why I'm so agitated about police-abuse allegations. The answer is simple. The state has immense power, so if an officer plants evidence or offers misleading testimony, it can deprive innocent people of their freedom.

A new California law mandating the release of police-misconduct records has led to some eye-opening news reports. My concern isn't with a few bad apples, which is the bane of every profession. The problem is with a system that protects its own, by covering up information and allowing those apples to ruin the whole barrel. That system is tilted heavily in favor of the government.

The process is the punishment. If you're accused of a crime, you might eventually be cleared of wrongdoing—but after you've mortgaged the house to pay legal bills, had your career destroyed in the process, and spent months or maybe years living with the stress of prosecution. And we've seen plenty of recent examples of wrongly convicted people who have been released after many years in prison. How do they get their lives back?

Last week, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said he is dropping all charges against a Newport Beach surgeon and his girlfriend who in 2018 were accused by the former district attorney of drugging multiple women and luring them back to the surgeon's apartment to sexually assault them. They pleaded not guilty and flatly deny that any non-consensual sexual encounters took place.

"Because the public and the media were led to believe that there was video evidence which confirmed thousands of victims, it was misreported worldwide," Spitzer said. "There were two individuals who were mistreated by the system, and they didn't deserve it, because of a re-election." Spitzer had alleged in a letter to the state attorney general last year that the case was "rife with prosecutorial misconduct."

This is an amazing turn of events that perhaps will focus some attention on the behavior of prosecutors and—most important—the way the system is stacked against defendants.

As the criminal-justice reform movement has gained steam in recent years (in a remarkably bipartisan fashion), the public has learned that just because people plead guilty to crimes doesn't necessarily mean that they are guilty of those particular crimes. That, to me, spotlights the depth of the problem. The accused could face decades in prison if they lose in court. Who would want their life hanging in the balance of the jury system that I referenced above?

"In some cases, the sentencing difference between accepting a plea and losing at trial can be a matter of decades," wrote Jeffrey Stein, a public defender, in a 2018 Washington Post column. "It's no wonder 95 percent of all defendants accept plea offers" and that "15 percent of all exonerees…originally pleaded guilty. That share rises to 49 percent for people exonerated of manslaughter and 66 percent for those exonerated of drug crimes."

In a 2015 article for Georgetown Law Review, former 9th Circuit Court of Appeals Justice Alex Kozinski (a conservative Reagan appointee on that notoriously liberal court) listed 12 myths about the criminal-justice system. One is that prosecutors play fair. Prosecutors often "pile on charges so as to make it exceedingly risky for a defendant to go to trial" and they have "countless ways" to "prejudice the fact-finding process and undermine a defendant's right to a fair trial."

Under the law, prosecutors are supposed to pursue justice and not only seek convictions. But consider a recent case in Mississippi where a man who was held in jail on a misdemeanor charge asked a guard to charge his cellphone so he could text his whereabouts to his wife. He was slapped with a 12-year sentence for possessing a cellphone in a correctional facility. Is that justice?

I'll look at reforms in a future column, but suffice it to say that the problems go far deeper than police conduct and a dumbed-down system for selecting jurors.

This column was first published in the Orange County Register.

Steven Greenhut is western region director for the R Street Institute and was previously the Union-Tribune‘s California columnist.

  1. A leftist
    February.14.2020 at 8:09 am

    A good place to start would be to reduce damn near every penalty under law by 3/4 percent excepting a few offenses and make states change their laws by withholding federal money.

  2. Idle Hands
    February.14.2020 at 8:12 am

    It would have to get fixed by lawyers or an educated populace of jurists who thought outside the box(ie jury nullification). So no it won’t ever be fixed as it serves to enrich and protect the people in the industry and fuck over everyone else. The people who designed the modern day law schools and way of thinking also designed the public schools so….

  3. DH
    February.14.2020 at 8:28 am

    “Is it justice?”. I would assume you don’t understand why prisons have strict rules. I guess we should just let prisoners have phones, alcohol and maybe weapons at their whim.

    1. SQRLSY One
      February.14.2020 at 8:42 am

      “But consider a recent case in Mississippi where a man who was held in jail on a misdemeanor charge asked a guard to charge his cellphone so he could text his whereabouts to his wife. He was slapped with a 12-year sentence for possessing a cellphone in a correctional facility. Is that justice?”

      https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/mississippi-man-got-12-years-prison-possessing-cellphone-county-jail-n1117951

      The in-processing folks (guards) at the jail were too stupid (or lazy, or even mendacious, trying to set this “uppity black” guy up for the fall) to do their job right. They didn’t take his cell phone! The “uppity black” guy clearly didn’t know it was a 12-year-sentence kinda thing, to have a cell phone in jail. Do YOU call this “justice”?

      Prosecutors today (and fascists in the general public) seem to think “punishment = justice”… The more punishment, the more justice!

      Food for thought below, from various thinkers, over the many years…

      “Beware of all those in whom the urge to punish is strong.” – Friedrich Nietzsche
      “Mistrust all those in whom the desire to punish is imperative.” Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
      “Let he who is without sin, throw the first stone.” – Jesus
      “How can you say to your brother, ‘Let me take the speck out of your eye,’ while there is still a beam in your own eye? You hypocrite! First take the beam out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother’s eye.” – Jesus

      1. DH
        February.14.2020 at 8:52 am

        I don’t know what happened with the cell phone, apparently neither do they. So calling those officers idiots or lazy is futile. You’d be amazed ways the ways prisoners can hide things . Considering the man had previous convictions for robbery, and lied about the cell phone when asked about it,(reading the article helps) ya I think he deserves punishment.

        1. SQRLSY One
          February.14.2020 at 8:59 am

          He had an unauthorized cell phone for ? a few hours at most… He harmed no one by using that phone! Fine him for $1.23, or add 10 minutes to his jail term, sounds like “proportionate justice” (“let the punishment fit the crime”) to me.

          12 years of jail time??!?! Sounds like punishment dished out by perverted, sadistic NAZIs to me! NAZIs that have ZERO regard for the judicious use of my tax dollars, to boot!

          1. DH
            February.14.2020 at 9:05 am

            So you live in Mississippi?
            Either rules/laws matter or they don’t. Stop concern trolling.

            1. SQRLSY One
              February.14.2020 at 9:14 am

              “Either rules/laws matter or they don’t.”

              How about, either “proportionate punishment” matters, or it does not!

              You tell us:

              ‘1) Inadvertently having a cell phone where Government Almighty has forbidden it… WHAT should be the punishment?

              ‘2) NOT DOING YOUR JOB as a jailor or guard… WHAT should be the punishment?

              Or is there one set of rules and laws for the peons, and a TOTALLY DIFFERENT one for the masters? (OK, I already know the answer here is “yes” for that one, but I would be quite curious to your answers to the 1st 2 questions…)

  4. Jerryskids
    February.14.2020 at 8:34 am

    We get this all the time doing re-models in older homes with tile bathrooms. The tile’s old and cracked and lumpy and looks like shit and they want to know if we can cover it over with sheet vinyl to make it look good. And we have to explain to them that no matter how well you maintain the tile by re-sealing and re-grouting, the house settles and the floor warps and the tile cracks and you’re sooner or later going to get water under the tile and the subfloor is going to rot. The reason your tile’s cracked and lumpy and looks like shit is because the subfloor is shot to hell and, no, we can’t just cover that mess over with sheet vinyl and make it look good. You’re going to have to do a complete tear-out and rebuild the bathroom floor because that shit’s been rotting out for years underneath where you never saw it. If you’re not afraid of getting a little dirty, the mole crickets and the spiders and a scorpion or two, and you’ve got a good, strong light, you can crawl under the house and see that the diagonal planking looks like wet cardboard and the joists are sagging and spongy and you’re going to wonder what the hell’s been holding the bathtub up in the air all this time. Every last little bit of it’s got to come out of there and all new wood has to go in if you’re going to fix it properly.

    1. Jerryskids
      February.14.2020 at 8:42 am

      And then after the thing’s been rebuilt, you’re going to have to regularly crawl back into that dark, dirty nasty crawlspace with a good, strong, bright light and inspect carefully for any incipient rot and get that shit fixed quick – or you can wait about 40 years and call somebody out and do the same damn thing all over again.

      1. SQRLSY One
        February.14.2020 at 8:48 am

        Yes! A good analogy! For a HUGE part of the “justice” systems! To include property confiscations! Property confiscations (“We’re not punishing you, we’re just punishing your property”) has been a decades-long game of whack-a-mole! WHEN are we gonna fix it PROPERLY?!?!? So that it STAYS fixed?!?!

  5. A leftist
    February.14.2020 at 8:47 am

    What about a “do unto others” law whereby individual citizens would decide which level of penalty they would prefer to live by meaning if a person committed an offense against a person who choose the harsher level then that person would be subject to a harsher penalty but it would work both ways so if you wanted fire and brimstone that shit would fall back on you if you were ever convicted.

