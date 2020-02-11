Brickbat: At Least No One Was Shot

Lourdes Ponce says her 16-year-old son is both autistic and epileptic. During a recent visit to a Fresno, California, El Pollo Loco, the boy had a seizure in a bathroom and fell to the floor. Ponce told her daughter to call 911. "We called paramedics for help, we did not call police," she said. Cops showed up anyway, and they handcuffed the teen and tried to put him in the back of a patrol car. The boy began to vomit, but Ponce says the cops did nothing to keep him from choking. Finally, she retrieved paperwork showing the boy has seizures and EMS was able to take him to a hospital. In a statement, the Fresno Police Department says the situation is under investigation.