Bail

The Justice Department Wades Into New York Bail Reform Fight With Federal Hate Crime Charges Over Slapping

Police and prosecutors want to maintain a system that punishes poor people before they’re ever convicted.

|

NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea (Pacific Press/Sipa USA/Newscom)

The Department of Justice is wading into the conflict surrounding New York's 1-month-old bail reforms by charging a woman accused of assaulting several Jewish women with federal hate crimes.

Tiffany Harris, 30, of Brooklyn, New York, has been trotted out by police and prosecutors who are critical of New York's new system, which, like nearby New Jersey, strives to eliminate the use of cash bail for misdemeanor and nonviolent arrests. Harris is accused of walking up to three separate Orthodox Jewish women in Crown Heights in New York in December and slapping them. In one incident she said "Fuck you Jews," so the attacks are being described as anti-Semitic hate crimes.

The facts of the case also present what seems to be a troubled woman who probably needs professional help, not somebody attempting to mastermind some sort of escalation of violence against New York City's Jewish community. Under New York's laws, she's been released without cash bail demands, and she's being held up (particularly by the New York Post) as proof that bail reforms are bad, because she continued to act out after she had been freed (and was eventually rearrested).

On Tuesday federal prosecutors got involved by charging her with violating federal hate crime laws by assaulting the women on the basis of their perceived religion. Richard Donoghue, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, announced the charges, along with an FBI official at the New York field office and New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea. Yes, they brought out all these big guns to announce federal charges against a woman who slapped three people. There are even quotes and a press release:

"As alleged in the criminal complaint, the defendant attacked three women solely because they were Jewish, striking not only at the innocent victims, but also at our country's founding principles of tolerance and respect for civil rights," stated Donoghue. "The use of violence, or the threats of violence, against anyone based on the victim's religion will not be tolerated, and those who engage in such conduct will learn that under federal law there are serious consequences for hate crimes."

They noted that Harris faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted (in reality, under federal sentence scheduling, she'll receive far less). After suggesting Harris' alleged assaults potentially undermine the country's foundation of civil rights, they added that she's presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Those who attack bail reform want to downplay that "presumed innocent" part, but that's what's important and that's exactly why the shift away from cash bail has been happening. Harris hasn't been convicted of a crime. Those who are outraged over her release are the ones presuming her guilt. They are angry that she's not being punished and put behind bars even though she has not yet been convicted.

Shea inadvertently gives up the game by blaming bail reform for a recent spike in crimes in New York City since the start of the year, without providing any evidence that the people responsible for the crimes are those who have been released without bail:

"In the first three weeks of this year, we're seeing significant spikes in crime. So either we forgot how to police New York City, or there's a correlation," Shea told reporters in reference to the new laws.

"If you let out individuals that commit a lot of crime, that's precision policing in reverse and we're seeing the effects in a very quick time, and that is why we're so concerned."

Note the assumption of guilt in Shea's quotes. He's acting as though these people who are released without having to pay bail have been convicted. They have not been. What police and prosecutors are demanding is the ability to be able to punish people by holding them in jail cells prior to proving they committed a crime.

That's not what bail was supposed to be for. Cash bail was intended to make sure that people who have been charged with crimes show up at court and have financial incentives to stay out of trouble while they're free. It's not supposed to be a tool to use money to determine who goes free and who is jailed on the basis of who has access to money and who doesn't, yet that's exactly what's been happening and why activists have been pushing for reform.

As I've noted previously, New York City actually significantly reformed bail decades ago to dramatically reduce the demands for cash bail in the city and continued to see crime fall. It's actually outside of New York City where these changes will have the most impact.

Among those who are horrified that Harris' case is being used to attack bail reform is one of her own alleged victims. Elyse Maister spoke to the New York Daily News earlier this week and expressed dismay about what's happened in response to the incident. She was walking home from a Hanukkah party on December 27 when Harris allegedly ran by and slapped her on the back of the head. Maister told the Daily News that Harris seemed "emotionally distressed" during the brief encounter. And while Maister does believe there is a real fear of violence against New York's Orthodox Jews, she thinks the Harris case is being politically exploited.

"I've been dismayed to watch politicians exploit what happened, to use it against bail reform. I want [Harris] to get treatment and not be subject to money bail," she told the Daily News.

Actions of some sort need to be taken to make sure Harris doesn't continue to assault people. Federal charges for slapping three women is a disproportionate response.

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. Longtobefree
    January.29.2020 at 1:26 pm

    What part of non-violent is slapping?

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      January.29.2020 at 1:32 pm

      Everyone made it home to their families.

  2. SIV
    January.29.2020 at 1:28 pm

    strives to eliminate the use of cash bail for misdemeanor and nonviolent arrests

    They’ve eliminated cash bail for (some) violent crimes. The bail reforms are bad. Why are you even arguing for this?

    1. Eddy
      January.29.2020 at 1:34 pm

      “strives to eliminate the use of cash bail for misdemeanor and nonviolent arrests”

      Doesn’t the presumption of innocence apply to felonies? And to violent misdemeanors?

  3. Robert
    January.29.2020 at 1:30 pm

    The Department of Justice is wading into the conflict surrounding New York’s 1-month-old bail reforms by charging a woman accused of assaulting several Jewish women with federal hate crimes.

    Am I the only one who sees this headling and summary introduction as non sequitur, and has failed to find evidence of it in the article? How does charging this person with federal hate crimes involve the US DOJ with local bail reforms unless you’re making the argument for them that bail reform’s a bad thing because it leads to such outcomes?

    1. Robert
      January.29.2020 at 1:41 pm

      I intuit that Mr. Shackford’s taking the attitude of “Whose side are you on?” rather than what are you for or against. Funny, because I thought when it came to campus rape accusations, he’d deplored that type of thinking.

    2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      January.29.2020 at 1:48 pm

      The implication is that, absent the bail reforms and this accused woman being re-arrested, the big guns would not have been trotted out. Cops and prosecutors in NYC, local and federal, have made no secret of their dislike of bail reform.

    3. TripK2
      January.29.2020 at 1:55 pm

      I wasn’t even aware hate crimes could be used to assault people.

  4. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    January.29.2020 at 1:31 pm

    In one incident she said “Fuck you Jews,” so the attacks are being described as anti-Semitic hate crimes.

    This is a tough call. I need to know where everyone sits on the social justice hierarchical totem pole before I can make a judgement.

    1. squid_hunt
      January.29.2020 at 1:37 pm

      Exactly. If you want to argue that hate crime laws are stupid, I’m with you. If you want to argue that this one is too simple to be a hate crime law, I have to disagree. The question is whether motive affects the seriousness of the crime. Keep the argument there.

      1. John
        January.29.2020 at 1:48 pm

        I completely agree. This is clearly a hate crime as defined by the law. Shackford seems unable to separate his objection to the law and an honest assessment of its application to these facts.

  5. squid_hunt
    January.29.2020 at 1:34 pm

    Only government can violate civil rights.

  6. Eddy
    January.29.2020 at 1:37 pm

    Isn’t the 8th Amendment’s ban on “excessive bail” a key bail reform? Maybe focus on enforcing that with regard to poor defendants before abolishing bail altogether.

    Abolishing bail also abolishes the right to reasonable bail, in those cases where the “reformed” system decides the accused should be locked up. And it also abolishes reasonable bail in cases where maybe the accused should be bailed.

  7. Billy Bones
    January.29.2020 at 1:51 pm

    Not unlike an earlier Reason article (Georgia death row inmate), this is not an entirely sympathetic case. I hold steadfast for bail reform, but after being released after the previous assault, she committed THE EXACT SAME CRIME (presumably). I have no issue with her being denied bail until her trial. But she could have also done the exact same thing had she been required to pay bail the first time, so this is definitely not an exemplary example against bail reform.

    With all that said, I am so tired of this “hate crime” bullshit. When every crime is a “hate crime”, then no crime is a “hate crime”. I could effectively argue that any crime committed contains some amount of hate. “You robbed Wells Fargo because you like Bank of America and hate Wells Fargo”. It’s all bullshit, end stop.

    1. Geraje Guzba
      January.29.2020 at 2:05 pm

      If she paid bail, and committed the same crime again, she would have been hauled in to the jail and more than likely forfeited her bail. Having some skin in the game changes people’s behavior. Hitting people right in the pocketbook is a good way to deter criminal behavior.

  8. John
    January.29.2020 at 1:52 pm

    Bail reform has proven to be a disaster. It deprives victims of crime of any real justice and turns pretty criminals back out into the public to continue being criminals. Thanks to bail reform, it does no good if they find the person who stole your car or assaulted you. They will just book them and turn them lose that night.

    I was receptive to bail reform. I thought it was a good idea. The facts have shown otherwise. It was a terrible idea. Reason does itself no favors by refusing to admit its mistakes or change its views when confronted with data showing them to be wrong.

    There is nothing strictly libertarian about bail reform. There are just as many libertarian interests in a functioning justice system that protects the public and victims of crimes as there is for ensuring that the justice system doesn’t punish innocent people. A system that turns the guilty lose and refuses to protect the public can be just as unjust and contrary to freedom as a system that punishes the innocent. So, there is no reason why reason should not be willing to fairly examine this policy.

    1. TripK2
      January.29.2020 at 1:59 pm

      I’ll change my mind on bail reform once we get the right to a speedy trial.

      Until then, fuck bail.

      1. Geraje Guzba
        January.29.2020 at 2:07 pm

        Why? If you comply with the law, and make all necessary appearances, and are innocent, you get your money back.

        What’s the problem?

        1. TripK2
          January.29.2020 at 2:11 pm

          People often have to come up with 10% of their bond. That means poor people often can’t post bail while middle class and rich people can. Since we are always denied our constitutional right to a speedy trial, this is a major issue.

          That’s the problem.

    2. Geraje Guzba
      January.29.2020 at 2:01 pm

      The problem with the way bail reform has been structured in NYS is the absurd number of demonstrably violent crimes that have been included within a list of crimes for which immediate release is mandatory.

      Pot? Graffiti? Theft of services? Fine.

      But arson? Assault? Resisting arrest? Strangulation? Endangering the welfare of a child? Really?

      The problem is not the idea, in itself, but the breadth and implementation – which has been disastrous.

      1. Metazoan
        January.29.2020 at 2:06 pm

        Is arson really not a felony? Likewise with strangulation, which seems like some kind of aggravated form of assault?

        But the others–especially “resisting arrest”–seem reasonable to not have cash bail.

        1. Geraje Guzba
          January.29.2020 at 2:14 pm

          Arson is a felony. As are many crimes on the expansive list for which bail has been eliminated. But these crimes, many of which ARE felonies, are considered “non-violent” under a bizarre new definition where anything short of outright murder is an acceptable level of violence, apparently.

          As to your second point, it seems that bail should be set for those individuals that resist arrest. The person most likely NOT to show up, I think, is the person that did not surrender to the police in the first place. Why are they given the benefit of doubt that they will comply with the judicial process moving forward?

          The guy who runs from the cops is probably not the best person to let loose on the streets with the expectation he’ll show up to court.

      2. John
        January.29.2020 at 2:10 pm

        That is a fair point. But even the non violent crimes ought to be a one shot deal. If you have been released without bail on one crime and you are picked up again, you ought to have to make bail. It is absurd to say that someone can commit as many crimes as they want and always be released provided the crime isn’t serious enough.

  9. Geraje Guzba
    January.29.2020 at 1:55 pm

    //What police and prosecutors are demanding is the ability to be able to punish people by holding them in jail cells prior to proving they committed a crime.//

    No.

    What police and prosecutors are demanding is that people accused of committing violent crimes are pressed with an incentive to comply with the judicial process rather than running off to commit more crimes. Harris is a perfect example.

    1. Metazoan
      January.29.2020 at 2:06 pm

      Or, alternatively, coerced into confession in a plea deal.

      1. Geraje Guzba
        January.29.2020 at 2:15 pm

        I don’t follow.

  10. SIV
    January.29.2020 at 2:04 pm

    “Bail reform” and abolishing capital punishment justify vigilantism.

  11. Marshal
    January.29.2020 at 2:11 pm

    Those who are outraged over her release are the ones presuming her guilt.

    The underlying principle is that only a guilty verdict proves guilt. But this is nonsense, she’s on video. Nobody is presuming, they are judging based on available evidence.

    People seem to pick from a list of agreed-to-exist outrages and try to shoehorn them into every circumstance [you didn’t test the DNA! (even though there’s no reason to believe the sample came from the perp)], [you didn’t even test the rape kit! (even though the dispute is consent so the DNA source is not in dispute)].

    This gives writing (and lawyering) a paint-by-numbers feel similar to politics where any disagreement results in charges of racism / sexism / homophobia because facts don’t matter, accusations do.

    1. John
      January.29.2020 at 2:17 pm

      There is factual guilt and there is legal guilt. Legal guilt is when the government proves your factual guilt beyond a reasonable doubt in a court and can then send you to jail. Factual guilt is whether you actually did it. And people can conclude you are factually guilty before you are proven legally guilty.

      The distinction between factual guilt and legal guilt is one of those things that dim wits like Shackford have a hard time understanding.

