National School Choice Week

Seattle's School System Wants to Dismantle Its Gifted Programs. This Is Why School Choice Matters.

When educators don't see their parents and students as customers, they make some really stupid decisions.

|

(Darkbird77 / Dreamstime.com)

As if to demonstrate why parents should pay attention to National School Choice Week, Seattle's school system is purposefully dismantling a program to serve its gifted students—and completely ignoring parents' wishes in the process.

Last week the Seattle School Board voted to partner with a nonprofit to change and (they hope) improve the curriculum of Washington Middle School. Unfortunately, these changes are coming at the expense of the Highly Capable Cohort (HCC), an extremely popular gifted program that lets the students who score the highest on standardized tests participate in a specialized classes. There, they study material several grade levels higher than the ordinary curriculum.

The program has historically been dominated by white and Asian students, and this hasn't set well with some folks who want to see more diversity in advanced programs. But rather than improve access, some school leaders—including Superintendent Denise Juneau—have decided that the whole program is a form of "redlining" and are trying to kill off the whole thing, over the objections of their own customers.

As The Stranger's Katie Herzog reports, the parents of minority kids in the program are unhappy at the possibility that their children might be tossed back into regular classes:

"My request is that you please consider the disservice you would be doing to the minorities that are already in the HCC program," one father testified on Wednesday. "The program does more for black children, particularly black boys, than it does for their peers." He said that in his neighborhood school, his son's cognitive abilities weren't recognized and he was treated as a behavioral problem.

Many of the minority HCC parents I've spoken to over the past few months echoed this: Their kids aren't identified as academically gifted by their teachers, they get bored in the general ed classroom, and then end up being tagged as disruptive when what they need is just accelerated curriculum.

Only 1.6 percent of program's participants are African-American. But for these parents, that's a reason expand it, not end it. One parent told Herzog that Juneau hasn't talked to minority parents who have kids in the program to get their feedback. They don't seem to care about how minority students who do participate in the program have benefited. Instead, School Board Director Chandra Hampson claimed that these parents were being "tokenized" and used by white people to maintain the program.

Seattle Times columnist Danny Westneat is baffled by those at the school district who want to eliminate a successful program rather than trying to expand its reach. One school administrator told a parent that the program is "manufactured brilliance" that leads to "opportunity hoarding" by the privileged. Westneat has been seeing the term tossed around a lot lately, and he thinks it leads to a very ugly place:

Undoing such hoarding "is delicate territory," the scholar Richard Reeves explained a few years back, because "improving rates of upward relative mobility from the bottom comes with a sting in the tail: it requires more downward mobility from the top."

Does it though? That's only if it's all a zero-sum game.

Educational opportunity isn't a capped resource (at least it doesn't have to be). In the HCC program, for example, there aren't a fixed number of slots, like in, say, admission to a selective college. So one kid getting in has no effect on another kid's chances.

It should be horrifying to any parent that there are people out there who think educational equality means not just improving opportunities for those who are struggling but purposefully impeding opportunities for those the district deems too far ahead. And this isn't just happening in Seattle. Reason's Matt Welch has written about a similar fight in New York City.

When I was in middle school, we read Kurt Vonnegut's "Harrison Bergeron," a science fiction story about a future that achieved equality by handicapping those who were more talented than others. How else could we describe dismantling an education program entirely because it helps high-achieving students?

Parent Chun Ng tells Westneat the likely outcome if the program disappears:

"This is a debate about what is the role and purpose of a public school district," he said. "Is it to get every kid to a basic standard? Or is it to foster the potential of every kid? What the district is proposing here is like Medicaid, sort of a broad safety-net approach. It's understandable because, like with Medicaid, they have people falling through the cracks. But if you want more than that, I guess you have to go to private school."

And that, ultimately, is why school choice matters. Parents should be able to respond to Juneau's blunt dismissal of their children's needs by taking their business elsewhere.

Reason is celebrating National School Choice Week. This story is part of a series that will be published over the course of the week highlighting different K-12 education options available to children and families.

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. Jerryskids
    January.27.2020 at 1:45 pm

    The obvious answer here is to open the gifted program to all students and just adjust the standards on an individual level so that all students can exceed those standards. Just as all have won and all must have prizes, there’s absolutely no excuse in this day and age to deny all children the right to be above average.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      January.27.2020 at 1:47 pm

      “Woe be gone!” he commanded, and it was so.

  2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    January.27.2020 at 1:46 pm

    Seattle Times columnist Danny Westneat is baffled by those at the school district who want to eliminate a successful program rather than trying to expand its reach.

    That’s easy. To expand the program by getting more regular school black kids recognized would mean trampling over those school teachers’ right to run their own schools. After all, those teachers are teaching black kids, and … well, not too sure about step 2, but it’s something to do with racism, or cultural appropriation, or labor union prerogatives, or some such excuse.

    1. LynchPin1477
      January.27.2020 at 1:57 pm

      I want to believe proponents of getting rid of the program have better arguments than what’s been discussed here. They’d still be wrong, but at least they wouldn’t be so plainly evil. And let’s not mince words, because that’s what this is.

      1. Square = Circle
        January.27.2020 at 2:05 pm

        The argument tends to be that the kids who test well and get advanced placement are ‘really’ testing for privilege – stable home environments, engaged parents, tutoring, healthy meals, plenty of sleep, etc.

        Thus (according to this line of reasoning), ‘accelerated’ tracks are really simply giving extra help to students who are already getting extra help.

        An added corollary is that you can’t avoid the fact that part of the student experience is other students. If you leave the ‘advanced’ kids in with everyone else, statistically speaking everyone else benefits without really harming the ‘advanced’ kids (measurably). On the contrary, when you remove the advanced kids, the metrics for the ‘left behind’ students definitely decline.

        Dispensing with ‘tracking’ actually makes life harder for teachers, but it’s symptomatic of a system that measures its success abstractly via statistics (and built on certain unshakable ideological assumptions re ‘blank slates’). I.e., it’s all about the metrics.

        1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
          January.27.2020 at 2:13 pm

          If that corollary were true, it would apply in all life, not just school, and the only way to keep smart and clever and hard-working innovators back in the dull jobs to help everybody would be to have the State assign jobs purely randomly. And anyone who tried to self-educate to do better would have to be kicked down a notch or two.

          Kulaks! Wreckers!

          1. Square = Circle
            January.27.2020 at 2:21 pm

            You’re not wrong.

        2. Rossami
          January.27.2020 at 2:19 pm

          re: your corollary

          On the contrary, leaving the ‘advanced’ kids in with everyone else does measurably harm those kids. As the article points out, many advanced kids are misdiagnosed as disruptive when they are merely bored. Not only do they suffer the opportunity costs of being denied the chance for advanced study, they too often live down to the teachers’ expectations. That is, they start bored, get labeled as disruptive and soon truly become disruptive. My own son was well down this path when, over his teacher’s objections, we had him tested.

          Whether those harms to the few are outweighed by the benefits of mainstreaming for the many is a reasonable question (though I believe the answer is no). But it is flat wrong to allege that there is no harm.

          1. Square = Circle
            January.27.2020 at 2:32 pm

            I should make clear that I do not support this line of reasoning. I can present it because my brother has been a public elementary school teacher for 25 years, and has not only drunk the Kool-Aid, but wears Kool-Aid tee-shirts, has a Kool-Aid poster on his wall, and shelves full of books about how awesome Kool-Aid is.

            The ‘advanced’ kids are not harmed as a class. This is exactly what my brother used to tell me about my daughter who when she was in public school simply spent the days reading fantasy books while the teacher failed to take control of the class.

            “The statistics say she’ll be just fine,” he told me. She’ll go to college, she’ll do fine, she’ll get a good job, and in the meantime she can model better and more studious behavior for the other students.

            How many of the ‘disruptive’ students are actually ‘advanced’ students who have been knocked off track? I was kicked out of the advanced program in ninth grade because I couldn’t take the monotony of algebra homework and wouldn’t do it despite never getting below a 97% on a test, and once I was sleeping in the ‘slow track’ classes, they decided I was on drugs (I wasn’t – yet).

            So your concerns that these categories may be self-reinforcing and that researchers may be finding only and exactly what they are looking for is noted, and the fact that I now tighten my belt to keep my daughter in a private school should tell you how much I think of this paradigm in the end.

        3. Overt
          January.27.2020 at 2:25 pm

          “If you leave the ‘advanced’ kids in with everyone else, statistically speaking everyone else benefits without really harming the ‘advanced’ kids (measurably). On the contrary, when you remove the advanced kids, the metrics for the ‘left behind’ students definitely decline.”

          This is not at all confirmed by studies and there is a lot of disagreement. There are many studies that show the benefits to both sets of kids by separating them. Kids who need more help can be embarrassed and not engage, or will be overshadowed by the kids having it easier. Additionally, when kids of like skills are grouped together, the teacher can focus on the lessons they need to learn rather than on more broad curriculum. This is why most elementary schools tend to break up kids into different groups for reading and for math.

          1. Square = Circle
            January.27.2020 at 2:40 pm

            This is not at all confirmed by studies and there is a lot of disagreement.

            Yes – it depends absolutely on which metrics you prioritize. The ‘anti-tracking’ paradigm is about the school system’s metrics, not the metrics for the success of any particular individual student.

            And your examples speak to what I was saying about tracking actually being easier for teachers, by way of refuting the notion that abandoning tracking is about teachers’ preferences – it’s about ideology and the self-preservation of the public system.

  3. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    January.27.2020 at 1:55 pm

    “The program has historically been dominated by white and Asian students”

    Well that settles it. I learned in college that whenever white and Asian American people outperform African American, Latinx, and Native American people, it can only be the result of WHITE SUPREMACY and SYSTEMIC RACISM. So either design a comprehensive affirmative action policy to ensure diversity, or scrap the program entirely.

    #DiversityAboveAll
    #LibertariansForAffirmativeAction

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      January.27.2020 at 2:53 pm

      There’s nothing standard about our deviants!

  5. AlJenko98
    January.27.2020 at 2:16 pm

    I really don’t understand why the district can’t set up a school (or a number schools) that selects specifically for the most academically able students. Especially so if it’s a high school where all students in the district take an exam at the end of elementary school, and these schools take at most the top 30% of all students either in the district or the area of the district that the selective school covers, in a similar fashion to the German Gymnasium

    1. Overt
      January.27.2020 at 2:26 pm

      Because that is racist, duh.

      1. AlJenko98
        January.27.2020 at 2:51 pm

        Even if every student, no matter his/her race takes the test, and all the scripts are completely anonymous?

  6. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
    January.27.2020 at 2:35 pm

    If my kid can’t be successful, then no one’s kid gets to be successful.

    Hooray equality.

  7. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    January.27.2020 at 2:48 pm

    The People of Seattle are getting exactly what they asked for- repeatedly. Loudly. With virtue-signalling yard signs on practically every other fucking house.

    In this house we believe…

    Knuckle up, bitches. Your racialist politics won’t end well.

