No Luck for Muted Videogame Player's Federal Lawsuit

From Elansari v. Jagex Inc., decided last week by the Third Circuit:

In July 2019, Elansari filed a [pro se] complaint alleging that after playing a game operated by defendant Jagex Ltd. on the internet for some time, Elansari was "muted" from the game for no reason, and Elansari's internal appeal was denied. Elansari's complaint alleged a variety of federal constitutional violations. Elansari requested that Jagex "remove the mute on Plaintiff's account."

{The phrase "breach of contract" also appeared on Elansari's complaint, and Elansari checked a box on the complaint labeled "diversity jurisdiction," but the designation form accompanying the complaint identified Elansari's case as a civil rights case brought solely under the District Court's federal question jurisdiction. The District Court concluded that Elansari had not brought a state law claim, a construction that Elansari does not challenge on appeal.} {The District Court … observed that Elansari might be able to bring [a state law] claim in a proper forum exercising jurisdiction over the foreign defendants.}

On appeal, Elansari first argues that the District Court should have adjudicated, and granted relief on, a Fourteenth Amendment claim. However, state action is a prerequisite for bringing a Fourteenth Amendment claim, and Elansari has made no allegations indicating that any named defendant is a state actor.

Next, citing Title II of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Elansari maintains that the District Court should have identified and considered a claim of public accommodations discrimination in Elansari's complaint. Elansari insists that defendant Jagex should be liable for "unequal treatment" because Elansari's account was "muted … compared to all other players who are not muted."