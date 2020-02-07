The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Elizabeth Warren Slanders AIPAC

And by extension, the American Jewish community

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

Imagine if, at a Q & A with Donald Trump, someone got up and said, "As an American Jew I am terrified at the unholy alliance AIPAC is forming with racist black activists, open borders extremists, Socialists and Communists, and no Republican should legitimize that type of anti-American globalist bigotry, and I'm wondering whether you will commit to boycotting it?" And Trump in response nodded agreeably and said yes. Now watch this clip with Elizabeth Warren regarding AIPAC, which involves at least equally inflammatory and tendentious allegations. Note that AIPAC has a huge membership (for an American Jewish organization of over 100,000, primarily Jews, and is, within the Jewish community, utterly mainstream, though of course (like the ADL, though AIPAC is much more bipartisan and centrist) it has critics both left and right.

Like many of her other extremist positions, Warren has come to this distaste for AIPAC rather late. I suppose she's jealous that Bernie is cornering the leftist anti-Semite vote.

Advertisement

NEXT: Campaign Trail Tales of Woe and Suffering Are at Odds With Reality

David Bernstein is the University Professor and the Executive Director of the Liberty & Law Center at the Antonin Scalia Law School, George Mason University.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Travis Ormsby
    February.7.2020 at 9:10 am

    It’s only slander if it isn’t true.

  2. Brett Bellmore
    February.7.2020 at 9:19 am

    In today’s increasingly anti-semitic Democratic party, you either embrace it, or get out.

    And, of course, as a “centrist” organization, AIPAC’s cardinal sin is a lack of exclusive loyalty to the left. That’s intolerable even for leftists who aren’t personally anti-semitic.

    1. David Bernstein
      February.7.2020 at 9:23 am

      “And, of course, as a ‘centrist’ organization, AIPAC’s cardinal sin is a lack of exclusive loyalty to the left. That’s intolerable even for leftists who aren’t personally anti-semitic.” That’s precisely why Soros funded JStreet to try to discredit AIPAC.

    2. bernard11
      February.7.2020 at 9:40 am

      In today’s increasingly anti-semitic Democratic party, you either embrace it, or get out.

      So all us Jewish Democrats – a sizable majority of American Jews – are idiots or antisemites?

      Fuck you.

      The real problem many of us have with AIPAC is its support of what we see as oppressive and unjust policies by Israel. You and Bernstein may disagree with that assessment, but it’s a legitimate reason for disagreeing with the organization.

      It’s not (yet another) fantastical Soros-centered conspiracy.

      1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
        February.7.2020 at 9:43 am

        Watch that language, bernard11. You’re not conservative enough to qualify for a pass from the Volokh Conspiracy Board of Censors.

      2. David Bernstein
        February.7.2020 at 9:45 am

        The questioner didn’t criticize AIPAC on the merits of its policies. She instead claimed it was allying with racists and white nationalists and promoting bigotry, which is nonsense.

        1. David Bernstein
          February.7.2020 at 9:50 am

          And, as I’m sure you are aware, suggesting that an organization is allying with white nationalists and supporting bigotry is a way of saying that the organization (and by extension its supporters) is not just wrong, but beyond the pale. Which means that the mainstream Jewish community is beyond the pale. There are hundreds of way Warren could have answered the question that could have been critical of the Israeli government and AIPAC itself while not seeming to endorse the questioner’s desire to put a mainstream Jewish organization beyond the pale of reasonable disagreement.

        2. bernard11
          February.7.2020 at 9:52 am

          I’m not talking about the questioner. I’m talking about Brett’s comment, which you endorsed.

          And since lots of Jews don’t support AIPAC, I fail to see how the questioner’s remarks slandered “the American Jewish community.”

        3. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
          February.7.2020 at 9:53 am

          If AIPAC is standing with Republicans in the Trump era, it is allying with racists and white nationalists and promoting bigotry.

          One of the great achievements of our liberal-libertarian mainstream during my lifetime is that our bigots no longer wish to be known as bigots, at least not in public. During my childhood the bigotry was open, casual, common . . . the bigots wanted you to know how they thought, how they acted, and how that was the way it would and should be.

          Today’s bigots, though, hide behind euphemisms — “color-blind,” “traditional values,” “conservative values” — and are on the defensive. They guard their intolerance in public, expressing their genuine beliefs solely in contexts they consider safe, such as private homes, militia gatherings, and Republican Committee meetings.

          I’ve lost my taste for political correctness, though, and reject those euphemisms. I now call a bigot a bigot. Every Republican who supports Trump is a bigot or appeases bigotry, and I don’t see much practical distinction between the two classes these days.

          If the argument is that AIPAC does not snuggle with Trump and his base of bigots, I would wish to observe the evidence. No one should be branded a Trump supporter without evidence.

      3. Bob from Ohio
        February.7.2020 at 9:53 am

        “So all us Jewish Democrats – a sizable majority of American Jews – are idiots or antisemites? ”

        AIPAC supports Israel. It supprts the government of Israeli, whatever that government happens to be.

        The long time current government is distatesful to you. So you oppose AIPAC because it deals with the current government.

        Unfortunately for you, the Israeli consensus, in substance if not in tactics, is aligned with Bibi’s views. Did you see Gantz in DC a few weeks ago?

        What are you going to do if and when Gantz is PM and they treat the Arabs exactly the same way as Bibi does?

  3. loki13
    February.7.2020 at 9:39 am

    In the long run, we will just see more of what we are seeing.

    The true danger lies not with the extremists and anti-Semites on either the left or the right.

    It is with those who have thoughtlessly and carelessly turned support for Israel from an issue that has always attracted bipartisan support into one that, increasingly, is used to drive partisan rancor.

    The very few votes and the little transactional benefit gained in the short run will be dwarfed by the long-term loss of credible and consistent support that does not waver with the vagaries of personal whim and party.

    Maybe it’s worth it; if the trade isn’t, I wouldn’t want to be one of the proponents of the divide, or the well-meaning lackeys who formented it.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      February.7.2020 at 9:46 am

      Israelis may have a chance to preserve American support by turning away from right-wing belligerence (and making that right-wing belligerence a left-right divider in American politics).

      Or it may be too late. Most Americans object to right-wing belligerence at home; why would they wish to subsidize it, at great and varied cost, anywhere else?

      Either way, it’s Israelis’ choice . . . and perhaps their funeral.

  4. bernard11
    February.7.2020 at 9:49 am

    Tell us David.

    What did you think about Trump including TruNews in the press delegation for Davos, and having other contacts with them? Endorsing slander?

    And there are other incidents as well.

    We hear no complaints from you.

    1. David Bernstein
      February.7.2020 at 9:52 am

      I actually mentioned, linked to, and criticized the TruNews thing in my last post on antisemitism, but thanks for playing.

Please to post comments