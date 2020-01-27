The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Welcome to Prof. Mark Movsesian (St. John's)!
I'm delighted to report that Prof. Mark Movsesian (St. John's) is joining us as a co-blogger. Mark is especially knowledgeable on law and religion, including (unlike me) the religion side and not just the law side. He is also the cohost of the Legal Spirits podcast, and coauthor of the Law & Religion Forum, where he will of course continue to post as well. Welcome, Mark!