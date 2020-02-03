Embiggening Embarrasses: "Font Fiasco Tanks Climactic Iowa Poll"

From Axios (Rebecca Falconer & Mike Allen):

In a Saturday night stunner, the Des Moines Register and CNN scrapped the final Iowa Poll before Monday's caucuses because of fears it was tainted….

"It appears a candidate's name was omitted in at least one interview in which the respondent was asked to name their preferred candidate" [wrote the Register]….

A CNN source told Axios the amazing backstory: An interviewer at the poll's call center increased the font size of the questionnaire on their screen so much that the bottom choice (which rotated between calls) wasn't visible.