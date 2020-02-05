Marijuana

On Marijuana, Sanders Promises the Impossible, While Bloomberg Promises More of the Same

The former New York City mayor, who thinks legalizing pot is "one of the stupidest things we've ever done," nevertheless says "putting people in jail for marijuana" is "really dumb."

|

Bloomberg-NORML-ad-big
(NORML)

Michael Bloomberg, who as mayor of New York City presided over a dramatic surge in pot possession busts and last year called legalizing cannabis "perhaps the stupidest thing we've ever done," now says "putting people in jail for marijuana" is "really dumb." You might suspect that Bloomberg's turnaround on marijuana, like his sudden repudiation of the NYPD's "stop, question, and frisk" program after years of steadfastly defending it, has something to do with his entry into the race for the Democratic presidential nomination. But his new position is morally incoherent, since he continues to support prohibition even while saying marijuana use should not be treated as a crime.

While Bloomberg was visiting Denver on Saturday, a reporter for the local NBC station noted his condemnation of marijuana legalization and asked, "Are the people of Colorado stupid for legalizing it?" Bloomberg's response:

The first thing is we shouldn't put anyone in jail over it. Colorado has a right to do what they want to do. I would advise going slowly to any other state because it's not clear, doctors aren't sure whether or not it's doing damage. If a state wants to do it, and Colorado and Washington were the first two that did it, that's up to the state. What I really object to is putting people in jail for marijuana. That's really dumb.

As long as producing and distributing cannabis remain illegal, of course, the government will still be "putting people in jail for marijuana," which according to Bloomberg is "really dumb." If people should not be arrested for marijuana use, as Bloomberg now claims to believe, it is hard to see why people should be arrested merely for facilitating marijuana use.

Since three-quarters of Democrats support marijuana legalization, Bloomberg's continued opposition puts him at odds with the primary voters he is counting on to secure his nomination. Except for former Vice President Joe Biden, all of the other Democratic presidential contenders favor repealing marijuana prohibition, not just keeping consumers out of jail or tolerating state-level legalization.

At the other extreme in the Democratic field is Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who is now promising that "on my first day in office through executive order we will legalize marijuana in every state in this country." That idea is legally impossible for at least three reasons.

First, while the executive branch has the authority to reclassify marijuana without new legislation, the process is rather complicated, involving consultation between the attorney general and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). After the department evaluates the merits of moving a drug to a different schedule based on a list of specified criteria, it makes a recommendation to the attorney general, who decides whether to initiate a rulemaking process. All of this obviously could not be accomplished on the first day of a Sanders administration (or even within the first few months), especially since he would not even have had a chance to appoint a new attorney general or HHS secretary.

Second, while the Controlled Substances Act lets the attorney general move marijuana from Schedule I to a less restrictive category, the statute's incorporation of treaty requirements seems to preclude removing marijuana from the schedules altogether without amending the law.

Third, even if Sanders could magically overcome those obstacles on his first day in office, the effect would be to repeal the federal ban on marijuana, which would not "legalize marijuana in every state." States would still be free to retain their own laws criminalizing the production, distribution, and possession of marijuana.

But at least Sanders' heart is in the right place on this issue, while Bloomberg's position is a moral muddle.

Advertisement

NEXT: L.A. Politicians Want To Seize Private Apartment Building to Prevent Rent Increases

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. TrickyVic (old school)
    February.5.2020 at 2:48 pm

    “‘What I really object to is putting people in jail for marijuana. That’s really dumb.””

    Bloomberg admits his policies were dumb. Sure, let’s elect this guy.

  2. Unicorn Abattoir
    February.5.2020 at 3:06 pm

    I entered the Dem primaries, ’cause I was high
    Said I’d spend a billion to win, ’cause I was high
    Bought my way onto the debate stage and you know why
    ‘CAUSE I’M RICH, BITCH!

  3. JFree
    February.5.2020 at 3:07 pm

    the process is rather complicated, involving consultation between the attorney general and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)

    The process doesn’t look that complicated to me. Course I’m not one of the tens of thousands of DC bureaucrats whose goal in life is to increase handle the complexities of bureaucracy so that a czar needs to be appointed with lifetime tenure to control the complexity and keep it from overwhelming us mere mortals.

    A simple executive order – ordering the Attorney General, Secy HHS, and Secy State (there’s an ‘intl treaty compliance’ part of that too) to ‘consult’ with each other as per the processes already in place. If they need some handy hints as to how this ‘consultation’ thing can occur, then perhaps said hints can be contained in the XO.

    For example – providing the telephone numbers of each of those in the XO. Providing advice as to how to use the telephone to contact those others to be consulted with. Providing an administrative intern who knows how to put areas of agreement onto a ‘piece of paper’ so that said people can ‘sign their names’ to that piece of paper signifying successful consultation. Providing a ‘conference table’ – should such consultation require face-to-face ‘meeting’ and/or doughnuts.

Please to post comments