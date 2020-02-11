Zero Tolerance

School Calls Cops on 6-Year-Old With Down Syndrome Who Made Finger Gun Gesture

The little girl said, "I shoot you," but her mother says she didn't understand what she was saying.

|

(Screenshot via CBS Philly)

School officials at Valley Forge Elementary in Tredyffrin, Pennsylvania, called the police on a 6-year-old girl who made a finger gun gesture at her teacher and said, "I shoot you." The girl has Down syndrome and didn't understand what she was saying, her mother told CBS Philly.

The principal and teacher agreed that the girl, Margot, had not intended to make a threat. But they informed the authorities anyway, citing a district policy that mandates safety threat assessments in all such cases.

"I was fine with everything up until they said 'and we have to call the police,'" Margot's mother, Maggie Gaines, told reporters. "I said 'you absolutely do not have to call the police.'"

Indeed, it was completely unnecessary for the school to involve the cops, which had the effect of creating a police report referencing Margot's actions. Unfortunately, district officials follow a policy of automatically calling the cops anytime someone's safety is remotely threatened. Per The Washington Post:

According to SAVVY Main Line, the Tredyffrin/Easttown School District ramped up its threat assessment protocols in 2018 in response to a spate of school shootings nationally and a highly publicized incident where a local middle-schooler was subjected to anti-Semitic threats. At a January meeting, one former school board member said the changes were "driven by events that occurred in our middle schools or high school," and that the intent had never been to involve police when elementary school students made "non-substantive" threats.

Another former school member who had a hand in drafting the current policy testified last week that he never imagined it would be applied to a 6-year-old with Down syndrome.

Lawmakers and policy architects frequently suffer from failures of imagination: They presume their laws and policies will be followed in exactly the manner they intend. But the officials who carry out and enforce said policies do not always exercise good judgment. Instead, they over-comply with the policy and follow it to the letter, which produces absurd results like these.

Margot's situation is a good reminder that unthinking public panic about safety in schools—divorced from any actual danger that is statistically significant—has a cost: It drives bad policy that promotes overcriminalization and invites law enforcement to intervene unnecessarily in disputes between students and teachers. Kids who make mistakes should face proportionate punishment—like a timeout, in Margot's case.

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Ron
    February.11.2020 at 1:11 pm

    As I recall there were some NAZI’s who also were only following orders. Teachers who can’t think for themselves shouldn’t be teaching

    1. mad.casual
      February.11.2020 at 1:41 pm

      Teachers who can’t think for themselves shouldn’t be teaching

      Not to blame the Mom, but I don’t think she made it clear enough: By calling the police you will be publicly admitting that you, an elementary school teacher, feared for your safety from an unarmed, retarded 6-yr.-old armed with her index finger. That as two adults, a teacher and an administrator, you are incapable of dealing with a 6-yr.-old retarded girl using her finger as a gun without involving law enforcement.

      FFS, I’m pretty sure this 6 yr. old will have figured out how to handle this situation better than the teacher and principal well before she reaches their age.

  2. DC_36
    February.11.2020 at 1:12 pm

    We’re not actually overreacting idiots who blindly follow stupid rules that cause unnecessary harm to families – we’re just following policy!

    They did not have to call the police. It’s up to the discretion of the principal and teacher to determine, what is a ‘threat to safety’, so they simply used extremely poor judgment in identifying the girls actions as a safety threat. If they hadn’t overreacted, they wouldn’t be “forced” under policy to call the police.

  3. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    February.11.2020 at 1:14 pm

    Never imagined it would be used on a six-year old with Down’s Syndrome.

    Imagine that.

  4. mad.casual
    February.11.2020 at 1:37 pm

    Alternative Headline: “Valley Forge Elementary School Teacher Feared For Her Life As Retarded 6-yr.-old Pointed Finger”

    Alternative byline: “Read about her harrowing escape as her attacker cackled ‘I shoot you!'”

    Seriously, name this woman, shame her to the ground. Reporting the incident to a principal or the parents, fine. Getting the police involved means, as the child’s mother pointed out, that you had a legitimate fear for your life from a 6-yr.-old retarded girl who was pointing her finger. Loosing this job for this incident would be too good for this woman but, just like with cops and the police unions, this woman won’t be fired and will likely go on to a lucrative career.

  5. Dillinger
    February.11.2020 at 1:39 pm

    >>They presume their laws and policies will be followed in exactly the manner they intend.

    it *was* followed in exactly the manner it was intended. is a terrible law/policy regardless of whether the perpetrator has Downs Syndrome

  6. mad.casual
    February.11.2020 at 1:51 pm

    If it prevents even just one kid with Down’s Syndrome from shooting up a school…

  7. CharlesWT
    February.11.2020 at 2:12 pm

    For a lot of school teachers and administrators, their greatest fear is leaving their asses uncovered.

  8. Bubba Jones
    February.11.2020 at 2:14 pm

    What does the policy actually say? Without that information, I don’t know if the fault lies with the principal or with the person covering his ass by claiming he never imagined this scenario.

  9. Brandybuck
    February.11.2020 at 2:15 pm

    Do you blame the wolves, or the school administrator who threw the child to the wolves? Hard question in an era when wolves are sacred. Thin blue line for wolves.

